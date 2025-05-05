Skip to agency navigation
    CountyProviderPhone NumberService Provided
    AlleghenyAchieva
    711 Bingham Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15203
    		(724) 837-8159 X132Special Instruction
    Nutrition
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Social Work
    Audiology
    AlleghenyAllegheny Valley Institute of The Development (AVID)
    1607 3rd Street, 3rd Floor
    Beaver, PA 15009
    		(724) 728-1666Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Social Work
    AlleghenyBeautiful Beginnings Child Development Services LLC
    161 Hunter Dr.
    Cranberry Township, PA 16066
    		(814) 935-4477Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Physcial Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    AlleghenyBrianne Roth
    207 Chadwick Trl.
    Cranberrytown, PA 16066
    		(814) 221-8511Physical Therapy
    AlleghenyCarrie Baginski
    807 Sonie Drive
    Sewickley, PA 15143
    		(412) 401-3552Speech Therapy
    AlleghenyChildhood Enrichment Therapy, Inc.
    126 Athens Drive
    Greensburg, PA 15601
    		(724) 331-6853Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    AlleghenyClassic Rehabilitation, LTD.
    500 River Avenue, Suite 245, 2nd Fl
    Lakewood, NJ 08701-4738
    		(732) 367-1888
    Toll Free (877) 367-1888    		Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Social Work
    Autism Services
    Special Instruction
    AlleghenyCommunity Care Connections, Inc.
    114 Skyline Drive
    Butler, PA 16001
    		(724) 283-3198Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Nutrition Services
    AlleghenyCrossroads Speech and Hearing, Inc.
    3240 Washington Road, Suite 200
    McMurray, PA 15317
    		(724) 941-4434Speech
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Audiology
    AlleghenyDePaul School for Hearing and Speech
    6202 Alder Street
    Pittsburg, PA 15204
    		(412) 924-1012Special Instruction
    Hearing
    AlleghenyEarly Intervention Specialists, Inc.
    9800 B McKnight Road, Suite 150
    Pittsburgh, PA 15237
    		(412) 364-2446Special Instruction
    Nutrition
    Vision
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    AlleghenyEBS Early Intervention
    200 Skiles Blvd.
    West Chester, PA 19382
    		(800) 578-7906Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    AlleghenyHealthPro Pediatrics LLC
    206 Chestnut Lane
    North Wales, PA 19454
    		(215) 599-8107Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occuational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    AlleghenyIntegrated Care Corporation Inc.
    371 Bethel Church Rd.
    Ligonier, PA 15658
    		(724) 593-7447Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Hearing
    AlleghenyOsterritter Language Therapy Services, LLC.
    7604 Charleston Ave.
    Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    		(412) 680-9737Speech Therapy
    AlleghenyPediatric Therapeutic Services LLC
    525 Fayette Street
    Conshohocken, PA 19428
    		(610) 941-7020Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Thearpy
    Special Instruction
    AlleghenyPediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
    3023 Wilmington Road
    New Castle, PA 16105
    		(724) 656-8814
    Toll-free: (855) 270-1397    		Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Vision
    Nutrition
    Behavior
    AlleghenyPositive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
    5465 Route 8
    Gibsonia, PA 15044
    		(724) 444-5333Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    AlleghenyPositive Steps Therapy, LLC.
    5465 Route 8
    Gibsonia, PA 15044
    		(724) 444-5333Independent Assessments
    AlleghenySunrise Therapy
    685 River Ave
    Lakewood NJ 08701
    		(732) 987-3829Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    AlleghenyTEIS Early Intervention
    1500 Ardmore Blvd., Suite 100
    Pittsburgh, PA 15221
    		(412) 271-8347Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction Vision
    Social Work
    Nutrition Hearing
    AlleghenyThe Children's Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center
    5324 Penn Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PQA 15224
    		(412) 441-4884Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    AlleghenyThe Early Learning Institute
    2510 Baldwick Road
    Pittsburgh, PA 15205-4104
    		(412) 922-8322Special Instruction
    Nutrition
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Social Work
    Vision and Hearing
    AlleghenyThe Hope Learning Center, LLC.
    12300 Perry Highway, Suite 100
    Wexford, PA 15090
    		(724) 933-4673Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    AlleghenyWestern Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
    300 East Swissvale Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    		(412) 244-4235Special Instruction-Hearing
    Armstrong/IndianaaccessAbilities
    Murry Corporate Park
    1060 Corporate Lane
    Export, PA 15632
    		(724) 832-8272Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    SI Vision
    SI Hearing
    SI Behavior
    SI Nutrition
    Armstrong/IndianaAdvance Wellness and Education Center, LLC
    105 South Pike Road, Suite 200
    Sarver, PA 16055
    		(724) 353-3330Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Armstrong/IndianaBright Tomorrows by NTS
    1043 Campbell Street
    Blairsville, PA 15717
    		(724) 836-3116Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Armstrong/IndianaCen-Clear Child Services, Inc.
    1633 Philipsburg-Bigler Highway
    Philipsburg, PA 16866
    		(814) 342-5678Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Armstrong/IndianaCommunity Care Connections, Inc.
    114 Skyline Drive
    Butler, PA 16001
    		(724) 283-3198Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Nutrition Services
    Armstrong/IndianaDevelopmental Therapy Associates
    10 Glenwood Place
    Pittsburgh, PA 15209
    		(724) 610-7208Special Instruction/Behavior Supports
    Armstrong/IndianaIntegrated Care Corporation Inc.
    371 Bethel Church Rd.
    Ligonier, PA 15658
    		724-593-7447Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
     Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Armstrong/IndianaNext Step Therapy, Inc.
    PO Box 796
    Seneca, PA 16346
    		(814) 677-1390Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Armstrong/IndianaPediatric Therapeutic Services LLC
    525 Fayette Street
    Conshohocken, PA 19428
    		(610) 941-7020Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Thearpy
    Special Instruction
    Armstrong/IndianaPediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
    3023 Wilmington Road
    New Castle, PA 16105
    		(724) 656-8814
    Toll-free: (855) 270-1397    		Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Vision
    Nutrition Behavior
    Armstrong/IndianaPositive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
    5465 Route 8
    Gibsonia, PA 15044
    		(724) 444-5333Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Develpmental Therapy
    Nutrition
    Armstrong/IndianaPositive Steps Therapy, LLC.
    5465 Route 8
    Gibsonia, PA 15044
    		(724) 444-5333Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Armstrong/IndianaRehabLinks
    20 Freeport Street
    Delmont, PA 15626
    		(888) 546-5751Evaluation Services
    Armstrong/IndianaStacy Zill
    314 Winfield Rd.
    Cabot, PA 16023
    		(412) 860-9120Speech Therapy
    Armstrong/IndianaStrongerday Rehabilitation dba Audiology & Speech Associates, Inc.
    270 Philadelphia Street
    Indiana, PA 15701
    		(724) 349-5070Speech Therapy Audiology
    Armstrong/IndianaTherapy Connections, LLC.
    804 Saint Clair Street
    Latrobe, PA 15650
    		(724) 879-8321Evaluation Services
    Armstrong/IndianaTherapy House, LLC.
    410 East 4th Avenue
     Tarentum, PA 15084
    		(724) 493-2540Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction/BSC Nutrition
    Armstrong/IndianaWestern Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
    300 E. Swissvale Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    		(412) 244-4261Special Instruction-Hearing
    BeaverAchieva
    711 Bingham Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15203
    		(724) 837-8159 X 132Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Independent Assessment
    BeaverAllegheny Valley Institute For The Development of Learning (AVID)
    1607 3rd Street, 3rd Floor
    Beaver, PA 15009
    		(724) 728-1666Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Behavior
    Special Instruction
    BeaverBeautiful Beginnings Child Development Services LLC
    161 Hunter Dr.
    Cranberry Township, PA 16066
    		(814) 935-4477Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    BeaverBrianne Roth
    207 Chadwick Trl.
    Cranberrytown, PA 16066
    		(814) 221-8511Physical Therapy
    BeaverCommunity Care Connections, Inc.
    114 Skyline Drive
    Butler, PA 16001
    		(724) 283-3198Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    BeaverConnections Early Intervention and Supports
    1497 S. Queen St.
    York, PA 17403
    		(717) 430-8896Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    BeaverEarly Intervention Specialists, Inc.
    9800 B McKnight Road, Suite 150
    Pittsburgh, PA 15237
    		(412) 364-2446Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Nutrition
    BeaverHAP Enterprises, Inc. (Tiny Tot Child Development Center, Inc.)
    310 Wayne Street, PO Box 567
    Beaver, PA 15009
    		(724) 774-2677Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Vision
    Audiology
    BeaverIntegrated Care Corporation Inc.
    371 Bethel Church Rd.
    Ligonier, PA 15658
    		724-593-7447Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    BeaverPediatric Therapeutic Services LLC
    525 Fayette Street
    Conshohocken, PA 19428
    		(610) 941-7020Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    BeaverPediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
    3023 Wilmington Road
    New Castle, PA 16105
    		(724) 656-8814
    Toll-free: (855) 270-1397    		Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Vision
    Nutrition Behavior
    BeaverPositive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
    5375 William Flynn Hwy, Suite 8
    Gibsonia, PA 15044
    		(724) 444-5333Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Develpmental Therapy
    Nutrition
    BeaverPositive Steps Therapy, LLC.
    5465 Route 8
    Gibsonia, PA 15044
    		(724) 444-5333Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Nutrition
    BeaverRehabLinks
    20 Freeport Street
    Delmont, PA 15626
    		(888) 546-5751Evaluation Services
    BeaverTEIS Early Intervention
    1500 Ardmore Blvd., Suite 100
    Pittsburgh, PA 15221
    		(412) 271-8347Evaluation Services
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Nutrition
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    BeaverWestern Pennsylvania School for the Blind
    201 North Bellefield Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15213
    		(412) 621-0100Special Instruction-Vision
    BeaverWestern Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
    300 East Swissvale Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    		(412) 244-4235Special Instruction-Hearing
    Bedford/SomersetaccessAbilities
    Murry Corporate Park
    1060 Corporate Lane
    Export, PA 15632
    		(724) 832-8272Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    SI Vision
    SI Hearing
    SI Behavior
    SI Nutrition
    Bedford/SomersetAllegheny and Chesapeake Physical Therapists, Inc. d/b/a/ Pivot Physical Therapy
    3053 New Germany Road
    Ebensburg, PA 15931

    (814) 472-2465    		Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Bedford/SomersetAppalachia Intermediate Unit 8
    4500 Sixth Avenue
    Altoona, PA 16602
    		(814) 940-0223Special Instruction Hearing & Vision
    Bedford/SomersetBeginnings, Inc.
    111 Market Street
    Johnstown, PA 15901
    		(814) 539-1919Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Social Work Nutrition
    SI Vision SI COTA
    SI Hearing
    Bedford/SomersetCynthia Cramer
    130 West Union Street
    Somerset, PA 15501
    		(814) 242-8328Occupational Therapy
    Bedford/SomersetKid's First Affiliated Services, LLC
    4 Sheraton Drive
    Altoona, PA 16601
    		(814) 949-2050Independent Evaluations
    Bedford/SomersetMelissa Hutzel
    1823 Willow Road
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    		(724) 331-7030Independent Evaluator
    Bedford/SomersetMilestone Physical Therapy
    2681 Valley Road
    Schellsburg, PA 15559
    		(814) 596-6422Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Bedford/SomersetPediatric Therapy
    514 Orchard St.
    Portage, PA 15946
    		(814) 421-2754Special Instruction Social Work
    Bedford/SomersetPositive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
    5375 William Flynn Hwy, Suite 8
    Gibsonia, PA 15044
    		(724) 444-5333Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Developmental Therapy
    Nutrition
    BerksAlia Bonner EI
    383 Schuylkill Ave.
    1st. Floor
    Reading PA 19601
    		(215) 510-8841Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    BerksAspirations
    PO Box 508
    Summerdale, PA  17093
    		(717) 732-3798Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    BerksBaby Cue Coaching
    305 S Park Way Avenue, Unit B202
    Broomall, PA 19008
    		(484) 423-4767Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    BerksBarbera Behavior Consulting, LLC.
    PO Box 170
    Robesonia, PA 19551
    		(610) 914-6279Special Instruction Behavior
    BerksConnective Intervention Services, LLC.
    4674 Berwyn Lane
    Macungie, PA 18062
    		(610) 909-4051Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Vision and Hearing
    Behavior
    BerksDarlene Powell
    2701 Elroy Road
    Hatfield, PA 19440
    		570-856-4923Speech Therapy
    BerksDonna Ott

    		(484) 374-0205Physical Therapy
    BerksEarly Childhood Specialists
    225 Hill Church Rd.
    Spring City, PA 19475
    		(610) 308-8714Special Instruction
    BerksEaster Seals of Eastern Pennsylvania
    1501 Lehigh Street, Suite 201
    Allentown, PA 18103-3880
    		(610) 289-0114Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Vision
    BerksEaster Seals of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Montgomery Division
    1161 Forty Foot Road
    Kulpsville, PA 19443
    		(215) 368-7000Independent Evaluation Services
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    BerksGym-Jam Therapeutics, Inc.
