|County
|Provider
|Phone Number
|Service Provided
|Allegheny
|Achieva
711 Bingham Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
|(724) 837-8159 X132
|Special Instruction
Nutrition
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Social Work
Audiology
|Allegheny
|Allegheny Valley Institute of The Development (AVID)
1607 3rd Street, 3rd Floor
Beaver, PA 15009
|(724) 728-1666
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Social Work
|Allegheny
|Beautiful Beginnings Child Development Services LLC
161 Hunter Dr.
Cranberry Township, PA 16066
|(814) 935-4477
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Physcial Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Allegheny
|Brianne Roth
207 Chadwick Trl.
Cranberrytown, PA 16066
|(814) 221-8511
|Physical Therapy
|Allegheny
|Carrie Baginski
807 Sonie Drive
Sewickley, PA 15143
|(412) 401-3552
|Speech Therapy
|Allegheny
|Childhood Enrichment Therapy, Inc.
126 Athens Drive
Greensburg, PA 15601
|(724) 331-6853
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Allegheny
|Classic Rehabilitation, LTD.
500 River Avenue, Suite 245, 2nd Fl
Lakewood, NJ 08701-4738
|(732) 367-1888
Toll Free (877) 367-1888
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Social Work
Autism Services
Special Instruction
|Allegheny
|Community Care Connections, Inc.
114 Skyline Drive
Butler, PA 16001
|(724) 283-3198
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Nutrition Services
|Allegheny
|Crossroads Speech and Hearing, Inc.
3240 Washington Road, Suite 200
McMurray, PA 15317
|(724) 941-4434
|Speech
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Audiology
|Allegheny
|DePaul School for Hearing and Speech
6202 Alder Street
Pittsburg, PA 15204
|(412) 924-1012
|Special Instruction
Hearing
|Allegheny
|Early Intervention Specialists, Inc.
9800 B McKnight Road, Suite 150
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
|(412) 364-2446
|Special Instruction
Nutrition
Vision
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Allegheny
|EBS Early Intervention
200 Skiles Blvd.
West Chester, PA 19382
|(800) 578-7906
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Allegheny
|HealthPro Pediatrics LLC
206 Chestnut Lane
North Wales, PA 19454
|(215) 599-8107
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occuational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Allegheny
|Integrated Care Corporation Inc.
371 Bethel Church Rd.
Ligonier, PA 15658
|(724) 593-7447
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Hearing
|Allegheny
|Osterritter Language Therapy Services, LLC.
7604 Charleston Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
|(412) 680-9737
|Speech Therapy
|Allegheny
|Pediatric Therapeutic Services LLC
525 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
|(610) 941-7020
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Thearpy
Special Instruction
|Allegheny
|Pediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
3023 Wilmington Road
New Castle, PA 16105
|(724) 656-8814
Toll-free: (855) 270-1397
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Vision
Nutrition
Behavior
|Allegheny
|Positive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
5465 Route 8
Gibsonia, PA 15044
|(724) 444-5333
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Allegheny
|Positive Steps Therapy, LLC.
5465 Route 8
Gibsonia, PA 15044
|(724) 444-5333
|Independent Assessments
|Allegheny
|Sunrise Therapy
685 River Ave
Lakewood NJ 08701
|(732) 987-3829
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Allegheny
|TEIS Early Intervention
1500 Ardmore Blvd., Suite 100
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
|(412) 271-8347
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction Vision
Social Work
Nutrition Hearing
|Allegheny
|The Children's Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center
5324 Penn Avenue
Pittsburgh, PQA 15224
|(412) 441-4884
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Allegheny
|The Early Learning Institute
2510 Baldwick Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15205-4104
|(412) 922-8322
|Special Instruction
Nutrition
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Social Work
Vision and Hearing
|Allegheny
|The Hope Learning Center, LLC.
12300 Perry Highway, Suite 100
Wexford, PA 15090
|(724) 933-4673
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Allegheny
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
|(412) 244-4235
|Special Instruction-Hearing
|Armstrong/Indiana
|accessAbilities
Murry Corporate Park
1060 Corporate Lane
Export, PA 15632
|(724) 832-8272
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
SI Vision
SI Hearing
SI Behavior
SI Nutrition
|Armstrong/Indiana
|Advance Wellness and Education Center, LLC
105 South Pike Road, Suite 200
Sarver, PA 16055
|(724) 353-3330
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Armstrong/Indiana
|Bright Tomorrows by NTS
1043 Campbell Street
Blairsville, PA 15717
|(724) 836-3116
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Nutrition
Special Instruction Behavior
|Armstrong/Indiana
|Cen-Clear Child Services, Inc.
1633 Philipsburg-Bigler Highway
Philipsburg, PA 16866
|(814) 342-5678
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Armstrong/Indiana
|Community Care Connections, Inc.
114 Skyline Drive
Butler, PA 16001
|(724) 283-3198
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Nutrition Services
|Armstrong/Indiana
|Developmental Therapy Associates
10 Glenwood Place
Pittsburgh, PA 15209
|(724) 610-7208
|Special Instruction/Behavior Supports
|Armstrong/Indiana
|Integrated Care Corporation Inc.
371 Bethel Church Rd.
Ligonier, PA 15658
|724-593-7447
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Armstrong/Indiana
|Next Step Therapy, Inc.
PO Box 796
Seneca, PA 16346
|(814) 677-1390
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Armstrong/Indiana
|Pediatric Therapeutic Services LLC
525 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
|(610) 941-7020
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Thearpy
Special Instruction
|Armstrong/Indiana
|Pediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
3023 Wilmington Road
New Castle, PA 16105
|(724) 656-8814
Toll-free: (855) 270-1397
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Vision
Nutrition Behavior
|Armstrong/Indiana
|Positive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
5465 Route 8
Gibsonia, PA 15044
|(724) 444-5333
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Develpmental Therapy
Nutrition
|Armstrong/Indiana
|Positive Steps Therapy, LLC.
5465 Route 8
Gibsonia, PA 15044
|(724) 444-5333
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Armstrong/Indiana
|RehabLinks
20 Freeport Street
Delmont, PA 15626
|(888) 546-5751
|Evaluation Services
|Armstrong/Indiana
|Stacy Zill
314 Winfield Rd.
Cabot, PA 16023
|(412) 860-9120
|Speech Therapy
|Armstrong/Indiana
|Strongerday Rehabilitation dba Audiology & Speech Associates, Inc.
270 Philadelphia Street
Indiana, PA 15701
|(724) 349-5070
|Speech Therapy Audiology
|Armstrong/Indiana
|Therapy Connections, LLC.
804 Saint Clair Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
|(724) 879-8321
|Evaluation Services
|Armstrong/Indiana
|Therapy House, LLC.
410 East 4th Avenue
Tarentum, PA 15084
|(724) 493-2540
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction/BSC Nutrition
|Armstrong/Indiana
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
300 E. Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
|(412) 244-4261
|Special Instruction-Hearing
|Beaver
|Achieva
711 Bingham Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
|(724) 837-8159 X 132
|Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Independent Assessment
|Beaver
|Allegheny Valley Institute For The Development of Learning (AVID)
1607 3rd Street, 3rd Floor
Beaver, PA 15009
|(724) 728-1666
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Behavior
Special Instruction
|Beaver
|Beautiful Beginnings Child Development Services LLC
161 Hunter Dr.
Cranberry Township, PA 16066
|(814) 935-4477
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Beaver
|Brianne Roth
207 Chadwick Trl.
Cranberrytown, PA 16066
|(814) 221-8511
|Physical Therapy
|Beaver
|Community Care Connections, Inc.
114 Skyline Drive
Butler, PA 16001
|(724) 283-3198
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Nutrition
|Beaver
|Connections Early Intervention and Supports
1497 S. Queen St.
York, PA 17403
|(717) 430-8896
|Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Beaver
|Early Intervention Specialists, Inc.
9800 B McKnight Road, Suite 150
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
|(412) 364-2446
|Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Nutrition
|Beaver
|HAP Enterprises, Inc. (Tiny Tot Child Development Center, Inc.)
310 Wayne Street, PO Box 567
Beaver, PA 15009
|(724) 774-2677
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Vision
Audiology
|Beaver
|Integrated Care Corporation Inc.
371 Bethel Church Rd.
Ligonier, PA 15658
|724-593-7447
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Beaver
|Pediatric Therapeutic Services LLC
525 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
|(610) 941-7020
|Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Beaver
|Pediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
3023 Wilmington Road
New Castle, PA 16105
|(724) 656-8814
Toll-free: (855) 270-1397
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Vision
Nutrition Behavior
|Beaver
|Positive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
5375 William Flynn Hwy, Suite 8
Gibsonia, PA 15044
|(724) 444-5333
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Develpmental Therapy
Nutrition
|Beaver
|Positive Steps Therapy, LLC.
5465 Route 8
Gibsonia, PA 15044
|(724) 444-5333
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Nutrition
|Beaver
|RehabLinks
20 Freeport Street
Delmont, PA 15626
|(888) 546-5751
|Evaluation Services
|Beaver
|TEIS Early Intervention
1500 Ardmore Blvd., Suite 100
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
|(412) 271-8347
|Evaluation Services
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Nutrition
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Beaver
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Blind
201 North Bellefield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|(412) 621-0100
|Special Instruction-Vision
|Beaver
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
|(412) 244-4235
|Special Instruction-Hearing
|Bedford/Somerset
|accessAbilities
Murry Corporate Park
1060 Corporate Lane
Export, PA 15632
|(724) 832-8272
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
SI Vision
SI Hearing
SI Behavior
SI Nutrition
|Bedford/Somerset
|Allegheny and Chesapeake Physical Therapists, Inc. d/b/a/ Pivot Physical Therapy
3053 New Germany Road
Ebensburg, PA 15931
(814) 472-2465
|Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Bedford/Somerset
|Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8
4500 Sixth Avenue
Altoona, PA 16602
|(814) 940-0223
|Special Instruction Hearing & Vision
|Bedford/Somerset
|Beginnings, Inc.
111 Market Street
Johnstown, PA 15901
|(814) 539-1919
|Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Social Work Nutrition
SI Vision SI COTA
SI Hearing
|Bedford/Somerset
|Cynthia Cramer
130 West Union Street
Somerset, PA 15501
|(814) 242-8328
|Occupational Therapy
|Bedford/Somerset
|Kid's First Affiliated Services, LLC
4 Sheraton Drive
Altoona, PA 16601
|(814) 949-2050
|Independent Evaluations
|Bedford/Somerset
|Melissa Hutzel
1823 Willow Road
Camp Hill, PA 17011
|(724) 331-7030
|Independent Evaluator
|Bedford/Somerset
|Milestone Physical Therapy
2681 Valley Road
Schellsburg, PA 15559
|(814) 596-6422
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Bedford/Somerset
|Pediatric Therapy
514 Orchard St.
Portage, PA 15946
|(814) 421-2754
|Special Instruction Social Work
|Bedford/Somerset
|Positive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
5375 William Flynn Hwy, Suite 8
Gibsonia, PA 15044
|(724) 444-5333
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Developmental Therapy
Nutrition
|Berks
|Alia Bonner EI
383 Schuylkill Ave.
1st. Floor
Reading PA 19601
|(215) 510-8841
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Berks
|Aspirations
PO Box 508
Summerdale, PA 17093
|(717) 732-3798
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Berks
|Baby Cue Coaching
305 S Park Way Avenue, Unit B202
Broomall, PA 19008
|(484) 423-4767
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Berks
|Barbera Behavior Consulting, LLC.
PO Box 170
Robesonia, PA 19551
|(610) 914-6279
|Special Instruction Behavior
|Berks
|Connective Intervention Services, LLC.
4674 Berwyn Lane
Macungie, PA 18062
|(610) 909-4051
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Vision and Hearing
Behavior
|Berks
|Darlene Powell
2701 Elroy Road
Hatfield, PA 19440
|570-856-4923
|Speech Therapy
|Berks
|Donna Ott
|(484) 374-0205
|Physical Therapy
|Berks
|Early Childhood Specialists
225 Hill Church Rd.
Spring City, PA 19475
|(610) 308-8714
|Special Instruction
|Berks
|Easter Seals of Eastern Pennsylvania
1501 Lehigh Street, Suite 201
Allentown, PA 18103-3880
|(610) 289-0114
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Vision
|Berks
|Easter Seals of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Montgomery Division
1161 Forty Foot Road
Kulpsville, PA 19443
|(215) 368-7000
|Independent Evaluation Services
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
|Berks
|Gym-Jam Therapeutics, Inc.
150 Chamberlaine Avenue
Pottsville, PA 17901
|(570) 593-5484
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Berks
|Hands on Physical Therapy
2209 Quarry Drive, Suite B-23
Reading, PA 19609
|(610) 678-9949
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior and Hearing
|Berks
|Happy Hearts, LLC.
1378 Red Dale Road
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
|(215) 896-1983
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Berks
|HealthPro Pediatrics LLC
206 Chestnut Lane
North Wales, PA 19454
|(215) 599-8107
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occuational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Berks
|Helping Hands Therapy, Inc.
349 Hawthorne Drive
Denver, PA 17517
|(717) 336-2829
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Berks
|Integrated Therapy Service, LLC.
4141 Hill Terrace Drive
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
|(610) 698-8383
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Berks
|K & S Therapies, Inc.
2314 East Buck Road
Pennsburg, PA 18073
|(215) 300-2144
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction-Behavior
|Berks
|Ken-Crest Services
502 West Germantown Pike Suite 200
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
|(610) 825-9360
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction-Behavior and Nutrition
|Berks
|Kristen Temprine
320 Cressman Dr.
Allentown, PA 18104
|(610) 360-4779
|Special Instruction
|Berks
|Lakeisha Fields-Bryant
4513 N. 15th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19140
|(267) 507-8373
|Special Instruction
|Berks
|Maria Crotty Palumbo
429 Mountain Blvd
Wernersville, PA 19565
|(484) 388-3685
|Speech Therapy
|Berks
|Next Step Behavioral Health LLC
3757 Clay Dr.
Macungie, PA 18062
|(718) 207-9780
|Special Instruction
|Berks
|Pediatric Therapuetic Services, LLC
525 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
|(610) 941-7020
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Berks
|Pediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
3023 Wilmington Road
New Castle, PA 16105
|(724) 656-8814 Toll-free:
(855) 270-1397
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Berks
|Progressive Pediatric Therapy, LLC.
1006 Ridge View Drive
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
|(570) 807-6420
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction - Behavior
|Berks
|Ready Set Go Autism and Behavioral Services, LLC.
52 Grandview Blvd.
Wyomissing, PA 19609
|(610) 463-4321 or
(610) 741-3418
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction-Behavior
|Berks
|Right Start Children's Services
204 Cameron Drive
Douglassville, PA 19518
|(484) 529-9663
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction-Behavior
|Berks
|Speech Momi Inc.
125 Woodland Dr
Lansdale, PA 19446
|(215) 534-3581
|Speech Therapy
|Berks
|Step by Step Pediatric Therapy, Inc.
1701 Reading Blvd.
Wyomissing, PA 19610
|(610) 360-1165
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction-Behavior and Vision
|Berks
|Sunny Days Early Childhood Developmental Services, Inc.
One North Belfield Avenue
Havertown, PA 19083
|(610) 449-1600
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
Nutrition
Special Instruction - Vision, Behavior, Hearing
|Berks
|Sunrise Therapy
685 River Ave
Lakewood NJ 08701
|(732) 987-3829
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Berks
|The Arc Alliance Children's Services
3075 Main Street
Eagleville, PA 19403
|(610) 265-4700
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Nutrition
Special Instruction - Vision, Behavior, Hearing
|Berks
|Therapy Resource Center Sharon Bartley
5 Forrest Lawn Court
Reading, PA 19606
|(610) 301-3259
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction-Behavior, Hearing, Nutrition
|Berks
|Tina Copeland
911 Hetrick Avenue
Palmyra, PA 17078
|(717) 832-1015
|Physical Therapy
|Berks
|WeeTalk Speech and Language Services
2851 Centre Avenue
Reading, PA 19605
|(610) 750-6514
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction - Behavior, Hearing, Vision
|Blair
|Allegheny & Chesapeake Physical Therapists, Inc. d/b/a Pivot Physical Therapy
3053 New Germany Road
Ebensburg, PA, 15931
|(814) 472-2465
|Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Blair
|Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8
4500 Sixth Avenue
Altoona, PA 16602
|(814) 940-0223
|Special Instruction Vision and Hearing
|Blair
|C&S Contract Speech Language Pathology Services, Inc.
