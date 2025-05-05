Oden, a 2024 Culinary Assistant graduate has been working as a Dietary Aide since October 2025. Oden’s job duties include preparing salad, making meals, and baking desserts like cakes and brownies! He also accommodates dietary restrictions and preferences, including vegetarian and gluten-free options.

“CTI prepared me for a career that I can get a job in, and experience to further my education in the hospitality industry," said Oden.

His employer says Oden is kind, dependable, and always has a positive attitude. His collaboration and positive attitude make Oden a pleasure to work with. "He consistently demonstrates a strong work ethic and a proactive approach to every task he undertakes," said his employer. "Oden is an outstanding team member and truly a valuable asset to our team.”