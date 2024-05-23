Health Care Services Review

Impairment Rating Evaluation (IRE)
An Impairment Rating Evaluation (IRE) is a medical examination requested by the insurer and/or their counsel to determine an injured worker’s whole-body impairment due to the compensable injury.
Utlization Review
The Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act provides for the process of medical treatment review under Section 306(f.1)(6) of the Act. The utilization review process provides for the impartial review of the reasonableness or necessity of medical treatment rendered to, or proposed for, work-related injuries and illnesses.
Utilization review of medical treatment is conducted by Utilization Review Organizations (UROs) authorized by the Secretary to perform utilization reviews for Pennsylvania workers’ compensation.
A utilization review may be requested by or on behalf of the employer, insurer or employee. Requests for utilization review should be filed online in the Workers’ Compensation Automation and Integration System (WCAIS). Parties who disagree with the findings of the utilization review may file a petition for review to be heard and decided by a workers’ compensation judge.
Medical Fee Review
When an injured worker receives medical treatment, providers are subject to sections of the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act and Chapter 127 Workers’ Compensation Medical Cost Containment Regulations which establish reimbursement for the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation program. Providers may dispute the timeliness or amount of payment received by utilizing the medical fee review process.
When medical services are properly billed and a Workers’ Compensation Medical Report Form (LIBC-9) has been received, a payer has 30 days to process the bill. If providers do not receive timely or correct payment, an Application for Fee Review may be filed online within the Workers’ Compensation Automation and Integration System (WCAIS) within 90 days of the original billing or 30 days from the date of dispute notification, whichever is later.
WCAIS
EDI
PATHS
Claims Information
Fee Schedule
Compliance
Health & Safety Division
Publications
Workers' Compensation Forms
WC Insurance Search
Bureau Code Listings
Worker & Community Right to Know
Health Care Services Review
2025 Workers' Compensation Conference
Contact Information
2025 WCAB Hearing Dates
Panel Providers
Fee Schedules
Workers' compensation fee schedules are a set of guidelines that show the maximum fees that are allowed to be charged for medical services provided to injured workers under the workers' compensation system in Pennsylvania.
Charge Classes by ZIP Code
The Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Fee Schedule for Part B providers uses the 1994 Medicare Fee Schedule as its base fees. This fee schedule divides fees into four geographic regions. The links below contain all of Pennsylvania's ZIP codes and provide the correct region for each. Because this list is no longer used by Medicare, as they have developed different payment policies since 1994, it is no longer available through the Medicare intermediaries. Therefore, the department is providing this reference as a service to the insurance and medical communities who are involved in workers' compensation.
The major users for this list are those who reprice medical bills to the workers' compensation fee schedule, including: insurance carriers, employers who are self-insured for their workers' compensation insurance, third-party administrators and repricing vendors. Medical providers may also use this list as a reference in determining if their payment amount is correct.
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
15001
002
15003