    150 Chamberlaine Avenue
    Pottsville, PA 17901
    		(570) 593-5484Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    BerksHands on Physical Therapy
    2209 Quarry Drive, Suite B-23
    Reading, PA 19609
    		(610) 678-9949Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior and Hearing
    BerksHappy Hearts, LLC.
    1378 Red Dale Road
    Orwigsburg, PA 17961
    		(215) 896-1983Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    BerksHealthPro Pediatrics LLC
    206 Chestnut Lane
    North Wales, PA 19454
    		(215) 599-8107Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occuational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    BerksHelping Hands Therapy, Inc.
    349 Hawthorne Drive
    Denver, PA 17517
    		(717) 336-2829Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    BerksIntegrated Therapy Service, LLC.
    4141 Hill Terrace Drive
    Sinking Spring, PA 19608
    		(610) 698-8383Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    BerksK & S Therapies, Inc.
    2314 East Buck Road
    Pennsburg, PA 18073
    		(215) 300-2144Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction-Behavior
    BerksKen-Crest Services
    502 West Germantown Pike Suite 200
    Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
    		(610) 825-9360Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction-Behavior and Nutrition
    BerksKristen Temprine
    320 Cressman Dr.
    Allentown, PA 18104
    		(610) 360-4779Special Instruction
    BerksLakeisha Fields-Bryant
    4513 N. 15th St.
    Philadelphia, PA 19140
    		(267) 507-8373Special Instruction
    BerksMaria Crotty Palumbo
    429 Mountain Blvd
    Wernersville, PA 19565
    		(484) 388-3685Speech Therapy
    BerksNext Step Behavioral Health LLC
    3757 Clay Dr.
    Macungie, PA 18062
    		(718) 207-9780Special Instruction
    BerksPediatric Therapuetic Services, LLC
    525 Fayette Street
    Conshohocken, PA 19428
    		(610) 941-7020Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    BerksPediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
    3023 Wilmington Road
    New Castle, PA 16105
    		(724) 656-8814 Toll-free:
    (855) 270-1397    		Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    BerksProgressive Pediatric Therapy, LLC.
    1006 Ridge View Drive
    Orwigsburg, PA 17961
    		(570) 807-6420Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction - Behavior
    BerksReady Set Go Autism and Behavioral Services, LLC.
    52 Grandview Blvd.
    Wyomissing, PA 19609
    		(610) 463-4321 or
    (610) 741-3418    		Special Instruction
    Special Instruction-Behavior
    BerksRight Start Children's Services
    204 Cameron Drive
    Douglassville, PA 19518
    		(484) 529-9663Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction-Behavior
    BerksSpeech Momi Inc.
    125 Woodland Dr
    Lansdale, PA 19446
    		(215) 534-3581Speech Therapy
    BerksStep by Step Pediatric Therapy, Inc.
    1701 Reading Blvd.
    Wyomissing, PA 19610
    		(610) 360-1165Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction-Behavior and Vision
    BerksSunny Days Early Childhood Developmental Services, Inc.
    One North Belfield Avenue
    Havertown, PA 19083
    		(610) 449-1600Occupational Therapy
     Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    Nutrition
    Special Instruction - Vision, Behavior, Hearing
    BerksSunrise Therapy
    685 River Ave
    Lakewood NJ 08701
    		(732) 987-3829Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    BerksThe Arc Alliance Children's Services
    3075 Main Street
    Eagleville, PA 19403
    		(610) 265-4700Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Nutrition
    Special Instruction - Vision, Behavior, Hearing
    BerksTherapy Resource Center Sharon Bartley
    5 Forrest Lawn Court
    Reading, PA 19606
    		(610) 301-3259Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction-Behavior, Hearing, Nutrition
    BerksTina Copeland
    911 Hetrick Avenue
    Palmyra, PA 17078
    		(717) 832-1015Physical Therapy
    BerksWeeTalk Speech and Language Services
    2851 Centre Avenue
    Reading, PA 19605
    		(610) 750-6514Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction - Behavior, Hearing, Vision
    BlairAllegheny & Chesapeake Physical Therapists, Inc. d/b/a Pivot Physical Therapy
    3053 New Germany Road
    Ebensburg, PA, 15931
    		(814) 472-2465Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    BlairAppalachia Intermediate Unit 8
    4500 Sixth Avenue
    Altoona, PA 16602
    		(814) 940-0223Special Instruction Vision and Hearing
    BlairC&S Contract Speech Language Pathology Services, Inc.
    101 Allegheny St.
    Suite 2-C
    Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
    		(814) 317-9984Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    BlairCreative Solutions Therapy
    1221 Spring Road
    Brookville, PA 15825
    		(814) 317-6252Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    BlairKerri L. Sassano
    3306 Granada Way
    Altoona, PA 16601
    		(814) 931-1210Speech Therapy
    BlairKF Affiliated Services, LLC
    721 N. Juniata Street
    Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
    		(814) 949-2050Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Hearing
    Social Work
    BlairMilestone Physical Therapy
    2681 Valley Road
    Schellsburg, PA 15559
    		(814) 839-2838Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    BlairNorth Central Sight Services
    2121 Reach Road
    Williamsport, PA 17701
    		(570) 323-9401Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    BlairProCare PT, LP
    310 Penn Street
    Suite 103
    Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

    		(814) 695-2923Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    BlairTherapeutic Early Intervention Services
    1500 Ardmore Blvd., Suite 100
    Pittsburgh, PA 15221
    		(412) 271-8347Social Work
    Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    BlairUPMC Home Care Management Services
    201 Chestnut Avenue
    Altoona, PA 16601
    		(814) 946-5411Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Social Work
    BlairUPMC Home Care Management Services
    201 Chestnut Avenue
    Altoona, PA 16601
    		(814) 946-5411Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Social Work
    Bradford/SullivanBlast Intermediate Unit 17
    33 Springbrook Drive
    Canton, PA 17724
    		(570) 673-6007Vision Specialist
    Bradford/SullivanDeborah Frisk (Pending)
    544 Oak Hill Drive
    Sayre, PA 18840
    		(570) 888-3795Special Instruction - Hearing
    Bradford/SullivanElizabeth Chappell
    895 Front Street
    Athens, PA 18810
    		(570) 731-4720Special Instruction
    Bradford/SullivanJill Cole
    1107 Jackson Road
    Troy, PA 16947
    		(570) 596-7493Special Instruction
    Bradford/SullivanJust for Kids
    1766 Elmira Street #166
    Sayre, PA 18840
    		(570) 332-2624Occupational Therapy
    Bradford/SullivanLynn Mitchell
    1241 Beaverdale Road
    Troy, PA 16947
    		(570) 297-4214Independent Evaluator
    Bradford/SullivanMelinda Godshall
    2901 Brewer Hollow Road
    Wyalusing, PA 18853
    		(570) 746-1091Physical Therapy
    Bradford/SullivanPeak to Peak Therapies
    2312 Fairland St.
    Pittsburgh, PA 15210
    		(412) 925-9443
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Bradford/SullivanRobert Packer Hospital
    One Hospital Drive
    Towanda, PA 18848
    		(570) 268-2233Independent Evaluator
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Bradford/SullivanSara Culver, CCC-SLP
    165 McCardle Road
    Sayre, PA 18840
    		(585) 409-1997Speech Therapy
    Bradford/SullivanSarah Shaw, CCC-SLP
    58 Camptown Rd.
    Waverly, NY 14892
    		(607) 426-9254Speech Therapist
    Bradford/SullivanSarah Tice
    1095 Vroman Hill Road
    Troy, PA 16967
    		(607) 207-1315Physical Therapy
    Bradford/SullivanSheena Hindman
    4012 North St.
    Wyalusing, PA 18853
    		(570) 637-6547Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Bradford/SullivanSouthern Tier Special Needs Resources
    72 Public Avenue, PO Box 432
    Montrose, PA 18801
    		(607)206-4799Social Work
    Special Instruction - Behavior
    Bradford/SullivanTerwilliger Speech Pathology and Technology
    5667 Jackson Valley Rd.
    Warren Center, PA 18851
    		(607) 857-4039Speech Therapy
    Bradford/SullivanTrishia Weinhardt
    PO Box 288
    Laporte, PA 18626
    		(570) 946-4516Special Instruction
    Bradford/SullivanWolters Early Intervention Services
    87 School Street
    Bradford, PA 16701
    		(412) 414-1976Special Instruction
    BucksAlia Bonner El
    383 Schuylkill Ave.
    1st. Floor
    Reading PA 19601
    		(215) 510-8841Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    BucksBaby Cue Coaching
    205 S Park Way
    Apt B202
    Broomall, PA 19008
    		(610) 772-5680Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    BucksBARC Developmental Services, Inc.
    Box 470, Buckingham Green
    Holicong, PA 18928
    		(610) 373-4433Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Social Work
    Interpreter
    Nutrition
    Nursing Services
    Psychological Audiological
    BucksBright Life Therapy
    2032 South Frazier Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19143
    		(267) 736-9099Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
     Speech Therapy
    BucksChildren's Developmental Services Agency
    48 Churchville Lane
    Churchville, PA 18966
    		(215) 536-8359Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    BucksChildren's Therapy Services, LLC.
    1512 Westview Drive
    Coopersburg, PA 18036
    		(610) 928-0200Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech/Language Pathology
    Bi-lingual (Spanish/English) proficiency
    Special Instruction:
    Speech Teachers/Language Coach
    Vision
    Deaf/Hard of Hearing
    BucksClarke Schools for Hearing and Speech
    455 South Roberts Road
    Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
    		(610) 525-9600Special Instruction Audiology
    Speech Therapy
    BucksClassic Rehabilitation, LTD.
    500 River Avenue, Suite 245 (2nd Floor)
    Lakewood, NJ 08701-4738
    		(732) 367-1888
    Toll Free (877) 367-1888    		Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Social Work
    Autism Services
    Special Instruction
    BucksDarlene Powell
    2701 Elroy Road
    Hatfield, PA 19440
    		570-856-4923Speech Therapy
    BucksDonna Ott

    		(484) 374-0205Physical Therapy
    BucksEarly Childhood Specialists
    225 Hill Church Rd.
    Spring City, PA 19475
    		(610) 308-8714Special Instruction
    BucksEaster Seals of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Bucks Division
    2901 Edgely Road
    Levittown, PA 19057
    		(215) 945-7200Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Social Work
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction - Hearing
    Special Instruction - Vision Speech Therapy
    BucksEaster Seals of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Montgomery Division
    1161 Forty Foot Road
    Kulpsville, PA 19443
    		(215) 368-7000Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Social Work
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction - Hearing
    Special Instruction - Vision Speech Therapy
    BucksEBS Early Intervention
    200 Skiles Blvd.
    West Chester, PA 19382
    		(800) 578-7906Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    BucksGrowing Children with Challenges, Inc.
    2337 Philmont Avenue, Suite 106
    Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
    		(267) 515-8386Speech Therapy
     Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
     Special Instruction
    BucksHealthPro Pediatrics LLC
    206 Chestnut Lane
    North Wales, PA 19454
    		(215) 599-8107Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occuational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    BucksInvo Healthcare Associates, LLC.
    1780 Kendarbren Drive
    Jamison, PA 18929
    		(800) 434-4686Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    BucksKen-Crest Services
    502 West Germantown Pike Suite 200
    Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
    		(610) 825-9360Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Nutrition
    Social Work
    BucksLife Health Strength Physical Therapy
    PO Box 12365
    Philadelphia, PA 19129
    		(267) 297-6499Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    BucksLifepath, Inc.
    2014 City Line Road
    Bethlehem, PA 18017
    		(215) 257-0471Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Audiology Vision
    Hearing
    Orientation/mobility Support
    BucksMisty Bullock
    2032 South Frazier Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19143
    		(267) 736-9099Occupational Therapy
    BucksPediatric Therapeutics, Inc.
    760 Newtown-Yardley Road
    Suite 114
    Newtown, PA 18940
    		(215) 497-0894Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    BucksPediatric Therapuetic Services, LLC
    525 Fayette Street
    Conshohocken, PA 19428
    		(610) 941-7020Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    BucksProgressive Pediatric Therapeutic Association
    45 Twigkenham Drive
    Richboro, PA 18954
    		(215) 364-5515Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    BucksSensory Zone of Warrington
    958 Easton Rd.
    Warrington, PA 18976
    		(215) 343-9999Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    BucksSpecial Education & Development
    PO Box 961
    Effort, PA 18330
    		(570) 656-4047Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Nutrition
    Nursing
    BucksSpecial People in Northeast (SPIN), Inc.
    10521 Drummond Road
    Philadelphia, PA 19154
    		(215) 612-7588Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    BucksSunny Days Early Childhood Developmental Services, Inc.
    One North Belfield Avenue
    Havertown, PA 19083
    		(610) 449-1600Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Social Work
    Nutrition
    Interpreter
    BucksSunrise Therapy (Sunrise@Tender Touch)
    685 River Avenue
    Lakewood NJ 08701
    		(888)701-3131Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Social Work
    Nutrition
    Special Instruction
    BucksSunshine Therapy Club, Inc.
