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    Career Services

    Earning a degree or certificate is the first step toward your dream job. Career services staff at CTI are available to help students reach their ultimate goals. Writing your resume, doing practice interviews, and evaluating employers are just some of the services available to help you find the right job for you.

     

    Attention CTI at HGAC Graduates! If you obtained employment after graduation and haven't shared the exciting news with us, please take a moment to complete our Employment Verification Form.

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    CTI at HGAC: Education

    Discover the transformative educational experience offered by CTI at HGAC within the renowned Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC). With a strong focus on student support and resources, HGAC ensures optimal growth and success for every student.

    Career Advising

    We'll help you research your career options and find the best career path for you!

    Resume Reviews

    Our experienced staff will take a close look at your resume to see how you can ensure it best represents your skills and abilities to prospective employers.

    Interview Prep

    Have an interview coming up? Let us help you prepare! We'll sit down with you for a practice interview and give you direct feedback to better prepare you for the real thing.

    Externships

    Our programs at CTI are designed to help each student succeed in navigating the job market on their way to a new career. An externship, which provides hands-on experience, is a key element. In an externship, continue your education in a work-like atmosphere, where you will put the skills you learned in the classroom to practical use. This sort of learning occurs in a job-like atmosphere, where you get first-hand experience with the day-to-day responsibilities of a person in that position, allowing you to gain confidence, ask questions, and observe.*

    *Externship courses are not available with every program.

    Explore Externships

    Student Support Services

    Our dedicated staff provides you with the support you need from the beginning of your journey. The Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) and the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) offer a variety of academic and individual support programs to reach all your goals.

    Learn more about Student Support Services