The Supervisor of Special Education provides supervision of special education programs and services for children and youth in grades PK-12.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Supervisor of Special Education PK-12 (age 3-21) is qualified to supervise all special education programs from Pre-K through grade 12.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid PA certificate as a Supervisor of Special Education PK-12 is qualified to function as a liaison between the school administration and the certified professional special education staff of a public school for the purpose of:



Enhancing the attainment of the district’s expectations and goals by authorizing activities using judgment not equally shared by all professionally special education certified staff; Designing and supervising program service delivery and instruction to provide a free and appropriate public education to eligible students;

Supervising and directing other certified special education educators and support staff; and

Providing direct input to administrators, which affects the employment, assignment, transfer, promotion, layoff, discharge or other similar personnel actions of other professional-level employees certified in special education.

Special Considerations

A Principal PK-12 certificate may be used for an assignment as a Special Education Supervisor PK-12 to supervise and direct special education staff at the building or district-wide level (CSPG #95).

An educator certified in this field may provide school staff development services regarding their collegial studies/skills.

Restrictions

The Supervisor of Special Education is qualified for supervisory duties only in the special education area.

If a Supervisor of Pupil Personnel Services is assigned responsibility for a special education program, including the responsibilities of evaluating and supervising special education staff and instruction, that person must also hold a Supervisor of Special Education PK-12 certificate.