002
15004
004
15005
002
15006
003
15007
003
15008
002
15009
002
15010
002
15012
003
15013
002
15014
002
15015
002
15016
002
15017
002
15018
002
15019
003
15020
002
15021
003
15022
003
15024
002
15025
002
15026
002
15027
002
15028
002
15029
003
15030
002
15031
002
15032
002
15033
003
15034
002
15035
002
15036
003
15037
002
15038
003
15039
002
15040
003
15041
002
15042
002
15043
002
15044
002
15045
002
15046
002
15047
004
15049
002
15050
002
15051
002
15052
002
15053
003
15054
003
15055
003
15056
002
15057
003
15059
002
15060
003
15061
002
15062
003
15063
003
15064
002
15065
002
15066
002
15067
003
15068
002
15071
002
15072
003
15074
002
15075
002
15076
002
15077
002
15078
003
15079
002
15081
002
15082
002
15083
002
15084
002
15085
002
15086
002
15087
003
15088
002
15089
003
15090
002
15091
002
15092
002
15101
002
15102
002
15104
002
15106
002
15108
002
15110
002
15112
002
15116
002
15120
002
15122
002
15123
002
15126
002
15127
002
15129
002
15130
002
15131
002
15132
002
15133
002
15134
002
15135
002
15136
002
15137
002
15138
002
15139
002
15140
002
15141
002
15142
002
15143
002
15144
002
15145
002
15146
002
15147
002
15148
002
15201
002
15202
002
15203
001
15204
002
15205
002
15206
002
15207
001
15208
002
15209
002
15210
001
15211
001
15212
002
15213
001
15214
002
15215
002
15216
001
15217
001
15218
002
15219
001
15220
001
15221
002
15222
001
15223
002
15224
002
15225
002
15226
001
15227
001
15228
001
15229
002
15230
001
15231
002
15232
002
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
15233
002
15234
001
15235
002
15236
001
15237
002
15238
002
15239
002
15240
001
15241
001
15242
001
15243
001
15244
001
15250
002
15251
002
15252
002
15253
002
15254
002
15255
002
15257
002
15258
002
15259
002
15260
001
15261
001
15262
001
15264
002
15273
002
15276
002
15277
002
15278
002
15279
002
15281
002
15282
002
15283
002
15286
002
15288
002
15289
002
15290
002
15295
002
15301
003
15310
004
15311
003
15312
003
15313
003
15314
003
15315
004
15316
004
15317
003
15320
004
15321
003
15322
004
15323
003
15324
003
15325
004
15326
004
15327
004
15329
003
15330
003
15331
003
15332
003
15333
003
15334
004
15336
003
15337
004
15338
004
15339
003
15340
003
15341
004
15342
003
15343
003
15344
004
15345
003
15346
004
15347
003
15348
003
15349
004
15350
003
15351
004
15352
004
15353
004
15354
004
15356
003
15357
004
15358
003
15359
004
15360
003
15361
003
15362
004
15363
003
15364
004
15365
003
15366
003
15367
003
15368
003
15370
004
15376
003
15377
003
15378
003
15379
003
15380
004
15400
003
15401
003
15410
003
15411
004
15412
003
15413
003
15414
003
15415
003
15416
003
15417
003
15419
003
15420
003
15421
003
15422
003
15423
003
15424
004
15425
003
15427
003
15428
003
15429
003
15430
003
15431
003
15432
003
15433
003
15434
003
15435
003
15436
003
15437
003
15438
003
15439
003
15440
003
15442
003
15443
003
15444
003
15445
003
15446
003
15446
003
15448
003
15449
003
15451
003
15452
003
15453
003
15454
003
15455
003
15456
003
15457
004
15458
003
15459
003
15460
003
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
15461
003
15462
003
15463
003
15464
003
15465
003
15466
003
15467
003
15468
003
15469
003
15470
003
15471
003
15472
003
15473
003
15474
003
15475
003
15476
003
15477
003
15478
003
15479
003
15480
003
15482
003
15483
003
15484
003
15485
004
15486
003
15487
003
15488
003
15489
003
15490
003
15491
003
15492
003
15501
004
15520
004
15521
004
15522
004
15530
004
15531
003
15532
004
15533
004
15534
004
15535
004
15536
004
15537
004
15538
004
15539
004
15540
004
15541
004
15542
004
15543
004
15544
004
15545
004
15546
003
15547
003
15548
003
15549
004
15550
004
15551
004
15552
004
15553
004
15554
004
15555
004
15557
004
15558
004
15559
004
15560
004
15561
004
15562
003
15563
003
15564
004
15565
004
15601
002
15610
002
15611
002
15612
002
15613
002
15615
002
15616
002
15617
002
15618
002
15619
