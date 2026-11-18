“Winning the Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence is a tremendous honor and a direct reflection of the dedication of our craftspeople, safety leadership, supervisors, and union partners. Every day our crews work in a high-risk heavy industrial environment across the country, with a strong focus right here in Pennsylvania,” said Songer Services CEO Gregg Preteroti. “Safety isn’t just a priority for us – it’s the foundation of how we operate. We’re proud of the partnership we have with our union leadership, who stand with us to protect our people and deliver work safely. This recognition belongs to every man and woman who shows up and goes home safely.”

Today’s ceremonies come a week after Secretary Walker honored this year’s other two GASE winners –Cordia Energy Center Harrisburg and SalonCentric – both located in central Pennsylvania.

Since 1997, the Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence has highlighted employers with exemplary safety programs that reduce injuries, strengthen partnerships between management and workers, and advance workplace safety across Pennsylvania.

L&I supports safety throughout the Commonwealth through programs such as certified workplace safety committees and the Pennsylvania Training for Health and Safety (PATHS) program. The PATHS program provides free, customizable safety training to employers, reaching more than 35,000 participants annually.

To date, there have been more than 13,000 certified workplace safety committees established in Pennsylvania since 1994, protecting over 1.6 million workers and saving employers more than $970 million in workers’ compensation premiums.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

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