​Certificate Status Circular for LEAs

Running School Entity Reports
Pennsylvania LEAs should run a report on educator standing in the Professional Education Record Management System, PERMS, at the beginning and end of each school year to verify educator certificate status. Reports can be found on the same page as Act 48 roster uploads. Information on this school entity report includes:
- Educator Status
- Act 48 and Act 45/PIL Status
- Current Act 48 and Act 45/PIL start and end dates
- Total Act 48 and Act 45/PIL hours completed
- Act 48 and Act 45/PIL hours still needed
Running a PERMS Report to check Educator Standing
- Log into MyPDESuite.
- Select the PERMs application in the Applications tab.
- Go to the Report tab in PERMs.
- Use the Educator File Template to create an excel spreadsheet with a list of the PPID’s for all educators currently employed at your institution.
- Click on the Choose File button and upload the excel spreadsheet of PPID’s.
- In the Select Criteria field, select ‘All Educators’ or ‘Educators Not on Target’.
- Click on Generate School Entity report.
Certification
Everything educators need is on the Certification homepage. One important resource found there is the Teacher Information Management System, TIMS. TIMS is a one-stop shop for individuals and includes how to:
- Apply for PA educator certification
- Initial certificate
- Emergency Permits
- Level I to Level II
- Instructional Add-Ons
- And more!
- View and update personal information, such as:
- Name changes
- Address changes
- Email changes
- Phone number
- And more!
- Print a copy of your PA educator certificate(s)
- And perform additional functions as a current educator.
New users should start by creating a username and password as a personal user in TIMS. Also included are User Guides with step-by-step instructions for logging in and common functions in TIMS.
To obtain your teaching certificate, you must complete the testing associated with your program. Review the Certification Testing page and the Certification Testing Video (YouTube) for information related to any necessary testing information.
Next Apply in TIMS for your certificate if you have not already done so. We recommend watching the Applying in TIMS video (YouTube) for step-by-step instructions after creating your account.
Keeping Your Records Up to Date
It is an educator's responsibility to maintain current contact information in TIMS. The Pennsylvania Department of Education sends 4- and 5- year notices, if applicable, to the address and email address on file for individual educators when the Act 48 or Act 45/PIL requirements have not been met. We can only send this important information if those addresses are kept up to date in TIMS.
Guides on how to change demographic and profile information can be found on the TIMS Help/User Guides website:
Maintaining Your Certificate
Educators must maintain both Active and Valid certification to be employed in Pennsylvania public schools.
PERMS houses Act 48 and Act 45/PIL continuing education records and time periods. The Act 48 Frequently Asked Questions page contains additional details regarding requirements, accepted credits, and how to submit documentation to remain ACTIVE.
Teacher Certification's Level I to Level II webpage contains information on all requirements needed to convert your Level I certification.
This includes guidelines for the 24 credits, 3 years of service, satisfactory evaluations, and PDE-approved induction programs to ensure your certificate remains VALID.
Carefully review the Active vs. Valid chart to understand the difference between these two important factors affecting your educator's certificates:
|ACTIVE
|VALID
Handled by Act 48 Continuing Education Office
You can check your specific Act 48 date and requirements on the PERMS website
If not completed, certificate becomes
Handled by Certification Services (BSLTQ)
It is the educator’s responsibility to keep track of years of employment. Employment is not tracked by PDE and no notice is sent out documenting years of service
Must apply and complete the following for Level II Permanent Certificate prior to the completion of 6 service years:
If not completed, certificate becomes
PDE Contact Information
If you have any questions concerning certification, contact the Certification Division. If you have questions concerning Act 48, contact the Division of Planning and Professional Development, at the following emails:
Certification Division: RA-EDCERTQUESTIONS@PA.GOV
Division of Planning and Professional Development: RA-EDACT48@PA.GOV