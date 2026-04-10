PA Department of Education Investments in Migrant Education Help 7,000 Students Each Year Chart Their Own Course to Success

State College, PA – Yesterday, Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe highlighted how the $3 million Pennsylvania has invested into migrant education has helped thousands of children whose families move frequently overcome disruptions to their schooling, succeed in the classroom, and graduate with the skills they need to chart their own course to success in the workforce.

“Last school year, Pennsylvania’s Migrant Education Program served more than 5,000 students across our Commonwealth. Students whose lives are shaped by mobility, transition, and circumstances they did not choose,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “This program is about much more than just ensuring access to educational programming. It’s about meeting learners where they are, letting them know they belong, supporting and encouraging them, and giving them the tools to confidently and capably navigate their lives upon high school graduation.”

Pennsylvania's Migrant Education Program (PA-MEP) assists local school districts in improving and coordinating the education of children of agricultural workers who have had their schooling interrupted. The program helps migratory children access the same opportunities as their peers who face fewer barriers by coordinating and supporting services that help their progress in school. PA-MEP aims to ensure that all migrant students achieve challenging academic standards, graduate with a high school diploma or obtain a General Education Diploma (GED), and are prepared for responsible citizenship, lifelong learning, and gainful employment. The U.S Supreme Court in Plyer v. Doe (1982) recognized that every child of school age is entitled to a public school education, regardless of actual or perceived immigration status. An essential part of this right is a safe and welcoming learning environment in which all children in the Commonwealth have equal access to a basic public elementary and secondary education.

Governor Shapiro has championed strategic investments that uplift all Pennsylvanians and break down barriers to opportunity – helping Pennsylvanians of all ages and backgrounds prepare for their future. Under the Governor's leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for public education by almost $3 billion in just three years. This includes nearly $2 billion more for K-12 public schools, $190 million more for Special Education, $65 million more for Career and Technical Education, and $52 million more for higher education.

Over the past three years, the Shapiro Administration has provided $3 million to help migratory learners across the Commonwealth access critical services like specialized after-school tutoring, summer programs, and in-home support. During the 2024-25 school year, PA-MEP served nearly 7,000 children and youth, many of whom spoke Spanish as their primary language. That year, nearly 92 percent of 12th grade PA-MEP students graduated, and more than 60 percent of graduates planned to attend college.

Since its inception in 1966, the program has served more than 350,000 students from birth to age 22. Founded in 1957, PA-MEP was initiated after Pennsylvania farmers and growers requested state action to ensure safe childcare and education for children of agricultural workers. Pennsylvania is the only state with its own state funding for migrant education, which supplements federal funds allocated by the U.S. Department of Education.

Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry has a total economic impact of $132.5 billion annually, contributing $1 out of every $16 in the state's gross domestic product, and supporting more than 600,000 jobs providing $32.8 billion in wages. The Commonwealth ranks first in the nation for mushroom production, and other top commodities include milk, chicken eggs, and broiler production.