101 Allegheny St.
Suite 2-C
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
|(814) 317-9984
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
|Blair
|Creative Solutions Therapy
1221 Spring Road
Brookville, PA 15825
|(814) 317-6252
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Blair
|Kerri L. Sassano
3306 Granada Way
Altoona, PA 16601
|(814) 931-1210
|Speech Therapy
|Blair
|KF Affiliated Services, LLC
721 N. Juniata Street
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
|(814) 949-2050
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Hearing
Social Work
|Blair
|Milestone Physical Therapy
2681 Valley Road
Schellsburg, PA 15559
|(814) 839-2838
|Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Blair
|North Central Sight Services
2121 Reach Road
Williamsport, PA 17701
|(570) 323-9401
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Blair
|ProCare PT, LP
310 Penn Street
Suite 103
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
|(814) 695-2923
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Blair
|Therapeutic Early Intervention Services
1500 Ardmore Blvd., Suite 100
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
|(412) 271-8347
|Social Work
Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Blair
|UPMC Home Care Management Services
201 Chestnut Avenue
Altoona, PA 16601
|(814) 946-5411
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Social Work
|Blair
|UPMC Home Care Management Services
201 Chestnut Avenue
Altoona, PA 16601
|(814) 946-5411
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
Social Work
|Bradford/Sullivan
|Blast Intermediate Unit 17
33 Springbrook Drive
Canton, PA 17724
|(570) 673-6007
|Vision Specialist
|Bradford/Sullivan
|Deborah Frisk (Pending)
544 Oak Hill Drive
Sayre, PA 18840
|(570) 888-3795
|Special Instruction - Hearing
|Bradford/Sullivan
|Elizabeth Chappell
895 Front Street
Athens, PA 18810
|(570) 731-4720
|Special Instruction
|Bradford/Sullivan
|Jill Cole
1107 Jackson Road
Troy, PA 16947
|(570) 596-7493
|Special Instruction
|Bradford/Sullivan
|Just for Kids
1766 Elmira Street #166
Sayre, PA 18840
|(570) 332-2624
|Occupational Therapy
|Bradford/Sullivan
|Lynn Mitchell
1241 Beaverdale Road
Troy, PA 16947
|(570) 297-4214
|Independent Evaluator
|Bradford/Sullivan
|Melinda Godshall
2901 Brewer Hollow Road
Wyalusing, PA 18853
|(570) 746-1091
|Physical Therapy
|Bradford/Sullivan
|Peak to Peak Therapies
2312 Fairland St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
|(412) 925-9443
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
|Bradford/Sullivan
|Robert Packer Hospital
One Hospital Drive
Towanda, PA 18848
|(570) 268-2233
|Independent Evaluator
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Bradford/Sullivan
|Sara Culver, CCC-SLP
165 McCardle Road
Sayre, PA 18840
|(585) 409-1997
|Speech Therapy
|Bradford/Sullivan
|Sarah Shaw, CCC-SLP
58 Camptown Rd.
Waverly, NY 14892
|(607) 426-9254
|Speech Therapist
|Bradford/Sullivan
|Sarah Tice
1095 Vroman Hill Road
Troy, PA 16967
|(607) 207-1315
|Physical Therapy
|Bradford/Sullivan
|Sheena Hindman
4012 North St.
Wyalusing, PA 18853
|(570) 637-6547
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Bradford/Sullivan
|Southern Tier Special Needs Resources
72 Public Avenue, PO Box 432
Montrose, PA 18801
|(607)206-4799
|Social Work
Special Instruction - Behavior
|Bradford/Sullivan
|Terwilliger Speech Pathology and Technology
5667 Jackson Valley Rd.
Warren Center, PA 18851
|(607) 857-4039
|Speech Therapy
|Bradford/Sullivan
|Trishia Weinhardt
PO Box 288
Laporte, PA 18626
|(570) 946-4516
|Special Instruction
|Bradford/Sullivan
|Wolters Early Intervention Services
87 School Street
Bradford, PA 16701
|(412) 414-1976
|Special Instruction
|Bucks
|Alia Bonner El
383 Schuylkill Ave.
1st. Floor
Reading PA 19601
|(215) 510-8841
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Bucks
|Baby Cue Coaching
205 S Park Way
Apt B202
Broomall, PA 19008
|(610) 772-5680
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Bucks
|BARC Developmental Services, Inc.
Box 470, Buckingham Green
Holicong, PA 18928
|(610) 373-4433
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Social Work
Interpreter
Nutrition
Nursing Services
Psychological Audiological
|Bucks
|Bright Life Therapy
2032 South Frazier Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
|(267) 736-9099
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Bucks
|Children's Developmental Services Agency
48 Churchville Lane
Churchville, PA 18966
|(215) 536-8359
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Bucks
|Children's Therapy Services, LLC.
1512 Westview Drive
Coopersburg, PA 18036
|(610) 928-0200
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech/Language Pathology
Bi-lingual (Spanish/English) proficiency
Special Instruction:
Speech Teachers/Language Coach
Vision
Deaf/Hard of Hearing
|Bucks
|Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech
455 South Roberts Road
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
|(610) 525-9600
|Special Instruction Audiology
Speech Therapy
|Bucks
|Classic Rehabilitation, LTD.
500 River Avenue, Suite 245 (2nd Floor)
Lakewood, NJ 08701-4738
|(732) 367-1888
Toll Free (877) 367-1888
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Social Work
Autism Services
Special Instruction
|Bucks
|Darlene Powell
2701 Elroy Road
Hatfield, PA 19440
|570-856-4923
|Speech Therapy
|Bucks
|Donna Ott
|(484) 374-0205
|Physical Therapy
|Bucks
|Early Childhood Specialists
225 Hill Church Rd.
Spring City, PA 19475
|(610) 308-8714
|Special Instruction
|Bucks
|Easter Seals of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Bucks Division
2901 Edgely Road
Levittown, PA 19057
|(215) 945-7200
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Social Work
Special Instruction
Special Instruction - Hearing
Special Instruction - Vision Speech Therapy
|Bucks
|Easter Seals of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Montgomery Division
1161 Forty Foot Road
Kulpsville, PA 19443
|(215) 368-7000
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Social Work
Special Instruction
Special Instruction - Hearing
Special Instruction - Vision Speech Therapy
|Bucks
|EBS Early Intervention
200 Skiles Blvd.
West Chester, PA 19382
|(800) 578-7906
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Bucks
|Growing Children with Challenges, Inc.
2337 Philmont Avenue, Suite 106
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
|(267) 515-8386
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Bucks
|HealthPro Pediatrics LLC
206 Chestnut Lane
North Wales, PA 19454
|(215) 599-8107
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occuational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Bucks
|Invo Healthcare Associates, LLC.
1780 Kendarbren Drive
Jamison, PA 18929
|(800) 434-4686
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Bucks
|Ken-Crest Services
502 West Germantown Pike Suite 200
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
|(610) 825-9360
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Nutrition
Social Work
|Bucks
|Life Health Strength Physical Therapy
PO Box 12365
Philadelphia, PA 19129
|(267) 297-6499
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Bucks
|Lifepath, Inc.
2014 City Line Road
Bethlehem, PA 18017
|(215) 257-0471
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Audiology Vision
Hearing
Orientation/mobility Support
|Bucks
|Misty Bullock
2032 South Frazier Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
|(267) 736-9099
|Occupational Therapy
|Bucks
|Pediatric Therapeutics, Inc.
760 Newtown-Yardley Road
Suite 114
Newtown, PA 18940
|(215) 497-0894
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Bucks
|Pediatric Therapuetic Services, LLC
525 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
|(610) 941-7020
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Bucks
|Progressive Pediatric Therapeutic Association
45 Twigkenham Drive
Richboro, PA 18954
|(215) 364-5515
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Bucks
|Sensory Zone of Warrington
958 Easton Rd.
Warrington, PA 18976
|(215) 343-9999
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Bucks
|Special Education & Development
PO Box 961
Effort, PA 18330
|(570) 656-4047
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Nutrition
Nursing
|Bucks
|Special People in Northeast (SPIN), Inc.
10521 Drummond Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
|(215) 612-7588
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
|Bucks
|Sunny Days Early Childhood Developmental Services, Inc.
One North Belfield Avenue
Havertown, PA 19083
|(610) 449-1600
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Social Work
Nutrition
Interpreter
|Bucks
|Sunrise Therapy (Sunrise@Tender Touch)
685 River Avenue
Lakewood NJ 08701
|(888)701-3131
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Social Work
Nutrition
Special Instruction
|Bucks
|Sunshine Therapy Club, Inc.
410 West Township Road, Suite 4
Havertown, PA 19083
|(610) 853-9919
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Social Work
Interpretation
Nutrition
|Bucks
|The Arc Alliance Children's Services
3075 Ridge Pike
Eagleville, PA 19403
|(610) 265-4700
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction - Vision, Behavior, Hearing
|Butler
|accessAbilities
Murry Corporate Park
1060 Corporate Lane
Export, PA 15632
|(724) 832-8272
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
SI Vision
SI Hearing
SI Behavior
SI Nutrition
|Butler
|Achieva
711 Bingham Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
|(724) 837-8159 X 132
|Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Independent Evaluation Services
|Butler
|Advance Wellness and Education Center, LLC
105 South Pike Road, Suite 200
Sarver, PA 16055
|(724) 353-3330
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Butler
|Adventure Time Pediatric Therapy & Learning Center, LLC
120 South Broad Street, Suite A
Grove City, PA 16127
|(814) 758-9201
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Butler
|Beautiful Beginnings Child Development Services LLC
161 Hunter Dr.
Cranberry Township, PA 16066
|(814) 935-4477
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Butler
|Brianne Roth
207 Chadwick Trl.<BR>Cranberrytown, PA 16066
|(814) 221-8511
|Physical Therapy
|Butler
|Community Care Connections, Inc.
114 Skyline Drive
Butler, PA 16001
|(724) 283-3198
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Nutrition Services
|Butler
|Connections Early Intervention and Supports
1497 S. Queen St.
York, PA 17403
|(717) 430-8896
|Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Butler
|DePaul School for Hearing and Speech
6202 Alder Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
|(412) 924-1012
|Special Instruction Hearing
|Butler
|Developmental Therapy Associates
10 Glenwood Place
Pittsburgh, PA 15206-5240
|(724) 610-7208
|Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
|Butler
|Janet Trychin
212 Cambridge Road
Erie, PA 16511
|(814) 897-1194
|Audiologist
|Butler
|Joy Pentz
278 Walnut Street
Baden, PA 15005
|(925) 852-1445
|Special Instruction
|Butler
|Lifesteps, Inc.
383 New Castle Road
Butler, PA 16001
|(724) 283-1010
|Independent Evaluations
|Butler
|Next Step Therapy, Inc.
PO Box 796
Seneca, PA 16346
|(814) 677-1390
|Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Butler
|Pediatric Therapeutic Services LLC
525 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
|(610) 941-7020
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Butler
|Pediatric Therapeutic Services LLC
525 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
|(610) 941-7020
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Butler
|Pediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
3023 Wilmington Road
New Castle, PA 16105
|(724) 656-8814
Toll-free: (855) 270-1397
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Vision
Nutrition
Behavior
|Butler
|Pediatric Therapy Source LLC
800 Bursca Dr.
Bridgeville, PA 15017
|(412) 498-7369
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Butler
|Positive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
5375 William Flynn Hwy, Suite 8
Gibsonia, PA 15044
|(724) 444-5333
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Nutrition
Developmental Therapy
|Butler
|Positive Steps Therapy, LLC
5485 Route 8
Gibsonia, PA 15044
|(724) 444-5333
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Nutrition
|Butler
|RehabCare Group, Inc. d/b/a RehabCare Group
1800 Cambridge Drive
Davidsville, PA 15928
|(800) 422-6682 X 204
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Vision
Audiology
Independent Evaluation Services
|Butler
|RehabLinks
20 Freeport Street
Delmont, PA 15626
|(888) 546-5751
|Evaluation Services
|Butler
|Sensory Link LLC
2400 Wildwood Road
Allison Park, PA 15101
|(412) 487-7771
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Butler
|Stacy Zill
314 Winfield Rd.
Cabot, PA 16023
|(412) 860-9120
|Speech Therapy
|Butler
|Stephanie Sandherr
417 Goldsmith Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
|(832) 443-6433
|Occupational Therapy
|Butler
|Talking Toddlers
807 Sonie Drive
Sewickley, PA 15143-8594
|(412) 401-3552
|Independent Evaluation Services
|Butler
|TEIS Early Intervention
1500 Ardmore Blvd., Suite 100
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
|(412) 271-8347
|Special Instruction, vision, Nutrition, Hearing
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Social Work
|Butler
|Therapy House, LLC.
4100 7th Street
New Kensington, PA 15068
|(724) 493-2540
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Nutrition/BSC
|Butler
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
300 E. Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
|(412) 244-4235
|Special Instruction Hearing
|Cambria
|accessAbilities
Murry Corporate Park
1060 Corporate Lane
Export, PA 15632
|(724) 832-8272
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
SI Vision
SI Hearing
SI Behavior
SI Nutrition
|Cambria
|Allegheny and Chesapeake Physical Therapists, Inc. d/b/a/ Pivot Physical Therapy
3053 New Germany Road
Ebensburg, PA 15931
|(814) 472-2465
|Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Cambria
|Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8
4500 Sixth Avenue
Altoona, PA 16602
|(814) 940-0223
|Special Instruction Hearing & Vision
|Cambria
|Beginnings, Inc.
111 Market Street
Johnstown PA 15901
|(814) 539-1919
|Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy S
ocial Work Nutrition
SI Vision SI COTA
SI Hearing
|Cambria
|C&S Contract Speech Language Pathology Services, Inc.
3333 Beale Ave
Altoona, PA 16601
|(814) 329-6142
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Cambria
|Integrated Care Corporation Inc.
371 Bethel Church Rd.
Ligonier, PA 15658
|(724)-593-7447
|Physical Therapy
|Cambria
|Mary Ellen Huss
12 North 3rd Street
Dubois, PA 15801
|(814) 372-4542
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction - Vision
|Cambria
|Pediatric Care LLC
514 Orchard Street
Portage, PA 15946
|(814) 421-2754
Fax (814) 736-8039
|Physical Therapy
|Cambria
|Pediatric Therapy LLC
514 Orchard St.
Portage, PA 15946
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Social Work
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Nutrition
Special Instruction Vision
Special Instruction Hearing
|Cambria
|Therapy House, LLC.
4100 7th Street
New Kensington, PA 15068
|(724) 594-0672
|Occupational Therapy
|Cambria
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
|(412) 244-4235
|Special Instruction-Hearing
|Cameron/Elk
|Achieva
711 Bingham Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
|(412) 995-5000 ext. 487
|Independent Evaluations
|Cameron/Elk
|Bauer's All About Kids LLC
534 Armory Road Ext
St. Mary's, PA 15827
|(814) 335-5848
|Independent Evaluations
|Cameron/Elk
|CenClear Child Services Inc.
60 Industrial Park Road
Clearfield, PA 16830
|(814) 765-1149
|Special Instruction
|Cameron/Elk
|Heather Kopp
237 Carol Wood Rd
Saint Mary's, PA 15857
|(814) 335-0258
|Nurse
|Cameron/Elk
|IU 9
119 Mechanic Street
Smethport, PA 16749
|(814) 887-5512
|Special Instruction Hearing
Special Instruction Vision
|Cameron/Elk
|JoAnne Keller
779 Brandy Camp Road
Kersey, PA 15846
|(814) 594-1216
|Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Cameron/Elk
|Milestones Physical Therapy
39 Midway Road
Kane, PA 16735
|(814) 598-6422
|Physical Therapy
|Cameron/Elk
|Next Step Therapy
145 Steffee Blvd.
Seneca, PA 16346
|(814) 677-1390
|Occupational Therapy
|Cameron/Elk
|Penn Highlands Elk
763 Johnsonburg Rd.
Saint Mary, PA 15857
|(814) 788-8490 Opt 1
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Cameron/Elk
|The Guidance Center
415 West Main Street, Suite 3
Smethport, PA 16749
|(814) 887-5591
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|Colonial IU 20
6 Danforth Road
Easton, PA 18045
|(215) 252-5550
|Evaluation Services
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|Easter Seals of Eastern Pennsylvania
1501 Lehigh Street, Suite 201
Allentown, PA 18103-3880
|(610) 289-0114
|Special Instruction
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|Empowered Therapy, LLC.
912 Main Street, Suite 104
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
|(631) 312-7179
|Occupational Therapy
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|Family Therapeutic Services, Inc. therapy@ptd.net
802 Monroe Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
|(570) 460-2900
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Educator
Social Work
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|HealthPro Pediatrics LLC
206 Chestnut Lane
North Wales, PA 19454
|(215) 599-8107
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occuational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|Jessica Gibbons sugarplumspeech.com
1932 Kirtley Court
Blakeslee, PA 18610
|(570) 236-8380
|Independent Evaluator
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|Jodi McSwegan
7297 Cherry Valley Rd.
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
|(570) 236-9097
|Special Instruction
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|Joseph Schuster
37 Bryden Street
Pittston, PA 18640
|(570) 237-2392
|Occupational Therapy
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|Karen Hansler
149 Andreas Rd.
Andreas, PA 18211
|(570) 778-1087
|Special Instruction Vision
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|Melissa Wright Dworak
610 Butler Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
|(570) 362-3373
|Evaluation Services
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|Morning Star Therapy Services LLC
163 White Heron Lake Dr.
E. Stroudsburg, PA 18302
|(570) 534-8902
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
Special Instruction Hearing
Special Instruction Visition
Special Instruction Nutrition
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|Nikol Hall-Grzybowski
274 Grzybowski Road
Olyphant, PA 18447
|(570) 498-8617
|Speech Therapy
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|Sayegh Pediatric Therapy Services, P.C.
4150 Redbud Drive
Whitehall, PA 18052
|(610) 739-8654
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|Special Education & Development
PO Box 961
Effort, PA 18330
|(570) 656-4047
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Nutrition
Nursing
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|St. Lukes Hospital
3721 Crescent Ct W
Whitehall, PA 18052
|(484) 526-3569
|Physical Therapy
Occupation Therapy
Speech Therapy
SpeciaL Instruction
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|Stages Family Services
413 Route 940, Suite 334
Mt. Pocono, PA 18344
|(570) 894-4573
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|Sunshine Therapeutic Services
PO Box 41
Long Pond, PA 18334
|(570) 656-2062
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy Educator
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|Susan Ficken Pediatric Therapy LLC
132 Don Drive
Shohola, PA 18458
|(570) 656-6071
|Physical Therapy
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|The Center For Developmental Disabilities of Pike County
101 Pocono Drive
Milford, PA 18337
|(570) 296-3992
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy Educator
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|Tracy Geist Therapy Services
945 Walnut Drive
Palmerton, PA 18071
|(610) 393-7980
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction - Behavioral
Independent Evaluator
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|U.S Healthcare Services, LLC.
4578 Oakwood Lane
Nazareth, PA 18064
|(732) 804-8028
(570) 468-2860
|Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction Hearing Services
|Carbon/Monroe/Pike
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
|(412) 244-4235
|Special Instruction-Hearing
|Centre
|Cen-Clear Child Services, Inc.
1633 Philipsburg-Bigler Highway
Philipsburg, PA 16866
|(814) 342-5678
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Hearing/Vision
Special Instruction Behavior
Special Instruction Nutrition
|Centre
|Central Intermediate Unit 10
345 Link Road
West Decatur, PA 16878
|(814) 342-0884
|Vision & Hearing Services
|Centre
|Easter Seals Central PA
383 Rolling Ridge Drive
State College, PA 16801
|(800) 639-7353
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Centre
|Strawberry Fields, Inc.
