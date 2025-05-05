Frequently Asked Questions

Yes. The Department of Human Services (DHS) reviews the results of the FBI fingerprint record check and sends the applicant a letter that indicates the result of the review and whether or not the applicant is eligible for a position that involves direct contact with children under the Child Protective Services Law (CPSL). The report will be on DHS letterhead and will be from the Office of Children, Youth and Families. The letter will indicate eligible or ineligible.



DHS notification will also include a copy of the applicant’s criminal history information except when no record exists.

DHS letters that indicate that there was no record can be accepted by schools.

The DHS letter must be provided by the applicant to the school administrator. If an applicant presents a DHS letter that indicates a record exists or a disqualification, school administrators should review the criminal history information carefully to make a fitness determination as to whether the person should be in and employment or contractor position that involves direct contact with children under the School Code.