    410 West Township Road, Suite 4
    Havertown, PA 19083
    		(610) 853-9919Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Social Work
    Interpretation
    Nutrition
    BucksThe Arc Alliance Children's Services
    3075 Ridge Pike
    Eagleville, PA 19403
    		(610) 265-4700Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction - Vision, Behavior, Hearing
    ButleraccessAbilities
    Murry Corporate Park
    1060 Corporate Lane
    Export, PA 15632
    		(724) 832-8272Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    SI Vision
    SI Hearing
    SI Behavior
    SI Nutrition
    ButlerAchieva
    711 Bingham Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15203
    		(724) 837-8159 X 132Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Independent Evaluation Services
    ButlerAdvance Wellness and Education Center, LLC
    105 South Pike Road, Suite 200
    Sarver, PA 16055
    		(724) 353-3330Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    ButlerAdventure Time Pediatric Therapy & Learning Center, LLC
    120 South Broad Street, Suite A
    Grove City, PA 16127
    		(814) 758-9201Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    ButlerBeautiful Beginnings Child Development Services LLC
    161 Hunter Dr.
    Cranberry Township, PA 16066
    		(814) 935-4477Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    ButlerBrianne Roth
    207 Chadwick Trl.<BR>Cranberrytown, PA 16066
    		(814) 221-8511Physical Therapy
    ButlerCommunity Care Connections, Inc.
    114 Skyline Drive
    Butler, PA 16001
    		(724) 283-3198Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Nutrition Services
    ButlerConnections Early Intervention and Supports
    1497 S. Queen St.
    York, PA 17403
    		(717) 430-8896Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    ButlerDePaul School for Hearing and Speech
    6202 Alder Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15206
    		(412) 924-1012Special Instruction Hearing
    ButlerDevelopmental Therapy Associates
    10 Glenwood Place
    Pittsburgh, PA 15206-5240
    		(724) 610-7208Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    ButlerJanet Trychin
    212 Cambridge Road
    Erie, PA 16511
    		(814) 897-1194Audiologist
    ButlerJoy Pentz
    278 Walnut Street
    Baden, PA 15005
    		(925) 852-1445Special Instruction
    ButlerLifesteps, Inc.
    383 New Castle Road
    Butler, PA 16001
    		(724) 283-1010Independent Evaluations
    ButlerNext Step Therapy, Inc.
    PO Box 796
    Seneca, PA 16346
    		(814) 677-1390Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    ButlerPediatric Therapeutic Services LLC
    525 Fayette Street
    Conshohocken, PA 19428
    		(610) 941-7020Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    ButlerPediatric Therapeutic Services LLC
    525 Fayette Street
    Conshohocken, PA 19428
    		(610) 941-7020Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    ButlerPediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
    3023 Wilmington Road
    New Castle, PA 16105
    		(724) 656-8814
    Toll-free: (855) 270-1397    		Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Vision
    Nutrition
    Behavior
    ButlerPediatric Therapy Source LLC
    800 Bursca Dr.
    Bridgeville, PA 15017
    		(412) 498-7369Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    ButlerPositive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
    5375 William Flynn Hwy, Suite 8
    Gibsonia, PA 15044
    		(724) 444-5333Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    Developmental Therapy
    ButlerPositive Steps Therapy, LLC
    5485 Route 8
    Gibsonia, PA 15044
    		(724) 444-5333Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    ButlerRehabCare Group, Inc. d/b/a RehabCare Group
    1800 Cambridge Drive
    Davidsville, PA 15928
    		(800) 422-6682 X 204Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Vision
    Audiology
    Independent Evaluation Services
    ButlerRehabLinks
    20 Freeport Street
    Delmont, PA 15626
    		(888) 546-5751Evaluation Services
    ButlerSensory Link LLC
    2400 Wildwood Road
    Allison Park, PA 15101
    		(412) 487-7771Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    ButlerStacy Zill
    314 Winfield Rd.
    Cabot, PA 16023
    		(412) 860-9120Speech Therapy
    ButlerStephanie Sandherr
    417 Goldsmith Road
    Pittsburgh, PA 15237
    		(832) 443-6433Occupational Therapy
    ButlerTalking Toddlers
    807 Sonie Drive
    Sewickley, PA 15143-8594
    		(412) 401-3552Independent Evaluation Services
    ButlerTEIS Early Intervention
    1500 Ardmore Blvd., Suite 100
    Pittsburgh, PA 15221
    		(412) 271-8347Special Instruction, vision, Nutrition, Hearing
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Social Work
    ButlerTherapy House, LLC.
    4100 7th Street
    New Kensington, PA 15068
    		(724) 493-2540Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Nutrition/BSC
    ButlerWestern Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
    300 E. Swissvale Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    		(412) 244-4235Special Instruction Hearing
    CambriaaccessAbilities
    Murry Corporate Park
    1060 Corporate Lane
    Export, PA 15632
    		(724) 832-8272Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    SI Vision
    SI Hearing
    SI Behavior
    SI Nutrition
    CambriaAllegheny and Chesapeake Physical Therapists, Inc. d/b/a/ Pivot Physical Therapy
    3053 New Germany Road
    Ebensburg, PA 15931
    		(814) 472-2465Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    CambriaAppalachia Intermediate Unit 8
    4500 Sixth Avenue
    Altoona, PA 16602
    		(814) 940-0223Special Instruction Hearing & Vision
    CambriaBeginnings, Inc.
    111 Market Street
    Johnstown PA 15901
    		(814) 539-1919Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy S
    ocial Work Nutrition
    SI Vision SI COTA
    SI Hearing
    CambriaC&S Contract Speech Language Pathology Services, Inc.
    3333 Beale Ave
    Altoona, PA 16601
    		(814) 329-6142Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    CambriaIntegrated Care Corporation Inc.
    371 Bethel Church Rd.
    Ligonier, PA 15658
    		(724)-593-7447Physical Therapy
    CambriaMary Ellen Huss
    12 North 3rd Street
    Dubois, PA 15801
    		(814) 372-4542Special Instruction
    Special Instruction - Vision
    CambriaPediatric Care LLC
    514 Orchard Street
    Portage, PA 15946
    		(814) 421-2754
    Fax (814) 736-8039    		Physical Therapy
    CambriaPediatric Therapy LLC
    514 Orchard St.
    Portage, PA 15946
    		 Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Social Work
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    Special Instruction Vision
    Special Instruction Hearing
    CambriaTherapy House, LLC.
    4100 7th Street
    New Kensington, PA 15068
    		(724) 594-0672Occupational Therapy
    CambriaWestern Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
    300 East Swissvale Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    		(412) 244-4235Special Instruction-Hearing
    Cameron/ElkAchieva
    711 Bingham Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    		(412) 995-5000 ext. 487Independent Evaluations
    Cameron/ElkBauer's All About Kids LLC
    534 Armory Road Ext
    St. Mary's, PA 15827
    		(814) 335-5848Independent Evaluations
    Cameron/ElkCenClear Child Services Inc.
    60 Industrial Park Road
    Clearfield, PA 16830
    		(814) 765-1149Special Instruction
    Cameron/ElkHeather Kopp
    237 Carol Wood Rd
    Saint Mary&#39;s, PA 15857
    		(814) 335-0258Nurse
    Cameron/ElkIU 9
    119 Mechanic Street
    Smethport, PA 16749
    		(814) 887-5512Special Instruction Hearing
    Special Instruction Vision
    Cameron/ElkJoAnne Keller
    779 Brandy Camp Road
    Kersey, PA 15846
    		(814) 594-1216Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Cameron/ElkMilestones Physical Therapy
    39 Midway Road
    Kane, PA 16735
    		(814) 598-6422Physical Therapy
    Cameron/ElkNext Step Therapy
    145 Steffee Blvd.
    Seneca, PA 16346
    		(814) 677-1390Occupational Therapy
    Cameron/ElkPenn Highlands Elk
    763 Johnsonburg Rd.
    Saint Mary, PA 15857
    		(814) 788-8490 Opt 1Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Cameron/ElkThe Guidance Center
    415 West Main Street, Suite 3
    Smethport, PA 16749
    		(814) 887-5591Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeColonial IU 20
    6 Danforth Road
    Easton, PA 18045
    		(215) 252-5550Evaluation Services
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeEaster Seals of Eastern Pennsylvania
    1501 Lehigh Street, Suite 201
    Allentown, PA 18103-3880
    		(610) 289-0114Special Instruction
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeEmpowered Therapy, LLC.
    912 Main Street, Suite 104
    Stroudsburg, PA 18360
    		(631) 312-7179Occupational Therapy
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeFamily Therapeutic Services, Inc. therapy@ptd.net
    802 Monroe Street
    Stroudsburg, PA 18360
    		(570) 460-2900Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Educator
    Social Work
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeHealthPro Pediatrics LLC
    206 Chestnut Lane
    North Wales, PA 19454
    		(215) 599-8107Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occuational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeJessica Gibbons sugarplumspeech.com
    1932 Kirtley Court
    Blakeslee, PA 18610
    		(570) 236-8380Independent Evaluator
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeJodi McSwegan
    7297 Cherry Valley Rd.
    Stroudsburg, PA 18360
    		(570) 236-9097Special Instruction
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeJoseph Schuster
    37 Bryden Street
    Pittston, PA 18640
    		(570) 237-2392Occupational Therapy
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeKaren Hansler
    149 Andreas Rd.
    Andreas, PA 18211
    		(570) 778-1087Special Instruction Vision
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeMelissa Wright Dworak
    610 Butler Street
    Dunmore, PA 18512
    		(570) 362-3373Evaluation Services
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeMorning Star Therapy Services LLC
    163 White Heron Lake Dr.
    E. Stroudsburg, PA 18302
    		(570) 534-8902Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Special Instruction Hearing
    Special Instruction Visition
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeNikol Hall-Grzybowski
    274 Grzybowski Road
    Olyphant, PA 18447
    		(570) 498-8617Speech Therapy
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeSayegh Pediatric Therapy Services, P.C.
    4150 Redbud Drive
    Whitehall, PA 18052
    		(610) 739-8654Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeSpecial Education & Development
    PO Box 961
    Effort, PA 18330
    		(570) 656-4047Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Nutrition
    Nursing
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeSt. Lukes Hospital
    3721 Crescent Ct W
    Whitehall, PA 18052
    		(484) 526-3569Physical Therapy
    Occupation Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    SpeciaL Instruction
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeStages Family Services
    413 Route 940, Suite 334
    Mt. Pocono, PA 18344
    		(570) 894-4573Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeSunshine Therapeutic Services
    PO Box 41
    Long Pond, PA 18334
    		(570) 656-2062Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy Educator
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeSusan Ficken  Pediatric Therapy LLC
    132 Don Drive
    Shohola, PA 18458
    		(570) 656-6071Physical Therapy
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeThe Center For Developmental Disabilities of Pike County
    101 Pocono Drive
    Milford, PA 18337
    		(570) 296-3992Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy Educator
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeTracy Geist Therapy Services
    945 Walnut Drive
    Palmerton, PA 18071
    		(610) 393-7980Speech Therapy
     Physical Therapy
     Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction - Behavioral
    Independent Evaluator
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeU.S Healthcare Services, LLC.
    4578 Oakwood Lane
    Nazareth, PA 18064
    		(732) 804-8028
    (570) 468-2860    		Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction Hearing Services
    Carbon/Monroe/PikeWestern Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
    300 East Swissvale Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    		(412) 244-4235Special Instruction-Hearing
    CentreCen-Clear Child Services, Inc.
    1633 Philipsburg-Bigler Highway
    Philipsburg, PA 16866
    		(814) 342-5678Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Hearing/Vision
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    CentreCentral Intermediate Unit 10
    345 Link Road
    West Decatur, PA 16878
    		(814) 342-0884Vision & Hearing Services
    CentreEaster Seals Central PA
    383 Rolling Ridge Drive
    State College, PA 16801
    		(800) 639-7353Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    CentreStrawberry Fields, Inc.
    3054 Enterprise Drive
     State College, PA 16801
    		(814) 234-6023Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    ChesterABA2DAY Behavior
    340 Media Station Road A-208
    Media, PA 19063
    		(561) 213-3738Special Instruction
    ChesterAdam Ruff
    1208 Paoli Pike
    West Chester, PA 19380
    		(215) 680-9421Physical Therapy
    ChesterAlia Bonner El
    383 Schuylkill Ave.
    1st. Floor
    Reading PA 19601
    		(215) 510-8841Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    ChesterBaby Cue Coaching
    205 S Park Way
    Apt B202
    Broomall, PA 19008
    		(610) 772-5680Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    ChesterBehavior Interventions, Inc.