3054 Enterprise Drive
State College, PA 16801
|(814) 234-6023
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Chester
|ABA2DAY Behavior
340 Media Station Road A-208
Media, PA 19063
|(561) 213-3738
|Special Instruction
|Chester
|Adam Ruff
1208 Paoli Pike
West Chester, PA 19380
|(215) 680-9421
|Physical Therapy
|Chester
|Alia Bonner El
383 Schuylkill Ave.
1st. Floor
Reading PA 19601
|(215) 510-8841
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Chester
|Baby Cue Coaching
205 S Park Way
Apt B202
Broomall, PA 19008
|(610) 772-5680
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Chester
|Behavior Interventions, Inc.
292 Paoli Pike
Malvern, PA 19355
|(484) 320-8307
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction-Behavior
|Chester
|Berks County Intermediate 14
1111 Common Blvd.
Reading, PA 19605
|(800) 360-8511
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Chester
|Bloom and Grow Early Intervention
148 W State St Ste 304
Kennett Square, PA 19348
|(484) 432-1614
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Chester
|Bloom Physical Therapy and Wound Care LLC
747 Cypress St.
Lansdowne, PA 19050
|(215) 850-6323
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Chester
|Cerebral Palsy Association of Chester County, Inc.
749 Springdale Drive
Exton, PA 19341
|(610) 524-5850
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Nurse
|Chester
|Chester County Intermediate Unit 24
455 Boot Road
Downingtown, PA 19335
|(484) 237-5000
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction-Vision, Hearing,
Nutrition Psychologist
|Chester
|Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech
455 South Roberts Road
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
|(610) 525-9600
|Speech Therapy Audiology
Special Instruction
|Chester
|Classic Rehabilitation, LTD.
500 River Avenue, Suite 245, 2nd Fl
Lakewood, NJ 08701-4738
|(732) 367-1888
Toll Free (877) 367-1888
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Social Work
Autism Services
Special Instruction
|Chester
|Donna Ott
|(484) 374-0205
|Physical Therapy
|Chester
|Early Childhood Specialists
225 Hill Church Rd.
Spring City, PA 19475
|(610) 308-8714
|Special Instruction
|Chester
|Easter Seals of Southeastern Pennsylvania- Chester Division
468 North Middletown Road
Media, PA 19063
|(610) 565-2353
|Independent Evaluation
Services Interpreter
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
|Chester
|Easter Seals of Southeastern Pennsylvania- Delaware Division
468 North Middletown Road
Media, PA 19063
|(610) 565-2353
|Assistive Technology
Interpreter
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
|Chester
|EBS Early Intervention
200 Skiles Blvd.
West Chester, PA 19382
|(800) 578-7906
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Chester
|EPIC
909 Sumneytown Pike, Suite 105
PO Box 906
Spring House, PA 19477
|(267) 460-6222
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Nursing
Nutrition
|Chester
|HealthPro Pediatrics LLC
206 Chestnut Lane
North Wales, PA 19454
|(215) 599-8107
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occuational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Chester
|Invo Healthcare Associates, LLC.
1780 Kendarbren Drive
Jamison, PA 18929
|(267) 488-5980
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Chester
|Ivy Rehab for Kids
1345 Enterprise Drive Suite 100 A
West Chester PA 19380
|(484) 787-2200
|Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Chester
|Ken Crest Services
502 West Germantown Pike, Suite 200
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
|(610) 825-9360
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Nurse
Special Instruction
|Chester
|Kidnetix LLC.
405 Oermead Ln.
West Chester, PA 19380
|(732) 673-3751
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Chester
|Overbrook School for the Blind
6333 Malvern Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19151
|(215) 877-0313
|Special Instruction-Vision
|Chester
|Pediatric Therapuetic Services, LLC
525 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
|(610) 941-7020
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Chester
|Pinwheels Developmental and Therapeutic Services, Inc.
225 Bishop Drive
Aston, PA 19014
|(610) 745-2233
|Special Instruction
|Chester
|Quest Therapeutic Services, Inc.
461 Cann Road
West Chester, PA 19382
|(610) 692-6362
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Chester
|Speaking From The Heart, Inc.
309 Exton Commons
Exton, PA 19341
|(610) 280-9201
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction - Hearing
|Chester
|Sunny Days Early Childhood Developmental Services, Inc.
One North Belfield Avenue
Havertown, PA 19083
|(610) 449-1600
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Nutrition
Special Instruction
|Chester
|Sunrise Therapy (Sunrise@Tender Touch)
685 River Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
|(888)701-3131
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Social Work
Nutrition
Special Instruction
|Chester
|Sunshine Therapy Club
410 W. Township Line Rd.
Havertown PA 19083
|(610) 853-9919
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Nutrition
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Chester
|The Arc Alliance Children's Services
3075 Ridge Pike
Eagleville, PA 19403
|(610) 265-4700
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction - Vision, Behavior, Hearing, Nutrition
Social Work
|Chester
|The Arc of Chester County
900 Lawrence Drive
West Chester, PA 19380
|(610) 696-8090
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Clarion
|accessAbilities
Murry Corporate Park
1060 Corporate Lane
Export, PA 15632
|(724) 832-8272
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
SI Vision
SI Hearing
SI Behavior
SI Nutrition
|Clarion
|Achieva
711 Bingham Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
|(724) 837-8159 X 132
|Independent Evaluation
|Clarion
|Achieva
711 Bingham Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
|(724) 837-8159 X 132
|Independent Evaluations by Speech Therapy and Special Instructor
|Clarion
|Amazing Kids
54 Marlin Street
Brookville, PA 15825
|(814) 715-5738
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Nutrition
|Clarion
|Brianne Roth
207 Chadwick Trl.
Cranberrytown, PA 16066
|(814) 221-8511
|Physical Therapy
|Clarion
|Family Links
2644 Banksville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
|(412) 942-0424
|Independent Evaluation
|Clarion
|Next Step Therapy, Inc.
PO Box 796
Seneca, PA 16346
|(814) 677-1390
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction - Audiology, Vision, Nutrition
|Clarion
|Pediatric Therapy Professionals
3023 Wilmington Road
New Castle PA 16105
|(724) 656-8814
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Clearfield/Jefferson
|accessAbilities
Murry Corporate Park
1060 Corporate Lane
Export, PA 15632
|(724) 832-8272
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
SI Vision
SI Hearing
SI Behavior
SI Nutrition
|Clearfield/Jefferson
|Amazing Kids
54 Marlin Street
Brookville, PA 15825
|(814) 715-5738
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Nutrition
|Clearfield/Jefferson
|Cen-Clear Child Services, Inc.
1633 Philipsburg-Bigler Highway
Philipsburg, PA 16866
|(814) 342-5678
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction
Nutrition Special Instruction
Vision/hearing
Special Instruction Behavior
|Clearfield/Jefferson
|Easter Seals of Central PA
343 Looling Ridge Drive
State College, PA 16602
|(888) 372-7280
|Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Clearfield/Jefferson
|Independent Developmental Assessments
5518 Route 119
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
|(814) 427-4206
|Independent Evaluations
|Clearfield/Jefferson
|Interim Healthcare of Western PA, Inc.
127 North Brady Street-Suite B
DuBois, PA 15801
|(814) 375-9615
|Special Instruction Nursing
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Clearfield/Jefferson
|Next Step Therapy, Inc.
145 Steffee Blvd.
Seneca, PA 16346
|(814) 677-1390
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Clearfield/Jefferson
|Service Access and Management, Inc.
375 Beaver Drive, Suite 200
Dubois, PA 15801
|(610) 236-0530
|Service Coordination
|Clearfield/Jefferson
|Western PA School Blind Children
201 North Bellefield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|(412) 621-0100
|Special Instruction-Vision
|Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union
|Angela Probst
910 Strawbridge Road
Northumberland, PA 17857
|(570) 898-4363
|Speech Therapy
|Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union
|Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit 16
PO Box 213
Lewisburg, PA 17837
|(570) 523-1155
|Teacher of Hearing Impaired/Visually Impaired
|Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union
|Christine Puccio
13 Crabtree Lane
Lewisburg, PA 17837
|(570) 490-3332
|Speech Therapy
|Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union
|Cornerstone Foundations Services Inc.
1185 Mulls Hollow Rd.
Selinsgrove, PA 17870
|(330) 771-1116
|Special Instruction
|Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union
|Danville Child Development Center
398 Wall Street
Danville, PA 17821
|(570) 275-4047
|Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union
|Heidi Mintzer
121 Old Field Drive
Bloomsburg, PA 17815
|(570) 759-9944
|Speech Therapy
|Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union
|Hope Enterprises
2401 Reach Road
Williamsport, PA 17701
|(570) 326-3745
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union
|Jill Oswald
669 Queen Street
Northumberland, PA 17857
|(570) 898-6261
|Special Instruction
|Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union
|Laureen Purdy
63 South Fourth Street
Sunbury, PA 17801
|(570) 898-1868
|Speech Therapist
|Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union
|LG Intervention Services, Inc.
773 Saint Johns Road
Drums, PA 18222
|(570) 788-8320
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union
|Move and Grow Physical Therapy LLC
621 Buffalo Road
Lewisburg, PA 17837
|(570) 441-4831
|Physical Therapy
|Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union
|Nancy Brown
1125 Washington Avenue
Lewisburg, PA 17837
|(570) 847-8811
|Physical Therapy
|Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union
|Pamela Fisher
415 Buggy Ln
Mifflinburg PA 17844
|(570) 966-0399
|Special Instruction
|Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union
|Paul Gola
168 East 5th Street #1
Bloomsburg, PA 17815-2206
|(570) 301-6225
|Occupational Therapy
|Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union
|Ray of Sunshine Developmental Services LLC.
1220 Salem Rd
Klingerstown PA 17941
|(570) 847-1958
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union
|Stepping Stones Rehabilitation, Inc.
1551 Centre Turnpike
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
|(570) 366-3722
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union
|Tara Helwig Enterprised LLC
418 Railroad St.
Danville, PA 17821
|(570) 360-8646
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
|(412) 244-4235
|Special Instructor-Hearing
|Crawford
|Achievement Center
2420 West 23rd Street
Erie, PA 16506
|(814) 724-1333
|Independent Evaluations
|Crawford
|Bright Beginnings Therapy Services
320 Hillcrest Dr.
Edinboro PA
|(814) 596-7306
|Speech Therapy
|Crawford
|Carolyn Bliss RDN
5105 Coventry Drive
Erie, PA 16506
|(814) 882-7111
|Nutrition
|Crawford
|Easter Seals of Western Pennsylvania
200 12th Street
Franklin, PA 16323
|(412) 281-9333
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Crawford
|Emily Wachter Early Intervention Services
4108 Main Street
Erie, PA 16511
|(814) 688-8334
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
Special Instruction Nutrition
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Crawford
|Felisa Read
8217 Westlake Road
Fairview, PA 16415
|(814) 823-6440
|Physical Therapy
|Crawford
|Gertrude A. Barber Center, Inc.
100 Barber Place
Erie, PA 16507
|(814) 874-5671
|Audiology
Nutrition
Vision
Bilingual Speech/Language Pathology
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Developmental/Special Instruction
Behavior Management
Deafness & Hearing Impairments
|Crawford
|Janet Trychin
212 Cambridge Road
Erie, PA 16511
|(814) 897-1194
|Audiology
|Crawford
|Kathy Schreckengost
3505 Tanager Drive
Erie, PA 16506
|(814) 440-6089
|Physical Therapy
|Crawford
|Marianne McCreight
728 Latonka Drive
Mercer, PA 16137
|(724) 699-3986
|Special Instruction
|Crawford
|Next Step Therapy, Inc.
PO Box 796
Seneca, PA 16346
|(814) 677-1390
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Nutrition
|Crawford
|Northwestern Tri County Intermediate Unit 5
252 Waterford Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
|(800) 677-5610
|Vision Services
|Crawford
|Positive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
5375 William Flynn Hwy, Suite 8
Gibsonia, PA 15044
|(724) 444-5333
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Developmental Therapy
Nutrition
|Crawford
|Sands Speech Therapy
19240 Bockman Hollow Road
Saegertown, PA 16433
|(814) 547-1618
|Speech Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Advanta Therapy
1078 Belair Drive
Chambersburg, PA 17202
|(717) 713-5955
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Allegheny & Chesapeake Physical Therapists, Inc. d/b/a Pivot Physical Therapy
3053 New Germany Road
Ebensburg, PA 15931
|(814) 472-2465
|Speech Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Amy Hempt
29 Old Stonehouse Road South
Carlisle, PA 17013
|(717) 329-9457
|Speech Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Ashley Yeager
6343 Locust Ln
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
|(570) 898-7517
|Special Instruction
|Cumberland/Perry
|Aspirations
PO Box 508
Summerdale, PA 17093
|(717) 732-3798
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction - Hearing Infant Massage
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Social Work
Special Instruction-Behavior
|Cumberland/Perry
|Behavior By Design
1 Rathton Road
York, PA 17403
|(717) 885-5906
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Cumberland/Perry
|Building Blocks
113 North 20th Street
Camp Hill, PA 17011
|(717) 580-0302
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Cumberland/Perry
|Capital Area Intermediate Unit 15
55 Miller Street, PO Box 489
Summerdale, PA 17093-0849
|(717) 732-8414
|Special Instruction-Hearing and Vision
Services
|Cumberland/Perry
|Connections Intervention and Supports
1491 S. Queen St.
York, PA 17403
|(717) 430-8896
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
Infant Massage (PT)
Translation
|Cumberland/Perry
|Dalynn Stricker
1928 Wynonah Dr.
Auburn, PA 17922
|(484) 651-9468
|Special Instruction
Nutrition
|Cumberland/Perry
|Dinnah Mitro
205 Berkley Drive
Harrisburg, PA 17112
|(717) 343-1222
|Physical Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Early Intervention Specialists, Inc.
6864 Susquehanna Trail South
York, PA 17403
|(717) 428-0150
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Nutrition
|Cumberland/Perry
|Easter Seals of South Central Pennsylvania
2201 South Queen Street
York, PA 17402
|(717) 718-3514
|Speech Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Feeding Little Bellies, LLC.
7317 Cobble Stone Dr.
Harrisburg, PA 17112
|(717) 712-8225
|Special Instruction Nutrition
|Cumberland/Perry
|HealthPro Pediatrics LLC.
206 Chestnut Lane
North Wales, PA 19454
|(215) 599-8107
|Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Invo Healthcare Associates, LLC.
1780 Kendarbren Drive
Jamison, PA 18929
|(800) 434-4686
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instructions
|Cumberland/Perry
|Jamie Hunter
1860 Felker Road
Middletown, PA 17057
|(717) 695-1387
|Speech Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Jamie Matthews
518 W Main St.
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
|(717) 379-4543
|Occupationla Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Jena Shovlin
2619 N Second Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110
|(717)576-1250
|Occupational Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Jena Vander Velden
1603 Walnut Street
Camp Hill, PA 17011
|(717) 421-7417
|Physical Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Jennifer Mattiko
34 Brentwood Road
Camp Hill, PA 17011
|(717) 730-0511
|Speech Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Jennifer Snyder
2719 Hunt Club Drive
York, PA 17402
|(717) 418-0703
|Physical Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Jessica Gazsi
221 Verbeke Street
Harrisburg, PA 17102
|(410) 206-7781
|Physical Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Joanna Kirby
1416 Green Street
Harrisburg, PA 17102
|(717) 395-5682
|Special Instruction
|Cumberland/Perry
|Joanne Peters
109 Byers Road
Millerstown, PA 17062
|(717) 834-6634
|Occupational Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Keith Parker
1507 Walnut Street
Camp Hill, PA 17011
|(302) 690-6993
|Occupational Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Keystone Service Systems
124 Pine Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
|(717) 232-7509
|Special Instruction
Behavioral Assistive Technology
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Kimberly Snowden
4 Dewberry Court
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
|NA
|Speech Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Leanne Broadbent
5825 Fawn Meadow Lane
Enola, PA 17025-1194
|(717) 796-2209
|Speech Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Living Unlimited, Inc.
4601 Locust Lane
Harrisburg, PA 17109
|(717) 526-2111
|Special Instruction
|Cumberland/Perry
|Lynn M. Cummings, M.S., CCC-SLP
318 Cloudless Sky Drive
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
|(717) 512-2290
|Speech Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Merle Crawford
990 Carter Cove
Hummelstown, PA 17036
|(717) 608-3897
|Occupational Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|My Therapy Tree
255 N. 29th St.
Camp Hill, PA 17011
|302-690-6993
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Hearing
Special Instruction Nutrition
Special Instruction Behavior
|Cumberland/Perry
|Nicole Custer
1714 Fulton Street
Harrisburg, PA 17102
|(717) 571-2776
|Occupational Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Patricia G. Acker-Bailey
5243 Terrace Road
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
|(717) 497-7157
|Speech Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Pediatric Therapy Specialists of South Central PA
2316 Ocrakoke Island Court
Chambersburg, PA 17202
|(717) 816-0742
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Cumberland/Perry
|Pinnacle Health Hospitals-Infant Development Program
2645 North Third Street
Community Health Center
Harrisburg, PA 17110
|(717) 782-6880
|Special Instruction
Behavioral Assistive Technology
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Audiology
|Cumberland/Perry
|Rachel Heintzelman Bechtel
614 Belle Vista Drive
Enola, PA 17025
|(717) 512-8769
|Special Instruction
|Cumberland/Perry
|Shannon Sweeney
6631 Evelyn Street
Harrisburg, PA 17111
|(717) 439-3508
|Physical Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Sovia Therapy, LLC.
1015 Tiverton Road
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
|(717) 379-4543
|Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction - Vision
Occupational Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Stacy Foreman
614 Mountain Road
Boiling Springs, PA 17007
|Speech Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Telana Virata
200 Bailey Drive Suite 203-26
Stewartstown, PA 70363
|(443) 858-2482
|Speech Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Theraplay, Inc.
1345 Enterprise Drive Suite 100 A
West Chester PA 19380
|(484) 787-2200
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Cumberland/Perry
|Therapy Resource Center
5 Forrest Lawn Court
Reading, PA 19606
|(610) 301-3259
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Therapy
Special Instruction Hearing, Nutrition and behavior
|Cumberland/Perry
|TMB Developmental Therapy and Infant Massage, Inc.