002
15620
002
15621
002
15622
002
15623
002
15624
002
15625
002
15626
002
15627
002
15628
002
15629
002
15630
004
15631
003
15632
002
15633
002
15634
002
15635
002
15636
002
15637
002
15638
002
15639
002
15640
003
15641
002
15642
002
15644
002
15646
002
15647
002
15650
002
15655
002
15656
004
15658
002
15660
002
15661
002
15662
002
15663
002
15664
002
15665
002
15666
002
15668
002
15670
002
15671
002
15672
002
15673
004
15674
002
15675
002
15676
002
15677
002
15678
002
15679
002
15680
002
15681
004
15682
004
15683
002
15684
002
15685
002
15686
004
15687
002
15688
002
15689
002
15690
002
15691
002
15692
002
15693
002
15694
002
15695
003
15696
002
15697
002
15698
002
15701
004
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
15710
004
15711
004
15712
004
15713
004
15714
004
15715
004
15716
004
15717
004
15720
004
15721
004
15722
004
15723
004
15724
004
15725
004
15727
004
15728
004
15729
004
15730
004
15731
004
15732
004
15733
004
15734
004
15735
004
15736
004
15737
004
15738
004
15739
004
15740
004
15741
004
15742
004
15743
004
15744
004
15745
004
15746
004
15747
004
15748
004
15752
004
15753
004
15754
004
15755
004
15756
004
15757
004
15758
004
15759
004
15760
004
15761
004
15762
004
15763
004
15764
004
15765
004
15766
004
15767
004
15770
004
15771
004
15772
004
15773
004
15774
004
15775
004
15776
004
15777
004
15778
004
15779
002
15780
004
15781
004
15783
004
15784
004
15801
004
15821
004
15822
004
15823
004
15824
004
15825
004
15827
004
15828
004
15829
004
15831
004
15832
004
15834
004
15840
004
15841
004
15842
004
15843
004
15845
004
15846
004
15847
004
15848
004
15849
004
15850
004
15851
004
15853
004
15856
004
15857
004
15860
004
15861
004
15863
004
15864
004
15865
004
15866
004
15868
004
15869
004
15870
004
15901
003
15902
003
15904
003
15905
003
15906
003
15907
003
15909
003
15915
003
15920
004
15921
003
15922
003
15923
002
15924
003
15925
003
15926
003
15927
003
15928
003
15929
004
15930
003
15931
003
15933
003
15934
003
15935
003
15936
003
15937
003
15938
003
15940
003
15942
003
15943
003
15944
004
15945
003
15946
003
15948
003
15949
004
15951
003
15953
003
15954
004
15955
003
15956
003
15957
004
15958
003
15959
003
15960
003
15961
003
15962
003
15963
003
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
|16001
|003
|16020
|003
|16021
|003
|16022
|003
|16023
|003
|16024
|003
|16025
|003
|16027
|003
|16028
|004
|16029
|003
|16030
|003
|16032
|003
|16033
|003
|16034
|003
|16035
|003
|16036
|004
|16037
|003
|16038
|003
|16039
|003
|16040
|003
|16041
|003
|16042
|004
|16045
|004
|16046
|003
|16047
|003
|16048
|003
|16049
|004
|16050
|003
|16051
|003
|16052
|003
|16053
|003
|16054
|004
|16055
|003
|16056
|003
|16057
|003
|16058
|003
|16059
|003
|16060
|004
|16061
|003
|16062
|003
|16063
|003
|16101
|003
|16102
|003
|16103
|003
|16104
|003
|16105
|003
|16110
|003
|16111
|003
|16112
|003
|16113
|003
|16114
|003
|16115
|002
|16116
|003
|16117
|003
|16120
|003
|16121
|003
|16123
|002
|16124
|003
|16125
|003
|16127
|003
|16130
|003
|16131
|003
|16133
|003
|16134
|003
|16136
|003
|16137
|003
|16140
|003
|16141
|002
|16142
|003
|16143
|003
|16143
|003
|16146
|003
|16148
|003
|16150
|003
|16151
|003
|16152
|003
|16153
|003
|16154
|003
|16155
|003
|16156
|003
|16157
|003
|16159
|003
|16160
|003
|16161
|003
|16172
|003
|16201
|004
|16210
|004
|16211
|004
|16212
|004
|16213
|004
|16214
|004
|16216
|004
|16217
|004
|16218
|004
|16220
|004
|16222
|004
|16223
|004
|16224
|004
|16225
|004
|16226
|004
|16228
|004
|16229
|004
|16230
|004
|16231
|004
|16232
|004
|16233
|004
|16234
|004
|16235
|004
|16236
|004
|16238
|004
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
|16239
|004
|16240
|004
|16242
|004
|16243
|004
|16244
|004
|16245
|004
|16246
|004
|16248
|004
|16249
|004
|16250
|004
|16251
|004
|16253
|004
|16254
|004
|16255
|004
|16256
|004
|16257
|004
|16258
|004
|16259
|004