    292 Paoli Pike
    Malvern, PA 19355
    		(484) 320-8307Special Instruction
    Special Instruction-Behavior
    ChesterBerks County Intermediate 14
    1111 Common Blvd.
    Reading, PA 19605
    		(800) 360-8511Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    ChesterBloom and Grow Early Intervention
    148 W State St Ste 304
    Kennett Square, PA 19348
    		(484) 432-1614Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    ChesterBloom Physical Therapy and Wound Care LLC
    747 Cypress St.
    Lansdowne, PA 19050
    		(215) 850-6323Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    ChesterCerebral Palsy Association of Chester County, Inc.
    749 Springdale Drive
    Exton, PA 19341
    		(610) 524-5850Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Nurse
    ChesterChester County Intermediate Unit 24
    455 Boot Road
    Downingtown, PA 19335
    		(484) 237-5000Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction-Vision, Hearing,
    Nutrition Psychologist
    ChesterClarke Schools for Hearing and Speech
    455 South Roberts Road
    Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
    		(610) 525-9600Speech Therapy Audiology
    Special Instruction
    ChesterClassic Rehabilitation, LTD.
    500 River Avenue, Suite 245, 2nd Fl
    Lakewood, NJ 08701-4738
    		(732) 367-1888
    Toll Free (877) 367-1888    		Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Social Work
    Autism Services
    Special Instruction
    ChesterDonna Ott

    		(484) 374-0205Physical Therapy
    ChesterEarly Childhood Specialists
    225 Hill Church Rd.
    Spring City, PA 19475
    		(610) 308-8714Special Instruction
    ChesterEaster Seals of Southeastern Pennsylvania- Chester Division
    468 North Middletown Road
    Media, PA 19063
    		(610) 565-2353Independent Evaluation
    Services Interpreter
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    ChesterEaster Seals of Southeastern Pennsylvania- Delaware Division
    468 North Middletown Road
    Media, PA 19063
    		(610) 565-2353Assistive Technology
    Interpreter
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    ChesterEBS Early Intervention
    200 Skiles Blvd.
    West Chester, PA 19382
    		(800) 578-7906Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    ChesterEPIC
    909 Sumneytown Pike, Suite 105
    PO Box 906
    Spring House, PA 19477
    		(267) 460-6222Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Nursing
    Nutrition
    ChesterHealthPro Pediatrics LLC
    206 Chestnut Lane
    North Wales, PA 19454
    		(215) 599-8107Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occuational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    ChesterInvo Healthcare Associates, LLC.
    1780 Kendarbren Drive
    Jamison, PA 18929
    		(267) 488-5980Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    ChesterIvy Rehab for Kids
    1345 Enterprise Drive Suite 100 A
    West Chester PA 19380
    		(484) 787-2200Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    ChesterKen Crest Services
    502 West Germantown Pike, Suite 200
    Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
    		(610) 825-9360Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Nurse
    Special Instruction
    ChesterKidnetix LLC.
    405 Oermead Ln.
    West Chester, PA 19380
    		(732) 673-3751Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    ChesterOverbrook School for the Blind
    6333 Malvern Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19151
    		(215) 877-0313Special Instruction-Vision
    ChesterPediatric Therapuetic Services, LLC
    525 Fayette Street
    Conshohocken, PA 19428
    		(610) 941-7020Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    ChesterPinwheels Developmental and Therapeutic Services, Inc.
    225 Bishop Drive
    Aston, PA 19014
    		(610) 745-2233Special Instruction
    ChesterQuest Therapeutic Services, Inc.
    461 Cann Road
    West Chester, PA 19382
    		(610) 692-6362Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    ChesterSpeaking From The Heart, Inc.
    309 Exton Commons
    Exton, PA 19341
    		(610) 280-9201Occupational Therapy
     Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction - Hearing
    ChesterSunny Days Early Childhood Developmental Services, Inc.
    One North Belfield Avenue
    Havertown, PA 19083
    		(610) 449-1600Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Nutrition
    Special Instruction
    ChesterSunrise Therapy (Sunrise@Tender Touch)
    685 River Avenue
    Lakewood, NJ 08701
    		(888)701-3131Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Social Work
    Nutrition
    Special Instruction
    ChesterSunshine Therapy Club
    410 W. Township Line Rd.
    Havertown PA 19083
    		(610) 853-9919Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    ChesterThe Arc Alliance Children's Services
    3075 Ridge Pike
    Eagleville, PA 19403
    		(610) 265-4700Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction - Vision, Behavior, Hearing, Nutrition
    Social Work
    ChesterThe Arc of Chester County
    900 Lawrence Drive
    West Chester, PA 19380
    		(610) 696-8090Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    ClarionaccessAbilities
    Murry Corporate Park
    1060 Corporate Lane
    Export, PA 15632
    		(724) 832-8272Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    SI Vision
    SI Hearing
    SI Behavior
    SI Nutrition
    ClarionAchieva
    711 Bingham Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15203
    		(724) 837-8159 X 132Independent Evaluation
    ClarionAchieva
    711 Bingham Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15203
    		(724) 837-8159 X 132Independent Evaluations by Speech Therapy and Special Instructor
    ClarionAmazing Kids
    54 Marlin Street
    Brookville, PA 15825
    		(814) 715-5738Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    ClarionBrianne Roth
    207 Chadwick Trl.
    Cranberrytown, PA 16066
    		(814) 221-8511Physical Therapy
    ClarionFamily Links
    2644 Banksville Road
    Pittsburgh, PA 15216
    		(412) 942-0424Independent Evaluation
    ClarionNext Step Therapy, Inc.
    PO Box 796
    Seneca, PA 16346
    		(814) 677-1390Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction - Audiology, Vision, Nutrition
    ClarionPediatric Therapy Professionals
    3023 Wilmington Road
    New Castle PA 16105
    		(724) 656-8814Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Clearfield/JeffersonaccessAbilities
    Murry Corporate Park
    1060 Corporate Lane
    Export, PA 15632
    		(724) 832-8272Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    SI Vision
    SI Hearing
    SI Behavior
    SI Nutrition
    Clearfield/JeffersonAmazing Kids
    54 Marlin Street
    Brookville, PA 15825
    		(814) 715-5738Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    Clearfield/JeffersonCen-Clear Child Services, Inc.
    1633 Philipsburg-Bigler Highway
    Philipsburg, PA 16866
    		(814) 342-5678Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction
    Nutrition Special Instruction
    Vision/hearing
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Clearfield/JeffersonEaster Seals of Central PA
    343 Looling Ridge Drive
    State College, PA 16602
    		(888) 372-7280Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Clearfield/JeffersonIndependent Developmental Assessments
    5518 Route 119
    Punxsutawney, PA 15767
    		(814) 427-4206Independent Evaluations
    Clearfield/JeffersonInterim Healthcare of Western PA, Inc.
    127 North Brady Street-Suite B
    DuBois, PA 15801
    		(814) 375-9615Special Instruction Nursing
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Clearfield/JeffersonNext Step Therapy, Inc.
    145 Steffee Blvd.
    Seneca, PA 16346
    		(814) 677-1390Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Clearfield/JeffersonService Access and Management, Inc.
    375 Beaver Drive, Suite 200
    Dubois, PA 15801
    		(610) 236-0530Service Coordination
    Clearfield/JeffersonWestern PA School Blind Children
    201 North Bellefield Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15213
    		(412) 621-0100Special Instruction-Vision
    Columbia/Montour/Snyder/UnionAngela Probst
    910 Strawbridge Road
    Northumberland, PA 17857
    		(570) 898-4363Speech Therapy
    Columbia/Montour/Snyder/UnionCentral Susquehanna Intermediate Unit 16
    PO Box 213
    Lewisburg, PA 17837
    		(570) 523-1155Teacher of Hearing Impaired/Visually Impaired
    Columbia/Montour/Snyder/UnionChristine Puccio
    13 Crabtree Lane
    Lewisburg, PA 17837
    		(570) 490-3332Speech Therapy
    Columbia/Montour/Snyder/UnionCornerstone Foundations Services Inc.
    1185  Mulls Hollow Rd.
    Selinsgrove, PA 17870
    		(330) 771-1116Special Instruction
    Columbia/Montour/Snyder/UnionDanville Child Development Center
    398 Wall Street
    Danville, PA 17821
    		(570) 275-4047Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Columbia/Montour/Snyder/UnionHeidi Mintzer
    121 Old Field Drive
    Bloomsburg, PA 17815
    		(570) 759-9944Speech Therapy
    Columbia/Montour/Snyder/UnionHope Enterprises
    2401 Reach Road
    Williamsport, PA 17701
    		(570) 326-3745Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Columbia/Montour/Snyder/UnionJill Oswald
    669 Queen Street
    Northumberland, PA 17857
    		(570) 898-6261Special Instruction
    Columbia/Montour/Snyder/UnionLaureen Purdy
    63 South Fourth Street
    Sunbury, PA 17801
    		(570) 898-1868Speech Therapist
    Columbia/Montour/Snyder/UnionLG Intervention Services, Inc.
    773 Saint Johns Road
    Drums, PA 18222
    		(570) 788-8320Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Columbia/Montour/Snyder/UnionMove and Grow Physical Therapy LLC
    621 Buffalo Road
    Lewisburg, PA 17837
    		(570) 441-4831Physical Therapy
    Columbia/Montour/Snyder/UnionNancy Brown
    1125 Washington Avenue
    Lewisburg, PA 17837
    		(570) 847-8811Physical Therapy
    Columbia/Montour/Snyder/UnionPamela Fisher
    415 Buggy Ln
    Mifflinburg PA 17844
    		(570) 966-0399Special Instruction
    Columbia/Montour/Snyder/UnionPaul Gola
    168 East 5th Street #1
    Bloomsburg, PA 17815-2206
    		(570) 301-6225Occupational Therapy
    Columbia/Montour/Snyder/UnionRay of Sunshine Developmental Services LLC.
    1220 Salem Rd
    Klingerstown PA 17941
    		(570) 847-1958Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Columbia/Montour/Snyder/UnionStepping Stones Rehabilitation, Inc.
    1551 Centre Turnpike
    Orwigsburg, PA 17961
    		(570) 366-3722Occupational Therapy 
    Speech Therapy
    Columbia/Montour/Snyder/UnionTara Helwig Enterprised LLC
    418 Railroad St.
    Danville, PA 17821
    		(570) 360-8646Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Columbia/Montour/Snyder/UnionWestern Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
    300 East Swissvale Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    		(412) 244-4235Special Instructor-Hearing
    CrawfordAchievement Center
    2420 West 23rd Street
    Erie, PA 16506
    		(814) 724-1333Independent Evaluations
    CrawfordBright Beginnings Therapy Services
    320 Hillcrest Dr.
    Edinboro PA
    		(814) 596-7306Speech Therapy
    CrawfordCarolyn Bliss RDN
    5105 Coventry Drive
    Erie, PA 16506
    		(814) 882-7111Nutrition
    CrawfordEaster Seals of Western Pennsylvania
    200 12th Street
    Franklin, PA 16323
    		(412) 281-9333Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    CrawfordEmily Wachter Early Intervention Services
    4108 Main Street
    Erie, PA 16511
    		(814) 688-8334Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    CrawfordFelisa Read
    8217 Westlake Road
    Fairview, PA 16415
    		(814) 823-6440Physical Therapy
    CrawfordGertrude A. Barber Center, Inc.
    100 Barber Place
    Erie, PA 16507
    		(814) 874-5671Audiology
    Nutrition
    Vision
    Bilingual Speech/Language Pathology
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Developmental/Special Instruction
    Behavior Management
    Deafness &amp; Hearing Impairments
    CrawfordJanet Trychin
    212 Cambridge Road
    Erie, PA 16511
    		(814) 897-1194Audiology
    CrawfordKathy Schreckengost
    3505 Tanager Drive
    Erie, PA 16506
    		(814) 440-6089Physical Therapy
    CrawfordMarianne McCreight
    728 Latonka Drive
    Mercer, PA 16137
    		(724) 699-3986Special Instruction
    CrawfordNext Step Therapy, Inc.
    PO Box 796
    Seneca, PA 16346
    		(814) 677-1390Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    CrawfordNorthwestern Tri County Intermediate Unit 5
    252 Waterford Street
    Edinboro, PA 16412
    		(800) 677-5610Vision Services
    CrawfordPositive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
    5375 William Flynn Hwy, Suite 8
    Gibsonia, PA 15044
    		(724) 444-5333Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Developmental Therapy
    Nutrition
    CrawfordSands Speech Therapy
    19240 Bockman Hollow Road
    Saegertown, PA 16433
    		(814) 547-1618Speech Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryAdvanta Therapy
    1078 Belair Drive
    Chambersburg, PA 17202
    		(717) 713-5955Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryAllegheny & Chesapeake Physical Therapists, Inc. d/b/a Pivot Physical Therapy
    3053 New Germany Road
    Ebensburg, PA 15931
    		(814) 472-2465Speech Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryAmy Hempt
    29 Old Stonehouse Road South
    Carlisle, PA 17013
    		(717) 329-9457Speech Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryAshley Yeager
    6343 Locust Ln
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
    		(570) 898-7517Special Instruction
    Cumberland/PerryAspirations
    PO Box 508
    Summerdale, PA 17093
    		(717) 732-3798Special Instruction
    Special Instruction - Hearing Infant Massage
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Social Work
    Special Instruction-Behavior
    Cumberland/PerryBehavior By Design
    1 Rathton Road
    York, PA 17403
    		(717) 885-5906Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Cumberland/PerryBuilding Blocks
    113 North 20th Street
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    		(717) 580-0302Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Cumberland/PerryCapital Area Intermediate Unit 15
    55 Miller Street, PO Box 489
    Summerdale, PA 17093-0849
    		(717) 732-8414Special Instruction-Hearing and Vision
    Services
    Cumberland/PerryConnections Intervention and Supports
    1491 S. Queen St.
    York, PA 17403
    		(717) 430-8896Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Infant Massage (PT)
    Translation
    Cumberland/PerryDalynn Stricker
    1928 Wynonah Dr.
    Auburn, PA 17922
    		(484) 651-9468Special Instruction
    Nutrition
    Cumberland/PerryDinnah Mitro
    205 Berkley Drive
    Harrisburg, PA 17112
    		(717) 343-1222Physical Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryEarly Intervention Specialists, Inc.
