Harrisburg, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Secretary Dr. Carrie Rowe announced the Shapiro Administration’s latest investment in programs that strengthen Pennsylvania’s pipeline of highly qualified teachers. With more than $510,000 in grants to 26 schools, the Developing Future Special Educators program will give more than 800 Pennsylvania high school students early exposure to a career as a Special Education teacher and opportunities to earn college credits before graduating from high school.

“After high school, every one of us must make a decision about what to do next. Those decisions don’t have to be permanent, but they do affect the trajectory of our lives. Career education programs help students make informed decisions about the next step – whether that’s college, a job, the military, or an apprenticeship,” said Secretary Rowe. “For students who see themselves leading their own classroom one day, the Developing Future Special Educators program helps them take that step with confidence.”

The Shapiro Administration awarded more than $1.4 million to 77 school entities in 2024, bringing Pennsylvania’s total investment in the Developing Future Special Educators grant program to more than $1.9 million under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership.

“Claysburg-Kimmel School District’s participation in the Developing Future Special Educators grant has built a strong, data-informed pipeline of future special education professionals. Through a structured, hands-on model, students have engaged in meaningful experiences such as classroom observations, community-based learning, guest speakers, and college visits—demonstrating sustained interest and growth over time,” said Dr. Brian Helsel, Superintendent of the Claysburg-Kimmel School District, a two-time grant recipient. “An additional grant cycle will allow the district to grow this work by reaching more students, strengthening partnerships, and continuing to build a sustainable, local pipeline of future special educators—an essential effort in addressing workforce needs in a rural community.”

At the Baldwin-Whitehall School District, grant funding from the Shapiro Administration supported the development of the Ignite Pathway in partnership with Robert Morris University and Seton Hill University to create college-in-the-high school opportunities. Courses such as Introduction to Special Education and Child Development give students early, authentic exposure to the field while helping them see clear and attainable postsecondary pathways. The grant also supported the expansion of the Hands in Harmony project, which includes American Sign Language (ASL) world language courses, the ASL Club, and additional community-based classes and events. ASL is now recognized as an official world language at Baldwin High School, with course offerings spanning levels 1-3.

“Together, these efforts have increased student enrollment in education-related coursework, expanded access to inclusive programming, and strengthened awareness of careers in special education and related fields,” said Marissa Gallagher, Director of Student Services at the Baldwin-Whitehall School District.

In this second round of funding, many of the grantees are planning to significantly increase dual-credit opportunities and expand college-in-the-high-school programs, with some schools providing up to 24 college credits.

Grants of up to $20,000 have been awarded to the following schools:

Abington Heights School District in Lackawanna County

Baldwin-Whitehall School District in Allegheny County

Bethel Park School District in Allegheny County

Big Beaver Falls Area School District in Beaver County

Claysburg-Kimmel School District in Blair and Bedford counties

Collegium Charter School in Chester County

Elizabethtown Area School District in Lancaster County

Fleetwood Area School District in Berks County

Gateway School District in Allegheny County

Greenville Area School District in Mercer County

Hampton Township School District in Allegheny County

Huntingdon Area School District in Huntingdon County

Lackawanna Trail School District in Wyoming and Lackawanna counties

North Penn School District in Montgomery County

North Schuylkill Area School District in Schuylkill County

Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School in Philadelphia County

Pocono Mountain School District in Monroe County

River Valley School District in Indiana County

Riverside Beaver County School District in Beaver County

Selinsgrove Area School District in Snyder County

Shikellamy School District in Northumberland County

Slippery Rock Area School District in Butler County

The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Allegheny County

Weatherly School District in Carbon County

West Allegheny School District in Allegheny County

Wilmington Area School District in Lawrence County

In the Pocono Mountain School District, the Developing Future Special Educators program has shown steady growth, with 93 students participating in 2025-26 and many graduating with plans to pursue careers in education.

“This success is driven by hands-on, experience-based learning opportunities, including classroom observations, peer support activities, and student-led initiatives that allow participants to build real-world skills and meaningful connections with students with disabilities. By embedding these experiences into existing school structures and strengthening partnerships with organizations such as Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 and East Stroudsburg University, the program is well-positioned for continued growth. These efforts are not only sustaining the initiative beyond the grant, but also expanding its impact on students, staff, and the broader community,” said Dr. Marsha Lynn Kloss, a Special Education Supervisor with the Pocono Mountain School District.

