Shapiro Administration Investments in Career and Technical Education Give Students Hands-On Training for Critical Jobs in High School, Bolster Workforce Across the Commonwealth

Tunkhannock, PA – Yesterday, the Shapiro Administration visited the CTE program at Tunkhannock Area School District to highlight the fact that 3,000 additional students have enrolled in CTE classes across the Commonwealth since 2023 as a result of the Shapiro Administration’s increased investments to bring CTE back into K-12 classrooms. Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Deputy Secretary for the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) Amy Lena got a first-hand look at how students in the Tunkhannock Area School District are being equipped with the real-world skills, hands-on training, and industry-recognized credentials and certifications that will better prepare them for college, careers, and postsecondary success.

“By offering CTE programs directly in their high schools, school districts across the Commonwealth are able to provide more students with access to a technical, hands-on education that prepares them for their futures before they even cross the stage at graduation,” said Lena. “These students are equipped with practical knowledge in industry-aligned programs, often graduating with certifications and credentials that set them apart from their peers in a competitive job market and make them more prepared to start a lifelong career.”

There are more than 80 career and technical centers (CTCs) across Pennsylvania – and even more programs offered in high school buildings in many of Pennsylvania’s 500 public school districts, providing PDE-approved programs to thousands of students each school year. These programs are built on foundations of academic rigor and high expectations for student learning and success, and give students the opportunity to participate in Advanced Placement or Honors courses while working toward CTE credentials.

Under the Shapiro Administration, more students are engaging with and accessing CTE each year. In just three years, the administration has increased funding by $65 million, helping to expand opportunities available to students, whether at a CTC or right in their high school. Over the past three years, Tunkhannock Area School District has received $39 million in Basic Education Funding and Ready to Learn Block Grant funding, enabling the district to provide more opportunities to their schools and community.

“We are excited to welcome Deputy Secretary Amy Lena to Tunkhannock Area School District, and look forward to sharing Tunkhannock’s accomplishments and focus,” said Superintendent Paul Dougherty. “Our ever-evolving and extensive Career and Technical Education state-approved programs serve a vast amount of our high school students.”

In the Tunkhannock Area School District, CTE students are able to choose from five different programs of study, with more than 45 CTE courses and over 50 industry certifications offered. Over the past few years, Tunkhannock has seen an increase in students earning industry-recognized credentials, with more than 56 percent of students earning at least one credential during the 2024-25 school year, compared to only 33.5 percent during the 2022-23 school year. Additionally, students completing a work-based learning experience has increased from 42.5 percent during the 2022-23 school year, to 60 percent during the 2024-25 school year. Both industry-recognized credentials and work-based learning experiences help to set students up for success in careers by giving them skills that most students don’t have access to until after high school graduation.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has improved education for all Pennsylvanians of all ages and backgrounds, made strategic investments that uplift all Pennsylvanians, and broken down barriers to opportunity. Under the Governor's leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for public education by almost $3 billion in just three years. This includes nearly $2 billion more for K-12 public schools, $190 million more for Special Education, $65 million more for Career and Technical Education, and $52 million more for higher education.