    6864 Susquehanna Trail South
    York, PA 17403
    		(717) 428-0150Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    Cumberland/PerryEaster Seals of South Central Pennsylvania
    2201 South Queen Street
    York, PA 17402
    		(717) 718-3514Speech Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryFeeding Little Bellies, LLC.
    7317 Cobble Stone Dr.
    Harrisburg, PA 17112
    		(717) 712-8225Special Instruction Nutrition
    Cumberland/PerryHealthPro Pediatrics LLC.
    206 Chestnut Lane
    North Wales, PA 19454
    		(215) 599-8107Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryInvo Healthcare Associates, LLC.
    1780 Kendarbren Drive
    Jamison, PA 18929
    		(800) 434-4686Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instructions
    Cumberland/PerryJamie Hunter
    1860 Felker Road
    Middletown, PA 17057
    		(717) 695-1387Speech Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryJamie Matthews
    518 W Main St.
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
    		(717) 379-4543Occupationla Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryJena Shovlin
    2619 N Second Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    		(717)576-1250Occupational Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryJena Vander Velden
    1603 Walnut Street
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    		(717) 421-7417Physical Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryJennifer Mattiko
    34 Brentwood Road
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    		(717) 730-0511Speech Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryJennifer Snyder
    2719 Hunt Club Drive
    York, PA 17402
    		(717) 418-0703Physical Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryJessica Gazsi
    221 Verbeke Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17102
    		(410) 206-7781Physical Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryJoanna Kirby
    1416 Green Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17102
    		(717) 395-5682Special Instruction
    Cumberland/PerryJoanne Peters
    109 Byers Road
    Millerstown, PA 17062
    		(717) 834-6634Occupational Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryKeith Parker
    1507 Walnut Street
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    		(302) 690-6993Occupational Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryKeystone Service Systems
    124 Pine Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    		(717) 232-7509Special Instruction
    Behavioral Assistive Technology
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryKimberly Snowden
    4 Dewberry Court
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
    		NASpeech Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryLeanne Broadbent
    5825 Fawn Meadow Lane
    Enola, PA 17025-1194
    		(717) 796-2209Speech Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryLiving Unlimited, Inc.
    4601 Locust Lane
    Harrisburg, PA 17109
    		(717) 526-2111Special Instruction
    Cumberland/PerryLynn M. Cummings, M.S., CCC-SLP
    318 Cloudless Sky Drive
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
    		(717) 512-2290Speech Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryMerle Crawford
    990 Carter Cove
    Hummelstown, PA 17036
    		(717) 608-3897Occupational Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryMy Therapy Tree
    255 N. 29th St.
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    		302-690-6993Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Hearing
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Cumberland/PerryNicole Custer
    1714 Fulton Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17102
    		(717) 571-2776Occupational Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryPatricia G. Acker-Bailey
    5243 Terrace Road
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
    		(717) 497-7157Speech Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryPediatric Therapy Specialists of South Central PA
    2316 Ocrakoke Island Court
    Chambersburg, PA 17202
    		(717) 816-0742Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Cumberland/PerryPinnacle Health Hospitals-Infant Development Program
    2645 North Third Street
    Community Health Center
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    		(717) 782-6880Special Instruction
    Behavioral Assistive Technology
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Audiology
    Cumberland/PerryRachel Heintzelman Bechtel
    614 Belle Vista Drive
    Enola, PA 17025
    		(717) 512-8769Special Instruction
    Cumberland/PerryShannon Sweeney
    6631 Evelyn Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17111
    		(717) 439-3508Physical Therapy
    Cumberland/PerrySovia Therapy, LLC.
    1015 Tiverton Road
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
    		(717) 379-4543Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction - Vision
    Occupational Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryStacy Foreman
    614 Mountain Road
    Boiling Springs, PA 17007
    		 Speech Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryTelana Virata
    200 Bailey Drive Suite 203-26
    Stewartstown, PA 70363
    		(443) 858-2482Speech Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryTheraplay, Inc.
    1345 Enterprise Drive Suite 100 A  
     West Chester PA 19380
    		(484) 787-2200Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Cumberland/PerryTherapy Resource Center
    5 Forrest Lawn Court
    Reading, PA 19606
    		(610) 301-3259Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
     Physical Therapy
    Special Therapy
    Special Instruction Hearing, Nutrition and behavior
    Cumberland/PerryTMB Developmental Therapy and Infant Massage, Inc.
    862 Hilltop Road
    Lemoyne, PA 17043
    		(717) 979-2987Independent Evaluator
    Cumberland/PerryUCP of Central PA
    925 Linda Lane
    Camp Hill PA 17011
    		(717) 737-3477Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy Nutrition
    Community Mapping
    Cumberland/PerryWestern Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
    300 East Swissvale Avenue
     Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    		(412) 244-4235Special Instruction-Hearing
    DauphinAlia Bonner El
    383 Schuylkill Ave.
    1st. Floor
    Reading PA 19601
    		(215) 510-8841Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    DauphinAspirations
    PO Box 508
    Summerdale, PA 17093
    		(717) 732-3798Special Instruction
    Special Instruction - Behavior, Hearing
    Infant Massage
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Social Work
    DauphinBarbara Weber
    151 Hawthorne Drive
    Hershey, PA 17033
    		(717) 533-5216Speech Therapy
    DauphinBehavior By Design
    1 Rathton Road
    York, PA 17403
    		(717) 885-5906Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    DauphinBonnie Quackenbush
    4705 Chatham Way
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    		(717) 657-0311Speech Therapy
    DauphinBuilding Blocks
    113 North 20th Street
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    		(717) 580-0302Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    DauphinCapital Area Intermediate Unit 15
    55 Miller Street, PO Box 489
    Summerdale, PA 17093-0849
    		(717) 732-8414Special Instruction - Hearing and Vision
    Services
    DauphinCherie Rodgers
    36 Alfred Drive
    Lewisberry, PA 17339
    		(717) 212-2275Speech Therapy
    DauphinChildren's Home of York
    77 Shoehouse Rd.
    York, PA 17406
    		(717) 755-1033Social Work/SI
    DauphinClassic Rehabilitation, LTD.
    500 River Avenue, Suite 245, 2nd Floor
    Lakewood, NJ 08701-4738
    		(732) 367-1888
    Toll Free (877) 367-1888    		Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Social Work
    Autism Services
    Special Instruction
    DauphinDebra Ziegler, OTR/L
    9103 Elizabethtown Road
    Elizabethtown, PA 17022
    		(717) 367-8629Occupational Therapy
    DauphinDevelopmental Disabilities Services of Lebanon Valley
    1126 Walnut Street
    Lebanon, PA 17042
    		(717) 274-3493Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    DauphinDinnah Mitro
    205 Berkley Drive
    Harrisburg, PA 17112
    		(717) 343-1222Physical Therapy
    DauphinEarly Intervention Specialists, Inc.
    6864 Susquehanna Trail South
    York, PA 17403
    		(717) 428-0150Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Nutrition
    DauphinFamily-Child Resources, Inc.
    3995 East Market Street
    York, PA 17402-2773
    		(717) 575-1227Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Nursing
    DauphinHappy Hearts, LLC.
    806 North Warren Street
    Orwigsburg, PA 17961
    		(215) 896-1983Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    DauphinHealthPro Pediatrics LLC.
    206 Chestnut Lane
    North Wales 19454
    		(215) 599-8107Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    DauphinInvo Healthcare Associates, LLC.
    1780 Kendarbren Drive
    Jamison, PA 18929
    		(800) 434-4686Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    DauphinIvy Rehab for Kids
    1345 Enterprise Drive Suite 100 A
    West Chester PA 19380
    		(484) 787-2200
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    DauphinJaime Hunter
    433 Edinburgh Road
    Middletown, PA 17057
    		(717) 695-1387Speech Therapy
    DauphinJessica Gazsi
    221 Verbeke Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17102
    		(717) 585-6541Physical Therapy
    DauphinJoanna Karns
    1416 Green Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17102
    		(717) 395-5682Special Instruction
    DauphinJulie Granito
    182 Village Glen Drive
    Harrisburg, PA 17112
    		(717) 503-2690Speech Therapy
    DauphinKaren Reale
    7 Silverleaf Drive
    Mount Joy, PA 17552
    		(717) 492-9167Occupational Therapy
    DauphinKeystone Service Systems
    124 Pine Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    		(717) 232-7509Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Assistive Technology
    DauphinLeah Blake
    1101 Kent Dr.
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
    		(610) 507-8223Special Instruction
    DauphinLiving Unlimited, Inc.
    4601 Locust Lane
    Harrisburg, PA 17109
    		(717) 526-2111Special Instruction
    DauphinLynn M. Cummings, M.S., CCC-SLP
    318 Cloudless Sky Drive
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
    		(717) 512-2290Speech Therapy
    DauphinMary Antes
    11 Greenleaf Lane
    Elizabethtown, PA 17022
    		(717) 361-9416Speech Therapy
    DauphinMerle Crawford
    990 Carter Cove
    Hummelstown, PA 17036
    		(717) 608-3897Occupational Therapy
    DauphinMy Therapy Tree
    255 N. 29th St.
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    		(D349302)-690-6993Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction
    Hearing Nutrition &amp; Behavior
    DauphinPediatric Physical Therapy, Inc.
    78 Locust Avenue
    Hershey, PA 19033
    		(717) 919-0208Physical Therapy
    DauphinPinnacle Health Hospitals-Infant Development Program
    2645 North Third Street
    Community Health Center
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    		(717) 782-6880Special Instruction-Behavioral
    Assistive Technology
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Audiology
    DauphinShannon Sweeney
    6631 Evelyn Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17111
    		(717) 439-3508Physical Therapy
    DauphinSovia Therapy, LLC
    1015 Tiverton Road
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
    		(717) 379-4543Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction - Vision
    DauphinSpeechCare, Inc. www.speechcare.com
    2137 Embassy Drive, Suite #103
    Lancaster, PA 17602-2877
    		(717) 569-8972Speech Therapy
    DauphinThe Vista Foundation
    1249 Cocoa Avenue
    Hershey, PA 17033
    		(717) 835-0310Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    DauphinTherapy Resource Center
    1634 West Thistle Drive
    Reading, PA 19610
    		(610) 301-3259Occupational Therapy
    DauphinTMB Developmental Therapy and Infant Massage, Inc.
    862 Hilltop Road
    Lemoyne, PA 17043
    		(717) 979-2987Independent Evaluator
    DauphinUnited Cerebral Palsy of Central PA
    925 Linda Lane
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    		(717) 737-3477Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
     Nutrition
    Community Mapping
    DauphinWestern Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
    300 East Swissvale Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    		(412) 244-4235Special Instruction-Hearing
    DelawareABA2DAY Behavior
    340 Media Station Road A-208
    Media, PA 19063
    		(561) 213-3738Special Instruction
    DelawareAlia Bonner El
    383 Schuylkill Ave.
    1st. Floor
    Reading PA 19601
    		(215) 510-8841Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    DelawareAshante Calhoun
    220 Osborn Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19128
    		(313) 600-1101Special Instruction
    DelawareBaby Cue Coaching
    205 S Park Way
    Apt B202
    Broomall, PA 19008
    		(610) 772-5680Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    DelawareBright Life Therapy
    2032 South Frazier Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19143
    		(267) 736-9099Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    DelawareChildren and Adult Disability & Educational Services
    401 Rutgers Avenue
    Swarthmore, PA 19081
    		(610) 543-8089Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    DelawareClarke Schools for Hearing and Speech
    455 South Roberts Road
    Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
    		(610) 525-9600Speech Therapy
    Audiology
    Special Instruction
    DelawareClassic Rehabilitation, LTD.
