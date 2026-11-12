Harrisburg, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker visited two Central Pennsylvania employers – Cordia Energy Center Harrisburg and SalonCentric in York – to recognize their managers and employees for their outstanding commitment to workplace safety and injury prevention with a 2026 Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence (GASE).

Since 1997, the Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence has recognized outstanding workplace safety programs that reduce injuries, promote management and employee collaboration, and strengthen Pennsylvania’s culture of workplace safety.

To date, there have been more than 13,000 certified workplace safety committees established in Pennsylvania since 1994, protecting over 1.6 million workers and saving employers more than $970 million in workers’ compensation premiums.

“Worker safety is a top priority for the Shapiro Administration, but we cannot do it alone,” said Secretary Walker. “Creating safe workplaces requires a shared commitment from employers and employees alike. These Central Pennsylvania employers demonstrate how investments in training, innovative safety practices, and open communication can reduce risk and foster a culture where every worker feels safe and supported.”