Secretary of Education Visits Red Lion Area School District, Highlights 50 Percent Increase in CTE and STEM Funding During the Shapiro Administration 

Red Lion, PA – Yesterday, Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe attended Red Lion Area School District’s annual STEAM Ahead event, which pairs second graders with high schoolers engaging in hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) learning activities – programs made possible through STEM and CTE education funding and support from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE). Since the beginning of the Shapiro Administration, PDE has helped to distribute $65 million more in CTE and apprenticeship funding, and nearly $2 billion in Basic Education Funding.

“Experiences like STEAM Ahead show students, at a very young age, that learning is not abstract. It is active, creative, and connected to the real world around them,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “When students are encouraged to ask questions, solve problems, and learn alongside their peers, they begin to see themselves as capable learners with choices ahead of them. That sense of possibility is what helps students build confidence and chart their own pathway.”

STEAM Ahead is a collaborative, district-wide experience for second-grade students, facilitated by high school volunteers and student interns. Throughout the day, students rotated through a series of STEAM stations, including Chemistry, Electricity, the Engineering Design Process, STEM Playground, Math, and Robotics. Students also rotated through a series of interactive stations that combined fun with authentic, real-world STEAM experiences, like TKTK.

“Red Lion Area School District’s STEAM Ahead program brings elementary students together with high school mentors to spark curiosity, creativity, collaboration, communication, and critical thinking through hands-on learning,” said Science Teacher and STEAM Ahead Coordinator Laura DeLawder. “Teaching these skills to young learners helps prepare them for a bright future in any career field and offers them experiences that will contribute to a lifelong love of learning.”

Programs like Red Lion’s STEAM Ahead program not only create lasting mentorship relationships between younger students and high school students, but also connect communities – students, families, industry professionals, and others. STEAM Ahead connects what students are learning in class and in the program, and gives them a vision of the future and the ability to explore future professions.

In November, Governor Josh Shapiro signed his third consecutive budget into law, marking another historic win for his administration and continuing to make good on his commitment to invest in programs and services Pennsylvanians need most, like public education. Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has consistently advocated for strategic investments that uplift all Pennsylvanians and break down barriers to opportunity – helping learners of all ages and backgrounds chart their own course and succeed. Under the Governor's leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for public education by almost $3 billion in just three years, in nearly all facets of public education. This includes nearly $2 billion more for Basic Education Funding and the Ready to Learn Block Grant, $190 million more for Special Education, $65 million more for Career and Technical Education and apprenticeships, and $52 million more for higher education.

Red Lion Area School District, located in York County, serves more than 4,400 students across 144 square miles. The district is guided by its mission and vision of "Real Learning for Real Life" through community partnerships, comprehensive planning, and educational excellence. Emphasizing continuous improvement, the district employs research-based best practices, ensuring that every classroom delivers meaningful lessons tailored to the needs of a diverse student body.