Shapiro Administration Gives Ten Schools Funding to Teach Students about Disabilities

Harrisburg, PA — The Shapiro Administration today announced that it is giving 10 schools funding to join a pilot program designed to teach K-12 students about the political, economic, and social contributions of individuals with disabilities – another project that builds on Governor Josh Shapiro’s commitment to ensuring Pennsylvanians of all abilities are supported in their communities and free to live on their own terms.

The Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Program influences the overall culture and environment of schools by reducing stigma and including disability education as a part of a school-wide strategic plan. This is the second round of $30,000 grants, which cover the cost of implementing the curriculum over three years. With the second round of funding announced today, the Shapiro Administration has committed a total of $600,000 to 20 school entities to incorporate disability inclusive educational programming in classrooms since the Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Program launched in 2023-24.

“By integrating disability-focused lessons across subjects — from history to literature to science — we are helping Pennsylvania students gain a fuller understanding of the world and a deeper appreciation for all people within it,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “This initiative is a critical step in ensuring that every student, regardless of ability, feels represented, valued, and empowered to achieve their fullest potential.”

The following entities received grants:

Carbondale Area School District in Lackawanna County

Chester County IU24

Delta School (Approved Private School) in Philadelphia

Middle Bucks Institute of Technology in Bucks County

Pittston Area School District in Luzerne County

Upper Bucks County Technical School in Bucks County

Reach Cyber Charter School

Tri-Valley School District in Schuylkill County

Intermediate Unit 1 in the Southwest Region

Plum Borough School District in Allegheny County

Governor Shapiro believes that growing Pennsylvania’s economy and creating opportunity for future generations starts in the classroom. Over the past three years, his Administration has increased K-12 funding by nearly 30 percent. Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal boosts Special Education funding by an additional $50 million, totaling $1.58 billion to support students with disabilities and special needs.

In April, Governor Shapiro signed three executive orders that reaffirm the Commonwealth's disability nondiscrimination policy, establish new data privacy protections, reauthorize the Developmental Disabilities (DD) Council, and create a new Governor's advisory commission focused solely on people with disabilities.

In 2023, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) developed a toolkit to assist schools with implementation of the Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Program. The toolkit resources are inclusive of all age/grade levels and include sample lesson plans, professional development offerings/opportunities, ideas for implementing a disability inclusive curriculum, disability-led organizational contacts, and other resources.

“Participating in the Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot grant has allowed North Penn School District to increase the representation of students and people with disabilities across our elementary schools and curriculum, as well as to make professional development available on the history of disability rights and the social model of disability to our entire staff,” said Dr. Allison Kuchler, Director of Elementary Special Education and Student Services at North Penn School District. “The resources we purchased and the systems we established will continue to be part of our programming for years beyond the three we have had the honor of going through the grant process and have had a positive impact on our students and staff.”

At Afton Elementary School in the Pennsbury School District, students and staff have embraced the inclusive curriculum and are demonstrating their commitment to diversity through student artwork, student photographs, and murals displayed throughout classrooms and common areas. Afton Elementary School also expanded access by creating durable, hard-plastic communication boards for staff across the district to support students who use Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC), ensuring communication is accessible in all settings.

“Pennsbury School District is proud to be part of Pennsylvania’s Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Grant, which has allowed us to take meaningful steps toward building a more inclusive and representative school community. Across all 10 elementary schools, we created inclusive lessons and purchased books to ensure consistent, age-appropriate instruction that highlights the contributions of individuals with disabilities,” said Rachael McCaughey, Special Education Supervisor for Afton Elementary School in the Pennsbury School District. “Beyond the classroom, we’ve launched an Inclusivity Club, a student-run school store and cart, and schoolwide initiatives that promote belonging and student voice. This grant has provided an incredible opportunity to strengthen our inclusive practices so that every student feels seen, supported, and valued.”

Established by a state law in 2022, the program is open to all school districts, charter school entities, intermediate units, career and technical centers, and nonpublic schools.

“As the author of the legislation that created this program, I have championed inclusivity efforts for those with disabilities,” said state Rep. Jason Ortitay. “One of the school districts I represent was among the 10 selected in 2023 to first offer this program. As a result, I have seen firsthand how curriculum highlighting the political, economic and social contributions of individuals with disabilities has fostered a better understanding and appreciation for those with different abilities.”

“I was proud to co-sponsor the legislation for Disability Inclusive Curriculum with my colleague, Rep. Jason Ortitay. It is a groundbreaking program that is being watched across the country for its innovation and initiative. The focus of inclusive curriculum on the value of each person, each student, each child and their unique abilities to contribute to community and society provides this program with an opportunity to shape future generations for the better – giving them tools to find peers, friends, and colleagues in all areas of their life as they grow into adulthood,” said state Rep. Joe Hohenstein.