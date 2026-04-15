Shapiro Administration’s Investments in Student Mental Health Improve Education Outcomes, Help More Students Succeed

Pottstown, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Dr. Carrie Rowe today participated in a roundtable with students and staff at Pottstown Middle School to show how mental health supports implemented in the Pottstown School District – thanks to Shapiro Administration funding – have improved outcomes in student success across the district.

Since January 2023, under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has made available nearly $375 million to our schools to support student mental health and security needs. That’s one piece of the nearly $3 billion increase the Shapiro Administration has made available to schools to give them the resources they need to create opportunity for every student to succeed.

Shapiro Administration investments, including adequacy funding, have helped the Pottstown School District hire a coach focused on student mental health and wellbeing, who has helped students go from failing every class to getting good grades, being on track to graduate, and attend college. As a result, the district has also seen a 90 percent decrease in problematic behaviors like skipping class, a 20 percent decrease in failing grades, and a 40 percent increase in regular attendance

“Strong student outcomes are the result of deliberate choices about how we invest in the people and systems that support our students. What’s happening in Pottstown is a powerful example of that approach in action,” said Dr. Rowe. “With the right supports in place, students are not only improving academically, they’re also showing up, staying connected, and building a path toward their future.”

“When our School Board received additional funding, we made a strategic commitment to completely reorganize our middle school programs. We didn't just fill gaps; we built a foundation of support by hiring additional staff, dedicated counselors, and MTSS coaches,” said Pottstown Superintendent Stephen Rodriguez. “The results of this investment have been transformative. We have seen a significant reduction in disciplinary issues as our students now have the targeted support they need. At the same time, our students continue to show steady, measurable progress in the classroom. Our Comprehensive School Improvement (CSI) designation has been a fulcrum we’ve used to improve our programs for every single student. This growth is a direct result of what happens when targeted funding meets a clear vision for student success. We thank Secretary Rowe, the Governor, and the state legislature for their partnership in making this achievement possible."

Governor Shapiro included another $111 million in his 2026-27 budget proposal for school safety and mental health supports. Under the Shapiro Administration, more than 800 schools have expanded access to mental health services, and more than 200 counselors have been hired since 2023.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has improved education for Pennsylvanians of all ages and backgrounds, made strategic investments that uplift all Pennsylvanians, and broken down barriers to opportunity. Under the Governor's leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for public education by almost $3 billion in just three years. This includes nearly $2 billion more for K-12 public schools, $190 million more for Special Education, $65 million more for Career and Technical Education, and $52 million more for higher education.