Harrisburg, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker recognized the managers, employees, and unions at the Bettis Laboratory Site of the Naval Nuclear Laboratory and Songer Services for their outstanding commitment to workplace safety and injury prevention. During ceremonies in West Mifflin and Canonsburg on Wednesday, Secretary Walker presented each company with a 2026 Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence (GASE), commending their respective teams for their strong safety culture, proactive risk management, and deep employee engagement.
“Governor Josh Shapiro and I believe that every Pennsylvania worker deserves to return home safely at the end of the day, and that starts with employers who make safety a priority and employees who have a voice in creating safer workplaces,” said Secretary Walker. “Bettis Laboratory and Songer Services demonstrate what’s possible when management, workers, and union partners work together to identify risks, prevent injuries, and build a culture where safety is everyone’s responsibility. Their commitment sets a strong example for employers across the Commonwealth.”
Bettis Laboratory Site of the Naval Nuclear Laboratory
Bettis employs nearly 3,000 engineers, scientists, technicians and support personnel. Since 1949, Bettis Laboratory has been dedicated to advancing naval nuclear propulsion technology and supporting the safe, reliable operation of naval reactors. The West Mifflin, Allegheny County-based employer earned its Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence for its outstanding commitment to workplace safety, combining significant investments in upgraded equipment, enhanced protective measures, and on-site emergency response services with a deep focus on employee engagement. Through employee-led safety committees, recognition programs, and ongoing training, Bettis encourages proactive hazard identification and continuous improvement. This has created a strong culture of safety and contributed to the facility’s low injury rate, which is especially notable given the high-risk nature of its operations.
“Our mission – to continually develop and maintain the Navy’s nuclear fleet — fundamentally depends on the safety and health of every person on this site. I am very proud of our mission and the work that we do, but I am especially proud to work at a place where safety is prioritized every single day,” said Bettis Laboratory Site Director Matt Drewen. “Our Site Safety Council has been instrumental in building a culture of awareness, education, and ownership – that safety is an every day, every person responsibility.”
Songer Services
Founded in 2003, Songer Services is a heavy industrial contractor specializing in complex maintenance, construction and critical outage services. As a proud union contractor, the Canonsburg, Washington County-based company maintains strong partnerships with building trades unions, recognizing that collaboration between skilled tradespeople, union leadership, and management is key to maintaining a safe working environment. Through these partnerships, ongoing employee training, and its Make Accidents Preventable™ (M.A.P.) program, Songer has established a proactive safety culture built on shared responsibility and a commitment to ensuring every worker returns home safely.
“Winning the Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence is a tremendous honor and a direct reflection of the dedication of our craftspeople, safety leadership, supervisors, and union partners. Every day our crews work in a high-risk heavy industrial environment across the country, with a strong focus right here in Pennsylvania,” said Songer Services CEO Gregg Preteroti. “Safety isn’t just a priority for us – it’s the foundation of how we operate. We’re proud of the partnership we have with our union leadership, who stand with us to protect our people and deliver work safely. This recognition belongs to every man and woman who shows up and goes home safely.”
Today’s ceremonies come a week after Secretary Walker honored this year’s other two GASE winners –Cordia Energy Center Harrisburg and SalonCentric – both located in central Pennsylvania.
Since 1997, the Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence has highlighted employers with exemplary safety programs that reduce injuries, strengthen partnerships between management and workers, and advance workplace safety across Pennsylvania.
L&I supports safety throughout the Commonwealth through programs such as certified workplace safety committees and the Pennsylvania Training for Health and Safety (PATHS) program. The PATHS program provides free, customizable safety training to employers, reaching more than 35,000 participants annually.
To date, there have been more than 13,000 certified workplace safety committees established in Pennsylvania since 1994, protecting over 1.6 million workers and saving employers more than $970 million in workers’ compensation premiums.
For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.
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