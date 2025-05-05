DRAFT WIOA OSO Competitive Procurement Waiver

Due to feedback received from the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL), the draft of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) One-Stop Operator (OSO) Competitive Procurement Waiver will be reposted for an additional public comment period. All comments, from all parties, are welcome and will be considered equally and in full by L&I BWDA Policy & Planning Coordination Services, L&I leadership, and the WIOA waiver’s drafting partners. All comments received, along with the Commonwealth’s responses, will be included in the final waiver submission to USDOL. Please note that the Epilogue summarizing comments received during the initial public comment period and the Commonwealth’s responses will not be posted as part of this reposting. The Epilogue will be updated following the conclusion of this current public comment period to reflect all comments received and the responses.

Although the waiver remains substantially unchanged, USDOL requested the removal of certain content from the version that was originally posted. The Commonwealth is providing this additional public comment period to ensure stakeholders have the opportunity to review the revised draft.