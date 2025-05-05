Historical Subsidy and Grant Information

Basic Education Funding

The Basic Education Funding data files below contain the gross allocation and data elements for each payable year.

Each file also contains a narrative sheet that describes the distribution for that particular fiscal year. Note that these files open with Microsoft Excel.

Date of latest page update: November 2025 (added payable year 2024-25)

Special Education Funding

The Special Education Funding data files below contain the gross allocation and data elements for each payable year.

School Code section 2509.5 describes the distribution for each fiscal year. Note that these files open with Microsoft Excel.

Date of latest page update: November 2025 (added payable year 2024-25)

Secondary Career and Technical Education Subsidy

The Secondary Career and Technical Education (CTE) Subsidy data files below contain the gross allocation and data elements for each payable year.

These files open with Microsoft Excel.

Date of latest page update: September 2024 (added payable year 2023-24)

Ready to Learn Block Grant/PA Accountability Grants

The data file below contains the PA Accountability Grant and Ready to Learn Block Grant amounts for each prior fiscal year. This grant is allocated pursuant to Sections 2599.2 and 2599.6 of the PA Public School Code.

Ready to Learn Block Grant/PA Accountability Grant 2004-2005 to 2021-22