862 Hilltop Road
Lemoyne, PA 17043
|(717) 979-2987
|Independent Evaluator
|Cumberland/Perry
|UCP of Central PA
925 Linda Lane
Camp Hill PA 17011
|(717) 737-3477
|Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy Nutrition
Community Mapping
|Cumberland/Perry
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
|(412) 244-4235
|Special Instruction-Hearing
|Dauphin
|Alia Bonner El
383 Schuylkill Ave.
1st. Floor
Reading PA 19601
|(215) 510-8841
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Dauphin
|Aspirations
PO Box 508
Summerdale, PA 17093
|(717) 732-3798
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction - Behavior, Hearing
Infant Massage
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Social Work
|Dauphin
|Barbara Weber
151 Hawthorne Drive
Hershey, PA 17033
|(717) 533-5216
|Speech Therapy
|Dauphin
|Behavior By Design
1 Rathton Road
York, PA 17403
|(717) 885-5906
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Dauphin
|Bonnie Quackenbush
4705 Chatham Way
Harrisburg, PA 17110
|(717) 657-0311
|Speech Therapy
|Dauphin
|Building Blocks
113 North 20th Street
Camp Hill, PA 17011
|(717) 580-0302
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Dauphin
|Capital Area Intermediate Unit 15
55 Miller Street, PO Box 489
Summerdale, PA 17093-0849
|(717) 732-8414
|Special Instruction - Hearing and Vision
Services
|Dauphin
|Cherie Rodgers
36 Alfred Drive
Lewisberry, PA 17339
|(717) 212-2275
|Speech Therapy
|Dauphin
|Children's Home of York
77 Shoehouse Rd.
York, PA 17406
|(717) 755-1033
|Social Work/SI
|Dauphin
|Classic Rehabilitation, LTD.
500 River Avenue, Suite 245, 2nd Floor
Lakewood, NJ 08701-4738
|(732) 367-1888
Toll Free (877) 367-1888
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Social Work
Autism Services
Special Instruction
|Dauphin
|Debra Ziegler, OTR/L
9103 Elizabethtown Road
Elizabethtown, PA 17022
|(717) 367-8629
|Occupational Therapy
|Dauphin
|Developmental Disabilities Services of Lebanon Valley
1126 Walnut Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
|(717) 274-3493
|Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Dauphin
|Dinnah Mitro
205 Berkley Drive
Harrisburg, PA 17112
|(717) 343-1222
|Physical Therapy
|Dauphin
|Early Intervention Specialists, Inc.
6864 Susquehanna Trail South
York, PA 17403
|(717) 428-0150
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Nutrition
|Dauphin
|Family-Child Resources, Inc.
3995 East Market Street
York, PA 17402-2773
|(717) 575-1227
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Nursing
|Dauphin
|Happy Hearts, LLC.
806 North Warren Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
|(215) 896-1983
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Dauphin
|HealthPro Pediatrics LLC.
206 Chestnut Lane
North Wales 19454
|(215) 599-8107
|Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Dauphin
|Invo Healthcare Associates, LLC.
1780 Kendarbren Drive
Jamison, PA 18929
|(800) 434-4686
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Dauphin
|Ivy Rehab for Kids
1345 Enterprise Drive Suite 100 A
West Chester PA 19380
|(484) 787-2200
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Dauphin
|Jaime Hunter
433 Edinburgh Road
Middletown, PA 17057
|(717) 695-1387
|Speech Therapy
|Dauphin
|Jessica Gazsi
221 Verbeke Street
Harrisburg, PA 17102
|(717) 585-6541
|Physical Therapy
|Dauphin
|Joanna Karns
1416 Green Street
Harrisburg, PA 17102
|(717) 395-5682
|Special Instruction
|Dauphin
|Julie Granito
182 Village Glen Drive
Harrisburg, PA 17112
|(717) 503-2690
|Speech Therapy
|Dauphin
|Karen Reale
7 Silverleaf Drive
Mount Joy, PA 17552
|(717) 492-9167
|Occupational Therapy
|Dauphin
|Keystone Service Systems
124 Pine Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
|(717) 232-7509
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Behavior
Assistive Technology
|Dauphin
|Leah Blake
1101 Kent Dr.
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
|(610) 507-8223
|Special Instruction
|Dauphin
|Living Unlimited, Inc.
4601 Locust Lane
Harrisburg, PA 17109
|(717) 526-2111
|Special Instruction
|Dauphin
|Lynn M. Cummings, M.S., CCC-SLP
318 Cloudless Sky Drive
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
|(717) 512-2290
|Speech Therapy
|Dauphin
|Mary Antes
11 Greenleaf Lane
Elizabethtown, PA 17022
|(717) 361-9416
|Speech Therapy
|Dauphin
|Merle Crawford
990 Carter Cove
Hummelstown, PA 17036
|(717) 608-3897
|Occupational Therapy
|Dauphin
|My Therapy Tree
255 N. 29th St.
Camp Hill, PA 17011
|(D349302)-690-6993
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction
Hearing Nutrition & Behavior
|Dauphin
|Pediatric Physical Therapy, Inc.
78 Locust Avenue
Hershey, PA 19033
|(717) 919-0208
|Physical Therapy
|Dauphin
|Pinnacle Health Hospitals-Infant Development Program
2645 North Third Street
Community Health Center
Harrisburg, PA 17110
|(717) 782-6880
|Special Instruction-Behavioral
Assistive Technology
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Audiology
|Dauphin
|Shannon Sweeney
6631 Evelyn Street
Harrisburg, PA 17111
|(717) 439-3508
|Physical Therapy
|Dauphin
|Sovia Therapy, LLC
1015 Tiverton Road
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
|(717) 379-4543
|Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction - Vision
|Dauphin
|SpeechCare, Inc. www.speechcare.com
2137 Embassy Drive, Suite #103
Lancaster, PA 17602-2877
|(717) 569-8972
|Speech Therapy
|Dauphin
|The Vista Foundation
1249 Cocoa Avenue
Hershey, PA 17033
|(717) 835-0310
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Dauphin
|Therapy Resource Center
1634 West Thistle Drive
Reading, PA 19610
|(610) 301-3259
|Occupational Therapy
|Dauphin
|TMB Developmental Therapy and Infant Massage, Inc.
862 Hilltop Road
Lemoyne, PA 17043
|(717) 979-2987
|Independent Evaluator
|Dauphin
|United Cerebral Palsy of Central PA
925 Linda Lane
Camp Hill, PA 17011
|(717) 737-3477
|Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Nutrition
Community Mapping
|Dauphin
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
|(412) 244-4235
|Special Instruction-Hearing
|Delaware
|ABA2DAY Behavior
340 Media Station Road A-208
Media, PA 19063
|(561) 213-3738
|Special Instruction
|Delaware
|Alia Bonner El
383 Schuylkill Ave.
1st. Floor
Reading PA 19601
|(215) 510-8841
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Delaware
|Ashante Calhoun
220 Osborn Street
Philadelphia, PA 19128
|(313) 600-1101
|Special Instruction
|Delaware
|Baby Cue Coaching
205 S Park Way
Apt B202
Broomall, PA 19008
|(610) 772-5680
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Delaware
|Bright Life Therapy
2032 South Frazier Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
|(267) 736-9099
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Delaware
|Children and Adult Disability & Educational Services
401 Rutgers Avenue
Swarthmore, PA 19081
|(610) 543-8089
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Delaware
|Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech
455 South Roberts Road
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
|(610) 525-9600
|Speech Therapy
Audiology
Special Instruction
|Delaware
|Classic Rehabilitation, LTD.
500 River Avenue, Suite 245 (2nd Fl)
Lakewood, NJ 08701-4738
|(732) 367-1888
Toll Free (877) 367-1888
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Social Work
Autism Services
Special Instruction
|Delaware
|Delaware County Intermediate Unit 25
200 Yale Avenue
Morton, PA 19070
|(610) 938-9000
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Audiology
|Delaware
|Drive Frederick Magner and Associates
1001 East Street Road
Westtown, PA 19395
|(215) 847-2408
|Special Instruction
Nutrition
Social Work
|Delaware
|Early Childhood Specialists
225 Hill Church Rd.
Spring City, PA 19475
|(610) 308-8714
|Special Instruction
|Delaware
|Easter Seals of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware Division
468 North Middletown Road
Media, PA 19063
|(610) 565-2353
|Assistive Technology
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
|Delaware
|EBS Educational Based Services
200 Skiles Blvd.
West Chester, PA 19382
|(800) 578-7906
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Delaware
|Elwyn, Inc.
111 Elwyn Road
Elwyn, PA 19104
|(215) 879-7652
|Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Delaware
|EPIC
909 Sumneytown Pike Suite 105
PO Box 906
Spring House, PA 19477
|(267) 460-6222
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Nursing
Nutrition
|Delaware
|HealthPro Pediatrics LLC
206 Chestnut Lane
North Wales, PA 19454
|(215) 599-8107
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Delaware
|Ivy Rehab for Kids
1345 Enterprise Drive Suite 100A
West Chester PA 19380
|(484) 787-2200
|Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Delaware
|Ken-Crest Services
502 West Germantown Pike Suite 200, C237
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
|(610) 825-9360
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy Nurse
Special Instruction
|Delaware
|Kids and Family, Inc.
5 Northcrest Place
Lakewood, NJ 08701
|(215) 525-4970
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Social Work
|Delaware
|Life Health Strength Physical Therapy
PO Box 12365
Philadelphia, PA 19129
|(267) 297-6499
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Delaware
|Megan Ellow
104 Valley View Rd
Media, PA 19063
|(484) 904-2753
|Social Work
|Delaware
|Misty Bullock
2032 South Frazier Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
|(267) 736-9099
|Occupational Therapy
|Delaware
|Overbrook School for the Blind
6333 Malvern Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19151
|(215) 877-0313
|Vision Services
|Delaware
|Pediatric Therapeutic Services LLC
525 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
|(610) 941-7020
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Delaware
|Pediatric Therapeutics, Inc.
760 Newtown-Yardley Road
Suite 114
Newtown, PA 18940
|(215) 497-0894
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Delaware
|Pennsylvania School for the Deaf
100 West School House Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19144
|(215) 951-4701
|Social Work Audio
Hearing Services
Speech Therapy
|Delaware
|Pinwheels Developmental and Therapeutic Services, Inc.
225 Bishop Drive
Aston, PA 19014
|(610) 745-2233
|Special Instruction
|Delaware
|Reaching Milestones Through Therapy, Inc.
22 Maple Lane
Glen Mills, PA 19342-2250
|(610) 459-9719
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Delaware
|Robert Dodds
699 Boxwood Drive
Aston, PA 4615
|(610) 955-4615
|Speech Therapy
|Delaware
|Speaking From The Heart, Inc.
309 Exton Commons
Exton, PA 19341
|(610) 280-9201
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction - Hearing
|Delaware
|Sunny Days Early Childhood Developmental Services, Inc.
One North Belfield Avenue
Havertown, PA 19083
|(610) 449-1600
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Nutrition
Special Instruction
|Delaware
|Sunrise Therapy (Sunrise@Tender Touch)
685 River Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
|(888)701-3131
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Social Work
Nutrition
Special Instruction
|Delaware
|Sunshine Therapy Club
410 W. Township Line Road
Havertown, PA 19083
|(610) 853-9919
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Psychologist
|Delaware
|Teems, Inc.
3200 Concord Road, Suite 103
Aston, PA 19014
|(610) 416-9556
|Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Delaware
|The Arc of Chester County
900 Lawrence Drive
West Chester, PA 19380
|(610) 696-8090
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Delaware
|Therapy Alternatives, P.C.
148 Lakeview Drive
Media, PA 19063
|(610) 565-1545
|Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Delaware
|Therapy Solutions, Inc.
7051 West Passyunk Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19142
|(215) 492-1223
|Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Erie
|Achievement Center
4950 West 23rd Street
Erie, PA 16506
|(888) 821-3110
|Special Instruction
Nutrition
Audiology
Behavior Management
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech/Language Pathology
Hearing Impaired Services
Project Access
Hearing Impaired Services
Special Treatment Services including: Cleft Palate Treatment Planning; Kinesiotaping; Autism Services; Sensory Processing;
Neuro-developmental Treatment;
Flat Head Syndrome
Management; and Torticollis
|Erie
|Bebe Marin
8110 Simit Lane
Girard, PA 16417
|(814) 882-0761
|Speech Therapy
|Erie
|Carolyn Danner-Bliss
5105 Coventry Drive
Erie, PA 16506
|(814) 882-7111
|Special Instruction-Nutrition
Certified in Childhood and Adolescent Weight Management
|Erie
|Downey Services
2764 West 12th Street
Erie, PA 16505
|(814) 392-2496
|Speech Therapy
|Erie
|Emily Wachter Early Intervention Services
4108 Main Street
Erie, PA 16511
|(814) 688-8334
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Erie
|Felisa Read
8217 Westlake Road
Fairview, PA 16415
|(814) 823-6440
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Erie
|Gertrude A. Barber Center, Inc.
100 Barber Place
Erie, PA 16507
|(814) 874-5671
|Physical Therapy:
Torticollis/Plagiocephaly; Mobility
Occupational Therapy:
Kinesio Taping; Visual Impairments;
Sensory Impairments Speech/Language Pathology:
Bilingual Therapy; Cleft Palate Treatment Oral Motor Delays
Special Instruction
Nutrition
Hearing Impairment American Sign Language Behavior Management Autism
|Erie
|Janet Trychin
212 Cambridge Road
Erie, PA 16511
|(814) 881-0984
|Audiologist/Auditory Therapy
Special Instruction Hearing
|Erie
|Kathy Schreckengost
3505 Tanager Drive
Erie, PA 16506
|(814) 440-6089
|Physical Therapy
Areas of Specialized Training: NDT (Neuro-Developmental Tx) Torticollis/Plagiocephaly
Down Syndrome Autism
Kinesio Taping
|Erie
|Melissa Hooks
1155 Villa Sites Avenue
Harborcreek, PA 16421
|(814) 899-4742
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Behavior
|Erie
|Move & Play Therapy
9520 Stateline Rd
Northeast, PA 16428
|(814) 725-0651
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Erie
|Sandra Luthringer
5042 Peach Street
Erie PA 16509
|(814) 323-3626
|Special Instruction Nutrition
|Erie
|Sara McCormick Early Intervention Services LLC
1341 Liberty St.
Erie, PA 16502
|(814) 397-4090
|Speech Therapy
|Erie
|Sunrise Therapy
685 River Ave
Lakewood NJ 08701
|(732) 987-3829
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Fayette
|accessAbilities
Murry Corporate Park
1060 Corporate Lane
Export, PA 15632
|(724) 832-8272
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
SI Vision
SI Hearing
SI Behavior
SI Nutrition
|Fayette
|Bright Tomorrows by NTS
1043 Campbell Street
Blairsville, PA 15717
|(724) 836-3116
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Nutrition
Special Instruction Behavior
|Fayette
|Laughter and Language
138 Harvest Lane
Harrison City, PA 15636
|(724) 374-4104
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Fayette
|Pathways of SW PA
130 Bill George Drive
Waynesburg, PA 15370
|(724) 627-3441
|Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Vision
Special Instruction Hearing
Special Instruction Nutrition
|Fayette
|Rehablinks, LLC
20 Freeport Street
Delmont, PA 15626
|(888) 546-5751
|Evaluation Services
|Fayette
|Specialized Therapy and Related Services
101 S Vine St, Suite 2
Carmichaels, PA 15320
|(724) 319-2043
|Special Instruction
Special instruction Vision
Special Instruction Hearing
Special Instruction Nutrition
Special Instruction Behavior
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Fayette
|The ARC of Fayette County
80 Old New Salem Road
Uniontown, PA 15401
|(724) 438-8416
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Fayette
|Therapy Connections, LLC.
804 Saint Clair Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
|(724) 879-8321
|Evaluation Services
|Fayette
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
|(412) 244-4235
|Special Instruction Hearing
|Forest/Warren
|Barry Simon
1030 Kinzua Road
Warren, PA 16365
|(814) 688-0933
|Physical Therapy
|Forest/Warren
|Care For Children
723 East Main Street
Bradford, PA 16701
|(814) 362-4621
|Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Forest/Warren
|Christine Topa CCC/SLP christinetopa1@yahoo.com
23 1/2 Jackson Run Road
Warren, PA 16365
|(814) 688-0275
|Speech Therapy
|Forest/Warren
|Emily Wachter Early Intervention Services
4108 Main Street
Erie, PA 16511
|(814) 688-8334
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Forest/Warren
|Mary Buzard
319 Moffit Ave
Kane, PA 16735
|(814) 837-8309
|Nurse
|Forest/Warren
|Mary Hartnett
12265 Leslie Road
Meadville, PA 16335
|(814) 671-6839
|Independent Evaluator
|Forest/Warren
|Next Step Therapy, Inc.
PO Box 796
Seneca, PA 16346
|(814) 677-1390
|Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Forest/Warren
|Shelle Tubbs
1 Evening Star Lane
North Warren, PA 16365
|(814) 726-2398
|Independent Evaluator
|Forest/Warren
|The Guidance Center
PO Box 411
Smethport, PA 16749
|(814) 887-5591
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Franklin/Fulton
|Advanta Therapy
PMB 225
975 Wayne Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
|(717) 658-2722
|Speech Therapy
|Franklin/Fulton
|Building Blocks
113 North 20th Street
Camp Hill, PA 17011
|(717) 580-0302
|Independent Evaluations
|Franklin/Fulton
|Invo Healthcare Associates, LLC.
