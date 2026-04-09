Shapiro Administration Invests in Adult Education, Helps Blair County Residents Build Job Skills, Join the Workforce

Altoona, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) today visited the Altoona Area School District (AASD) Adult Education Program to highlight how the Shapiro Administration’s investments in adult education are helping Pennsylvanians build job skills, earn a GED, and Join the workforce.

Since 2023, the AASD Adult Education Program has received more than $474,000 from the Shapiro Administration to support adult learners seeking to receive a high school equivalency credential or continue their education.

Each year, more than 20,000 Pennsylvanians receive job and career services from programs like AASD’s Adult Education Program, which are supported by funding from PDE’s Division of Adult Education.

“We want learners to feel supported and inspired to pursue their dreams, no matter what zip code they come from, what background they have, or what their goals are, and this includes nontraditional students like adults finishing their education, parenting students, or students wanting to return after some time off,” said Deputy Secretary and Commissioner for Postsecondary and Higher Education Dr. Lynette Kuhn. “No matter what a learner’s goal is, we want to make sure we are continuing to support the programs and people that help Pennsylvanians achieve their goals every day, for the betterment of themselves, their families, and their community.”

As a result of Shapiro Administration investments in AASD’s Adult Education Program, AASD was able to reach more Blair County residents, expand class offerings to include English as a Second Language (ESL), hire the first-ever full-time staff member, two part-time ESL teacher, and increase their enrollment target from 100 learners to 140 learners per year.

Additionally, AASD received funds to purchase four staff laptops and 20 learner laptops and aligned instructional resources that prepare learners for workforce entry, career training, or postsecondary studies, while significantly enhancing students’ digital literacy.

In May 2025, PDE used $2 million to make taking a GED or high school equivalency test free for Pennsylvanians. So far, Pennsylvanians have taken more than 9,325 tests free of charge — and funding is still available. Pennsylvanians can learn more about how to register for a free GED or high school equivalency test online. As a result, 53 AASD Adult Education learners have taken 109 GED Subtest exams – with an 83 percent pass rate – resulting in 23 new graduates better positioned to earn family sustaining wages, to experience upward mobility in their career paths, and more financial security – ultimately strengthening the workforce in Blair County.

“This program provides opportunities for adults within our community to build their skills and become workforce ready. With a dedicated group of professionals working to support learners, AASD Adult Education has found great success in the number of students earning their GED and/or completing the necessary progress to graduate to the next chapter of their lives with career competitiveness skills for postsecondary education,” said Haley Fleegle, Assistant Superintendent. “We are proud of our staff and adult learners for their dedication efforts with this program.”

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal builds on this progress for Pennsylvanians in Blair County and all across the Commonwealth by investing another $2.5 million in adult and family literacy programs to help even more learners to advance their careers and gain the tools they need to enter and succeed in the workforce.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has improved education for Pennsylvanians of all ages and backgrounds, invested in strategic investments that uplift all Pennsylvanians, and broken down barriers to opportunity. Under the Governor’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for public education by almost $3 billion in just three years. This includes nearly $2 billion more for K-12 public schools, $190 million more for Special Education, $65 million more for Career and Technical Education, and $52 million more for higher education.