    500 River Avenue, Suite 245 (2nd Fl)
    Lakewood, NJ 08701-4738
    		(732) 367-1888
    Toll Free (877) 367-1888    		Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Social Work
    Autism Services
    Special Instruction
    DelawareDelaware County Intermediate Unit 25
    200 Yale Avenue
    Morton, PA 19070
    		(610) 938-9000Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Audiology
    DelawareDrive Frederick Magner and Associates
    1001 East Street Road
    Westtown, PA 19395
    		(215) 847-2408Special Instruction
    Nutrition
    Social Work
    DelawareEarly Childhood Specialists
    225 Hill Church Rd.
    Spring City, PA 19475
    		(610) 308-8714Special Instruction
    DelawareEaster Seals of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware Division
    468 North Middletown Road
    Media, PA 19063
    		(610) 565-2353Assistive Technology
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    DelawareEBS Educational Based Services
    200 Skiles Blvd.
    West Chester, PA 19382
    		(800) 578-7906Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    DelawareElwyn, Inc.
    111 Elwyn Road
    Elwyn, PA 19104
    		(215) 879-7652Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    DelawareEPIC
    909 Sumneytown Pike Suite 105
    PO Box 906
    Spring House, PA 19477
    		(267) 460-6222Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Nursing
    Nutrition
    DelawareHealthPro Pediatrics LLC
    206 Chestnut Lane
    North Wales, PA 19454
    		(215) 599-8107Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    DelawareIvy Rehab for Kids
    1345 Enterprise Drive Suite 100A
    West Chester PA 19380
    		(484) 787-2200Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    DelawareKen-Crest Services
    502 West Germantown Pike Suite 200, C237
    Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
    		(610) 825-9360Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy Nurse
    Special Instruction
    DelawareKids and Family, Inc.
    5 Northcrest Place
    Lakewood, NJ 08701
    		(215) 525-4970Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Social Work
    DelawareLife Health Strength Physical Therapy
    PO Box 12365
    Philadelphia, PA 19129
    		(267) 297-6499Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    DelawareMegan Ellow
    104 Valley View Rd
    Media, PA 19063
    		(484) 904-2753Social Work
    DelawareMisty Bullock
    2032 South Frazier Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19143
    		(267) 736-9099Occupational Therapy
    DelawareOverbrook School for the Blind
    6333 Malvern Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19151
    		(215) 877-0313Vision Services
    DelawarePediatric Therapeutic Services LLC
    525 Fayette Street
    Conshohocken, PA 19428
    		(610) 941-7020Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    DelawarePediatric Therapeutics, Inc.
    760 Newtown-Yardley Road
    Suite 114
    Newtown, PA 18940
    		(215) 497-0894Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    DelawarePennsylvania School for the Deaf
    100 West School House Lane
    Philadelphia, PA 19144
    		(215) 951-4701Social Work Audio
    Hearing Services
    Speech Therapy
    DelawarePinwheels Developmental and Therapeutic Services, Inc.
    225 Bishop Drive
    Aston, PA 19014
    		(610) 745-2233Special Instruction
    DelawareReaching Milestones Through Therapy, Inc.
    22 Maple Lane
    Glen Mills, PA 19342-2250
    		(610) 459-9719Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    DelawareRobert Dodds
    699 Boxwood Drive
    Aston, PA 4615
    		(610) 955-4615Speech Therapy
    DelawareSpeaking From The Heart, Inc.
    309 Exton Commons
    Exton, PA 19341
    		(610) 280-9201Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction - Hearing
    DelawareSunny Days Early Childhood Developmental Services, Inc.
    One North Belfield Avenue
    Havertown, PA 19083
    		(610) 449-1600Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Nutrition
    Special Instruction
    DelawareSunrise Therapy (Sunrise@Tender Touch)
    685 River Avenue
    Lakewood, NJ 08701
    		(888)701-3131Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Social Work
    Nutrition
    Special Instruction
    DelawareSunshine Therapy Club
    410 W. Township Line Road
    Havertown, PA 19083
    		(610) 853-9919Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Psychologist
    DelawareTeems, Inc.
    3200 Concord Road, Suite 103
    Aston, PA 19014
    		(610) 416-9556Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    DelawareThe Arc of Chester County
    900 Lawrence Drive
    West Chester, PA 19380
    		(610) 696-8090Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    DelawareTherapy Alternatives, P.C.
    148 Lakeview Drive
    Media, PA 19063
    		(610) 565-1545Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    DelawareTherapy Solutions, Inc.
    7051 West Passyunk Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19142
    		(215) 492-1223Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    ErieAchievement Center
    4950 West 23rd Street
    Erie, PA 16506
    		(888) 821-3110Special Instruction
    Nutrition
    Audiology
    Behavior Management
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech/Language Pathology
    Hearing Impaired Services
    Project Access
    Hearing Impaired Services
    Special Treatment Services including: Cleft Palate Treatment Planning; Kinesiotaping; Autism Services; Sensory Processing;
    Neuro-developmental Treatment;
    Flat Head Syndrome
    Management; and Torticollis
    ErieBebe Marin
    8110 Simit Lane
    Girard, PA 16417
    		(814) 882-0761Speech Therapy
    ErieCarolyn Danner-Bliss
    5105 Coventry Drive
    Erie, PA 16506
    		(814) 882-7111Special Instruction-Nutrition
    Certified in Childhood and Adolescent Weight Management
    ErieDowney Services
    2764 West 12th Street
    Erie, PA 16505
    		(814) 392-2496Speech Therapy
    ErieEmily Wachter Early Intervention Services
    4108 Main Street
    Erie, PA 16511
    		(814) 688-8334Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    ErieFelisa Read
    8217 Westlake Road
    Fairview, PA 16415
    		(814) 823-6440Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    ErieGertrude A. Barber Center, Inc.
    100 Barber Place
    Erie, PA 16507
    		(814) 874-5671Physical Therapy:
    Torticollis/Plagiocephaly; Mobility
    Occupational Therapy:
    Kinesio Taping; Visual Impairments;
    Sensory Impairments Speech/Language Pathology:
    Bilingual Therapy; Cleft Palate Treatment Oral Motor Delays
    Special Instruction
    Nutrition
    Hearing Impairment American Sign Language Behavior Management Autism
    ErieJanet Trychin
    212 Cambridge Road
    Erie, PA 16511
    		(814) 881-0984Audiologist/Auditory Therapy
    Special Instruction Hearing
    ErieKathy Schreckengost
    3505 Tanager Drive
    Erie, PA 16506
    		(814) 440-6089Physical Therapy
    Areas of Specialized Training: NDT (Neuro-Developmental Tx) Torticollis/Plagiocephaly
    Down Syndrome Autism
    Kinesio Taping
    ErieMelissa Hooks
    1155 Villa Sites Avenue
    Harborcreek, PA 16421
    		(814) 899-4742Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Behavior
    ErieMove & Play Therapy
    9520 Stateline Rd
    Northeast, PA 16428
    		(814) 725-0651Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    ErieSandra Luthringer
    5042 Peach Street
    Erie PA 16509
    		(814) 323-3626Special Instruction Nutrition
    ErieSara McCormick Early Intervention Services LLC
    1341 Liberty St.
    Erie, PA 16502
    		(814) 397-4090Speech Therapy
    ErieSunrise Therapy
    685 River Ave
    Lakewood NJ 08701
    		(732) 987-3829Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    FayetteaccessAbilities
    Murry Corporate Park
    1060 Corporate Lane
    Export, PA 15632
    		(724) 832-8272Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    SI Vision
    SI Hearing
    SI Behavior
    SI Nutrition
    FayetteBright Tomorrows by NTS
    1043 Campbell Street
    Blairsville, PA 15717
    		(724) 836-3116Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    Special Instruction Behavior
    FayetteLaughter and Language
    138 Harvest Lane
    Harrison City, PA 15636
    		(724) 374-4104Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    FayettePathways of SW PA
    130 Bill George Drive
    Waynesburg, PA 15370
    		(724) 627-3441Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Vision
    Special Instruction Hearing
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    FayetteRehablinks, LLC
    20 Freeport Street
    Delmont, PA 15626
    		(888) 546-5751Evaluation Services
    FayetteSpecialized Therapy and Related Services
    101 S Vine St, Suite 2
    Carmichaels, PA 15320
    		(724) 319-2043Special Instruction
    Special instruction Vision
    Special Instruction Hearing
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    FayetteThe ARC of Fayette County
    80 Old New Salem Road
    Uniontown, PA 15401
    		(724) 438-8416Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    FayetteTherapy Connections, LLC.
    804 Saint Clair Street
    Latrobe, PA 15650
    		(724) 879-8321Evaluation Services
    FayetteWestern Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
    300 East Swissvale Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    		(412) 244-4235Special Instruction Hearing
    Forest/WarrenBarry Simon
    1030 Kinzua Road
    Warren, PA 16365
    		(814) 688-0933Physical Therapy
    Forest/WarrenCare For Children
    723 East Main Street
    Bradford, PA 16701
    		(814) 362-4621Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Forest/WarrenChristine Topa CCC/SLP christinetopa1@yahoo.com
    23 1/2 Jackson Run Road
    Warren, PA 16365
    		(814) 688-0275Speech Therapy
    Forest/WarrenEmily Wachter Early Intervention Services
    4108 Main Street
    Erie, PA 16511
    		(814) 688-8334Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Forest/WarrenMary Buzard
    319 Moffit Ave
    Kane, PA 16735
    		(814) 837-8309Nurse
    Forest/WarrenMary Hartnett
    12265 Leslie Road
    Meadville, PA 16335
    		(814) 671-6839Independent Evaluator
    Forest/WarrenNext Step Therapy, Inc.
    PO Box 796
    Seneca, PA 16346
    		(814) 677-1390Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Forest/WarrenShelle Tubbs
    1 Evening Star Lane
    North Warren, PA 16365
    		(814) 726-2398Independent Evaluator
    Forest/WarrenThe Guidance Center
    PO Box 411
    Smethport, PA 16749
    		(814) 887-5591Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Franklin/FultonAdvanta Therapy
    PMB 225
    975 Wayne Avenue
    Chambersburg, PA 17201
    		(717) 658-2722Speech Therapy
    Franklin/FultonBuilding Blocks
    113 North 20th Street
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    		(717) 580-0302Independent Evaluations
    Franklin/FultonInvo Healthcare Associates, LLC.
    1780 Kendarbren Drive
    Jamison, PA 18929
    		(800) 434-4686Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Franklin/FultonKeystone Services System
    124 Pine Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    		(717) 232-7509Independent Evaluations
    Franklin/FultonLauren Everetts
    1684 Buck Hollow Road
    Big Cover Tannery, PA 17212
    		(717) 300-0268Physical Therapy
    Franklin/FultonPediatric Therapy Specialists of South Central PA
    2316 Ocracoke Island Court
    Chambersburg, PA 17202
    		(717) 816-0742Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Franklin/FultonTuscarora Intermediate Unit 11
    2527 US Hwy 522 South
    McVeytown, PA 17051
    		(814) 542-0451Special Instruction-Hearing
    Special Instruction-Vision
    Franklin/FultonUCP of South Central PA
    550 Cleveland Avenue, Suite 209
    Chambersburg, PA 17201
    		(717) 261-0931Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Nutrition
    Special Instruction
    GreeneaccessAbilities
    Murry Corporate Park
    1060 Corporate Lane
    Export, PA 15632
    		(724) 832-8272Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    SI Vision
    SI Hearing
    SI Behavior
    SI Nutrition
    GreeneAchieva
    711 Bingham Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15203
    		(724) 837-8159 X 132Independent Assessment
    GreeneArc of Fayette
    80 Old New Salem Road
    Uniontown, PA 15401
    		(724) 438-9042Independent Assessment
    GreeneCrossroads Speech and Hearing, Inc.
    3240 Washington Road, Suite 200
    McMurray, PA 15317
    		(724) 941-4434Speech Therapy
    Audiology
    GreeneDevelopmental Therapy Association
    10 Glenwood Place
    Pittsburgh, PA 15209
    		(724) 610-7208Independent Assessment
    GreeneIntegrated Care Corporation Inc.
    371 Bethel Church Rd.
    Ligonier, PA 15658
    		(724)  593-7447Special Instruction
    GreenePathways of SWPA, Inc
    130 Bill George Dr.
    Waynesburg, PA 15370
    		(724 ) 627-3441Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction-Vision
    Special Instruction-Hearing
    Special Instruction-Nutrition
    GreenePositive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
    5375 William Flynn Hwy, Suite 8
    Gibsonia, PA 15044
    		(724) 444-5333Independent Assessments
    GreeneSpecialized Therapy and Related Services.
    101 S Vine St, Suite 2
    Carmichaels, PA 15320
    		(724) 319-2043Special Instruction
    Special Instruction-Vision
    Special Instruction-Hearing
    Special Instruction-Behavior
    Special Instruction-Nutrition
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    GreeneTriad Behavior Support Services, LLC
    552 Washington Avenue
    Carnegie, PA 15106
    		(412) 429-1908Special Instruction Behavior
    Huntingdon/Mifflin/JuniataHuntingdon County PRIDE, Inc.