1780 Kendarbren Drive
Jamison, PA 18929
|(800) 434-4686
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Franklin/Fulton
|Keystone Services System
124 Pine Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
|(717) 232-7509
|Independent Evaluations
|Franklin/Fulton
|Lauren Everetts
1684 Buck Hollow Road
Big Cover Tannery, PA 17212
|(717) 300-0268
|Physical Therapy
|Franklin/Fulton
|Pediatric Therapy Specialists of South Central PA
2316 Ocracoke Island Court
Chambersburg, PA 17202
|(717) 816-0742
|Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Franklin/Fulton
|Tuscarora Intermediate Unit 11
2527 US Hwy 522 South
McVeytown, PA 17051
|(814) 542-0451
|Special Instruction-Hearing
Special Instruction-Vision
|Franklin/Fulton
|UCP of South Central PA
550 Cleveland Avenue, Suite 209
Chambersburg, PA 17201
|(717) 261-0931
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Nutrition
Special Instruction
|Greene
|accessAbilities
Murry Corporate Park
1060 Corporate Lane
Export, PA 15632
|(724) 832-8272
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
SI Vision
SI Hearing
SI Behavior
SI Nutrition
|Greene
|Achieva
711 Bingham Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
|(724) 837-8159 X 132
|Independent Assessment
|Greene
|Arc of Fayette
80 Old New Salem Road
Uniontown, PA 15401
|(724) 438-9042
|Independent Assessment
|Greene
|Crossroads Speech and Hearing, Inc.
3240 Washington Road, Suite 200
McMurray, PA 15317
|(724) 941-4434
|Speech Therapy
Audiology
|Greene
|Developmental Therapy Association
10 Glenwood Place
Pittsburgh, PA 15209
|(724) 610-7208
|Independent Assessment
|Greene
|Integrated Care Corporation Inc.
371 Bethel Church Rd.
Ligonier, PA 15658
|(724) 593-7447
|Special Instruction
|Greene
|Pathways of SWPA, Inc
130 Bill George Dr.
Waynesburg, PA 15370
|(724 ) 627-3441
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction-Vision
Special Instruction-Hearing
Special Instruction-Nutrition
|Greene
|Positive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
5375 William Flynn Hwy, Suite 8
Gibsonia, PA 15044
|(724) 444-5333
|Independent Assessments
|Greene
|Specialized Therapy and Related Services.
101 S Vine St, Suite 2
Carmichaels, PA 15320
|(724) 319-2043
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction-Vision
Special Instruction-Hearing
Special Instruction-Behavior
Special Instruction-Nutrition
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Greene
|Triad Behavior Support Services, LLC
552 Washington Avenue
Carnegie, PA 15106
|(412) 429-1908
|Special Instruction Behavior
|Huntingdon/Mifflin/Juniata
|Huntingdon County PRIDE, Inc.
1301 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Huntingdon, PA 16652
|(814) 643-5724
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Huntingdon/Mifflin/Juniata
|Kids First Affiliated Services, LLC
4 Sheraton Drive
Altoona, PA 16601
|(814) 949-2050
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Huntingdon/Mifflin/Juniata
|Mifflin-Juniata Special Needs Center, Inc.
31 South Dorcas Street, Suite A
Lewistown, PA 17044
|(717) 248-6261
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction-Behavior
|Huntingdon/Mifflin/Juniata
|Sovia Therapy, LLC.
1015 Tiverton Road
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
|(717) 379-4543
|Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction-Vision
|Huntingdon/Mifflin/Juniata
|Strawberry Fields, Inc.
3054 Enterprise Drive
State College, PA 16801
|(814) 234-6023
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Huntingdon/Mifflin/Juniata
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
|(412) 244-4235
|Special Instruction-Hearing
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Abilities Abound LLC
38 Marion St.
Waymart PA 18472
|(570) 840-0523
|Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Balance Pediatrics, Inc.
317 Rose Street
Peckville, PA 18452
|(570) 840-8356
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Compass Health System
38 N Scott St
Carbondale, PA 18407
|(570) 280-2800
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Elizabeth Kippycash
710 Jefferson Blvd
Jefferson Twp, PA 18436
|(570) 561-6639
|Physical Therapy
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Ellen Magnotta
202 Bubernak Blvd.
Old Forge, PA 18518
|(410) 504-9418
|Special Instruction
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|HealthPro Pediatrics LLC
206 Chestnut Lane
North Wales, PA 19454
|(215) 599-8107
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Kathleen Ann Salamon
407 State Route 590
Roaring Brook Twp., PA 18444
|(570) 446-0380
|Special Instruction
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Lalit Shah
114 Estate Drive
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
|(570) 357-5979
|Occupational Therapy
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Mary Cardinal
1162 Bethany Turnpike
Honesdale, PA 18431
|(570) 352-8747
|Special Instruction-Vision
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Matthew Murphy
200 2nd Street
Blakely, PA 18447
|(570) 351-1890
|Physical Therapy
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Nancy Mucha
961 Aberdeen Road
Madison Township, PA 18444
|(570) 470-6560
|Speech Therapy
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Pamela Ward
170 West Shore Drive
New Milford, PA 18501
|(570) 396-9228
|Physical Therapy
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Pediatric and Adult Therapy Services, Inc.
851 Commerce Blvd., Suite 107
Dickson City, PA 18519
|(570) 489-5561
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Saint Joseph's Center
2010 Adams Avenue
Scranton, PA 18509
|(570) 342-8379
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Special Education & Development
PO Box 961
Effort, PA 18330
|(570) 656-4047
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Nutrition
Nursing
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Staying in Motion LLC
710 Jefferson Blvd
Jefferson Township, PA 18436
|(570) 561-6639
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Sunshine Therapeutic Services
PO Box 41
Long Pond, PA 18334
|570-396-9228
|Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Support Services for Infants and Toddlers
20 Michelle Drive
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
|(570) 262-6850
|Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Tamara Murray
1205 Richmont Street
Scranton, PA 18509
|(570) 343-4646
|Speech Therapy
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Therapy Unlimited, LLC.
312 North Washington Avenue
Scranton, PA 18503
|(570) 947-8103
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|U.S. Healthcare Services, LLC.
4578 Oakwood Lane
Nazareth, PA 18064
|(732) 804-8028
(570) 468-2860
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|United Cerebral Palsy of NE PA
425 Wyoming Avenue
Scranton, PA 18503
|(570) 347-3357
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lackawanna/Susquehanna
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
|(412) 244-4235
|Special Instruction-Hearing
|Lancaster
|Behavior Interventions, Inc.
538 Shoemaker Road, Suite 230
King of Prussia, PA 19406
|(610) 246-9382
|Special Instruction
|Lancaster
|Cerebral Palsy Association of Chester County, Inc.
749 Springdale Drive
Exton, PA 19341
|(610) 524-5850
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Nurse
|Lancaster
|Debra Ziegler
9103 Elizabethtown Road
Elizabethtown, PA 17022
|(717) 367-8629
|Occupational Therapy
|Lancaster
|Donna Ott
|(484) 374-0205
|Physical Therapy
|Lancaster
|Early Intervention Specialists
225 Hill Church Rd.
Spring City, PA 19475
|(610) 308-8714
|Special Instruction
|Lancaster
|Early Intervention Specialists, Inc.
6864 Susquehanna Trail
South York, PA 17403
|(717) 428-0150
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Nutrition
Nursing
Social Work
|Lancaster
|EBS Early Intervention
200 Skiles Blvd.
West Chester, PA 19382
|(800) 578-7906
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lancaster
|Ephrata Community Hospital
136-E Lake Street
Ephrata, PA 17522
|(717) 738-7979 X 108
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
|Lancaster
|Grow with Me
16 Willow View Blvd.
Willow St. PA 17584
|(717) 598-0319
|Speech Therapy
|Lancaster
|HealthPro Pediatrics LLC.
206 Chestnut Lane
North Wales 19454
|(215) 599-8107
|Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Lancaster
|Helping Hands Therapy, Inc.
349 Hawthorne Drive
Denver, PA 17517
|(717) 336-2829
(717) 283-6673
|Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lancaster
|Integrated Therapy Service, LLC.
4141 Hill Terrace Drive
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
|(610) 698-8383
|Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
|Lancaster
|Ivy Rehab for Kids
1345 Enterprise Drive Suite 100 A
West Chester PA 19380
|(484) 787-2200
|Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Lancaster
|J. Cornack Therapy
604 Courthouse Circle
Lititz, PA 17543
|(717) 381-0709
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lancaster
|Lehman Speech and Language Services
2326 Valley Road
East Petersburg, PA 17520
|(717) 951-3479
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lancaster
|Little Voices LLC
6201 Bayberry Ave.
Manheim, PA 17545
|(717) 571-7617
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Lancaster
|Schreiber Pediatric Rehab Center
625 Community Way
Lancaster, PA 17603
|(717) 393-0425
|Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Lancaster
|Sovia Therapy, LLC.
1015 Tiverton Road
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
|(717) 379-4543
|Occupational Therapy
|Lancaster
|Speech Care, Inc.
2137 Embassy Drive #103
Lancaster, PA 17603-2877
|(717) 569-8972
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lancaster
|Sunny Days Early Childhood Developmental Services, Inc.
One North Belfield Avenue
Havertown, PA 19083
|(610) 449-1600
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lancaster
|The S. June Smith Center
600 Eden Road, Building 1
Lancaster, PA 17601
|(717) 299-4829
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lancaster
|Therapy Resource Center
5 Forrest Lawn Court
Reading, PA 19606
|(610) 301-3259
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lancaster
|VisionCorps
244 North Queen Street
Lancaster, PA 17603
|(717) 291-5951
|Special Instruction
|Lawrence
|Achieva
711 Bingham Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
|(724) 837-8159 X 132
|Independent Assessment
Special Instruction
|Lawrence
|Adam Brooks
287 Presnar Drive
New Castle, PA 16105
|(724) 866-0271
|Speech Therapy
|Lawrence
|Allegheny Valley Institute for the Development of Learning (AVID)
1607 3rd Street, 3rd Floor
Beaver, PA 15009
|(724) 728-8400
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lawrence
|Brianne Roth
207 Chadwick Trl.
Cranberrytown, PA 16066
|(814) 221-8511
|Physical Therapy
|Lawrence
|Carie Dunworth
366 Airport Road
Mercer, PA 16137
|(724) 301-8777
|Special Instructor
|Lawrence
|Janet Trychin
212 Cambridge Road
Erie, PA 16511
|(814) 897-1194
|Audiologist
|Lawrence
|Lifesteps, Inc.
383 New Castle Road
Butler, PA 16001
|(724) 283-1010
|Independent Evaluations
|Lawrence
|Midwestern Intermediate Unit 4
453 Maple Street
Grove City, PA 16127
|(724) 458-6700
|Vision Audiology
Teacher of the Hearing Impaired
|Lawrence
|PARC
101 South Mercer Street
New Castle, PA 16101
|(724) 658-8515
|Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Lawrence
|Pediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
3023 Wilmington Road
New Castle, PA 16105
|(724) 656-8814
Toll-free: (855) 270-1397
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Vision
Nutrition Behavior
|Lawrence
|Positive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
5375 William Flynn Hwy, Suite 8
Gibsonia, PA 15044
|(724) 444-5333
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Developmental Therapy
Nutrition
|Lawrence
|Positive Steps Therapy, LLC.
5485 Route 8
Gibsonia, PA 15044
|(724) 444-5333
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lawrence
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
|(412) 244-4235
|Special Instruction-Hearing
|Lebanon
|AKT Therapy
1006 Ridge View Drive
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
|(570) 807-6420
|Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lebanon
|Aspirations
2023 Mountain Pine Dr.
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
|(717)512-8769
|Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction - Hearing
Social Work
Speech Therapist
|Lebanon
|Connections Early Intervention and Supports
1497 S. Queen St.
York, PA 17403
|(717) 430-8896
|Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Lebanon
|Developmental & Disability Services of Lebanon Valley (DDS)
1126 Walnut Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 274-3493
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
EIS
|Lebanon
|Dinnah Mitro
205 Berkley Drive
Harrisburg, PA 17112
|(717) 343-1222
|Physical Therapy
|Lebanon
|Ephrata Community Hospital
169 Martin Avenue
Ephrata, PA 17522
|(717) 738-7979 X 108
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Lebanon
|Esperanza Network, LLC
6215 Blue Bird Ave
Ste E.
Harrisburg, PA 17223
|(802) 461-8214
|Special Instruction
|Lebanon
|HealthPro Pediatrics LLC.
206 Chestnut Lane
North Wales 19454
|(215) 599-8107
|Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Lebanon
|Helping Hands Therapy
213 Linda Terrace
Ephrata, PA 17522
|(717) 721-6247
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lebanon
|Ivy Rehab for Kids
1345 Enterprise Drive, Suite 100 A
West Chester PA 19380
|(484) 787-2200
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lebanon
|Lehman Speech and Language Services
2326 Valley Road
East Petersburg, PA 17520
|(717) 659-2483
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lebanon
|Little Learners Early Intervention LLC
708 Janlan Rd
Lebanon, PA 17042
|(717) 598-6066
|Special Instruction
|Lebanon
|LuAnn Frentz
212 Brunswick Lane
Palmyra, PA 17078
|(717) 756-8465
|Special Instruction
|Lebanon
|Pinnacle Health Hospitals-Infant Development Program
2645 North Third Street
Community Health Center
Harrisburg, PA 17110
|(717) 782-6880
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lebanon
|Playtime Therapy
911 Hetrick Avenue
Palmyra, PA 17078
|(717) 832-1015
|Physical Therapy
|Lebanon
|ProStat, Inc.
1901 Bernville Road
Reading, PA 19601
|(610) 736-9000
|Speech Therapy
|Lebanon
|Right Start Children's Services, LLC.
204 Cameron Drive
Douglassville, PA 19518
|(484) 529-9663
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Lebanon
|S. June Smith Center
600-1 Eden Road
Lancaster, PA 17601
|(717) 299-4829
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Lebanon
|SpeechCare, Inc.
2137 Embassy Drive, Suite 103
Lancaster, PA 17603
|(717) 569-8972
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lebanon
|Step by Step Pediatric Therapy, Inc.
1701 Reading Blvd.
Wyomissing, PA 19610
|(610) 360-1165
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Lebanon
|Therapy Resource Center
5 Forrest Lawn Court
Reading, PA 19606
|(610) 301-3251
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lebanon
|TMB Developmental Therapy and Infant Massage, Inc.
862 Hilltop Road
Lemoyne, PA 17043
|(717) 979-2987
|Independent Evaluations
|Lebanon
|Tummy Time Academy LLC
2406 N. 2nd St.
Harrisburg, PA 17110
|(717) 710-6920
|Special Instruction
|Lebanon
|United Cerebral Palsy of Central PA
925 Linda Lane
Camp Hill, PA 17011
|(717) 737-3477
|Nutrition Support
|Lebanon
|VisionCorps
244 North Queen Street
Lancaster, PA 17603
|(717) 291-5951
|Special Instruction
|Lebanon
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
|(412) 244-4235
|SI Hearing
|Lebanon
|Youth Advocate Programs, Inc.
2007 North Third Street
Harrisburg, PA 17102
|(717) 232-7580
|Special Instruction
|Lehigh
|Alana Smoyer, MS, CCC-SLP
4842 Mountain Road
Slatington, PA 18080
|(610) 730-3027
|Speech Therapy
|Lehigh
|Amy Rau. OTR/L
418 Prospect Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
|(610) 509-9597
|Occupational Therapy
|Lehigh
|Baby Cue Coaching
205 S Park Way
Apt B202
Broomall, PA 19008
|(610) 772-5680
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Lehigh
|Carbon-Lehigh Intermediate Unit 21
4210 Independence Drive
Schnecksville, PA 18078
|(610) 769-4111
|Special Instruction
|Lehigh
|Children's Therapy Services, LLC.
1512 Westview Drive
Coopersburg, PA 18036
|(610) 928-0200
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech/Language Pathology
Bi-lingual (Spanish/English) proficiency
Special Instruction:
Speech Teachers/Language Coach
Vision
Deaf/Hard of Hearing
|Lehigh
|Christine Symonds Berger, PT
5255 Creekview Drive
Orefield, PA 18069
|(610) 704-4231
|Physical Therapy
|Lehigh
|Connective Intervention Services, LLC.
4670 Berwyn Lane
Macungie, PA 18062
|(610) 909-4051
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lehigh
|Cynthia Miles & Associates
3721 Cresent Court West
Whitehall, PA 18052
|(610) 820-7667
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lehigh
|Donna Ott
|(484) 374-0205
|Physical Therapy
|Lehigh
|Easter Seals Eastern Pennsylvania
1501 Lehigh Street, Suite 201
Allentown, PA 18103
|(610) 289-0114
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction - Vision, Behavior
|Lehigh
|Easter Seals of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Montgomery Division
1161 Forty Foot Road
Kulpsville, PA 19443
|(215) 368-7000
|Independent Evaluation Services
Nursing
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
|Lehigh
|EPIC
909 Sumneytown Pike, Suite 105
PO Box 906
Spring House, PA 19477
|(267) 460-6222
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Nursing
Nutrition
|Lehigh
|Good Shepherd Pediatric Clinic
Good Shepherd Plaza
Pediatric Department
850 South Fifth Street
Allentown, PA 18103
|(610) 776-8334
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Lehigh
|Gormas Speech Pathology, Inc.
2427 Saucon Circle
Emmaus, PA 18049
|(484) 553-7324
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lehigh
|HealthPro Pediatrics LLC
206 Chestnut Lane
North Wales, PA 19454
|(215) 599-8107
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lehigh
|Helping Hands Therapy
204 Cameron Drive
Douglassville, PA 19518
|(484) 529-9663
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lehigh
|Jump Start of the Lehigh Valley, LLC
930 Springhouse Road
Allentown, PA 18104
|(610) 390-5014
|Occupational Therapy
|Lehigh
|K & S Therapies, Inc.
2314 East Buck Road
Pennsburg, PA 18073
|(215) 206-5013
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lehigh
|Lamm & Associates Pediatric Therapy, Inc.
4622 Berwyn Lane
Macungie, PA 18062
|(610) 349-0169
|Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lehigh
|Lehigh Valley Health Network
707 Hamilton St.
Allentown, PA 18101
|(484) 884-3219
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Lehigh
|Lisa Perez, MS, CCC/SLP
4009 Redwood Drive
Bethlehem, PA 18020
|(610) 653-3143
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lehigh
|MLA Management, Inc.
75 Yellow Run Road
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
|(570) 788-8320
|Occupational Therapy
|Lehigh
|Pediatric Therapuetic Services, LLC
525 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
|(610) 941-7020
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lehigh
|Reach Therapy Services, LLC.
