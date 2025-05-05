Skip to agency navigation
    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 91 - Supervisor of Special Education PK-12

    ​Supervisory Area Code 9215
    Modified: May 11, 2023

    The Supervisor of Special Education provides supervision of special education programs and services for children and youth in grades PK-12.

    Grade Level Scope of Certificate

    A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Supervisor of Special Education  PK-12 (age 3-21) is qualified to supervise all special education programs from Pre-K through grade 12. 

    Certification Assignment

    An educator holding a valid PA certificate as a Supervisor of Special Education PK-12 is qualified to function as a liaison between the school administration and the certified professional special education staff of a public school for the purpose of:

    1. Enhancing the attainment of the district’s expectations and goals by authorizing activities using judgment not equally shared by all professionally special education certified staff;
    2. Designing and supervising program service delivery and instruction to provide a free and appropriate public education to eligible students; 
    3. Supervising and directing other certified special education educators and support staff; and 
    4. Providing direct input to administrators, which affects the employment, assignment, transfer, promotion, layoff, discharge or other similar personnel actions of other professional-level employees certified in special education.

    Special Considerations

    • A Principal PK-12 certificate may be used for an assignment as a Special Education Supervisor PK-12 to supervise and direct special education staff at the building or district-wide level (CSPG #95).
    • An educator certified in this field may provide school staff development services regarding their collegial studies/skills.

    Restrictions

    The Supervisor of Special Education is qualified for supervisory duties only in the special education area.

    If a Supervisor of Pupil Personnel Services is assigned responsibility for a special education program, including the responsibilities of evaluating and supervising special education staff and instruction, that person must also hold a Supervisor of Special Education PK-12 certificate.

    References

    Program Specific Guidelines for Certification.

    22 PA Code: Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.102-49.103

    Chapter 14

    PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 1973, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82, 1/87, 7/04

    Summary of Changes

    ​Date of Revisions
    		​Major Changes to CSPG #91
    ​5/11/2023
    • ​Updated terminology and formatting
    • No major changes necessary