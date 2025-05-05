Middle Level Mathematics in grades 6-9 is the group of instructional programs that describe the systematic study of logical symbolic language, its application, and the analysis of quantities, magnitudes and forms and their relationships, using symbolic logic and language.



Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Middle Level Mathematics is qualified to teach mathematics courses in grades 6 through 9.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania Middle Level Mathematics 6-9 certificate is qualified to teach Mathematics programs such as General Mathematics, Personal Finance, Business Mathematics, Algebra, Geometry, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) courses. (Other Instructional certificates may teach STEM courses based on course content and the type of credit being given.)

Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may:

provide professional development related to their collegial studies;

serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and

assist students in understanding the reading content area materials related to this subject area.



Restrictions

The Middle Level Mathematics 6-9 certified educator may teach math courses only in grades 6, 7, 8, and/or 9.



Middle Level Mathematics 6-9 certificate holders are not certified to teach computer and technology courses. Computer and technology instruction in grades K-12 requires Business, Computer, and Information Technology K-12 certification. This includes keyboarding, word processing, information processing, database management, spreadsheet manipulation, desktop publishing, accessing shared information resources via networks or Internet, multimedia, web page design, and other emerging software. See CSPG 33 - Business, Computer and Information Technology for more information.



Middle Level Mathematics 6-9 certificate holders may teach computer science if they were teaching computer science in a local education agency when the Computer Science 7-12 certification requirement went into effect on December 31, 2022 and may only continue to do as long as they remain employed with that local education agency. See CSPG 71 - Computer Science 7-12 for more information.