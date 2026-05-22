Shapiro Administration Appoints New State Librarian of Pennsylvania 

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Secretary Dr. Carrie Rowe today announced that effective May 30, 2026, Pennsylvania’s new Deputy Secretary of the Office of Commonwealth Libraries (OCL) and State Librarian will be Heather Sharpe, upon the retirement of current Deputy Secretary and State Librarian Susan Banks.

“One of the enduring truths of leadership is that every ending also creates space for a new beginning. Growth, therefore, depends on both honoring those who have carried important work forward and welcoming those who will build upon it in new ways,” said Secretary Rowe. “As we celebrate Susan’s career and retirement, we also look ahead with excitement and confidence as the next chapter of leadership begins for the Office of Commonwealth Libraries.”

Heather has served as Director of the Bureau of Library Development since 2021. In that role, she has provided executive leadership for statewide library development, funding, and advisory services. She has overseen major state and federal programs supporting libraries across Pennsylvania, including administration of the Public Library Subsidy, the federal Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) Grants-to-States program, and other statewide initiatives. Prior to serving as Bureau Director, she was a Division Manager in the Bureau of Library Development, where she oversaw statewide grant and subsidy programs.

Heather holds a Master of Science in Library and Information Science from Drexel University and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Professional Writing from Kutztown University. She is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, where she served as a Platoon Sergeant in communications operations.

She will replace Susan Banks, who has served as Deputy Secretary and State Librarian since 2021.

During her tenure, Susan has been a steadfast advocate for the vital role libraries play in early learning, workforce development, digital access, and lifelong education. Under her leadership, OCL recently released a comprehensive evaluation and needs assessment which highlighted the need for modernization, collaboration, and sustainable support to ensure libraries remain trusted and essential community institutions across the Commonwealth. The report, “The Future Role of Public Libraries in Pennsylvania,” establishes a forward-looking roadmap that will help guide policy, investment, and innovation in libraries for years to come.

Last month, Susan was honored with the Pennsylvania School Library Association’s Presidential Award for her contributions to and advocacy for school libraries across the Commonwealth.