    1301 Mt. Vernon Avenue
    Huntingdon, PA 16652
    		(814) 643-5724Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Huntingdon/Mifflin/JuniataKids First Affiliated Services, LLC
    4 Sheraton Drive
    Altoona, PA 16601
    		(814) 949-2050Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Huntingdon/Mifflin/JuniataMifflin-Juniata Special Needs Center, Inc.
    31 South Dorcas Street, Suite A
    Lewistown, PA 17044
    		(717) 248-6261Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction-Behavior
    Huntingdon/Mifflin/JuniataSovia Therapy, LLC.
    1015 Tiverton Road
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
    		(717) 379-4543Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction-Vision
    Huntingdon/Mifflin/JuniataStrawberry Fields, Inc.
    3054 Enterprise Drive
    State College, PA 16801
    		(814) 234-6023Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Huntingdon/Mifflin/JuniataWestern Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
    300 East Swissvale Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    		(412) 244-4235Special Instruction-Hearing
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaAbilities Abound LLC
    38 Marion St.
    Waymart PA 18472
    		(570) 840-0523Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaBalance Pediatrics, Inc.
    317 Rose Street
    Peckville, PA 18452
    		(570) 840-8356Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaCompass Health System
    38 N Scott St
    Carbondale, PA 18407
    		(570) 280-2800Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaElizabeth Kippycash
    710 Jefferson Blvd
    Jefferson Twp, PA 18436
    		(570) 561-6639Physical Therapy
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaEllen Magnotta
    202 Bubernak Blvd.
    Old Forge, PA 18518
    		(410) 504-9418Special Instruction
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaHealthPro Pediatrics LLC
    206 Chestnut Lane
    North Wales, PA 19454
    		(215) 599-8107Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaKathleen Ann Salamon
    407 State Route 590
    Roaring Brook Twp., PA 18444
    		(570) 446-0380Special Instruction
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaLalit Shah
    114 Estate Drive
    Clarks Summit, PA 18411
    		(570) 357-5979Occupational Therapy
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaMary Cardinal
    1162 Bethany Turnpike
    Honesdale, PA 18431
    		(570) 352-8747Special Instruction-Vision
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaMatthew Murphy
    200 2nd Street
    Blakely, PA 18447
    		(570) 351-1890Physical Therapy
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaNancy Mucha
    961 Aberdeen Road
    Madison Township, PA 18444
    		(570) 470-6560Speech Therapy
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaPamela Ward
    170 West Shore Drive
    New Milford, PA 18501
    		(570) 396-9228Physical Therapy
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaPediatric and Adult Therapy Services, Inc.
    851 Commerce Blvd., Suite 107
    Dickson City, PA 18519
    		(570) 489-5561Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaSaint Joseph's Center
    2010 Adams Avenue
    Scranton, PA 18509
    		(570) 342-8379Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaSpecial Education & Development
    PO Box 961
    Effort, PA 18330
    		(570) 656-4047Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Nutrition
    Nursing
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaStaying in Motion LLC
    710 Jefferson Blvd
    Jefferson Township, PA 18436
    		(570) 561-6639Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaSunshine Therapeutic Services
    PO Box 41
    Long Pond, PA 18334
    		570-396-9228Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaSupport Services for Infants and Toddlers
    20 Michelle Drive
    Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
    		(570) 262-6850Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaTamara Murray
    1205 Richmont Street
    Scranton, PA 18509
    		(570) 343-4646Speech Therapy
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaTherapy Unlimited, LLC.
    312 North Washington Avenue
    Scranton, PA 18503
    		(570) 947-8103Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaU.S. Healthcare Services, LLC.
    4578 Oakwood Lane
    Nazareth, PA 18064
    		(732) 804-8028
    (570) 468-2860    		Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaUnited Cerebral Palsy of NE PA
    425 Wyoming Avenue
    Scranton, PA 18503
    		(570) 347-3357Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Lackawanna/SusquehannaWestern Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
    300 East Swissvale Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    		(412) 244-4235Special Instruction-Hearing
    LancasterBehavior Interventions, Inc.
    538 Shoemaker Road, Suite 230
    King of Prussia, PA 19406
    		(610) 246-9382Special Instruction
    LancasterCerebral Palsy Association of Chester County, Inc.
    749 Springdale Drive
    Exton, PA 19341
    		(610) 524-5850Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Nurse
    LancasterDebra Ziegler
    9103 Elizabethtown Road
    Elizabethtown, PA 17022
    		(717) 367-8629Occupational Therapy
    LancasterDonna Ott

    		(484) 374-0205Physical Therapy
    LancasterEarly Intervention Specialists
    225 Hill Church Rd.
    Spring City, PA 19475
    		(610) 308-8714Special Instruction
    LancasterEarly Intervention Specialists, Inc.
    6864 Susquehanna Trail
    South York, PA 17403
    		(717) 428-0150Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Nutrition
    Nursing
    Social Work
    LancasterEBS Early Intervention
    200 Skiles Blvd.
    West Chester, PA 19382
    		(800) 578-7906Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LancasterEphrata Community Hospital
    136-E Lake Street
    Ephrata, PA 17522
    		(717) 738-7979 X 108Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    LancasterGrow with Me
    16 Willow View Blvd.
    Willow St. PA 17584
    		(717) 598-0319Speech Therapy
    LancasterHealthPro Pediatrics LLC.
    206 Chestnut Lane
    North Wales 19454
    		(215) 599-8107Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    LancasterHelping Hands Therapy, Inc.
    349 Hawthorne Drive
    Denver, PA 17517
    		(717) 336-2829
    (717) 283-6673    		Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LancasterIntegrated Therapy Service, LLC.
    4141 Hill Terrace Drive
    Sinking Spring, PA 19608
    		(610) 698-8383Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    LancasterIvy Rehab for Kids
    1345 Enterprise Drive Suite 100 A
     West Chester PA 19380
    		(484) 787-2200Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    LancasterJ. Cornack Therapy
    604 Courthouse Circle
    Lititz, PA 17543
    		(717) 381-0709Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LancasterLehman Speech and Language Services
    2326 Valley Road
    East Petersburg, PA 17520
    		(717) 951-3479Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LancasterLittle Voices LLC
    6201 Bayberry Ave.
    Manheim, PA 17545
    		(717) 571-7617Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    LancasterSchreiber Pediatric Rehab Center
    625 Community Way
    Lancaster, PA 17603
    		(717) 393-0425Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    LancasterSovia Therapy, LLC.
    1015 Tiverton Road
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
    		(717) 379-4543Occupational Therapy
    LancasterSpeech Care, Inc.
    2137 Embassy Drive #103
    Lancaster, PA 17603-2877
    		(717) 569-8972Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LancasterSunny Days Early Childhood Developmental Services, Inc.
    One North Belfield Avenue
    Havertown, PA 19083
    		(610) 449-1600Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LancasterThe S. June Smith Center
    600 Eden Road, Building 1
    Lancaster, PA 17601
    		(717) 299-4829Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LancasterTherapy Resource Center
    5 Forrest Lawn Court
    Reading, PA 19606
    		(610) 301-3259Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LancasterVisionCorps
    244 North Queen Street
    Lancaster, PA 17603
    		(717) 291-5951Special Instruction
    LawrenceAchieva
    711 Bingham Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15203
    		(724) 837-8159 X 132Independent Assessment
    Special Instruction
    LawrenceAdam Brooks
    287 Presnar Drive
    New Castle, PA 16105
    		(724) 866-0271Speech Therapy
    LawrenceAllegheny Valley Institute for the Development of Learning (AVID)
    1607 3rd Street, 3rd Floor
    Beaver, PA 15009
    		(724) 728-8400Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LawrenceBrianne Roth
    207 Chadwick Trl.
    Cranberrytown, PA 16066
    		(814) 221-8511Physical Therapy
    LawrenceCarie Dunworth
    366 Airport Road
    Mercer, PA 16137
    		(724) 301-8777Special Instructor
    LawrenceJanet Trychin
    212 Cambridge Road
    Erie, PA 16511
    		(814) 897-1194Audiologist
    LawrenceLifesteps, Inc.
    383 New Castle Road
    Butler, PA 16001
    		(724) 283-1010Independent Evaluations
    LawrenceMidwestern Intermediate Unit 4
    453 Maple Street
    Grove City, PA 16127
    		(724) 458-6700Vision Audiology
    Teacher of the Hearing Impaired
    LawrencePARC
    101 South Mercer Street
    New Castle, PA 16101
    		(724) 658-8515Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    LawrencePediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
    3023 Wilmington Road
    New Castle, PA 16105
    		(724) 656-8814
    Toll-free: (855) 270-1397    		Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Vision
    Nutrition Behavior
    LawrencePositive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
    5375 William Flynn Hwy, Suite 8
    Gibsonia, PA 15044
    		(724) 444-5333Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Developmental Therapy
    Nutrition
    LawrencePositive Steps Therapy, LLC.
    5485 Route 8
    Gibsonia, PA 15044
    		(724) 444-5333Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LawrenceWestern Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
    300 East Swissvale Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    		(412) 244-4235Special Instruction-Hearing
    LebanonAKT Therapy
    1006 Ridge View Drive
    Orwigsburg, PA 17961
    		(570) 807-6420Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LebanonAspirations
    2023 Mountain Pine Dr.
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
    		(717)512-8769Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction - Hearing
    Social Work
    Speech Therapist
    LebanonConnections Early Intervention and Supports
    1497 S. Queen St.
    York, PA 17403
    		(717) 430-8896Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    LebanonDevelopmental & Disability Services of Lebanon Valley (DDS)
    1126 Walnut Street
    Lebanon, PA 17042

    (717) 274-3493    		Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    EIS
    LebanonDinnah Mitro
    205 Berkley Drive
    Harrisburg, PA 17112
    		(717) 343-1222Physical Therapy
    LebanonEphrata Community Hospital
    169 Martin Avenue
    Ephrata, PA 17522
    		(717) 738-7979 X 108Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    LebanonEsperanza Network, LLC
    6215 Blue Bird Ave
    Ste E.
    Harrisburg, PA 17223
    		(802) 461-8214Special Instruction
    LebanonHealthPro Pediatrics LLC.
    206 Chestnut Lane
    North Wales 19454
    		(215) 599-8107Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    LebanonHelping Hands Therapy
    213 Linda Terrace
    Ephrata, PA 17522
    		(717) 721-6247Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LebanonIvy Rehab for Kids
    1345 Enterprise Drive, Suite 100 A
    West Chester PA 19380
    		(484) 787-2200Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LebanonLehman Speech and Language Services
    2326 Valley Road
    East Petersburg, PA 17520
    		(717) 659-2483Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LebanonLittle Learners Early Intervention LLC
    708 Janlan Rd
    Lebanon, PA 17042
    		(717) 598-6066Special Instruction
    LebanonLuAnn Frentz
    212 Brunswick Lane
    Palmyra, PA 17078
    		(717) 756-8465Special Instruction
    LebanonPinnacle Health Hospitals-Infant Development Program
    2645 North Third Street
    Community Health Center
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    		(717) 782-6880Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LebanonPlaytime Therapy
    911 Hetrick Avenue
    Palmyra, PA 17078
    		(717) 832-1015Physical Therapy
    LebanonProStat, Inc.
    1901 Bernville Road
    Reading, PA 19601
    		(610) 736-9000Speech Therapy
    LebanonRight Start Children's Services, LLC.
    204 Cameron Drive
    Douglassville, PA 19518
    		(484) 529-9663Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    LebanonS. June Smith Center
    600-1 Eden Road
    Lancaster, PA 17601
    		(717) 299-4829Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    LebanonSpeechCare, Inc.
    2137 Embassy Drive, Suite 103
    Lancaster, PA 17603
    		(717) 569-8972Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LebanonStep by Step Pediatric Therapy, Inc.
    1701 Reading Blvd.
    Wyomissing, PA 19610
    		(610) 360-1165Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    LebanonTherapy Resource Center
    5 Forrest Lawn Court
    Reading, PA 19606
    		(610) 301-3251Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LebanonTMB Developmental Therapy and Infant Massage, Inc.
    862 Hilltop Road
    Lemoyne, PA 17043
    		(717) 979-2987Independent Evaluations
    LebanonTummy Time Academy LLC
    2406 N. 2nd St.
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    		(717) 710-6920Special Instruction
    LebanonUnited Cerebral Palsy of Central PA
    925 Linda Lane
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    		(717) 737-3477Nutrition Support
    LebanonVisionCorps
    244 North Queen Street
    Lancaster, PA 17603
    		(717) 291-5951Special Instruction
    LebanonWestern Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
    300 East Swissvale Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    		(412) 244-4235SI Hearing
    LebanonYouth Advocate Programs, Inc.
    2007 North Third Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17102
    		(717) 232-7580Special Instruction
    LehighAlana Smoyer, MS, CCC-SLP
    4842 Mountain Road
    Slatington, PA 18080
    		(610) 730-3027Speech Therapy
    LehighAmy Rau. OTR/L
    418 Prospect Street
    Catasauqua, PA 18032
    		(610) 509-9597Occupational Therapy
    LehighBaby Cue Coaching
    205 S Park Way
    Apt B202
    Broomall, PA 19008
    		(610) 772-5680Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    LehighCarbon-Lehigh Intermediate Unit 21
    4210 Independence Drive
    Schnecksville, PA 18078
    		(610) 769-4111Special Instruction
    LehighChildren's Therapy Services, LLC.
