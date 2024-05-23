Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Pennsylvania Injury/Illness Statistical Data

    The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, Bureau of Workers' Compensation, Health & Safety Division, provides this workplace injury/illness information as a service to our stakeholders.