|16260
|004
|16261
|004
|16262
|004
|16263
|004
|16301
|003
|16311
|003
|16312
|003
|16313
|003
|16314
|003
|16316
|003
|16317
|004
|16319
|003
|16320
|004
|16321
|004
|16322
|004
|16323
|003
|16326
|004
|16327
|003
|16328
|003
|16329
|003
|16331
|004
|16332
|004
|16333
|004
|16334
|004
|16335
|003
|16336
|003
|16340
|003
|16341
|004
|16342
|004
|16343
|004
|16344
|004
|16345
|003
|16346
|003
|16347
|003
|16348
|003
|16350
|003
|16351
|003
|16352
|003
|16353
|004
|16354
|003
|16360
|003
|16361
|004
|16362
|004
|16363
|004
|16364
|004
|16365
|003
|16370
|003
|16371
|003
|16372
|003
|16373
|003
|16374
|004
|16375
|004
|16388
|004
|16401
|002
|16402
|003
|16403
|003
|16404
|003
|16405
|003
|16406
|003
|16407
|002
|16410
|002
|16411
|002
|16412
|002
|16413
|002
|16414
|003
|16415
|002
|16416
|003
|16417
|002
|16420
|003
|16421
|002
|16422
|003
|16423
|002
|16424
|003
|16425
|002
|16426
|002
|16427
|002
|16428
|002
|16430
|002
|16432
|003
|16433
|003
|16434
|003
|16435
|003
|16436
|003
|16438
|002
|16440
|003
|16441
|002
|16442
|002
|16443
|002
|16500
|002
|16501
|002
|16502
|002
|16503
|002
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
|16504
|002
|16505
|002
|16506
|002
|16507
|002
|16508
|002
|16509
|002
|16510
|002
|16511
|002
|16512
|002
|16544
|002
|16550
|002
|16565
|002
|16601
|004
|16602
|004
|16603
|004
|16610
|004
|16611
|004
|16612
|004
|16613
|004
|16614
|004
|16615
|004
|16616
|004
|16617
|004
|16619
|004
|16620
|004
|16621
|004
|16622
|004
|16623
|004
|16624
|004
|16625
|004
|16627
|004
|16629
|004
|16630
|003
|16631
|004
|16633
|004
|16634
|004
|16635
|004
|16636
|004
|16637
|004
|16638
|004
|16639
|004
|16640
|004
|16641
|003
|16642
|004
|16643
|004
|16644
|004
|16645
|004
|16646
|004
|16647
|004
|16648
|004
|16650
|004
|16651
|004
|16652
|004
|16655
|004
|16656
|004
|16657
|004
|16658
|004
|16659
|004
|16660
|004
|16661
|004
|16662
|004
|16663
|004
|16664
|004
|16665
|004
|16666
|004
|16667
|004
|16668
|004
|16669
|004
|16670
|004
|16671
|004
|16672
|004
|16673
|004
|16674
|004
|16675
|004
|16676
|004
|16677
|004
|16678
|004
|16679
|004
|16680
|004
|16681
|004
|16682
|004
|16683
|004
|16684
|004
|16685
|004
|16686
|004
|16689
|004
|16691
|004
|16692
|004
|16693
|004
|16694
|004
|16695
|004
|16701
|004
|16720
|004
|16721
|004
|16722
|004
|16723
|004
|16724
|004
|16725
|004
|16726
|004
|16727
|004
|16728
|004
|16729
|004
|16730
|004
|16731
|004
|16732
|004
|16733
|004
|16735
|004
|16737
|004
|16738
|004
|16739
|004
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
|16740
|004
|16741
|004
|16743
|004
|16744
|004
|16745
|004
|16746
|004
|16747
|004
|16748
|004
|16749
|004
|16750
|004
|16751
|004
|16752
|004
|16801
|003
|16802
|003
|16803
|003
|16804
|003
|16820
|003
|16821
|004
|16822
|004
|16823
|003
|16825
|004
|16826
|003
|16827
|003
|16828
|003
|16829
|003
|16830
|004
|16832
|003
|16833
|004
|16834
|004
|16835
|003
|16836
|004
|16837
|004
|16838
|004
|16839
|004
|16840
|004
|16841
|003
|16842
|003
|16843
|004
|16844
|003
|16845
|004
|16847
|004
|16848
|004
|16849
|004
|16850
|004
|16851
|003
|16852
|003
|16853
|003
|16854
|003
|16855
|004
|16856
|003
|16857
|003
|16858
|004
|16859
|004
|16860
|004
|16861
|004
|16862
|003
|16863
|004
|16865
|004
|16866
|004
|16868
|003
|16870
|003
|16871
|004
|16872
|003
|16873
|004
|16874
|004
|16875
|003
|16876
|004
|16877
|004
|16878
|004
|16879
|004
|16880
|004
|16881
|004
|16882
|003
|16901
|004
|16910
|004
|16911
|004
|16912
|004
|16914
|004
|16915
|004
|16917
|004
|16918
|004
|16919
|004
|16920
|004
|16921
|004
|16922
|004
|16923
|004
|16925
|004
|16926
|004
|16927
|004
|16928
|004
|16929
|004
|16930
|004
|16931
|004
|16932
|004
|16933
|004
|16935
|004
|16936
|004
|16937
|004
|16938
|004
|16939
|004
|16940
|004
|16941
|004
|16942
|004
|16943
|004
|16945
|004
|16946
|004
|16947
|004
|16948
|004
|16949
|004
|16950