Governor Josh Shapiro believes that growing Pennsylvania’s economy and creating opportunity for future generations starts in the classroom. Over the past three years, his Administration has made strategically targeted investments to strengthen Pennsylvania’s educator workforce and make sure there’s a highly qualified teacher in every classroom – especially Special Education classrooms, where the Commonwealth is experiencing the greatest number of teacher vacancies.

In March, PDE announced nearly $1 million in grants to 11 institutions of higher education to provide an accelerated pathway to certification for Special Education teachers in training, Created under the Shapiro Administration and first announced in 2023, the Accelerated Program for PK-12 Special Education Teacher Certification expedites the certification process for prospective special educators who are currently working on emergency permits, experience-based certificates, or serving as paraeducators in Pennsylvania schools. Since 2023, the Shapiro Administration has invested $3.5 million in three rounds of grants to colleges and universities for programs to expedite training and certification for Special Education teachers and ensure that all Pennsylvania students — including students with disabilities — have the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.

Earlier this year, PDE also announced Paraeducator Advancement Grants of up to $100,000 to 12 intermediate units to help current paraeducators earn bachelor’s degrees and PK-12 Special Education teacher certification at no cost while continuing to serve in Pennsylvania schools. About 150 program participants will earn their credentials by the end of 2028.

To tackle Pennsylvania’s teacher shortage, the Shapiro Administration has also:

Reduced teacher certification processing times by more than 10 weeks

Made experience-based certificates free to aspiring educators: Experience-based certificates are an alternative to emergency permits and provide new teachers with both mentorship and a pathway to a highly valuable permanent teaching credential.

Experience-based certificates are an alternative to emergency permits and provide new teachers with both mentorship and a pathway to a highly valuable permanent teaching credential. Created a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) program in Education for high school students: The new Career and Technical Education (CTE) program in Education for high school students has also shown promise in helping students earn industry recognized credentials prior to graduating high school. Since launching two years ago, 37 public schools representing 23 counties have received PDE approval to offer the CTE program in Education.

The new Career and Technical Education (CTE) program in Education for high school students has also shown promise in helping students earn industry recognized credentials prior to graduating high school. Since launching two years ago, 37 public schools representing 23 counties have received PDE approval to offer the CTE program in Education. Created and expanded the Student Teacher Support Program to provide a stipend to student teachers: The Student Teacher Support Program – administered by the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency – provides stipends to eligible student teachers in Pennsylvania to ensure student teachers are compensated for their hard work. Student teaching is a fulltime job – one that typically keeps student teachers from working another paid job – and the stipend program lowers a barrier to entry into teaching for students who would otherwise struggle to afford to student teach. Last year, student teacher stipends supported more than 2,000 student teachers in Pennsylvania. To build on this progress, Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal increases funding for student teacher stipends by $5 million, bringing total support to $35 million annually.

The Student Teacher Support Program – administered by the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency – provides stipends to eligible student teachers in Pennsylvania to ensure student teachers are compensated for their hard work. Student teaching is a fulltime job – one that typically keeps student teachers from working another paid job – and the stipend program lowers a barrier to entry into teaching for students who would otherwise struggle to afford to student teach. Last year, student teacher stipends supported more than 2,000 student teachers in Pennsylvania. To build on this progress, Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal increases funding for student teacher stipends by $5 million, bringing total support to $35 million annually. Made it easier for Pennsylvanians to find jobs in education: In 2025, PDE launched the newly refreshed Teach in PA website to help individuals interested in obtaining a career in education more easily find relevant job opportunities.

In 2025, PDE launched the newly refreshed Teach in PA website to help individuals interested in obtaining a career in education more easily find relevant job opportunities. Launched a first-of-its-kind teacher apprenticeship program partnership: Through a partnership between the departments of Education and Labor & Industry (L&I), the Shapiro Administration announced a $7.76 million investment in grants to 16 organizations throughout Pennsylvania to start their own earn-as-you-learn teacher apprenticeship programs.

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