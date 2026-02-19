State Board of Higher Education Adopts Historic Strategic Plan to Transform Postsecondary Education in the Commonwealth

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Board of Higher Education (SBHE) today voted unanimously to adopt a strategic plan for higher education – Pennsylvania’s irst in more than two decades – designed to support and align the higher education sector, increase affordability and degree attainment, and strengthen the economic well-being of Pennsylvania communities.

“Two years ago, we initiated the first significant reforms to Pennsylvania’s higher education system in nearly three decades by creating the State Board of Higher Education,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Since then, the Board has worked diligently to create a comprehensive, strategic plan for higher education across our Commonwealth. This strategic plan – developed with extensive input from the higher ed sector – reflects exactly the kind of bold, commonsense vision we need to drive systemic, impactful, and lasting change to make higher education in Pennsylvania more affordable and accessible, rooted in competitiveness and workforce development.”

Driving a Prosperous Pennsylvania: A Statewide Agenda for Higher Education was developed through an extensive public engagement process that elicited feedback from more than 1,300 Pennsylvanians. Building on the strengths of Pennsylvania’s colleges and universities, the plan calls for coordination to align resources, policies, and efforts to address the pressing needs of the higher education sector. The plan is based on the premise that affordable, world-class postsecondary education fuels Pennsylvania’s economy and provides affordable pathways to good-paying, family-sustaining careers.

The plan is anchored in six goals that include increasing postsecondary attainment, creating affordable pathways to postsecondary credentials, supporting the economic and workforce development needs of the Commonwealth, ensuring accountability and the efficient, effective use of state funds, and strengthening the fiscal health and stability of the sector.

“The Board will move quickly to implement the strategic plan, it will not sit on a shelf and collect dust,” said Board Chair Dr. Cindy Shapira. “We are ready to roll up our sleeves and collaborate with partners across the state as we work together to make our vision a reality.”

Driving a Prosperous Pennsylvania has received strong support from a wide array of stakeholders who have endorsed the Board’s collaborative approach to developing the plan and its emphasis on economic prosperity.

Here’s what institutions are saying about SBHE’s strategic plan:

Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA): “As fellow education stakeholders who value our system of postsecondary and higher education, PSEA remains committed to lifting up the voices of members across the state. We thank the SBHE for the extensive public outreach and ongoing stakeholder engagement exhibited in the development of this Draft Strategic Plan.”

Chester County Economic Development Council: “The Chester County Economic Development Council commends the State Board of Higher education for developing a strategic plan for higher education that appropriately centers the economic and workforce needs of the Commonwealth. Put simply, the prosperity of Pennsylvania depends in large part on our ability to provide the skills and talents we need to fuel our economy. Driving a Prosperous Pennsylvania charts a path to ensuring our colleges, technical schools, universities, and all forms of higher education have the resources, support, and coordination to meet these challenges.”

Lehigh Carbon Community College Board of Trustees: “For too long, Pennsylvania’s higher education sector has operated without a shared, clearly articulated vision to guide how institutions collectively meet the needs of the Commonwealth…For the first time in recent memory, the plan clearly and intentionally affirms the essential role of higher education in meeting Pennsylvania’s workforce needs—both statewide and regionally.”

Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE): “We commend the SBHE for engaging stakeholders throughout the planning process and look forward to continuing this work with all partners to ensure higher education remains a powerful driver of opportunity, workforce readiness, and economic growth in Pennsylvania.”

Created in 2024, the State Board of Higher Education provides leadership, capacity and support to higher education, industry, and the public sector to achieve critical economic development, workforce, and educational benefits for the Commonwealth.

For more information on the State Board of Higher Education, please visit the website.