|004
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
|17001
|004
|17002
|004
|17003
|004
|17004
|004
|17005
|003
|17006
|004
|17007
|003
|17008
|003
|17009
|004
|17010
|004
|17011
|003
|17013
|003
|17014
|004
|17015
|004
|17016
|004
|17017
|004
|17018
|003
|17019
|003
|17020
|003
|17021
|004
|17022
|003
|17023
|003
|17024
|004
|17025
|003
|17026
|004
|17027
|003
|17028
|003
|17029
|004
|17030
|003
|17031
|004
|17032
|003
|17033
|003
|17034
|003
|17035
|004
|17036
|003
|17037
|004
|17038
|004
|17039
|004
|17040
|004
|17041
|004
|17042
|004
|17043
|003
|17044
|004
|17045
|003
|17046
|003
|17047
|004
|17048
|003
|17049
|004
|17050
|004
|17051
|004
|17052
|004
|17053
|003
|17054
|004
|17055
|003
|17056
|004
|17057
|003
|17058
|004
|17059
|004
|17060
|004
|17061
|003
|17062
|003
|17063
|004
|17064
|004
|17065
|003
|17066
|004
|17067
|004
|17068
|004
|17069
|003
|17070
|003
|17071
|004
|17072
|003
|17073
|004
|17074
|003
|17075
|004
|17076
|004
|17077
|004
|17078
|004
|17080
|003
|17081
|003
|17082
|004
|17083
|004
|17084
|004
|17085
|004
|17086
|004
|17087
|004
|17088
|004
|17089
|003
|17090
|004
|17093
|003
|17094
|004
|17097
|003
|17098
|003
|17099
|004
|17100
|003
|17101
|003
|17102
|003
|17103
|003
|17104
|003
|17105
|003
|17108
|003
|17109
|003
|17110
|003
|17111
|003
|17112
|003
|17113
|003
|17120
|003
|17140
|003
|17201
|003
|17210
|003
|17211
|004
|17212
|004
|17213
|004
|17214
|003
|17215
|004
|17216
|003
|17217
|003
|17218
|003
|17219
|003
|17220
|003
|17221
|003
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
|17222
|003
|17223
|004
|17224
|003
|17225
|003
|17227
|003
|17228
|004
|17229
|004
|17231
|003
|17232
|003
|17233
|004
|17235
|003
|17236
|003
|17237
|003
|17238
|004
|17239
|004
|17240
|003
|17241
|003
|17243
|004
|17244
|003
|17246
|003
|17247
|003
|17249
|004
|17250
|003
|17251
|003
|17252
|003
|17253
|004
|17254
|003
|17255
|004
|17256
|003
|17257
|003
|17260
|004
|17261
|003
|17262
|003
|17263
|003
|17264
|004
|17265
|003
|17266
|003
|17267
|004
|17268
|003
|17270
|003
|17271
|003
|17301
|003
|17303
|003
|17304
|003
|17305
|003
|17306
|004
|17307
|003
|17308
|003
|17309
|003
|17310
|003
|17311
|003
|17312
|003
|17313
|003
|17314
|003
|17315
|003
|17316
|003
|17317
|003
|17318
|003
|17319
|003
|17320
|003
|17321
|003
|17322
|003
|17323
|003
|17324
|003
|17325
|003
|17327
|003
|17329
|003
|17330
|003
|17331
|003
|17337
|003
|17339
|003
|17340
|003
|17342
|003
|17343
|003
|17344
|003
|17345
|003
|17346
|003
|17347
|003
|17349
|003
|17350
|003
|17352
|003
|17353
|003
|17354
|003
|17355
|003
|17356
|003
|17358
|003
|17359
|003
|17360
|003
|17361
|003
|17362
|003
|17363
|003
|17364
|003
|17365
|003
|17366
|003
|17368
|003
|17370
|003
|17371
|003
|17372
|003
|17400
|003
|17401
|003
|17402
|003
|17403
|003
|17404
|003
|17405
|003
|17406
|003
|17407
|003
|17501
|004
|17502
|003
|17503
|004
|17504
|004
|17505
|004
|17506
|004
|17507
|004
|17508
|004
|17509
|004
|17512
|004
|17516
|004
|17517
|004
|17518
|004
|17519
|004
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
|17520
|004
|17521
|004
|17522
|004
|17527
|004
|17528
|004
|17529
|004
|17530
|004
|17531
|004
|17532
|004
|17533
|004
|17534
|004
|17535
|004
|17536
|004
|17537
|004
|17538
|004
|17540
|004
|17543
|004
|17545
|004
|17547
|004
|17549
|004
|17550
|004
|17551
|004
|17552
|004
|17554
|004
|17555
|004
|17556
|004
|17557
|004
|17560
|004
|17561
|004
|17562
|004
|17563
|004
|17564
|004
|17565
|004
|17566
|004
|17567
|004
|17568
|004
|17569
|004
|17570
|004
|17571
|004
|17572
|004
|17573
|004
|17574
|004
|17575
|004
|17576
|004
|17577
|004
|17578
|004
|17579
|004
|17580
|004
|17581
|004
|17582
|004
|17583
|004
|17584
|004
|17585
|004
|17600
|004
|17601
|004
|17602
|004
|17603
|004
|17604
|004
|17605
|004
|17606
|004
|17607
|004
|17608
|004
|17611
|004
|17622
|004
|17699
|002
|17701
|002
|17702
|002