3477 Corporate Parkway, Suite 100
Center Valley, PA 18034
|(484) 614-5264
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lehigh
|Sally Abuzzese, OTR/L
104 Franklin Court 49
Bethlehem, PA 18020
|(484) 347-4073
|Occupational Therapy
|Lehigh
|Sayegh Pediatric Therapy Services, P.C.
4150 Redbud Drive
Whitehall, PA 18052
|(610) 739-8654
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lehigh
|Speech Works of the Lehigh Valley, LLC.
4910 Beech Court
Schnecksville, PA 18078
|(610) 799-5050
|Speech Therapy
Bilingual
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lehigh
|St. Lukes Hospital
3721 Crescent Ct W
Whitehall, PA 18052
|(484) 526-4768
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lehigh
|Sunny Days Early Childhood Developmental Services, Inc.
One North Belfield Avenue
Havertown, PA 19083
|(610) 449-1600
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lehigh
|Sunrise Therapy
685 River Ave
Lakewood NJ 08701
|(732) 987-3829
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lehigh
|US Healthcare Services, LLC.
4578 Oakwood Lane
Nazareth, PA 18064
|(732) 804-8028
(570) 468-2860
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Hearing Services
|Lehigh
|Via of the Lehigh Valley, Inc.
336 West Spruce Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
|(610) 317-8000
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|Abilities Abound LLC
38 Marion St.
Waymart PA 18472
|(570) 840-0523
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Vision
Special Instruction Hearing
Special Instruction Nutrition
Special Instruction Behavior
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|Bridget Fitzsimmons
7 Hickorywood Dr.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
|(570)592-4946
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|Deborah Santee
189 Bridge Street
Tunkhannock, PA. 18657
|(570) 836-1438
|Special Instruction
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|Early Intervention Professionals
2401 Lakeside Drive
Harveys Lake, PA 18618
|(570) 674-7963
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Vision
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|Elizabeth Kippycash
710 Jefferson Blvd.
Jefferson Township, PA 18436
|(570) 561-6639
Physical Therapy
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|Ellen Magnotta
202 Bubernak Blvd.
Old Forge, PA 18518
|(410) 504-9418
|Special Instruction
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|Encore Therapy Services, Inc.
2209 Schooley Road
Harding, PA 18643
|(570) 262-5588
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|HealthPro Pediatrics LLC
206 Chestnut Lane
North Wales, PA 19454
|(215) 599-8107
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|Joseph Schuster
37 Bryden Street
Pittston, PA 18640
|(570) 604-8305
|Occupational Therapy
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|Kathleen Pohlman
148 Schoolhouse Hill Road
Mehoopany, PA 18629
|(570) 833-5137
|Special Instruction
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|L. G. Intervention Specialists, Inc.
773 Street Johns Road
Drums, PA 18222
|(570) 788-8320
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18
368 Tioga Avenue
Kingston, PA 18704
|(570) 287-9681
|Special Instruction for Deaf/DOH
Audiology
Speech Services
Occupational Therapy
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|Mary Lou Williams
441 North Pioneer Street
Dallas, PA 18612
|(570) 262 9836
|Physical Therapy
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|Melinda Godshall
RR 1 Box 50
Wyalusing, PA 18853
|(570) 746-1091
|Physical Therapy
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|Sayegh Pediatric Therapy Services, P.C.
4150 Redbud Drive W
Whitehall, PA 18052-1952
|(610) 739-8654
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Vision
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|Special Education & Development(SPED) Early intervention Services
PO Box 961
Effort, PA 18330
|(570) 656-4047
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|Support Services for Infants and Toddlers
20 Michelle Drive
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
|(570) 262-6850
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction - Vision
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|US Healthcare Services, LLC.
4578 Oakwood Lane
Nazareth, PA 18064
|(732) 804-8028
|Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
|(412) 244-4235
|Special Instruction-Hearing
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|Windhorse Physical Therapy, LLC.
PO Box 225
Meadville, PA 16335
|Physical Therapy
|Luzerne/Wyoming
|Wyoming Valley Children's Association
1133 Wyoming Avenue
Forty-Fort, PA 18704
|(570) 714-1246
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Andrea Clark
23 Charlotte Street
Williamsport, PA 17701
|(570) 323-3228
|Special Instruction/Sign
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Blast Intermediate Unit 17
PO Box 3609, 2400 Reach Road
Williamsport, PA 17701
|(570) 323-8561
|Teacher of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Carol Bankus
1008 Claire Road
Montoursville, PA 17754
|(570) 368-1624
|Speech Therapy
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Central Intermediate Unit 10
345 Link Road West
Decatur, PA 16878
|(814) 342-0884
|Teach of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Teacher for the Visually Impaired
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Christina Dorward
116 South Market Street
Muncy, PA 17756
|(570) 546-9368
|Occupational Therapy
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Crystie Fritz
1155 Mexico Road
Milton, PA 17847
|(570) 428-2207
|Special Instruction
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Darlene Baclawski
1210 Bonair Drive
Williamsport, PA 17701
|(570) 323-4555
|Speech Therapy
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Donna O'Brien
2132 Kellyburg Road
Trout Run, PA 17771
|(570) 651-5001
|Speech Therapy
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Hope Enterprises, Inc.
PO Box 1837
Williamsport, PA 17703-1837
|(570) 326-3745
|Special Instruction
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Infant Development, Inc.
980 East Water Street
Lock Haven, PA 17745
|(570) 748-3928
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Joy Diefferderfer
PO Box 272
Cogan Station, PA 17728
|(570) 220-8660
|Speech Therapy
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Karen Scampone
830 Faxon Pkwy.
Williamsport, PA 17701
|(570) 651-0033
|Speech Therapy
|Lycoming/Clinton
|L.C.C.C.S. Children's Development Center
625 West Edwin Street
Williamsport, PA 17701
|(570) 326-0565
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Laura Rowland
249 Edward Drive
Bellefonte, PA 16823
|(814) 353-1492
|Speech Therapy
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Leslie Heiney
30 Hunter Drive
Muncy, PA 17756
|(570) 584-3540
|Speech Therapy
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Linda Rennels
1411 Pebblewood Lane
Williamsport, PA 17701
|(570) 220-0886
|Speech Therapy
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Lynette Belford
105 Laurel Run Circle
Williamsport, PA 17701
|(570) 326-0565
|Speech Therapy
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Marie Cummings
128 Eldred St.
Williamsport, PA 17701
|(570) 971-8139
|Speech Therapy
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Marilyn O'Neill
1860 Kenyon Avenue
Cogan Station, PA 17728
|(570) 494-8732
|Teacher of the Deaf and Hard of
Hearing
|Lycoming/Clinton
|North Central Sight Services
2121 Reach Road
Williamsport, PA 17701
|(570) 323-9401
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Hearing/Vision
Special Instruction Behavior
Special Instruction Nutrition
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Patricia Chuprinski
102 Sprout Street
Muncy, PA 17756
|(570) 546-6443
|Independent Evaluator
Speech Therapy
|Lycoming/Clinton
|Specialized Children's Services
1045 James Street
Syracuse, NY 13203
|(315) 425-1004
|Special Instruction
|Lycoming/Clinton
|The Joy of Speech
1766 State Route 973W
Cogan Station, PA 17728
|(570) 220-8660
|Speech Therapy
|McKean
|Care For Children
723 East Main Street
Bradford, PA 16701
|(814) 362-4621
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|McKean
|Elizabeth Costello
604 West Washington Street
Bradford, PA 16701
|(814) 368-4545
|Speech Therapy
|McKean
|Emily Wachter Early Intervention Services
4108 Main Street
Erie, PA 16511
|(814) 688-8334
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
Evaluation Services
|McKean
|Erin Smith-Bockmier
3479 Union Valley Road
Olean, NY 14760
|(716) 244-1272
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|McKean
|Mary Buzard
319 Moffitt Avenue
Kane, PA 16735
|(814) 837-8309
|Independent Evaluations
Nursing
|McKean
|Milestones Physical Therapy
39 Midway Road
Kane, PA 16735
|(814) 598-6422
|Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|McKean
|Samantha Walters swalters74@gmail.com
10 Russell Blvd.
Bradford, PA 16701
|(412) 414-1986
|Special Instruction - Hearing
|McKean
|The Guidance Center
PO Box 411
Smethport, PA 16749
|(814) 887-5591
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Teacher of the Visually Impaired
Teacher of the Hearing Impaired
Physical Therapy
|Mercer
|Adam Brooks
287 Presnar Drive
New Castle, PA 16105
|(724) 866-0271
|Speech Therapy
|Mercer
|Adventure Time Pediatric Therapy & Learning Center, LLC
120 South Broad Street, Suite A
Grove City, PA 16127
|(814) 758-9201
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Mercer
|Erin Wojtanoski
1020 Carroll Lane
Hermitage, PA 16148
|(724) 854-9047
|Occupational Therapy
|Mercer
|G. Jeannine Bowmer
47 Bowmer Farm Lane
Stoneboro, PA 16153
|(724) 967-4179
|Special Instruction
|Mercer
|Gail Donaldson
PO Box 423
Clintonville, PA 16372
|(814) 758-9201
|Speech Therapy
|Mercer
|George M. Yute
1291 Pulaski-Mercer Road
Mercer, PA 16137
|(724) 992-8745
|Physical Therapy
|Mercer
|Jennifer Bandi
7 Mulberry Court
Grove City, PA 16127
|(724) 992-2071
|Speech Therapy
|Mercer
|Jodi Raymer
524 Reynolds Road
Greenville, PA 16125
|(724) 456-7913
|Physical Therapy
|Mercer
|Mandy Fry
3483 Cardinal Drive
Sharpsville, PA 16150
|(724) 866-5353
|Occupational Therapy
|Mercer
|Marianne McCreight
728 Latonka Drive
Mercer, PA 16137
|(724) 699-3986
|Special Instruction
|Mercer
|Melissa Gren-Fuller
21010 Shore Drive
Meadville, PA 16335
|(814) 720-9965
|Speech Therapy
|Mercer
|Midwestern Intermediate Unit 4
453 Maple Street
Grove City, PA 16127
|(724) 458-6700
|Special Instruction-Hearing & Vision
|Mercer
|Next Step Therapy, Inc.
145 Steffee Blvd.
Seneca, PA 16346
|(814) 677-1390
|Speech Therapy
|Mercer
|Nichole Frost
184 Dougherty Avenue
Sharon, PA 16146
|(724) 456-5858
|Speech Therapy
|Mercer
|Pediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
3023 Wilmington Road
New Castle, PA 16105
|(724) 656-8014
Toll-free: (855) 270-1397
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Vision
Nutrition
Behavior
|Mercer
|Positive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
5375 William Flynn Hwy, Suite 8
Gibsonia, PA 15044
|(724)444-5333
|Independent Assessments
|Mercer
|Susan Hennon
608 Forest Dr.
Grovew City, PA 16127
|(814) 221-5310
|Occupational Therapy
|Montgomery
|ABA2DAY Behavior
340 Media Station Road A-208
Media, PA 19063
|(561) 213-3738
|Special Instruction
|Montgomery
|Alia Bonner El
383 Schuylkill Ave.
1st. Floor
Reading PA 19601
|(215) 510-8841
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Montgomery
|Anastasia Care Services, LLC
2225 Sycamore St.
Harrisburg, PA 17111
|(484) 862-5270
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Hearing
Special Instruction Behavior
|Montgomery
|Ashante Calhoun
220 Osborn St.
Philadelphia, PA 19128
|(313) 600-1101
|Special Instruction
|Montgomery
|Baby Cue Coaching
205 S Park Way
Apt B202
Broomall, PA 19008
|(610) 772-5680
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Montgomery
|Barbara Faggins
910 E R Henhouse Street
Philadelphia, PA 19138
|(610) 853-9919
|Special Instruction
|Montgomery
|Bright Life Therapy
2032 South Frazier Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
|(267) 736-9099
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Montgomery
|Classic Rehabilitation, LTD.
500 River Avenue, Suite 245, 2nd Fl
Lakewood, NJ 08701-4738
|(732) 367-1888
Toll Free (877) 367-1888
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Social Work
Autism Services
Special Instruction
|Montgomery
|Connective Intervention Services
4674 Berwyn Lane
Macungie, PA 18062
|(610) 909-4051
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction - Vision
Special Instruction - Hearing
|Montgomery
|Darlene Powell
2701 Elroy Road
Hatfield, PA 19440
|570-856-4923
|Speech Therapy
|Montgomery
|Donna Ott
|(848) 374-0205
|Physical Therapy
|Montgomery
|Early Childhood Assessment (ECAS)
431 Morris Road
Ambler, PA 19002
|(610) 506-6758
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Montgomery
|Early Childhood Specialists
225 Hill Church Rd.
Spring City, PA 19475
|(610) 308-8714
|Special Instruction
|Montgomery
|Easter Seals of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Montgomery Division
1161 Forty Foot Road
Kulpsville, PA 19443
|(215) 368-7000
|Assistive Technology
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Social Work
Special Instruction
Special Instruction - Behavior Speech Therapy
|Montgomery
|EPIC
909 Sumneytown Pike, Suite 105
PO Box 906
Spring House, PA 19477
|(267) 460-6222
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Nursing
Nutrition
|Montgomery
|Fishers of Knowledge Special Beginnings
8305 Ridge Ave Floor 2
Philadelphia, PA 19128
|(215) 621-6676
|Special Instruction
|Montgomery
|Goldstar Rehabilitation, Inc.
822 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 306
Narberth, PA 19072
|(215) 220-2210
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Montgomery
|HealthPro Pediatrics LLC
206 Chestnut Lane
North Wales, PA 19454
|(215) 599-8107
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Montgomery
|Ivy Rehab for Kids
1345 Enterprise Drive
Suite 100A
West Chester PA 19380
|(484) 787-2200
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Montgomery
|K & S Therapies, Inc.
2314 East Buck Road
Pennsburg, PA 18073
|(215) 300-2144
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Montgomery
|Ken-Crest Services
502 West Germantown Pike Suite 200
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
|(610) 825-9360
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Social Work
|Montgomery
|Kutest Kids
110 Bala Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
|(610) 227-0388
|Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Montgomery
|Life Health Strength Physical Therapy
PO Box 12365
Philadelphia, PA 19129
|(267) 297-6499
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Montgomery
|Misty Bullock
2032 South Frazier Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
|(267) 736-9099
|Occupational Therapy
|Montgomery
|Montgomery Intermediate Unit 23
1605 West Main Street
Norristown, PA 19403
|(610) 755-9416
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction - Hearing Audiology
|Montgomery
|Nyman Associates
220 Commerce Dr
Fort Washinggton, PA 19034
|(215) 653-7220
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Montgomery
|Overbrook School for the Blind
6333 Malvern Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19151
|(215) 877-0313
|Teacher of the Visually Impaired/Mobility Specialist
|Montgomery
|Pediatric Therapuetic Services, LLC
525 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
|(610) 941-7020
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Montgomery
|Pennsylvania Diversity Children's Organization
2337 Philmont Avenue, Suite 106
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(267) 571-2469
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Montgomery
|Ramsey Education Development Institute (REDI)
455 South Gulph Road, Suite 230
King of Prussia, PA 19406
|(610) 992-0555
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Hearing
Social Work
Nutrition
|Montgomery
|Rancour Therapy LLC
1490 N. Wales Rd
Blue Bell, PA 19422
|(585) 760-9276
|Occupational Therapy
|Montgomery
|Sejal Patel
4329 Rexford Drive
Bethlehem, PA 18020
|(917) 306-5579
|Occupational Therapy
|Montgomery
|Speech Momi LLC.
125 Woodland Dr
Lansdale, PA 19446
|(215) 534-3581
|Speech Therapy
|Montgomery
|Sunrise Therapy (Sunrise@Tender Touch)
685 River Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
|(888)701-3131
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Social Work
Nutrition
Special Instruction
|Montgomery
|Sunshine Therapy Club
410 W. Township Line Rd.
Havertown PA 19083
|(610) 853-9919
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Nutrition
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Montgomery
|The ARC Alliance Children's Service
3075 Ridge Pike
Eagleville, PA 19403
|(610) 265-4700
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction, Vision, Hearing, Behavior, Nutrition
Social Work
|Montgomery
|The Arc of Chester County
900 Lawrence Drive
West Chester, PA 19380
|(610) 696-8090
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Montgomery
|The Clarke Schools
455 South Roberts Road
Byrn Mawr, PA 19010-2131
|Special Instruction - Hearing
|Northampton
|Baby Cue Coaching
205 S Park Way
Apt B202
Broomall, PA 19008
|(610) 772-5680
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Northampton
|Backyard Treehouse Pediatric Therapy Center, P.C.
25 South Broad Street, Suite 101
Nazareth, PA 18064
|(610) 751-0533
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Northampton
|Chris Dunbar
2469 South Church Street
Allentown, PA 18103-6786
|(484) 635-3753
|Special Instruction
|Northampton
|Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech
455 South Roberts Road
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
|(610) 525-9600
|Audiology
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction - Hearing
|Northampton
|Classic Rehabilitation, LTD.
500 River Avenue, Suite 245 (2nd Fl)
Lakewood, NJ 08701-4738
|(732) 367-1888
Toll Free (877) 367-1888
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Social Work
Autism Services
Special Instruction
|Northampton
|Connective Intervention Services, LLC.
4670 Berwyn Lane
Macungie, PA 18062
|(610) 909-4051
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Northampton
|Easter Seals of Eastern Pennsylvania
1501 Lehigh Street, Suite 201
Allentown, PA 18103-3880
|(610) 289-0114
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Vision
Behavior
|Northampton
|Easter Seals of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Montgomery Division
1161 Forty Foot Road
Kulpsville, PA 19443
|(215) 368-7000
|Independent Evaluation Services
Nursing
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
|Northampton
|Family Therapeutic Services, Inc.
802 Monroe Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
|(570) 460-2900
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Educator
Social Work
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Northampton
|First Steps Therapy Services, Inc.
450 East Main Street
Pen Argyl, PA 18072
|(610) 533-3868
|Physical Therapy
|Northampton
|Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital
Good Shepherd Plaza
Pediatric Department
850 South 5th Street
Allentown, PA 18064
|(610) 776-8334
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Northampton
|Invo Healthcare Associates, LLC.
