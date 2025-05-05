Type of SFSP Definition Eligibility Documentation

Open Site Serves meals to all children in the area on a first-come, first-served basis. Located in an area where at least 50% of the children are eligible for free or reduced price school meals.

Reimbursed for all attending children. One of the following: School data.

Census data.

Alternative data sources with State agency approval.

Restricted Open Site Serves meals to children in the community on a first-come, first-served basis. Sponsor may limit attendance for reasons of security, safety, or control due to staff (and other) limitations.

Reimbursed for all attending children One of the following: School data.

Census data.

Alternative data sources with State agency approval.

Closed Enrolled Site Serves meals to enrolled children. Site is not open to the community at large.

Located in an area where at least 50% of the children are eligible for free or reduced price school meals or at least 50 percent of the enrolled children at the site are eligible for free or reduced price meals.

Reimbursed for all children in attendance. One of the following: Income eligibility applications.

School data.

Census data.

Alternative data sources with State agency approval.

Camp Site Residential summer camps and nonresidential day camps which offer a regularly scheduled food service as part of an organized program for enrolled children. Nonresidential camps must offer a continuous schedule of organized cultural or recreational programs for enrolled children between meal services.

Reimbursed only for children meeting free or reduced price school meals. Income eligibility applications.

Migrant Site Serves meals to primarily children of migrant families but may serve other children as well. Reimbursed for all children served. One of the following: Certification from a migrant organization indicating that the site serves migrant children.

Certification from a migrant organization, which serves both migrant and non-migrant children, confirming that the site primarily serves migrant children.