|17720
|002
|17721
|004
|17723
|002
|17724
|004
|17726
|004
|17727
|002
|17728
|002
|17729
|004
|17730
|004
|17731
|002
|17732
|002
|17733
|002
|17734
|004
|17735
|004
|17736
|004
|17737
|002
|17738
|004
|17739
|002
|17740
|002
|17742
|002
|17743
|004
|17744
|002
|17745
|004
|17747
|004
|17748
|004
|17749
|004
|17750
|004
|17751
|004
|17752
|002
|17754
|002
|17756
|002
|17758
|002
|17759
|002
|17760
|004
|17761
|002
|17762
|002
|17763
|002
|17764
|004
|17765
|004
|17767
|004
|17768
|004
|17769
|002
|17770
|004
|17771
|004
|17772
|004
|17773
|004
|17774
|002
|17776
|004
|17777
|004
|17778
|004
|17779
|004
|17801
|004
|17810
|004
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
|17812
|004
|17813
|004
|17814
|003
|17815
|003
|17820
|004
|17821
|003
|17822
|003
|17823
|004
|17824
|004
|17825
|004
|17826
|003
|17827
|004
|17828
|004
|17829
|004
|17830
|004
|17831
|004
|17832
|004
|17833
|004
|17834
|004
|17835
|004
|17836
|004
|17837
|004
|17839
|003
|17840
|004
|17841
|004
|17842
|004
|17843
|004
|17844
|004
|17845
|004
|17846
|003
|17847
|004
|17850
|004
|17851
|004
|17853
|004
|17854
|003
|17855
|004
|17856
|004
|17857
|004
|17858
|003
|17859
|003
|17860
|004
|17861
|004
|17862
|004
|17864
|004
|17865
|004
|17866
|004
|17868
|004
|17870
|004
|17872
|004
|17876
|004
|17877
|004
|17878
|003
|17879
|004
|17880
|004
|17881
|004
|17882
|004
|17883
|004
|17884
|003
|17885
|004
|17886
|004
|17887
|004
|17888
|003
|17889
|004
|17901
|003
|17920
|004
|17921
|004
|17922
|003
|17923
|003
|17925
|003
|17926
|003
|17927
|004
|17929
|003
|17930
|003
|17931
|004
|17932
|003
|17933
|003
|17934
|004
|17935
|004
|17936
|004
|17937
|003
|17938
|003
|17939
|004
|17940
|003
|17941
|004
|17942
|003
|17943
|004
|17944
|003
|17945
|003
|17946
|004
|17947
|003
|17948
|004
|17949
|004
|17951
|003
|17952
|003
|17953
|003
|17954
|003
|17955
|004
|17956
|004
|17957
|003
|17959
|003
|17960
|003
|17961
|003
|17963
|003
|17964
|004
|17965
|003
|17966
|003
|17967
|004
|17968
|003
|17970
|003
|17972
|003
|17974
|003
|17975
|004
|17976
|004
|17978
|003
|17979
|003
|17980
|003
|17981
|003
|17982
|004
|17983
|003
|17985
|004
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
|18001
|002
|18002
|002
|18003
|002
|18010
|003
|18011
|002
|18012
|003
|18013
|003
|18014
|002
|18015
|002
|18016
|002
|18017
|002
|18018
|002
|18020
|002
|18025
|002
|18030
|003
|18031
|002
|18032
|002
|18034
|002
|18035
|002
|18036
|002
|18037
|002
|18038
|002
|18039
|002
|18040
|003
|18041
|002
|18042
|003
|18043
|003
|18045
|003
|18046
|002
|18048
|002
|18049
|002
|18050
|003
|18051
|002
|18052
|002
|18053
|002
|18054
|002
|18055
|002
|18056
|002
|18058
|003
|18059
|002
|18060
|002
|18061
|002
|18062
|002
|18063
|003
|18064
|002
|18065
|002
|18066
|002
|18067
|002
|18068
|002
|18069
|002
|18070
|003
|18071
|003
|18072
|003
|18073
|002
|18074
|002
|18075
|003
|18076
|002
|18077
|002
|18078
|002
|18079
|002
|18080
|002
|18081
|002
|18083
|003
|18084
|002
|18085
|003
|18086
|002
|18087
|002
|18088
|002
|18091
|003
|18092
|002
|18100
|002
|18101
|002
|18102
|002
|18103
|002
|18104
|002
|18105
|002
|18106
|002
|18109
|002
|18195
|002
|18201
|003
|18202
|003
|18210
|003
|18211
|003
|18212
|003
|18214
|004
|18216
|003
|18218
|003
|18219
|003
|18220
|004
|18221
|003
|18222
|003
|18223
|003
|18224
|003
|18225
|003
|18227
|003
|18229
|003
|18230
|003
|18231
|004
|18232
|003
|18234
|003
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
|18235
|003
|18237
|004
|18239
|003
|18240
|003
|18241
|004
|18242
|004
|18243
|003
|18244
|003
|18245
|004
|18246
|003
|18247
|003
|18248
|004
|18249
|003
|18250
|003
|18251
|003
|18252
|003
|18254
|003
|18255
|003
|18256
|003
|18301
|003
|18320
|003
|18321
|003
|18322
|003
|18323
|003
|18324
|004
|18325
|003
|18326
|003
|18327
|003
|18328
|004
|18330
|003
|18331
|003
|18332
|003
|18333
|003
|18334
|003
|18335
