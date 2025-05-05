Historical Subsidy and Grant Information

Basic Education Funding
The Basic Education Funding data files below contain the gross allocation and data elements for each payable year.
Each file also contains a narrative sheet that describes the distribution for that particular fiscal year. Note that these files open with Microsoft Excel.
Date of latest page update: November 2025 (added payable year 2024-25)
- Basic Education Funding 2024-2025
- Basic Education Funding 2023-2024
- Basic Education Funding 2022-2023
- Basic Education Funding 2021-2022
- Basic Education Funding 2020-2021
- Basic Education Funding 2019-2020
- Basic Education Funding 2018-2019
- Basic Education Funding 2017-2018
- Basic Education Funding 2016-2017
- Basic Education Funding 2015-2016
Special Education Funding
The Special Education Funding data files below contain the gross allocation and data elements for each payable year.
School Code section 2509.5 describes the distribution for each fiscal year. Note that these files open with Microsoft Excel.
Date of latest page update: November 2025 (added payable year 2024-25)
- Special Education Funding 2024-2025
- Special Education Funding 2023-2024
- Special Education Funding 2022-2023
- Special Education Funding 2021-2022
- Special Education Funding 2020-2021
- Special Education Funding 2019-2020
- Special Education Funding 2018-2019
- Special Education Funding 2017-2018
- Special Education Funding 2016-2017
- Special Education Funding 2015-2016
Secondary Career and Technical Education Subsidy
The Secondary Career and Technical Education (CTE) Subsidy data files below contain the gross allocation and data elements for each payable year.
These files open with Microsoft Excel.
Date of latest page update: September 2024 (added payable year 2023-24)
- Secondary CTE Subsidy 2023-2024
- Secondary CTE Subsidy 2022-2023
- Secondary CTE Subsidy 2021-2022
- Secondary CTE Subsidy 2020-2021
- Secondary CTE Subsidy 2019-2020
- Secondary CTE Subsidy 2018-2019
- Secondary CTE Subsidy 2017-2018
- Secondary CTE Subsidy 2016-2017
- Secondary CTE Subsidy 2015-2016
- Secondary CTE Subsidy 2014-2015
Ready to Learn Block Grant/PA Accountability Grants
The data file below contains the PA Accountability Grant and Ready to Learn Block Grant amounts for each prior fiscal year. This grant is allocated pursuant to Sections 2599.2 and 2599.6 of the PA Public School Code.
Ready to Learn Block Grant/PA Accountability Grant 2004-2005 to 2021-22
For additional information, please visit our Contact Information page.