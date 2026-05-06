Shapiro Administration Announces 2027 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Finalists

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) today announced the 12 educators who are in the running to be named Pennsylvania’s 2027 Teacher of the Year.

“The true impact of a great teacher is in the confidence they build, the curiosity they spark, and the resilience they help students realize,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “These 12 finalists represent the very best in teaching. They create classrooms where students feel seen, challenged, and supported, and where learning is connected to real opportunities for the future. Their commitment is shaping stronger futures for students and communities across Pennsylvania.”

The 12 finalists are:

Jenna Anzelmo, Fleetwood Area School District, Berks County

Heather Bain, Pennsbury School District, Bucks County

Susan Barbe-Stas, Hempfield Area School District, Westmoreland County

Samhita Basuthakur, Spring-Ford Area School District, Montgomery County

Aliza Becker, Penn Manor School District, Lancaster County

Kerrie Becker, Cornwall-Lebanon School District, Lebanon County

Heather Boyers, Upper Dublin School District, Montgomery County

Danina Garcia, School District of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County

John Marc Murphy, Dover Area School District, York County

Jonathan Rutledge, Westmont Hilltop School District, Cambria County

Whitney Stiver, Central Susquehanna IU 16, Montour County

Michelle Wood, Crestwood School District, Luzerne County

Pennsylvania’s 2027 Teacher of the Year will be announced at a state awards ceremony in early December 2026 and will represent the Commonwealth at various local, regional, and national functions culminating in the National Teacher of the Year ceremony in Washington DC.

Through the National State Teacher of the Year (NSTOY) program, PDE identifies and honors exemplary teaching and classroom practices across the Commonwealth. NSTOY annually recognizes a professional who inspires students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn; who has the respect and admiration of students, parents, and colleagues; and who plays an active and useful role in both school and community.

The 2026 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year, named last December at PDE’s SAS Institute, was Madeline Loring, a fourth-grade teacher at Jefferson-Morgan Elementary School in the Jefferson-Morgan School District in Greene County. Madeline has 13 years of varied teaching experience, including fourth grade mathematics, kindergarten, and high school learning support and life skills support. She holds a Bachelors in Elementary and Special Education with a Minor in Political Science from Waynesburg University, as well as a Masters in Administrative Leadership and an additional Library Science certification from California University of Pennsylvania.

This month, the 2025 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year, Leon Smith, was named the National Teacher of the Year—the second year in a row that a Pennsylvania educator received the honor. He teaches 9th grade Honors and Advanced Placement Social Studies, as well as 10th-12th grade African American Studies at Haverford High School in the School District of Haverford Township in Havertown.

Learn more about Pennsylvania’s Teacher of the Year program on PDE’s website.