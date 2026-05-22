Wyomissing, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) Deputy Secretary Amy Lena joined students at Wyomissing Hills Elementary Center to take part in one of the hundreds of Remake Learning Days events throughout the Commonwealth.

Remake Learning Days celebrates the many learning opportunities in a community with innovative experiences and opportunities for youth to develop their sense of creativity, perseverance, and curiosity. Schools, museums, libraries, after school organizations, early childcare centers, universities, media centers, and local businesses host events for families to learn and explore together. Events are designed to be hands-on, relevant, and engaging educational experiences.

Building on the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to investing in engaging, interactive hands-on learning experiences for students, Remake Learning Days give students the opportunity to explore the world through STEM and CTE activities, helping them to envision future careers and industries vital to Pennsylvania.

“Helping students experience the world through fun, interactive activities that not only benefit them and their schools, but also their local communities and neighbors,” said Lena. “Remake Learning Days help students across Pennsylvania access free, interactive activities that extend beyond the traditional classroom. By engaging students in these hands-on educational experiences, we foster a sense of belonging and interdependence with local communities and neighborhoods.”

Governor Josh Shapiro has made historic investments to give every Pennsylvania learner the freedom to chart their own course — ensuring schools and libraries have the resources they need to help students succeed and families have access to affordable early learning opportunities.

Remake Learning Days celebrates the many learning opportunities in a community with innovative experiences and opportunities for youth to develop their sense of creativity, perseverance, and curiosity. Schools, museums, libraries, after school organizations, early childcare centers, universities, media centers, and local businesses host events for families to learn and explore together. Events are designed to be hands-on, relevant, and engaging educational experiences.

At Friday’s event, students learned about the importance of sustainability from local businesses and organizations, including a presentation from Red Creek Wildlife about the importance of native animals and plants for sustainability. Each grade level was partnered with a community organization to learn about sustainability and complete projects such as creating window decorations out of recycled plastic, bookmarks from recycled books, planting seeds for residents of a local nursing home, and more.

“Remake Learning Days provides our entire school community with the opportunity to learn, collaborate, and grow together through meaningful hands-on experiences,” said Dr. Toni Wengerd, STEAM Explorations Teacher. “Centered on this year’s theme, “Spartan Sustainability: Small Hands, Big Change,” students rotated through a variety of engaging activities led by teachers, community partners, and local organizations. Students explored sustainability concepts, discovered careers, and participated in interactive projects that encourage creativity and problem-solving. Through service-learning opportunities and real-world connections, students leave inspired and empowered to make a positive difference in their school, community, and world—one small step at a time.”

Shapiro Administration investments have delivered universal free breakfast, increased access to mental health support for our students, and increased funding for Career and Technical Education (CTE) and apprenticeships. As a result, CTE enrollment has continued to grow, with more than 3,000 additional students engaging in CTE and career readiness programming supported by PDE. Because of these investments and commitments, Pennsylvania was recognized for its leadership among all states on preparing middle school students for careers.

Under the Governor's leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for public education by almost $3 billion in just three years. This includes nearly $2 billion more for Basic Education Funding and dollars driven out to the schools that need them most through the Ready to Learn Block Grant, $190 million more for Special Education, and $52 million more for higher education.

The Governor’s 2026–27 budget proposal builds on these successes by increasing opportunity for students, supporting safe learning environments, and continuing to reform the way school districts pay cyber charter schools. Funding supports after-school programs, full-day pre-K and kindergarten, evidence-based reading instruction, school libraries, social and health services, and professional development for educators. The budget also continues funding universal free breakfast, menstrual hygiene products at no cost to students, school infrastructure repairs, and school safety and mental health supports.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Education, please visit the website or follow PDE on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or Pinterest.