1780 Kendarbren Drive
Jamison, PA 18929
|(800) 434-4686
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Northampton
|Jump Start of the Lehigh Valley, LLC
930 Springhouse Road
Allentown, PA 18104
|(610) 390-5014
|Language Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Northampton
|KB Therapy
PO Box 243
Sumneytown, PA 18084-0243
|(610) 308-3299
|Speech Therapy
Special Educator
|Northampton
|Lisa Perez
4009 Redwood Drive
Bethlehem, PA 18020
|Speech Therapy
|Northampton
|Pediatric Therapeutic Services LLC
525 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
|(610) 941-7020
|Speech Thearpy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Northampton
|Reach Therapy Services, LLC.
3477 Corporate Parkway, Suite 100
Center Valley, PA 18034
|(484) 614-5264
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Northampton
|Renee Mantz
938 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
|(610) 868-7393
|Special Instruction
|Northampton
|Sally Abuzzese, OTR/L
104 Franklin Court
Bethlehem, PA 18020
|(484) 347-4073
|Occupational Therapy
|Northampton
|Sayegh Pediatric Therapy Services, P.C.
4150 Redbud Drive West
Whitehall, PA 18052
|(610) 739-8654
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Northampton
|Special Education & Development
PO Box 961
Effort, PA 18330
|(570) 656-4047
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Nutrition
Nursing
|Northampton
|Speech Works
4910 Beech Court
Schnecksville, PA 18078
|(610) 799-5050
|Speech Therapy
|Northampton
|Stephanie Donner
550 Christine Ann Lane
Nazareth, PA 18064
|(610) 216-2279
|Special Instruction
|Northampton
|Sunny Days Early Childhood Developmental Services, Inc.
One North Belfield Avenue
Havertown, PA 19083
|(610) 449-1600
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Northampton
|Sunrise Pediatric Therapy (Cynthia Poluka)
1250 Greenwood Drive, Suite A
Bethlehem, PA 18017
|(484) 866-1561
|Occupational Therapy
|Northampton
|Susan Martin
2284 Silver Creek Road
Hellertown, PA 18055
|(610) 838-7311
|Occupational Therapy
|Northampton
|Tracy Geist of Tracy Geist Therapy Services
945 Walnut Drive
Palmerton, PA 18071
|(610) 393-7980
|Speech Therapy
Independent Evaluations
|Northampton
|US Healthcare Services, LLC.
4578 Oakwood Lane
Nazareth, PA 18064
|(732) 804-8028
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Northampton
|Via of the Lehigh Valley, Inc.
336 West Spruce Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
|(610) 317-8000
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Northumberland
|Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit 16
PO Box 213
Lewisburg, PA 17837
|(570) 523-1115
|Vision Services
|Northumberland
|Christine Puccio
13 Crabtree Lane
Lewisburg, PA 17837
|(570) 490-3332
|Speech Therapy
|Northumberland
|Crystie Fritz
1155 Mexico Road
Milton, PA 17847
|(570) 428-2207
|Special Instruction
|Northumberland
|Danville Child Development Center
398 Wall Street
Danville, PA 17821
|(570) 275-4047
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Teacher of Hearing/Visual Impaired
|Northumberland
|Diane Altomare
121 East Second Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
|Speech Therapy
|Northumberland
|Hope Enterprises, Inc.
2401 Reach Road
Williamsport, PA 17701
|(570) 326-7413
|Special Instruction
|Northumberland
|Jennifer Deegan
212 Oak Street
Danville, PA 17821
|(570) 850-1272
|Special Instruction
Teacher of the Hearing Impaired
|Northumberland
|Keystone Service Systems
124 Pine Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
|(717) 232-7509
|Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Psychological/Behavioral Assistive Technology
Library
|Northumberland
|Mary Ann Helfrich
1128 Lightstreet Road
Bloomsburg, PA 17815
|(570) 854-5559
|Special Instruction
Teacher of the Hearing Impaired
|Northumberland
|Pamela Miller
1170 Captain Bloom Road
Sunbury, PA 17801
|(570) 898-2942
|Special Instruction
|Northumberland
|Pamela Miller
201 South Crestwood Drive
Danville, PA 17821
|(570) 898-7321
|Infant Massage
Special Instruction
|Northumberland
|Paul Gola
168 East 5th Street, #1
Bloomsburg, PA 17815-2206
|(570) 301-6225
|Occupational Therapy
|Northumberland
|Sovia Therapy, LLC.
1015 Tiverton Road
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
|(717) 379-4543
|Special Instruction - Vision
|Northumberland
|Stepping Stones Rehabilitation, Inc.
1551 Centre Turnpike
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
|(570) 366-3722
|Occupational Therapy
|Northumberland
|Steve Hauer, PT, Inc.
155 Sunset Drive
Elysburg, PA 17824
|(570) 966-2845
|Physical Therapy
|Northumberland
|Sun Home Health Services
61 Duke Street, PO Box 232
Northumberland, PA 17857
|(570) 473-7630
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Northumberland
|Susan McCormick
124 Pine Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
|(570) 232-7509
|Independent Evaluations
|Northumberland
|Tara Higgins
5550 Westbury Drive
Enola, PA 17025
|(610) 737-6524
|Occupational Therapy
|Philadelphia
|A Better You A Better Me
4057 Balwynne Park
Philadelphia, PA 19131
|(215) 380-5354
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Vision
Special Instruction Hearing
Special Instruction Nutrition
Special Instruction Behavior
|Philadelphia
|ABC Therapy
35 Kedma Drive
Lakewood, NJ 08701
|(732) 600-9228
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Abundant Life Family Services
200 W Essex Ave
Lansdowne, PA 19050
|(215) 704-2865
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Abundant Life Family Services
1989 North 63rd St. Suite 300
Philadelphia, PA 19151
|(484) 326-0251
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
Special Instruction Hearing
Special Instruction Vision
Specil Instruction Nutrition
|Philadelphia
|Alia Bonner El
383 Schuylkill Ave.
1st. Floor
Reading PA 19601
|(215) 510-8841
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Philadelphia
|Alicia Elwell/AAE,LLC
2443 S. Clarion St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148
|(609) 254-8684
|Physical Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Amudipes Residential and Day Treatment Facility Inc.
611 Prospect Ave
Secane, PA 19018
|(215) 858-7685
|Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|Anastasia Care Services, LLC
200 Barr Harbor Dr.
Conshohocken, PA 19428
|(484) 862-5270
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Philadelphia
|Anne Miscia
2521 Parrish St Ste 2
Philadelphia, PA 19130
|(215) 550-1360
|Occupational Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Ashante Calhoun
220 Osborn St.
Philadelphia, PA 19128
|(313) 600-1101
|Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|Aspire Developmental Therapy LLC
501 Cambria Ave
Bensalem, PA 19020
|(215) 720-4640
|Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Baby Cue Coaching
205 S Park Way
Apt B202
Broomall, PA 19008
|(610) 772-5680
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|Philadelphia
|Barbara Faggins
910 E R Henhouse Street
Philadelphia, PA 19138
|(610) 853-9919
|Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|Behavior Analysis & Therapy Partners
1930 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19145
|(267) 507-2719
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
Social Work
|Philadelphia
|Bilingual Therapy Solutions
5457 Torresdale Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19124
|(215) 535-8941
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Bright Life Therapy
2032 South Frazier Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
|(267) 736-9099
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Brighter Days
16 South State Street, 3rd Floor
Newtown, PA 18940
|(215) 334-1219
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Cerebral Palsy Association of Chester County, Inc.
749 Springdale Drive
Exton, PA 19341
|(610) 524-5850
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Children and Adult Disability & Educational Services
401 Rutgers Avenue
Swarthmore, PA 19081
(610) 543-8089
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech
455 South Roberts Road
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
|(610) 525-9600
|Speech Therapy
Audiology
Special Instruction - Hearing
|Philadelphia
|Classic Rehabilitation, LTD.
500 River Avenue, Suite 245 (2nd Fl)
Lakewood, NJ 08701-4738
|(732) 367-1888
Toll Free (877) 367-1888
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Social Work
Autism Services
Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|Clinical Neurodevelopment Seminars
6407 Overbrook Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19151-2414
|(215) 8792929
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Comhar, Inc.
100 West Lehigh Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19133
|(215) 203-3047
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction-Psychological
|Philadelphia
|Darlene Powell
2701 Elroy Road
Hatfield, PA 19440
|570-856-4923
|Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Different Expectations Educational Services
3915 N. Smedley St.
Philadelphia, PA 19140
|(215) 980-8374
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Hearing
Special Instruction Behavior
|Philadelphia
|Donna Ott
|(848) 374-0205
|Physical Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Dynamicare, LLC.
25 Ford Avenue
Lakewood, NY 08701
|(732) 814-6953
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|Easter Seals of Southeast Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Division
3975 Conshohocken Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19131
|(215) 879-1000
|Physical Therapy
|Philadelphia
|EBS Early Intervention
Skiles Blvd.
West Chester, PA 19382
|(800) 578-7906
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|Elevated Kids
501 Washington Ln Ste 206
Jenkintown, PA 19046
|(267) 978-4305
|Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|Epic Developmental Services
909 Sumneytown Pike, Suite 105
PO Box 906
Spring House, PA 19477
|(267) 460-6222
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Nursing
Nutrition
|Philadelphia
|Fishers of Knowledge Special Beginnings
8305 Ridge Ave Floor 2
Philadelphia, PA 19128
|(215) 621-6676
|Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|Geller and Grossman Speech Services
1813 Perrin Court
Maple Glen, PA 19002
|(267) 252-9331
|Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Gentlecare Therapy, LLC
1635 Market St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
|(732) 917-3536
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Goldstar Rehabilitation, Inc.
822 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 306
Narberth, PA 19072
|(215) 220-2210
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|Growing Children with Challenges, Inc.
10242 Selmer Terrace
Philadelphia, PA 19116
|(267) 515-8386
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|HealthPro Pediatrics LLC
206 Chestnut Lane
North Wales, PA 19454
|(215) 599-8107
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|Honey Bears Early Intervention Company, LLC.
830 Elkins Avenue
Elkins Park, PA 19027
|(267) 252-7610
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Interactive Communications, LLC.
4000 Presidential Blvd., Suite 1202
Philadelphia, PA 19131
|(215) 477-0404
|Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Invo Healthcare Associates, LLC.
1780 Kendarbren Drive
Jamison, PA 18929
|(800) 434-4686
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|Jay Care Therapy
40 Airport Road
Lakewood NJ, 08701
|(848) 525-0500
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Ken-Crest Services
502 West Germantown Pike Suite 200, C437
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
|(610) 825-9360
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Social Work
Nutrition
|Philadelphia
|Kidnetix LLC.
405 Oermead Ln.
West Chester, PA 19380
|(732) 673-3751
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Kidology
3925 Hawk Circle
Huntingdon Valley Park, PA 19006
|(267) D684968-1717
|Special Instruction
Nutrition
Special Instruction
Behavior
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Kids and Family, Inc.
5 Northcrest Place
Lakewood, NJ 08701
|(215) 525-4970
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Kidsability Bilingual Services LLC
331 Stanwood St.
Philadelphia, PA 19111
|(267) 824-1155
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Kutamani Developmental Services
717 Grant St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
|(267) 314-7399
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|Kutest Kids
110A Bala Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
|(610) 227-0388
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Life Health Strength Physical Therapy
PO Box 12365
Philadelphia, PA 19129
|(267) 297-6499
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|LOVAAS Institute
57 Haddonfield Road, Suite 110
Cherry Hill, NJ 18002
|(856) 616-9442 X 119
|Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|Misty Bullock
2032 South Frazier Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
|(267) 736-9099
|Occupational Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Multi-Language Kids
107 Newman Court
Pennington, NJ 08534
|(732) 642-5118
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Bilingual - SI
|Philadelphia
|Overbrook School for the Blind
6333 Malvern Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19151
|(215) 877-0313
|Social Work
Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|Peak to Peak Therapies
2312 Fairland St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
|(412) 925-9443
|Speech Thearpy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|Pediatric Therapeutics, Inc.
760 Newtown-Yardley Road, Suite 114
Newtown, PA 18940
|(215) 497-0894
|Evaluation Special Instruction
Evaluation Special Instruction-Hearing
Evaluation Speech
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania Diversity Children's Organization
2337 Philmont Avenue, Suite 106
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
|(267) 571-2469
|Special Instruction
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania School for the Deaf
100 West School House Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19144
(215) 951-4701
|Social Work
Audiology
Hearing
Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Progressive Pediatric Therapeutic Association
45 Twigkenham Drive
Richboro, PA 18954
|(215) 364-5515
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Rancour Therapy LLC
1490 N. Wales Rd
Blue Bell, PA 19422
|(585) 760-9276
|Occupational Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Renaissance Healthcare System
3216 Turner Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
|(215) 232-4627
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Resources For Human Development
90 Rochelle Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
|(215) 508-5800 X 135
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Social Work
Nutrition
|Philadelphia
|Ribbott, Inc.
6302 Leonard Street
Philadelphia, PA 19149
|(267) 975-3886
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Roman Marchuk
531 Philmont Ave
Feasterville Trevo, PA
|(215) 876-5978
|Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|S.G. Isaacs Enterprises, Inc.
1310 West Roosevelt Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19140
|(215) 329-8800
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Sequoia Seeds
120 Upland Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
|(267) D737250-4846
|Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Small Talk Therapeutic Services LLC
335 Mattison Ave
Ambler, PA 19002
|(732) 778-7846
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Special People in Northeast, Inc.
10521 Drummond Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
|(215) 613-1000
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Psychology
|Philadelphia
|Sunny Days Early Childhood Developmental Services, Inc.
One North Belfield Avenue
Havertown, PA 19083
|(610) 449-1600
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Nutrition
Special Instruction
Social Work
|Philadelphia
|Sunrise Therapy (Sunrise@Tender Touch)
685 River Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
|(888)701-3131
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Social Work
Nutrition
Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|Sunshine Therapy Club, Inc.
410 West Township Road, Suite 4
Havertown, PA 19083
|(610) 853-9919
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Social Work
|Philadelphia
|Support Services for Infants and Toddlers
20 Michelle Drive
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
|(570) 262-6850
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech/Language Therapies
Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|Tamara Sepe
1018 1/2 Hamilton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19123
|(267) 978-0571
|Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Tazhe Cooper
139 Walnut Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
|(215) 907-0610
|Special Instruction Behavior
|Philadelphia
|The ARC Alliance Children's Services
3075 Ridge Pike
Eagleville, PA 19403
|(610)-265-4700
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction, Vision, Hearing, Behavior
|Philadelphia
|Therapy Solutions Children Services, Inc.
915 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 310
Narberth, PA 19072
|(610) 660-8200
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|Thrive Therapy
325 Chestnut St. Suite 800
Philadelphia, PA 19106
|(267) 225-7180
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Philadelphia
|United Cerebral Palsy of Philadelphia and Vicinity
102 East Mermaid Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3507
|(215) 248-7605
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Philadelphia
|US Healthcare
4578 Oakwood Lane
Nazareth, PA 18064
|(732) 804-8028
(570) 468-2860
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Philadelphia
|Village Care Family Services, Inc.
4950 Parkside Avenue, 5th Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19131
|(215) 879-4023
|Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Social Work
|Philadelphia
|Yo Philly Kids LLC
108 S Bancroft St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
|(856) 495-6581
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Potter
|Care For Children
723 East Main Street
Bradford, PA 16701
|(814) 362-4621
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Potter
|Mary Buzard
319 Moffitt Avenue
Kane, PA 16735
|(814) 837-8309
|Independent Evaluations
Nursing
|Potter
|The Guidance Center
PO Box 411
Smethport, PA 16749
|(814) 887-5591
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Teacher of Visually Impaired Teacher of the Hearing Impaired
Physical Therapy
|Schuylkill
|Avenues
2 Park Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
|(570) 622-7920
|Special Instruction
|Schuylkill
|Child Connections
14 Mason Drive
Pine Grove, PA 17963
|(570) 345-4182
|Speech Therapy
|Schuylkill
|Donna Ott
|(484) 374-0205
|Physical Therapy
|Schuylkill
|First Steps Rehabilitation Services
1095 Deturksville Road
Pine Grove, PA 17963
|(570) 345-6237
|Physical Therapy
|Schuylkill
|Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network
Good Shepherd Plaza
Pediatric Department
850 South Fifth Street
Allentown, PA 18103
|(610) 776-8334
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Schuylkill
|Happy Hearts, LLC.
806 North Warren Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
|(215) 896-1983
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Schuylkill
|HealthPro Pediatrics LLC
206 Chestnut Lane
North Wales, PA 19454
|(215) 599-8107
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Schuylkill
|Laura Young
534 West Nicholas Street
Frankville, PA 17931
|(570) 449-0373
|Speech Therapy
|Schuylkill
|LG Intervention Services, Inc.
773 Saint John's Road
Drums, PA 18222
|(570) 788-8320
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Schuylkill
|Michal Markwith
553 Rutter Avenue
Kingston, PA 18704
|(570) 704-8716
|Physical Therapy
|Schuylkill
|Progressive Pediatric Therapy, LLC.
1006 Ridge View Drive
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
|(570) 807-6420
|Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Schuylkill
|Right Start Children's Services, LLC.
204 Cameron Drive
Douglassville, PA 19518
|(484) 529-9663
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Schuylkill
|Stepping Stones Rehabilitation, Inc.
1511 Centre Turnpike
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
|(570) 366-3722
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Schuylkill
|Steve Hauer, PT, Inc.
155 Sunset Drive
Elysburg, PA 17824
|(570) 274-2568
|Physical Therapy
|Schuylkill
|Sunrise Therapy
685 River Avenue
Lakewood NJ 08701
|(732) 987-3829
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Schuylkill
|Support Services for Infants and Toddlers
20 Michele Drive
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
|(570) 477-3604
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Schuylkill
|Therapy Resource Center, LLC.
