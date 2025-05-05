Career Services

Earning a degree or certificate is the first step toward your dream job. Career services staff at CTI are available to help students reach their ultimate goals. Writing your resume, doing practice interviews, and evaluating employers are just some of the services available to help you find the right job for you.

Attention CTI at HGAC Graduates! If you obtained employment after graduation and haven't shared the exciting news with us, please take a moment to complete our Employment Verification Form.