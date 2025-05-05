Eligibility Documentation (USDA)
|Type of SFSP
|Definition
|Eligibility Documentation
Open Site
Serves meals to all children in the area on a first-come, first-served basis.
One of the following:
Restricted Open Site
Serves meals to children in the community on a first-come, first-served basis.
One of the following:
Closed Enrolled Site
Serves meals to enrolled children.
One of the following:
Camp Site
Residential summer camps and nonresidential day camps which offer a regularly scheduled food service as part of an organized program for enrolled children.
Income eligibility applications.
Migrant Site
Serves meals to primarily children of migrant families but may serve other children as well.
One of the following:
Conditional Non-Congregate Site
Serves non-congregate meals to eligible children.