Harrisburg, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker visited two Central Pennsylvania employers – Cordia Energy Center Harrisburg and SalonCentric in York – to recognize their managers and employees for their outstanding commitment to workplace safety and injury prevention with a 2026 Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence (GASE).
Since 1997, the Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence has recognized outstanding workplace safety programs that reduce injuries, promote management and employee collaboration, and strengthen Pennsylvania’s culture of workplace safety.
To date, there have been more than 13,000 certified workplace safety committees established in Pennsylvania since 1994, protecting over 1.6 million workers and saving employers more than $970 million in workers’ compensation premiums.
“Worker safety is a top priority for the Shapiro Administration, but we cannot do it alone,” said Secretary Walker. “Creating safe workplaces requires a shared commitment from employers and employees alike. These Central Pennsylvania employers demonstrate how investments in training, innovative safety practices, and open communication can reduce risk and foster a culture where every worker feels safe and supported.”
Cordia Energy Center Harrisburg
Based in Dauphin County, Cordia Energy Center Harrisburg is a provider of centralized district energy solutions, delivering reliable, efficient heating and cooling to commercial, institutional, and governmental customers in downtown Harrisburg with 24 employees. Cordia demonstrates a strong commitment to workplace safety through innovative training programs, investments in facility improvements, and proactive safety measures. The company develops realistic, hands-on training for employees to practice working in a confined space and using fall protection equipment.
"We are honored to receive the Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence, which reflects the dedication and commitment of our entire Harrisburg team,” said Shawn Fiebig, Cordia Energy Center Harrisburg General Manager. “At Cordia, safety is more than a priority; it’s a core value embedded in everything we do. This recognition is a testament to our employees’ commitment to looking out for one another, proactively managing risks, and continuously improving our safety practices. I’m incredibly proud of our team and the culture of safety we’ve built together.”
SalonCentric
SalonCentric is a national salon professional product distributor created by L’Oreal USA and is based in Clearwater, Florida with over 600 beauty supply stores across the US. SalonCentric, in York County, has over 400 employees and demonstrates a commitment to workplace safety by empowering employees to identify potential hazards, investing in equipment to prevent workplace injuries, and transparency and recognition of staff.
“We are honored to receive the Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence,” said Rob Bowen, Assistant Vice President of Physical Distribution for SalonCentric’s East Manchester Distribution Center. “This recognition reflects the commitment of our team here at the distribution center and reinforces what matters every day: the safety and well-being of our people. We’re proud of the care our teams bring to creating a safe workplace and grateful to have received this award.”
L&I supports safety throughout the Commonwealth through programs such as certified workplace safety committees and the Pennsylvania Training for Health and Safety (PATHS) program. The PATHS program provides free, customizable safety training to employers, reaching more than 35,000 participants annually.
For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.
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