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    Teamsters Local Union No. 8 v. The Pennsylvania State University
    PERA-C-25-319-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of City of Philadelphia (Community Life Improvement Program)
    PERA-R-25-68-E
    (Order Granting Motion to Intervene/Proposed Order of Dismissal)

    Lower Moreland Township Education Association v. Lower Moreland Township School District
    PERA-C-25-238-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Armstrong Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Armstrong School District
    PERA-C-25-128-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Teamsters Local 776 v. York County
    PERA-C-24-249-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Coudersport Education Support Professionals Association, PSEA/NEA v. Coudersport Area School District
    PERA-C-25-107-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Teamsters Local No. 636 v West Mifflin Borough
    PERA-C-25-53-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)