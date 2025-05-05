Career Services

CTI at HGAC: Education
Discover the transformative educational experience offered by CTI at HGAC within the renowned Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC). With a strong focus on student support and resources, HGAC ensures optimal growth and success for every student.
Career Advising
Resume Reviews
Interview Prep
Externships
Our programs at CTI are designed to help each student succeed in navigating the job market on their way to a new career. An externship, which provides hands-on experience, is a key element. In an externship, continue your education in a work-like atmosphere, where you will put the skills you learned in the classroom to practical use. This sort of learning occurs in a job-like atmosphere, where you get first-hand experience with the day-to-day responsibilities of a person in that position, allowing you to gain confidence, ask questions, and observe.*
*Externship courses are not available with every program.
Student Support Services
Our dedicated staff provides you with the support you need from the beginning of your journey. The Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) and the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) offer a variety of academic and individual support programs to reach all your goals.