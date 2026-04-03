Shapiro Administration Awards More Than $11 Million in Keystone Grants to 27 Public Libraries to Improve Library Facilities

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Office of Commonwealth Libraries (OCL) today awarded more than $11 million to 27 libraries in 15 counties to improve public library facilities. Supporting public libraries is part of the Shapiro Administration’s work to invest in Pennsylvania communities and create opportunities across the Commonwealth.

"Public "Public libraries are a staple in communities throughout the Commonwealth, helping residents access critical services, resources, and programming, from educational materials to internet and more," said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. "The Commonwealth understands the important role libraries of all sizes play in their communities, and this funding will help Pennsylvania's libraries build, repair, and improve their facilities and operations to better serve visitors and patrons."

Keystone grants prioritize public library facility projects that address accessibility, energy efficiency, non-routine maintenance of essential systems, improving or restoring interior public spaces, and constructing new libraries or building additions. Since 2023, the Shapiro Administration has provided $23.5 million in Keystone grant funding for 76 library projects in counties across the Commonwealth.

Library projects receiving Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities funding include:

Adams County:

Adams County Library System: Gettysburg Library, $750,000 to design and develop a purpose-built library facility on a new site.

Allegheny County:

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh: Squirrel Hill Branch, $400,000 to replace roof and HVAC.

CC Mellor Memorial Library, $750,000 to restore roof and renovate interior space.

Mt. Lebanon Public Library, $747,390 to renovate upper level with accessible restrooms and spaces, improve lighting, flooring, entrances, and HVAC.

Penn Hills Library, $750,000 to renovate entrance area, upgrade HVAC and lighting, and add solar panels.

Sewickley Public Library, $750,000 to redesign and renovate first floor spaces.

Bucks County:

Bucks County Free Library: Perkasie Branch, $63,952 to replace HVAC system.

Township Library of Lower Southampton, $89,500 to expand and update the children’s area and create a dedicated teen space.

Butler County:

Butler Area Public Library, $95,131 to update HVAC system, create public meeting space, and make accessibility renovations.

Zelienople Area Public Library, $515,000 to construct a building addition.

Cambria County:

Cambria County Library, $748,771.50 to upgrade elevator and renovate space to create a learning lab and community room.

Carbon County:

Palmerton Area Library, $303,050 to repair water damage and restore 100-year old building.

Centre County:

Centre County Library: Centre Hall Area Branch, $750,000 to build an addition doubling the library footprint, adding an accessible restroom, and making additional upgrades to library infrastructure and systems.

Clearfield County:

DuBois Public Library, $43,332 to replace upper-level windows and renovate main entry with new windows and accessible doors.

Delaware County:

Marple Public Library, $750,000 to renovate circulation area for improved service and accessibility, renovate entrance and replace failing accessible doors, and ceiling replacement to include upgraded lighting.

Ridley Park Public Library, $30,000 to address water intrusion issues through installation of a sump pump and additional drainage improvements.

Sharon Hill Public Library, $750,000 to construct an accessible and modern library to replace the existing facility.

Lackawanna County:

Valley Community Library, $197,500 to replace HVAC system.

Montgomery County:

Abington Township Public Library, $749,750 to plan and design a library facility that is sustainable, accessible, efficient and tailored to the needs of the community.

Indian Valley Public Library, $290,000 to replace HVAC system.

Jenkintown Library (Abington Library Society), $81,900 to develop a master plan addressing accessibility, safety, energy efficiency, maintenance, renovation, and potential expansion.

Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library, $750,000 for structural, mechanical, and accessibility upgrades, including restrooms and entry, and HVAC system replacement.

Somerset County:

Mary S. Biesecker Public Library, $10,757 to replace storm windows and restore original windows, preserve wood facia, and replace ADA ramp.

Westmoreland County:

Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, $750,000 to replace windows, elevator, HVAC pump, and exterior railing, as well as make repairs to roof, masonry, and water damaged areas.

Mount Pleasant Library, $131,120 to replace roof, convert restroom for accessibility, and upgrade lighting and flooring. and restore public spaces to include accessible, energy efficient, and mechanical upgrades.

Wyoming County:

Tunkhannock Library, $49,281 to replace roof.

York County:

Kaltreider-Benfer Library, $99,782 to replace roof and HVAC system.

“The Office of Commonwealth Libraries is pleased to share the awards for this round’s Keystone grant process,” said Susan Banks, Deputy Secretary and State Librarian. “We understand and appreciate that every public library in the Commonwealth is challenged with finding the resources to repair, maintain or construct facilities to serve their communities. We are proud to be able to meet those challenges through this program and better serve every Pennsylvanian through their community library.”

The Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund was established by the General Assembly in 1993. The Department of Education, through the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, Bureau of Library Development, administers the public library portion of this program which is funded from a portion of the state’s realty transfer tax.

On top of Keystone grants, in the 2025-26 budget the Shapiro Administration delivered a 7 percent increase in state funding support to libraries across the Commonwealth – including a $5 million increase for public libraries and a $433,000 increase for library services for the visually impaired – also known as the Library of Accessible Media for Pennsylvanians.