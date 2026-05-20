State Board of Higher Education Creates First-Ever Data Dashboards, One Stop Shop for Students, Parents, Policymakers on Higher Education in PA

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Board of Higher Education (SBHE) today released a set of data dashboards that will enable Pennsylvanians to examine critical aspects of the sector including enrollment trends, affordability, graduation rates, and production of degrees and credentials aligned with workforce needs. These dashboards mark the first time in history that this information has been made available to the public in a cohesive, transparent manner.

“The State Board of Higher Education is committed to expanding knowledge about the higher education sector and all that it does to support our Commonwealth,” said SBHE Board Chair Dr. Cynthia Shapira. “By providing a one-stop shop for this information, the Board is for the first time providing the kind of concrete, common-sense information we need to celebrate our contributions and further support our colleges and universities as engines of economic prosperity.”

The dashboards help users access critical information about higher education in Pennsylvania, with publicly and already-reported data presented in one place using easy-to-understand graphics. The information covers five priority topics: Enrollment; Attainment of Credentials and Degrees; Affordability; Funding and Finance; and Postsecondary Workforce Credential Supply, Demand, and Gaps. Each dashboard contains a set of filters that help users sort information based on the user's interests.

“The SBHE is deeply committed to ensuring that the data dashboards are used responsibly,” said SBHE Executive Director Dr. Kate Shaw. “We will hold webinars, publish FAQs and a Technical Appendix, and provide one-on-one assistance to help users understand what the data tells us—and what it does not.”

The dashboards are designed to provide broad access to important information about Pennsylvania’s higher education sector in a way that is useful to a wide range of stakeholders. For instance, the Postsecondary Workforce Credential Supply, Demand, and Gaps dashboard will help inform decisions for economic and workforce development professionals. Higher education leaders, office staff, and researchers can use the Enrollment, Attainment, and Affordability dashboards to see topline statistics and changes over time. High school guidance counselors, students, and their parents may find the Affordability dashboard helpful in understanding the cost of college, the availability of scholarships and grants, and comparing costs across institutions.

“Being able to see credential supply, demand, and labor market gaps by region is so useful,” said Rob Cherry, Chief Executive Officer of Partner4Work. “Our region needs to signal we have the competitive edge to attract business, to keep students and workers in Southwest PA, and to retain industry as they operate and grow. When our higher education sector produces the skilled talent industry needs, everyone will benefit.

The Shapiro Administration has made the first significant reforms to Pennsylvania’s higher education system in nearly three decades, ultimately leading to the creation of Pennsylvania’s State Board of Higher Education and the Commonwealth’s plan to make higher education more affordable and accessible for all Pennsylvanians.

Created in 2024, the State Board of Higher Education provides direction, coordination and support to ensure that institutions of higher education fully meet the workforce and economic development needs of this Commonwealth, and that all Pennsylvanians have access to affordable, world-class postsecondary education.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has improved education for Pennsylvanians of all ages and backgrounds, made strategic investments that uplift all Pennsylvanians, and broken down barriers to opportunity. Under the Governor's leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for public education by almost $3 billion in just three years. This includes nearly $2 billion more for K-12 public schools, $190 million more for Special Education, $65 million more for Career and Technical Education, and $52 million more for higher education.

For more information on the State Board of Higher Education, please visit the website.