|003
|18336
|004
|18337
|004
|18340
|004
|18341
|003
|18342
|003
|18343
|003
|18344
|003
|18346
|003
|18347
|003
|18348
|003
|18349
|003
|18350
|003
|18351
|003
|18352
|003
|18353
|003
|18354
|003
|18355
|003
|18356
|003
|18357
|003
|18360
|003
|18370
|003
|18371
|004
|18372
|003
|18373
|004
|18401
|004
|18403
|002
|18405
|004
|18406
|004
|18407
|002
|18410
|002
|18411
|002
|18413
|002
|18414
|002
|18415
|004
|18416
|002
|18417
|004
|18419
|004
|18420
|002
|18421
|004
|18423
|004
|18424
|002
|18425
|004
|18426
|004
|18427
|004
|18428
|004
|18430
|004
|18431
|004
|18433
|002
|18434
|002
|18435
|004
|18436
|004
|18437
|004
|18438
|004
|18439
|004
|18440
|002
|18441
|004
|18443
|004
|18444
|002
|18445
|004
|18446
|004
|18447
|002
|18448
|002
|18449
|004
|18451
|004
|18452
|002
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
|18452
|002
|18453
|004
|18454
|004
|18455
|004
|18456
|004
|18457
|004
|18458
|004
|18459
|004
|18460
|004
|18461
|004
|18462
|004
|18463
|004
|18464
|004
|18465
|004
|18466
|003
|18469
|004
|18470
|004
|18471
|002
|18472
|004
|18473
|004
|18500
|002
|18501
|002
|18502
|002
|18503
|002
|18504
|002
|18505
|002
|18506
|002
|18507
|002
|18508
|002
|18509
|002
|18510
|002
|18511
|002
|18512
|002
|18513
|002
|18514
|002
|18515
|002
|18516
|002
|18517
|002
|18518
|002
|18519
|002
|18540
|002
|18577
|002
|18601
|003
|18602
|003
|18603
|003
|18610
|003
|18611
|003
|18612
|003
|18614
|004
|18615
|004
|18616
|002
|18617
|003
|18618
|003
|18619
|004
|18620
|004
|18621
|003
|18622
|003
|18623
|004
|18624
|003
|18625
|004
|18626
|004
|18627
|003
|18628
|002
|18629
|004
|18630
|004
|18631
|003
|18632
|002
|18634
|003
|18635
|003
|18636
|004
|18637
|003
|18640
|003
|18641
|003
|18642
|003
|18643
|003
|18644
|003
|18650
|003
|18651
|003
|18653
|002
|18654
|003
|18655
|003
|18656
|003
|18657
|004
|18660
|003
|18661
|003
|18700
|003
|18701
|003
|18702
|003
|18703
|003
|18704
|003
|18705
|003
|18706
|003
|18707
|003
|18708
|003
|18709
|003
|18710
|003
|18711
|003
|18764
|003
|18765
|003
|18801
|004
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
|18810
|004
|18812
|004
|18813
|004
|18814
|004
|18815
|004
|18816
|004
|18817
|004
|18818
|004
|18820
|004
|18821
|004
|18822
|004
|18823
|004
|18824
|004
|18825
|004
|18826
|004
|18827
|004
|18828
|004
|18829
|004
|18830
|004
|18831
|004
|18832
|004
|18833
|004
|18834
|004
|18837
|004
|18839
|004
|18840
|004
|18842
|004
|18843
|004
|18844
|004
|18845
|004
|18846
|004
|18847
|004
|18848
|004
|18850
|004
|18851
|004
|18853
|004
|18854
|004
|18901
|002
|18910
|002
|18911
|002
|18912
|002
|18913
|002
|18914
|002
|18915
|002
|18916
|002
|18917
|002
|18918
|002
|18919
|002
|18920
|002
|18921
|002
|18922
|002
|18923
|002
|18924
|002
|18925
|002
|18926
|002
|18927
|002
|18928
|002
|18929
|002
|18930
|002
|18931
|002
|18932
|002
|18933
|002
|18934
|002
|18935
|002
|18936
|002
|18937
|002
|18938
|002
|18940
|002
|18942
|002
|18943
|002
|18944
|002
|18946
|002
|18947
|002
|18948
|002
|18949
|002
|18950
|002
|18951
|002
|18953
|002
|18954
|002
|18955
|002
|18956
|002
|18957
|002
|18958
|002
|18960
|002
|18962
|002
|18963
|002
|18964
|002
|18966
|002
|18968
|002
|18969
|002
|18970
|002
|18971
|002
|18972
|002
|18973
|002
|18974
|002
|18976
|002
|18977
|002
|18979
|002
|18980
|002
|18981
|002
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
|19001
|002
|19002
|002
|19003
|002
|19004
|002
|19006
|002
|19007
|002
|19008
|002
|19009
|002
|19010
|002
|19012
|002
|19013
|002
|19014
|002
|19015
|002
|19016
|002
|19017
|002
|19018
|002
|19020
|002
|19021
|002
|19022
|002
|19023
|002
|19025
|002
|19026
|002
|19029
|002
|19030
|002
|19031
|002
|19032
|002
|19033
|002
|19034
|002
|19035
|002
|19036
|002
|19037
|002
|19038
|002
|19039
|002
|19040
|002
|19041
|002
|19043
|002
|19044
|002
|19045
|002
|19046
|002
|19047
|002
|19050
|002
|19052
