Historic Investments in Public Education and Career Readiness Programs Under Governor Shapiro Are Fueling Innovation and Partnerships Among Coalition of 47 Pittsburgh Area School Districts

Pittsburgh, PA – Governor Josh Shapiro’s historic investments in Pennsylvania’s public schools and programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs are showing results in Pittsburgh, where a coalition of 47 area school districts hosted Department of Education (PDE) Secretary Dr. Carrie Rowe and Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker today to show how state dollars and community partnerships are helping more Pennsylvanians chart their own course to success.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has secured over $2 billion in additional funding for K-12 public schools — the largest investment in Pennsylvania history — and brought lawmakers on both sides of the aisle together to implement a new funding formula to ensure that every student, in every zip code, has access to a high-quality public education.

The Shapiro Administration has delivered universal free breakfast, increased access to mental health support for our students, and increased funding for Career and Technical Education (CTE) and apprenticeships by $65 million – 50 percent more than the day Governor Shapiro took office. As a result, CTE enrollment has continued to grow, with more than 3,000 additional students engaging in CTE and career readiness programming supported by PDE. Because of these investments and commitments, Pennsylvania was recently recognized for its leadership among all states on preparing middle school students for careers.

Governor Shapiro has also championed programs that bridge classroom learning with real-world opportunity and align training with in-demand industries and workforce needs across the Commonwealth. For example, since January 2023, L&I’s Schools-to-Work initiative has supported 52 programs statewide and 2,295 students with hands-on training, classroom instruction, mentorship, and direct connections to employment and apprenticeship opportunities.

Since the start of the Shapiro Administration, more than 42,000 Pennsylvanians have participated in apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships, opening doors to stable, family-sustaining careers. Each year, the number of apprenticeships continues to grow: Pennsylvania registered just 18 new apprenticeship programs in 2022 before Governor Shapiro took office compared to 254 new pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs over the course of his Administration.

The Governor’s 2026-27 budget plan looks to build on three years of historic progress by proposing to invest an additional $18 million in CTE and apprenticeship programs; double the amount of money the state invests each year to $7 million for the Schools-to-Work initiative; and invest another $7 million in dual-credit programs for high school students who want to pursue higher education.

The coalition that hosted Shapiro Administration officials on Thursday, known as Future-Driven Schools, partners with local businesses to offer students more opportunities for students to explore careers and develop job-related skills. With support from Remake Learning and Shapiro Administration investments, Pittsburgh area schools are reshaping education to create learning experiences that prepare young people to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

For example, Butler Area School District students are gaining real-world experience and earning college credits through a Butler County Community College program that rotates students through internships at local businesses like Butler Hospital. With $21 million invested already under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, PDE’s Dual Credit Innovation Grant Program funds partnerships between schools and institutions of higher education to offer high school students the opportunity to earn college credits before graduation – at no cost to the students or their families. Butler County Community College received a Dual Credit Innovation Grant Program grant from PDE in April.

“Remake Learning and Future-Driven Schools truly live up to their names with both intent and purpose – to reimagine what learning can look like and drive students into the future,” said Secretary Rowe. “Through partnerships with each other, industry professionals, and most importantly their students, these school districts are innovating what learning can look like in both the classroom and the workforce. With help and support from Remake Learning and the Future-Driven School’s cohort, today’s students are already preparing for tomorrow’s world.”

Penn Hills High School launched PHorge Robotics, a pre-apprenticeship pathway connecting students to careers in robotics and advanced manufacturing. All ninth graders can earn an industry certification in Mechanical Foundations, with the option to continue through the pathway and earn four additional credentials. Students who complete the full program qualify for a pre-apprenticeship designation as a Robotics Technician. The program is supported by two Shapiro Administration grants – a $75,000 PAsmart grant from PDE to expand CTE programs and a nearly $200,000 grant from L&I to support the expansion of Carnegie Mellon’s Robotics Academy pre-apprenticeship program serving Allegheny County.

“The Shapiro Administration believes every student deserves the opportunity to discover their path and build a future they’re excited about,” said Secretary Walker. “By expanding access to career-connected learning and strengthening partnerships with employers, we’re helping young people in the Pittsburgh area and across the Commonwealth explore their interests, gain real-world experience, and step confidently into the workforce. That’s what preparing the next generation of Pennsylvanians looks like.”

Shapiro Administration investments through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Safety and Mental Health Grant helped the Carlynton School District launch its Chill Room initiative, which provides students with structured mental health supports and safe spaces to regulate emotions, de-escalate stress, and return to learning ready to succeed. These spaces are staffed by trained professionals and are designed to proactively address student needs while reducing behavioral disruptions and supporting overall school climate.

With additional state funding for public schools from the Shapiro Administration, Burrell School District has added learning coaches and future readiness facilitators to its staff to help teachers integrate structured literacy, math, and career-connected learning. At the high school level, these educators use personalized learner profiles to guide students toward industry pathways and reimagine the senior year experience. PCCD funds support a prevention specialist who runs an Alternative Learning Center offering restorative practices and instructional make-up time for students at risk of truancy.

“Something special is happening in Western Pennsylvania,” said Gregg Behr, executive director of the Pittsburgh-based Grable Foundation, which supports the Future-Driven Schools coalition. “Together, the region’s school districts are helping students discover their passions, prepare for tomorrow's careers, and build real skills for real life. With support from partners like the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the region has developed the largest cluster of innovative school districts in the country. We’re proud to highlight their stories alongside Secretary Rowe."

Governor Shapiro believes that growing Pennsylvania’s economy and creating opportunity for future generations starts in the classroom.

Under the Governor's leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for public education by almost $3 billion in just three years. This includes nearly $2 billion more for Basic Education Funding and dollars driven out to the schools that need them most through the Ready to Learn Block Grant, $190 million more for Special Education, and $52 million more for higher education.

Because of Pennsylvania’s investments and commitments under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, more Pennsylvania students are attending school regularly, more students are graduating, and more students are leaving school equipped with the skills they need to choose a good career and chart their own course in life. Four-year graduation rates increased from 87.6 percent in 2023-24 to 88.0 percent in 2024-25, the third consecutive year of increase. Over the past two years, 2,000 more students have graduated in four years, and 79,000 more students attended school more regularly.

The Governor’s 2026–27 budget proposal builds on these successes by increasing opportunity for students, supporting safe learning environments, and continuing to reform the way school districts pay cyber charter schools. Funding supports after-school programs, full-day pre-K and kindergarten, evidence-based reading instruction, school libraries, social and health services, and professional development for educators. The budget also continues funding universal free breakfast, menstrual hygiene products at no cost to students, school infrastructure repairs, and school safety and mental health supports.