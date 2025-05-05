​​Department of Human Services (DHS) Child Abuse History

Required by Act 151 and by Act 114 of 2006, as amended, for all prospective employees of public schools, private schools and their contractors' employees who will work in direct contact with children. Also required for "student teacher candidates". This is one of three required background checks or clearances.

To be provided by the applicant and reviewed by the school (or higher education administrator) prior to the applicant working in a position in which he will have direct contact with children.

Child Abuse reports shall be no more than five (5) years old at the time of employment.

See Act 114 of 2006 for further detailed information on PA background check requirements.

Procedures for Obtaining Child Abuse History Clearance

You may obtain forms from schools on​ the Department of Human Services website.​

The Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance can be submitted and paid for online through the Child Welfare Information Solution (CWIS) self-service portal or mailed in. If you chose to mail the form, please enclose a $13.00 money order or check for each application. No cash accepted. Personal, agency or business checks are acceptable.

Clearance results will be mailed within 14 ​days from the d​ate that the clearance is received. There will be no replacements after 90 days.

Indicate ‘School employee governed ​by the Public School Code’ as the "Purpose of Clearance.​

For status of a request, please call the Department of Human Services, Childline and Abuse Registry at (717) 783-6211.