|002
|19053
|002
|19054
|002
|19055
|002
|19056
|002
|19057
|002
|19058
|002
|19059
|002
|19060
|002
|19061
|002
|19062
|002
|19063
|002
|19064
|002
|19065
|002
|19066
|002
|19067
|002
|19070
|002
|19072
|002
|19073
|002
|19074
|002
|19075
|002
|19076
|002
|19078
|002
|19079
|002
|19081
|002
|19082
|002
|19083
|002
|19084
|002
|19085
|002
|19086
|002
|19087
|002
|19090
|002
|19094
|002
|19095
|002
|19096
|002
|19101
|001
|19102
|001
|19103
|001
|19104
|001
|19105
|001
|19106
|001
|19107
|001
|19108
|001
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
|19109
|001
|19110
|001
|19111
|002
|19112
|001
|19113
|001
|19114
|002
|19115
|002
|19116
|002
|19117
|002
|19118
|002
|19119
|002
|19120
|002
|19121
|001
|19122
|001
|19123
|001
|19124
|002
|19125
|001
|19126
|002
|19127
|002
|19128
|002
|19129
|001
|19130
|001
|19131
|001
|19132
|001
|19133
|001
|19134
|001
|19135
|002
|19136
|002
|19137
|002
|19138
|002
|19139
|001
|19140
|001
|19141
|002
|19142
|001
|19143
|001
|19144
|002
|19145
|001
|19146
|001
|19147
|001
|19148
|001
|19149
|002
|19150
|002
|19151
|001
|19152
|002
|19153
|001
|19154
|002
|19155
|001
|19160
|001
|19161
|001
|19162
|001
|19170
|001
|19171
|001
|19172
|001
|19173
|001
|19174
|001
|19177
|001
|19178
|001
|19181
|001
|19182
|001
|19183
|001
|19184
|001
|19185
|001
|19187
|001
|19188
|001
|19190
|001
|19191
|001
|19192
|001
|19193
|001
|19194
|001
|19195
|001
|19196
|001
|19197
|001
|19244
|001
|19255
|001
|19301
|002
|19310
|002
|19311
|002
|19312
|002
|19316
|002
|19317
|002
|19318
|002
|19319
|002
|19320
|002
|19330
|002
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
|19331
|002
|19333
|002
|19335
|002
|19341
|002
|19342
|002
|19343
|002
|19344
|002
|19345
|002
|19346
|002
|19347
|002
|19348
|002
|19350
|002
|19351
|002
|19352
|002
|19353
|002
|19354
|002
|19355
|002
|19357
|002
|19358
|002
|19359
|002
|19360
|002
|19361
|002
|19362
|002
|19363
|002
|19365
|002
|19366
|002
|19367
|002
|19369
|002
|19371
|002
|19372
|002
|19373
|002
|19374
|002
|19375
|002
|19376
|002
|19377
|002
|19380
|002
|19381
|002
|19382
|002
|19390
|002
|19395
|002
|19401
|002
|19402
|002
|19403
|002
|19404
|002
|19405
|002
|19406
|002
|19407
|002
|19408
|002
|19409
|002
|19420
|002
|19421
|002
|19422
|002
|19425
|002
|19426
|002
|19428
|002
|19430
|002
|19432
|002
|19435
|002
|19436
|002
|19437
|002
|19438
|002
|19440
|002
|19442
|002
|19443
|002
|19444
|002
|19446
|002
|19450
|002
|19451
|002
|19452
|002
|19453
|002
|19454
|002
|19456
|002
|19457
|002
|19458
|002
|19460
|002
|19462
|002
|19463
|002
|19464
|002
|19468
|002
|19470
|002
|19471
|002
|19472
|002
|19473
|002
|19474
|002
|Zip Code
|Charge
Classes
|19475
|002
|19477
|002
|19478
|002
|19479
|002
|19480
|002
|19481
|002
|19486
|002
|19490
|002
|19491
|002
|19492
|002
|19493
|001
|19494
|001
|19495
|001
|19496
|001
|19501
|004
|19502
|002
|19503
|002
|19504
|002
|19505
|002
|19506
|002
|19507
|002
|19508
|002
|19510
|002
|19511
|002
|19512
|002
|19516
|002
|19517
|002
|19518
|002
|19519
|002
|19520
|002
|19521
|002
|19522
|002
|19523
|002
|19524
|002
|19525
|002
|19526
|002
|19529
|002
|19530
|002
|19533
|002
|19534
|002
|19535
|002
|19536
|002
|19538
|002
|19539
|002
|19540
|002
|19541
|002
|19542
|002
|19543
|002
|19544
|002
|19545
|002
|19546
|002
|19547
|002
|19548
|002
|19549
|003
|19550
|002
|19551
|002
|19552
|002
|19553
|002
|19554
|002
|19555
|002
|19556
|002
|19557
|002
|19558
|002
|19559
|002
|19560
|002
|19562
|002
|19564
|002
|19565
|002
|19567
|002
|19568
|002
|19600
|002
|19601
|002
|19602
|002
|19603
|002
|19604
|002
|19605
|002
|19606
|002
|19607
|002
|19608
|002
|19609
|002
|19610
|002
|19611
|002
|19612
|002
WCAIS Training Resources for Healthcare Providers & Professionals
Resources, like presentations and webinars, are available to help healthcare providers and professionals navigate the WCAIS system.