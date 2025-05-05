​Certificate Status Circular for LEAs

Everything educators need is on the Certification homepage. One important resource found there is the Teacher Information Management System, TIMS. TIMS is a one-stop shop for individuals and includes how to:



Apply for PA educator certification Initial certificate

Emergency Permits Level I to Level II Instructional Add-Ons And more!

View and update personal information, such as: Name changes

Address changes Email changes Phone number And more!

Print a copy of your PA educator certificate(s)

And perform additional functions as a current educator.

New users should start by creating a username and password as a personal user in TIMS. Also included are User Guides with step-by-step instructions for logging in and common functions in TIMS.



To obtain your teaching certificate, you must complete the testing associated with your program. Review the Certification Testing page and the Certification Testing Video (YouTube) for information related to any necessary testing information.



Next Apply in TIMS for your certificate if you have not already done so. We recommend watching the Applying in TIMS video (YouTube) for step-by-step instructions after creating your account.