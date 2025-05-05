Meet Oden
Oden, a 2024 Culinary Assistant graduate has been working as a Dietary Aide since October 2025. Oden’s job duties include preparing salad, making meals, and baking desserts like cakes and brownies! He also accommodates dietary restrictions and preferences, including vegetarian and gluten-free options.
“CTI prepared me for a career that I can get a job in, and experience to further my education in the hospitality industry," said Oden.
His employer says Oden is kind, dependable, and always has a positive attitude. His collaboration and positive attitude make Oden a pleasure to work with. "He consistently demonstrates a strong work ethic and a proactive approach to every task he undertakes," said his employer. "Oden is an outstanding team member and truly a valuable asset to our team.”
Meet Chris
Chris, a 2024 Culinary Assistant graduate, is employed by Aramark and works at Alvernia University in the student center, where he operates the cash register, cleans tables, oversees the drink station, assists with dish washing, and more.
"Don't give up on your dreams," said Chris.
Chris credits his success – and his ability to overcome challenges – to the steady support of his family, friends, and coworkers.
Meet Joanna
Joanna, a 2006 graduate of the Kitchen Helper program, has been employed by Compass Group USA/Chartwells at University of Pittsburgh Johnstown for the past 18 years. Since graduation, Joanna has only had jobs in the food service industry.
“I was able to take what I learned at CTI at HGAC and build on it and understand my food service knowledge [better],” said Joanna. “One thing I heard when I started in the food service industry that still sticks with me today is, '[if] you got time to lean, you got time to clean.'"
According to Joanna, she worked in the tuck shop at Subway for 17 years until it moved out of the facility. In fall 2025, she moved to the cafeteria as a line server. Some of her job duties include replenishing the food, making coffee, setting up the waffle and yogurt bars, checking the students’ meal cards, helping turn over from breakfast to lunch, wiping tables off, and more.
Meet Kat
Brittney, also known as Kat, is a December 2025 graduate of the ASB Medical Office Assistant program. She is currently working closely with her OVR Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor to secure employment in the medical field.
“Hit the ground running, friends, because once you do, there isn’t anyone who will be able to snatch the light away from you,” said Kat.
Kat was selected to serve as the graduation speaker for her class, an honor that reflects her leadership and determination.
Meet Latoya
Latoya Tarver is a 2004 graduate from CTI at HGAC's Culinary Assistant program, formerly called the Culinary Arts Kitchen Helper program. After graduation, Latoya worked at a few places until she moved to Georgia in 2014, working in retail. In 2017, she secured a job at WellStar Hospital as a liaison, where she serves patients and helps put food on the trays in the line.
“I am so pleased and excited to say that this year will be eight years since I have been at Wellstar Hospital and [hope to] continue [having] much more success there.”
She wishes the current CTI at HGAC students well and encourages them to go at their own pace, even if it means having to return to school.