5 Forrest Lawn Court
Reading, PA 19606
|(610) 301-3259
|Special Instruction
|Schuylkill
|Tracy Geist Therapy Services
945 Walnut Drive
Palmerton, PA 18071
|(610) 393-7980
|Speech Therapy
|Tioga
|Barbara Bump
399 Bailey Lane
Mansfield, PA 16933
|(570) 662-7335
|Evaluator
|Tioga
|Cindy Zigarski (SSMH)
32-36 Central Avenue
Wellsboro, PA 16901
|(570) 723-0120
|Physical Therapy
|Tioga
|Colleen Brennaman
1007 Heise Rud Road
Wellsboro, PA 16901
|(570) 724-7495
|Speech Therapy
|Tioga
|Denielle Watson (SSMH)
32-36 Central Avenue
Wellsboro, PA 16901
|(570) 723-0120
|Speech Therapy
|Tioga
|Elizabeth (Liz) Terwilliger
163 Center Street, PO Box 307
Waverly, NY 14892
|(607) 857-4039
|Speech Therapy
|Tioga
|Jennifer Ferguson
21 East Tioga Street
Canton, PA 17724
|(570) 673-4569
|Physical Therapy
|Tioga
|Joyce Fleming
760 Canada Road
Covington, PA 16917
|(570) 404-4961
|Special Instruction
|Tioga
|Julie Schlosser
151 Saint James Place
Mansfield, PA 16933
|(570) 662-7121
|Special Instruction
|Tioga
|Just for Kids
RR 2, Box 120
E Wysox, PA 18854
|(570) 265-4953
|Occupational Therapy
|Tioga
|Kay Voorhees
5006 Arnot Road
Wellsboro, PA 16901
|(570) 724-5443
|Special Instruction
|Tioga
|Kimberly Sexauer
1344 North Williamson Road
Covington, PA 16917
|(570) 659-5786
|Special Instruction
|Tioga
|Patricia Henneman
352 Heise Run
Wellsboro, PA 16901
|(570) 724-1824
|Special Instruction
|Tioga
|Rebecca Hogan
31 Orchard Avenue
Johnson City, NY 13790
|(607) 760-6081
|Special Instruction
|Tioga
|Sarah Tice
1095 Vroman Hill Road
Troy, PA 16967
|(607) 207-1315
|Physical Therapy
|Tioga
|Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital
32-36 Central Avenue
Wellsboro, PA 16901
|(570) 723-0120
|Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Tioga
|Therapy Source
5215 Militia Hill Road, Suite A
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Venango
|Easter Seals Western Pennsylvania
200 12th Street
Franklin, PA 16323
|(412) 281-9333
|Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Venango
|Emily Wachter Early Intervention Services
4108 Main Street
Erie, PA 16511
|(814) 688-8334
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
Occupational Therapy
|Venango
|Gail Donaldson
PO Box 423
Clintonville, PA 16372
|(814) 758-9201
|Speech Therapy
|Venango
|George M. Yute
501 Woodland Avenue
Grove City, PA 16127
|(724) 498-7659
|Physical Therapy
|Venango
|Next Step Therapy, Inc.
PO Box 796
Seneca, PA 16346
|(814) 677-1390
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Nutrition including
Hearing and Vision
|Venango
|Pediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
3023 Wilmington Road
New Castle, PA 16105
|(724) 656-8814
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction, SI Behavior,
Nutrition
|Washington
|accessAbilities
Murry Corporate Park
1060 Corporate Lane
Export, PA 15632
|(724) 832-8272
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
SI Vision
SI Hearing
SI Behavior
SI Nutrition
|Washington
|Achieva
711 Bingham Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
|(724) 837-8159 X 132
|Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Social Work
|Washington
|Crossroads Speech and Hearing, Inc.
3240 Washington Road, Suite 200
McMurray, PA 15317
|(724) 941-4434
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Audiology
Physical Therapy
|Washington
|Diversified Human Services, Inc.
301 Chamber Plaza
Charleroi, PA 15022
|(724) 489-8096
|Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
|Washington
|Early Intervention Specialists, Inc.
9800 B McKnight Road, Suite 228
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
|(412) 364-2446
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Nutrition
|Washington
|Mon Valley Cares
20 Freeport Street
Delmont, PA 15626
|(724) 493-2540
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction-Behavior
|Washington
|Pathways of SW PA
289 North Ave.
Washington, PA 15301
|724-223-7803
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction-Vision
Special Instruction-Hearing
Special Instruction-Nutrition
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Washington
|Pediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
3023 Wilmington Road
New Castle, PA 16105
|(724) 656-8814
Toll-free (855) 270-1397
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Vision
Nutrition Behavior
|Washington
|Positive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
5375 William Flynn Hwy, Suite 8
Gibsonia, PA 15044
|(724) 444-5333
|Independent Assessments
|Washington
|Specialized Therapy and Related Services
101 South Vine St. Suite 2
Carmichaels, PA 15320
|(724) 319-2043
|Special Instruction
Special Instructional Vision
Special Instruction Hearing
Special Instruction Nutrition
Special Instruction Behavior
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Washington
|TEIS Early Intervention
1500 Ardmore Blvd., Suite 100
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
|(412) 271-8347
|Speech Therapy
Social Work
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction, Vision, Nutrition, Hearing
|Washington
|Triad Behavior Support Services, LLC
552 Washington Avenue
Carnegie, PA 15106
|(412) 429-1908
|Special Instruction Behavior
|Washington
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
|(412) 244-4235
|Special Instruction Hearing
|Wayne
|Abilities Abound LLC
38 Marion St.
Waymart PA 18472
|(570) 840-0523
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Vision
Special Instruction Hearing
Special Instruction Nutrition
Special Instruction Behavior
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Wayne
|Balance Pediatrics, Inc.
12 Evergreen Dr.
Jermyn, PA 18433
|(570) 840-8356
|Speech
Physical Therapy
|Wayne
|Bright Beginnings Therapeutic Services, LLC
27 Salem Ave Unit 3
Carbondale, PA 18407
|(570) 687-5242
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Hearing
Special Instruction Behavior
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Wayne
|Elizabeth Kippycash
710 Jefferson Blvd.
Jefferson Township, PA 18436
|570-561-6639
|Physical Therapy
|Wayne
|Family Therapeutic Services, Inc.
802 Monroe Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
|(570) 460-2900
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Educator
Social Work
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Wayne
|Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network
Good Shepherd Plaza
Pediatric Department
850 South Fifth Street
Allentown, PA 18103
|(610) 776-8334
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
|Wayne
|Jamee Ruddy
77 Jefferson St.
Carbondale, PA 18407
|(570) 687-5242
|Special Instruction Behavior
|Wayne
|Jennifer Malak
478 Hickory Ridge Road
Greenfield Township, PA 18407
|(570) 281-9484
|Physical Therapy
|Wayne
|Karen Kane
106 Apple Valley Circle
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
|(570) 905-0138
|Physical Therapy
|Wayne
|Karen Rickert
4 Bucks Pond Road
Bethany, PA 18431
|(570) 258-2073
|Special Instruction
|Wayne
|Kathleen Ann Salamon
407 State Route 590
Roaring Brook Twp., PA 18444
|(570) 963-1263
|Special Instruction
|Wayne
|Marcie Blaskiewicz
1095 Texas Palmyra Hwy
Honesdale, PA 18431
|(570) 616-0665
|Physical Therapy
|Wayne
|Mary Cardinal
1162 Bethany Turnpike
Honesdale, PA 18431
|(570) 352-8747
|Special Instruction-Vision
|Wayne
|Nancy Mucha
111 Stonefiled Dr.
Ariel PA 18436
|(570) 470-6560
|Speech Therapy
|Wayne
|Nelson Therapeutic Services LLC
173 West Mountain Road
Wind Gap, PA 18091
|(610) 462-4625
|Occupational Therapy
|Wayne
|Pediatric and Adult Therapy Services, Inc.
851 Commerce Blvd., Suite 107
Dickson City, PA 18519
|(570) 489-5561
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Wayne
|Sayegh Pediatric Therapy Services, P.C.
4150 Redbud Drive
Whitehall, PA 18052
|(610) 739-8654
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Wayne
|St. Joseph's Center
2010 Adams Avenue
Scranton, PA 18509
|(570) 342-8379
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Wayne
|Tara Perry
449 East Mountain Ridge MHP
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
|(570) 498-1234
|Special Instruction
|Wayne
|Therapy Unlimited, LLC.
312 North Washington Avenue
Scranton, PA 18503
|(570) 947-8103
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Special Instruction
|Wayne
|Tracy Bajadek
203 Pine Grove Rd.
New Foundland, PA 18445
|(570) 236-4236
|Speech Therapy
|Wayne
|United Cerebral Palsy of NE PA
425 Wyoming Avenue
Scranton, PA 18503
|(570) 347-3357
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Wayne
|US Healthcare Services
4578 Oakwood Lane
Nazareth, PA 18064
|(732) 804-8028
(570) 468-2860
|Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|Wayne
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
|(412) 244-4235
|Special Instruction
Audiology
Hearing
|Wayne
|Morning Star Therapy Services LLC
163 White Heron Lake Dr.
E. Stroudsburg, PA 18302
|(570) 534-8902
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
Special Instruction Hearing
Special Instruction Vision
Special Instruction Nutrition
|Westmoreland
|accessAbilities
Murry Corporate Park
1060 Corporate Lane
Export, PA 15632
|(724) 832-8272
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
SI Vision
SI Behavior
SI Nutrition
|Westmoreland
|ACHIEVA Early Intervention
5129 Route 30
Greensburg, PA 15601
|(724) 837-8159
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction - Behavior
Special Instructions - Nutrition
Special Instruction – Vision
|Westmoreland
|Bright Tomorrows by NTS
1043 Campbell Street
Blairsville, PA 15717
|(724) 836-3116
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction – Behavior
Special Instruction - Nutrition
Special Instruction
|Westmoreland
|Childhood Enrichment Therapy www.chldhoodenrichmenttherapy.com
128 Bradford Square Drive
Trafford, PA 15085
|(724) 599-4023
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Westmoreland
|Developmental Therapy Associates
300 Black Hill Drive
Latrobe, PA 15651
|(724) 610—7208
|Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction – Behavior
|Westmoreland
|Early Intervention Specialists, Inc.
9800 B McKnight Road, Suite 228
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
|(412) 364-2446
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Nutrition
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
|Westmoreland
|Pathways of SW PA
289 North Ave.
Washington, PA 15301
|724-223-7803
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction-Nutrition
Special Instruction-Vision
Special Instruction Hearing
|Westmoreland
|Pediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
3023 Wilmington Road
New Castle, PA 16105
|(724) 656-8814
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Vision
Nutrition
|Westmoreland
|Positive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
5375 William Flynn Hwy, Suite 8
Gibsonia, PA 15044
|(724) 444-5333
|Independent Assessments
|Westmoreland
|Sensory Link Pediatric Therapy
2400 Wilwood Road
Gibsonia, PA 15044
|(412) 487-7771
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
|Westmoreland
|TEIS Early Intervention
1500 Ardmore Blvd., Suite 100
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
|(412) 271-8347
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction - Behavior
Special Instructions - Nutrition
Special Instruction – Vision Social Work
|Westmoreland
|Therapy Connections
804 Saint Clair Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
|(724) 879-8321
|Evaluation – Occupational Therapy
Evaluation – Physical Therapy
Evaluation – Speech
Evaluation – Special Instructions
|Westmoreland
|Therapy House LLC.
4100 7th Street
New Kensington, PA 15068
|(724) 493-2540
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|Westmoreland
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Blind
201 North Bellefield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|(412) 621-0100
|Special Instruction - Vision
|Westmoreland
|Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/ Choices for Children www.wpsd.org
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|(412) 244-4235
|Special Instruction – Hearing
|York/Adams
|Achieva
80 Nursery Lane
York, PA 17404
|(724) 837-8159 X 132
|Social Work
|York/Adams
|Aspirations
PO Box 508
Summerdale, PA 17093
|(717) 512-8769
|Social Work
Infant Massage
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction – Hearing, Behavior
Behavioral Support
|York/Adams
|Baby Steps Early Intervention Specialists LLC
123 Bainbridge Circle
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
|(610) 301-6191
|Special Instruction
|York/Adams
|Behavior by Design
1 Rathton Road
York, PA 17403
|(717) 885-5906
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction Behavior
|York/Adams
|Bridget Jackson
12441 Glessick School Road
Felton, PA 17322
|(717) 659-3978
|Special Instruction
|York/Adams
|Building Blocks
113 North 20th Street
Camp Hill, PA 17011
|(717) 580-0302
|Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|York/Adams
|Children’s Home of York
77 Shoe House Road
York, PA 17406
|(717) 755-1033
|Social Work
Special Instruction – Hearing Impaired
|York/Adams
|Christy Musselman
338 Braddock Drive
Etters, PA 17319
|(717) 215-9558
|Special Instruction
|York/Adams
|Connections Early Intervention and Supports
1497 S. Queen St.
York, PA 17403
|(717) 430-8896
|Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|York/Adams
|Cynthia Swank
270 Broad Street
Landisville, PA 17538
|(717) 421-2476
|Special Instruction
|York/Adams
|Diane Kern
27 North Baltimore Street
Dillsburg, PA 17019
|(717) 432-4337
|Speech Therapy
|York/Adams
|Dinnah Mitro
205 Berkley Drive
Harrisburg, PA 17112
|(717) 343-1222
|Physical Therapy
|York/Adams
|Early Intervention Specialists, Inc.
6864 Susquehanna Trail
South York, PA 17403
|(717) 428-0150
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Nutrition
Nursing
Social Work
|York/Adams
|Family-Child Resources, Inc.
3995 East Market Street
York, PA 17402-2773
|(717) 757-1227
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Nutrition
Nursing
|York/Adams
|HealthPro Pediatrics LLC.
206 Chestnut Lane
North Wales 19454
|(215) 599-8107
|Special Instruction
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
|York/Adams
|Invo Healthcare Associates, LLC
1780 Kendarbren Drive
Jamison, PA 18929
|(800) 434-4686
|Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Occupational Therapy
|York/Adams
|J. Cornack Therapy
604 Courthouse Circle
Lititz, PA 17543
|(913) 956-2027
|Speech Therapy
|York/Adams
|Jenn Donnelly
9 Scott Cove
East Berlin, PA 17316
|(717) 873-8849
|Occupational Therapy
|York/Adams
|Jennifer Mattiko
34 Brentwood Road
Camp Hill, PA 17011
|(717) 730-0511
|Speech Therapy
|York/Adams
|Jody Wood-Morgan
1781 Hanover Road
Gettysburg, PA 17325
|(717) 495-2961
|Physical Therapy
|York/Adams
|Karen Lavine
1675 Guildford Lane
York, PA 17404
|(717) 764-0333
|Occupational Therapy
|York/Adams
|Keystone Service Systems
124 Pine Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
|(717) 232-7509
|Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Psychological
|York/Adams
|Kim Beard
1610 Pennsylvania Avenue
Dillsburg, PA 17019
|(717) 319-1963
|Speech Therapy
|York/Adams
|Lehman Speech and Language Services
2326 Valley Road
East Petersburg, PA 17520
|(717) 951-3479
|Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|York/Adams
|Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12
Box 70
New Oxford, PA 17350
|(717) 432-3914
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction Hearing
Vision
Psychological
Audiology
Independent Evaluations
|York/Adams
|Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12
Box 70
New Oxford, PA 17350
|(717) 432-3914
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Audiology
Independent Evaluations
|York/Adams
|Lynne Leonard
17 Birch Lane
New Oxford, PA 17350
|(717) 586-5048
|Special Instruction
Special Instruction - Behavior
|York/Adams
|Marjorie Mowbray
36 Sara Lane
Hanover, PA 17331
|(717) 372-8748
|Physical Therapy
|York/Adams
|Monica Warner
4224 Greywood Drive
York, PA 17402
|(717) 870-9641
|Occupational Therapy
|York/Adams
|My Therapy Tree
255 N. 29th St.
Camp Hill, PA 17011
|302-690-6993
|Special Instruction Nutrition
Special Instruction Behavior
Special Instruction Hearing
|York/Adams
|Nancy Cardenuto
174 Deer Road
Fawn Grove, PA 17321
|(717) 880-5349
|Speech Therapy
|York/Adams
|Nicole Goerner
1030 Hermosa Avenue
Lancaster, PA 17601
|(717) 757-1227
|Special Instruction
|York/Adams
|Pediatric Therapeutics, Inc.
760 Newton-Yardley Road
Suite 114
Newtown, PA 18940
|(215) 497-0894
|Independent Evaluations
|York/Adams
|Pinnacle Health Hospitals-Infant Development Program
2645 North Third Street
Community Health Center
Harrisburg, PA 17110
|(717) 782-6880
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Audiology
Independent Evaluations
|York/Adams
|Rachel Keating
969 Castle Pond Drive
York, PA 17402
|(518) 651-5862
|Speech Therapy
|York/Adams
|S. June Smith Center
600-1 Eden Road
Lancaster, PA 17601
|(717) 299-4829
|Occupational Therapy
|York/Adams
|Shannon Sweeney
6631 Evelyn Street
Harrisburg, PA 17111
|(717) 439-3508
|Physical Therapy
|York/Adams
|Sovia Therapy, LLC
1015 Tiverton Road
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
|(717) 379-4543
|Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
Special Instruction - Vision
|York/Adams
|Speechtastic Therapies
2422 Wedgewood Way
York, PA 17408
|(717) 818-1165
|Speech Therapy
|York/Adams
|Sunrise Therapy LLC
685 River Ave
Lakewood NJ 08701
|(732) 987-3829
|Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
|York/Adams
|Susan Blum
52 Stoneridge Drive
New Freedom, PA 17349-9693
|(717)- 309-1354
|Physical Therapy
|York/Adams
|Therapy Resource Center
5 Forrest Lawn Court
Reading, PA 19606
|(610) 301-3259
|Speech Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Special Instruction
|York/Adams
|TMB Developmental Therapy and Infant Massage, Inc.
862 Hilltop Road
Lemoyne, PA 17043
|(717) 979-2987
|Independent Evaluations
|York/Adams
|United Cerebral Palsy of Central PA
925 Linda Lane
Camp Hill, PA 17011
|(717) 737-3477
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Nutrition
Special Instruction
|York/Adams
|United Cerebral Palsy South Central PA
788 Cherry Tree Court
Hanover, PA 17331
|(717) 632-5552 x11
|Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Special Instruction
Early Learning