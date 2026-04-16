Shapiro Administration Investments in Career and Technical Education Prepare Students for Critical Jobs, Bolster Workforce Across the Commonwealth

Williamsport, PA – Yesterday, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Deputy Secretary for the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) Amy Lena highlighted the importance of investing in career and technical education (CTE) and how investments by the Shapiro Administration are expanding access to CTE in Pennsylvania schools and have helped 3,000 additional students across the Commonwealth enroll in CTE classes – including at Williamsport Area High School.

“No matter what a student’s goals are after graduation, they deserve the opportunity to explore different options while still in high school, before having to make those important postsecondary decisions,” said Lena. “By continuing to invest in career and technical education, the Shapiro Administration is not only giving kids a chance to chart their own course to success, but also investing in the future workforce of the Commonwealth.”

Since 2023, the Shapiro Administration has increased funding in CTE by $65 million – nearly 50 percent – helping to expand access for students, not only in career and technical centers (CTCs), but also through CTE programs right in their high schools. As a result, CTE enrollment has continued to grow under the administration, with more than 3,000 additional students engaging in CTE and career readiness programming.

“We are proud to welcome the Deputy Secretary for the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education to Williamsport Area School District and highlight the impact of the Commonwealth’s investment in our schools. Through adequacy funding, the state is making a real difference for our students, allowing us to expand Career and Technical Education opportunities and move forward with transformative projects like our $3 million welding facility,” said Williamsport Area Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers. “This is what strong state and local partnership looks like—preparing students for in-demand careers and strengthening Pennsylvania’s workforce.”

Williamsport Area High School offers 15 different CTE programs, including an Educator Rising program, created under the Shapiro Administration in 2023 to engage and prepare secondary students interested in pursuing a career in education. At Williamsport, the program is designed for students who aspire to become educators, and provides a comprehensive foundation in teaching and learning through coursework such as Methods in Education, Developmental Psychology, Educational Technology, Neuroscience in Education, and more. The district also offers a Classroom Management Simulator for current educators and staff in the district, allowing them to practice management techniques and instructional strategies through six different scenarios they may encounter in the classroom.

During the 2024-25 budget cycle, Williamsport Area School District was able to use more than $700,000 in adequacy funding to continue expanding and establishing CTE programs in their high school, including a state-of-the-art $3 million welding lab.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has improved education for all Pennsylvanians of all ages and backgrounds, made strategic investments that uplift all Pennsylvanians, and broken down barriers to opportunity. Under the Governor's leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for public education by almost $3 billion in just three years. This includes nearly $2 billion more for K-12 public schools, $190 million more for Special Education, and $52 million more for higher education.