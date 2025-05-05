Teamsters Local Union No. 8 v. The Pennsylvania State University
PERA-C-25-319-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
In the Matter of the Employes of City of Philadelphia (Community Life Improvement Program)
PERA-R-25-68-E
(Order Granting Motion to Intervene/Proposed Order of Dismissal)
Lower Moreland Township Education Association v. Lower Moreland Township School District
PERA-C-25-238-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania SCI Benner Township
PERA-C-25-149-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Blue Ridge Education Association PSEA/NEA v. Blue Ridge School District
PERA-C-25-187-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
In The Matter Of The Employes Of City Of Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office
PERA-R-25-332-E
(Proposed Order of Dismissal)
Amalgamated Transit Union, Local No. 168 v. County of Lackawanna Transit System Authority
PERA-C-26-8-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Armstrong Education Association v. Armstrong School District
PERA-C-25-252-W
(Proposed Order of Dismissal)
United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO-CLC v The University of Pittsburgh
PERA-C-25-124-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
AFSCME Council 13 AFL-CIO v Delaware County
PERA-C-25-257-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Robin Clayton v. Allegheny County
PERA-C-25-108-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Armstrong Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Armstrong School District
PERA-C-25-128-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Teamsters Local 776 v. York County
PERA-C-24-249-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Coudersport Education Support Professionals Association, PSEA/NEA v. Coudersport Area School District
PERA-C-25-107-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO-CLC v The University of Pittsburgh
PERA-C-25-123-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
PA State Corrections Officers Association v Commonwealth of PA
PERA-C-25-141-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
National Correctional Employees Union Local No. 143 v Erie County
PERA-C-25-137-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
PA State Corrections Officers Association v Commonwealth of PA
PERA-C-25-61-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Lower Moreland Township Police Benevolent Association v Lower Moreland Township
PF-C-25-4-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
PA State Corrections Officers Association v Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
PERA-C-25-100-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)