Pennsylvania Teacher Named 2026 National Teacher of the Year

Harrisburg, PA — Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe today announced that Pennsylvania’s 2025 Teacher of the Year, Leon Smith, has been named 2026 National Teacher of the Year by the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO).

“Pennsylvania is honored to have, for the second year in a row, an educator from our great Commonwealth named National Teacher of the Year,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “Leon Smith is an exemplar of the excellent educators we have in schools across the state; educators who inspire, lead, encourage, and shape the next generation of learners and global citizens.”

Smith is a secondary teacher at Haverford High School in the School District of Haverford Township in Havertown and is a dedicated leader in his community, providing professional development for the district on culturally relevant teaching, growth mindset, elements of effective lessons, belonging strategies, and supporting historically marginalized students. Smith is also an advocate for the teaching profession, committed to supporting new and future teachers by developing a Grow Your Own teacher program at the School District of Haverford Township.

“There’s nothing like seeing a student gain confidence in themselves after receiving words of encouragement from you,” said Leon Smith. “Teaching is a journey where one discovers their voice in the classroom and who they are as educators. As you prepare to enter the classroom, remember that you are who your students need.”

Smith has spent more than two decades at the district and currently teaches AP US History and AP African American Studies. He holds a Bachelors in Secondary Social Studies Education from the University of Maryland at College Park, a Masters in Educational Leadership in Technology Integration from Pennsylvania State University, and a PK-12 Principal certification from Cabrini University.

As an educational leader, Smith strongly believes in helping all students reach their full potential. His dedication to his students goes beyond the classroom through his roles as the African American Cultural Enrichment Advisor, freshmen Boys’ Basketball Coach, and mentor. As a member of the Teach Plus National Senior Policy Cabinet, Leon will gain high-level policy skills to drive real world change supporting students and teachers nationwide.

“In a field of professionals dedicated to changing lives, Leon Smith has rightfully emerged as a model for us all. His passion for the role of high-quality, representative teachers in public education is evident in his daily interactions. For over 20 years, he has been inspiring students, colleagues, and community members with his passion for what he teaches and the students who learn from him,” said Dr. Matthew C. Hayes, Superintendent of the School District of Haverford Township. “Mr. Smith’s impact is felt throughout the district, and we’re thrilled that the rest of the state and country will now have the opportunity to learn from Leon as he fulfills the role of National Teacher of the Year.”

CCSSO’s National Teacher of the Year program, with its lead sponsor Google, identifies exceptional teachers across the country, celebrates their work in and outside the classroom, and, through one-of-a-kind professional development opportunities, helps them amplify their voices and empowers them to take part in policy discussions at the state and national level. As National Teacher of the Year, Smith will spend the next year serving as an ambassador for education and an advocate for teachers and students across the country.

“The National Teacher of the Year program celebrates the meaningful work and dedication of teachers who influence positive change in both the lives of their students and school communities,” said CCSSO Chief Executive Officer Carissa Moffat Miller. “We thank Leon for his profound contributions to education and congratulate him on this outstanding recognition.”

Last year, Pennsylvania’s 2024 Teacher of the Year, Ashlie Crosson, was named 2025 National Teacher of the Year. Crosson holds a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism from Susquehanna University, a Masters in Educational Leadership from Pennsylvania State University, and a gifted education endorsement from Millersville University.