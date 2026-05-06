ICYMI: Shapiro Administration Invests $7 Million to Help More Pennsylvania Students Access Higher Education and Chart Their Own Course to Success Through Dual-Credit Programs

Harrisburg, PA — Last month, Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe announced $7 million in grants to 10 Pennsylvania institutions of higher education that are building dual-credit programs that help more students access college courses and earn college credits – for free – before they graduate from high school.

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has invested $21 million in the Dual Credit Innovation Grant Program.

For example, with its $1 million grant announced last month, two-time grant recipient Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) will expand programming to students in rural schools, who are too often underrepresented in post-secondary training because of barriers related to access, finances, and support. LCCC is partnering with school districts and several Career and Technical Centers to deliver free dual-enrollment opportunities that put students on a pathway to earn a college credential in trades and technology.

With last year’s grant from the Shapiro Administration, LCCC enrolled nearly 100 high school in its dual-credit programs for welding, electrical technology, plumbing, HVAC, culinary arts, and early childhood education -- fields that are critical to the regional workforce and offer strong, family-sustaining wages.

On April 22, Secretary Rowe congratulated 68 students from 19 school districts who will graduate from high school this spring with college credits earned through Kutztown University’s Early College Academy, a dual-credit program that is building capacity to offer tuition-free college courses to even more high school students over the next few years thanks to more than $1.7 million in grant funding from the Shapiro Administration.

Some of those soon-to-be graduates shared their stories with the Pennsylvania Department of Education. More interviews with students and educators are available here.

Here’s what leaders at Pennsylvania’s institutions of higher education about the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to dual-credit programs:

“The technical and trade programs at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology are in high demand, both from students and from workforce leaders. As the Commonwealth continues to make itself competitive as an educational powerhouse and a strong economy, institutions like ours have to think outside the box to continue to increase capacity. Dual enrollment is one way to innovate and provide students with the opportunity they deserve for education and a thriving career,” said Dr. Pedro A. Rivera II, President of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

“The impact of this grant reaches far beyond students earning college credit. These programs build practical work skills that lead to career pathways with promising futures. Yet, the most powerful measure is the exposure to college and post-secondary training that inspires students to envision and pursue opportunities they may not have otherwise considered, making real generational change," said Maria DeLucca, Dean of Early College & Educational Partnerships at Luzerne County Community College.

“Butler County Community College (BC3) applauds the administration’s ongoing efforts to provide funding that supports innovation and growth in dual enrollment options for Pennsylvania high school students. BC3 will utilize this grant award to scale up our highest impact dual enrollment programming, expand offerings to additional counties and to provide new healthcare focused pathways to accelerate access to critical workforce programs,” said Dr. Joshua Novak, Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Butler County Community College. “This grant funding will specifically ensure that access to these programs remains open to any interested student, regardless of their financial status, which is critical to our community college mission.”

“The Shapiro Administration’s investment in dual-credit programs is a powerful step forward in expanding access and opportunity for Pennsylvania students. At CCAC, we see firsthand how dual enrollment transforms lives by allowing students to earn college credits, build confidence, and envision themselves succeeding in higher education before they even graduate high school,” said Dr. Dorothy Collins, Vice President of Enrollment Services and Student Affairs at the Community College of Allegheny County.

Here’s what Pennsylvanians are reading and watching about the Shapiro Administration’s investments to help Pennsylvania students chart their own course to success:

The Morning Call: Kutztown University gets state grant to support program that addresses teacher shortage

WFMZ: PA education secretary promotes dual credit programs at Kutztown University visit

Butler Eagle: BC3 receives grant, plans to expand dual-credit programs

Indiana Gazette: IUP gets second state grant for dual-enrollment program

Lehigh Carbon Community College: Lehigh Carbon Community College Awarded $1 Million State Grant to Expand Tuition-Free Dual Enrollment Programs for High School Students

Berks Weekly: Guzman highlights $1M investment for Reading Area Community College

My ChesCo: Free College Credits Expand for PA Students Under New Funding

Explore Jefferson PA: How Hundreds of Pennsylvania High School Students Are Earning College Credits Before Graduation