    1512 Westview Drive
    Coopersburg, PA 18036
    		(610) 928-0200Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech/Language Pathology
    Bi-lingual (Spanish/English) proficiency
    Special Instruction:
    Speech Teachers/Language Coach
    Vision
    Deaf/Hard of Hearing
    LehighChristine Symonds Berger, PT
    5255 Creekview Drive
    Orefield, PA 18069
    		(610) 704-4231Physical Therapy
    LehighConnective Intervention Services, LLC.
    4670 Berwyn Lane
    Macungie, PA 18062
    		(610) 909-4051Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LehighCynthia Miles & Associates
    3721 Cresent Court West
    Whitehall, PA 18052
    		(610) 820-7667Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LehighDonna Ott

    		(484) 374-0205Physical Therapy
    LehighEaster Seals Eastern Pennsylvania
    1501 Lehigh Street, Suite 201
    Allentown, PA 18103
    		(610) 289-0114Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction - Vision, Behavior
    LehighEaster Seals of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Montgomery Division
    1161 Forty Foot Road
    Kulpsville, PA 19443
    		(215) 368-7000Independent Evaluation Services
    Nursing
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    LehighEPIC
    909 Sumneytown Pike, Suite 105
    PO Box 906
    Spring House, PA 19477
    		(267) 460-6222Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Nursing
    Nutrition
    LehighGood Shepherd Pediatric Clinic
    Good Shepherd Plaza
    Pediatric Department
    850 South Fifth Street
    Allentown, PA 18103
    		(610) 776-8334Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    LehighGormas Speech Pathology, Inc.
    2427 Saucon Circle
    Emmaus, PA 18049
    		(484) 553-7324Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LehighHealthPro Pediatrics LLC
    206 Chestnut Lane
    North Wales, PA 19454
    		(215) 599-8107Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LehighHelping Hands Therapy
    204 Cameron Drive
    Douglassville, PA 19518
    		(484) 529-9663Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LehighJump Start of the Lehigh Valley, LLC
    930 Springhouse Road
    Allentown, PA 18104
    		(610) 390-5014Occupational Therapy
    LehighK & S Therapies, Inc.
    2314 East Buck Road
    Pennsburg, PA 18073
    		(215) 206-5013Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LehighLamm & Associates Pediatric Therapy, Inc.
    4622 Berwyn Lane
    Macungie, PA 18062
    		(610) 349-0169Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LehighLehigh Valley Health Network
    707 Hamilton St.
    Allentown, PA 18101
    		(484) 884-3219Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    LehighLisa Perez, MS, CCC/SLP
    4009 Redwood Drive
    Bethlehem, PA 18020
    		(610) 653-3143Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LehighMLA Management, Inc.
    75 Yellow Run Road
    Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
    		(570) 788-8320Occupational Therapy
    LehighPediatric Therapuetic Services, LLC
    525 Fayette Street
    Conshohocken, PA 19428
    		(610) 941-7020Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LehighReach Therapy Services, LLC.
    3477 Corporate Parkway, Suite 100
    Center Valley, PA 18034
    		(484) 614-5264Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LehighSally Abuzzese, OTR/L
    104 Franklin Court 49
    Bethlehem, PA 18020
    		(484) 347-4073Occupational Therapy
    LehighSayegh Pediatric Therapy Services, P.C.
    4150 Redbud Drive
    Whitehall, PA 18052
    		(610) 739-8654Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
     Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LehighSpeech Works of the Lehigh Valley, LLC.
    4910 Beech Court
    Schnecksville, PA 18078
    		(610) 799-5050Speech Therapy
    Bilingual
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LehighSt. Lukes Hospital
    3721 Crescent Ct W
    Whitehall, PA 18052
    		(484) 526-4768Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LehighSunny Days Early Childhood Developmental Services, Inc.
    One North Belfield Avenue
    Havertown, PA 19083
    		(610) 449-1600Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LehighSunrise Therapy
    685 River Ave
    Lakewood NJ 08701
    		(732) 987-3829Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    LehighUS Healthcare Services, LLC.
    4578 Oakwood Lane
    Nazareth, PA 18064
    		(732) 804-8028
    (570) 468-2860    		Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Hearing Services
    LehighVia of the Lehigh Valley, Inc.
    336 West Spruce Street
     Bethlehem, PA 18018
    		(610) 317-8000Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Luzerne/WyomingAbilities Abound LLC
    38 Marion St.
    Waymart PA 18472
    		(570) 840-0523Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Vision
    Special Instruction Hearing
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Luzerne/WyomingBridget Fitzsimmons
    7 Hickorywood Dr.
    Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
    		(570)592-4946Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Luzerne/WyomingDeborah Santee
    189 Bridge Street
    Tunkhannock, PA. 18657
    		(570) 836-1438Special Instruction
    Luzerne/WyomingEarly Intervention Professionals
    2401 Lakeside Drive
    Harveys Lake, PA 18618
    		(570) 674-7963Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Vision
    Luzerne/WyomingElizabeth Kippycash
    710 Jefferson Blvd.
    Jefferson Township, PA 18436
    		(570) 561-6639
    Physical Therapy
    Luzerne/WyomingEllen Magnotta
    202 Bubernak Blvd.
    Old Forge, PA 18518
    		(410) 504-9418Special Instruction
    Luzerne/WyomingEncore Therapy Services, Inc.
    2209 Schooley Road
    Harding, PA 18643
    		(570) 262-5588Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Luzerne/WyomingHealthPro Pediatrics LLC
    206 Chestnut Lane
    North Wales, PA 19454
    		(215) 599-8107Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Luzerne/WyomingJoseph Schuster
    37 Bryden Street
    Pittston, PA 18640
    		(570) 604-8305Occupational Therapy
    Luzerne/WyomingKathleen Pohlman
    148 Schoolhouse Hill Road
    Mehoopany, PA 18629
    		(570) 833-5137Special Instruction
    Luzerne/WyomingL. G. Intervention Specialists, Inc.
    773 Street Johns Road
    Drums, PA 18222
    		(570) 788-8320Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Luzerne/WyomingLuzerne Intermediate Unit 18
    368 Tioga Avenue
    Kingston, PA 18704
    		(570) 287-9681Special Instruction for Deaf/DOH
    Audiology
    Speech Services
    Occupational Therapy
    Luzerne/WyomingMary Lou Williams
    441 North Pioneer Street
    Dallas, PA 18612
    		(570) 262 9836Physical Therapy
    Luzerne/WyomingMelinda Godshall
    RR 1 Box 50
    Wyalusing, PA 18853
    		(570) 746-1091Physical Therapy
    Luzerne/WyomingSayegh Pediatric Therapy Services, P.C.
    4150 Redbud Drive W
    Whitehall, PA 18052-1952
    		(610) 739-8654Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Vision
    Luzerne/WyomingSpecial Education & Development(SPED) Early intervention Services
    PO Box 961
    Effort, PA 18330
    		(570) 656-4047Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Luzerne/WyomingSupport Services for Infants and Toddlers
    20 Michelle Drive
    Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
    		(570) 262-6850Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction - Vision
    Luzerne/WyomingUS Healthcare Services, LLC.
    4578 Oakwood Lane
    Nazareth, PA 18064
    		(732) 804-8028Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Luzerne/WyomingWestern Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
    300 East Swissvale Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    		(412) 244-4235Special Instruction-Hearing
    Luzerne/WyomingWindhorse Physical Therapy, LLC.
    PO Box 225
    Meadville, PA 16335
    		 Physical Therapy
    Luzerne/WyomingWyoming Valley Children's Association
    1133 Wyoming Avenue
    Forty-Fort, PA 18704
    		(570) 714-1246Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Lycoming/ClintonAndrea Clark
    23 Charlotte Street
    Williamsport, PA 17701
    		(570) 323-3228Special Instruction/Sign
    Lycoming/ClintonBlast Intermediate Unit 17
    PO Box 3609, 2400 Reach Road
    Williamsport, PA 17701
    		(570) 323-8561Teacher of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
    Lycoming/ClintonCarol Bankus
    1008 Claire Road
    Montoursville, PA 17754
    		(570) 368-1624Speech Therapy
    Lycoming/ClintonCentral Intermediate Unit 10
    345 Link Road West
    Decatur, PA 16878
    		(814) 342-0884Teach of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Teacher for the Visually Impaired
    Lycoming/ClintonChristina Dorward
    116 South Market Street
    Muncy, PA 17756
    		(570) 546-9368Occupational Therapy
    Lycoming/ClintonCrystie Fritz
    1155 Mexico Road
    Milton, PA 17847
    		(570) 428-2207Special Instruction
    Lycoming/ClintonDarlene Baclawski
    1210 Bonair Drive
    Williamsport, PA 17701
    		(570) 323-4555Speech Therapy
    Lycoming/ClintonDonna O'Brien
    2132 Kellyburg Road
    Trout Run, PA 17771
    		(570) 651-5001Speech Therapy
    Lycoming/ClintonHope Enterprises, Inc.
    PO Box 1837
    Williamsport, PA 17703-1837
    		(570) 326-3745Special Instruction
    Lycoming/ClintonInfant Development, Inc.
    980 East Water Street
    Lock Haven, PA 17745
    		(570) 748-3928Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Lycoming/ClintonJoy Diefferderfer
    PO Box 272
    Cogan Station, PA 17728
    		(570) 220-8660Speech Therapy
    Lycoming/ClintonKaren Scampone
    830 Faxon Pkwy.
    Williamsport, PA 17701
    		(570) 651-0033Speech Therapy
    Lycoming/ClintonL.C.C.C.S. Children's Development Center
    625 West Edwin Street
    Williamsport, PA 17701
    		(570) 326-0565Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Lycoming/ClintonLaura Rowland
    249 Edward Drive
    Bellefonte, PA 16823
    		(814) 353-1492Speech Therapy
    Lycoming/ClintonLeslie Heiney
    30 Hunter Drive
    Muncy, PA 17756
    		(570) 584-3540Speech Therapy
    Lycoming/ClintonLinda Rennels
    1411 Pebblewood Lane
    Williamsport, PA 17701
    		(570) 220-0886Speech Therapy
    Lycoming/ClintonLynette Belford
    105 Laurel Run Circle
    Williamsport, PA 17701
    		(570) 326-0565Speech Therapy
    Lycoming/ClintonMarie Cummings
    128 Eldred St.
    Williamsport, PA 17701
    		(570) 971-8139Speech Therapy
    Lycoming/ClintonMarilyn O'Neill
    1860 Kenyon Avenue
    Cogan Station, PA 17728
    		(570) 494-8732Teacher of the Deaf and Hard of
    Hearing
    Lycoming/ClintonNorth Central Sight Services
    2121 Reach Road
    Williamsport, PA 17701
    		(570) 323-9401Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Hearing/Vision
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    Lycoming/ClintonPatricia Chuprinski
    102 Sprout Street
    Muncy, PA 17756
    		(570) 546-6443Independent Evaluator
    Speech Therapy
    Lycoming/ClintonSpecialized Children's Services
    1045 James Street
    Syracuse, NY 13203
    		(315) 425-1004Special Instruction
    Lycoming/ClintonThe Joy of Speech
    1766 State Route 973W
    Cogan Station, PA 17728
    		(570) 220-8660Speech Therapy
    McKeanCare For Children
    723 East Main Street
    Bradford, PA 16701
    		(814) 362-4621Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    McKeanElizabeth Costello
    604 West Washington Street
    Bradford, PA 16701
    		(814) 368-4545Speech Therapy
    McKeanEmily Wachter Early Intervention Services
    4108 Main Street
    Erie, PA 16511
    		(814) 688-8334Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Evaluation Services
    McKeanErin Smith-Bockmier
    3479 Union Valley Road
    Olean, NY 14760
    		(716) 244-1272Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    McKeanMary Buzard
    319 Moffitt Avenue
    Kane, PA 16735
    		(814) 837-8309Independent Evaluations
    Nursing
    McKeanMilestones Physical Therapy
    39 Midway Road
    Kane, PA 16735
    		(814) 598-6422Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    McKeanSamantha Walters swalters74@gmail.com
    10 Russell Blvd.
    Bradford, PA 16701
    		(412) 414-1986Special Instruction - Hearing
    McKeanThe Guidance Center
    PO Box 411
    Smethport, PA 16749
    		(814) 887-5591Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Teacher of the Visually Impaired
    Teacher of the Hearing Impaired
    Physical Therapy
    MercerAdam Brooks
    287 Presnar Drive
    New Castle, PA 16105
    		(724) 866-0271Speech Therapy
    MercerAdventure Time Pediatric Therapy & Learning Center, LLC
    120 South Broad Street, Suite A
    Grove City, PA 16127
    		(814) 758-9201Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    MercerErin Wojtanoski
    1020 Carroll Lane
    Hermitage, PA 16148
    		(724) 854-9047Occupational Therapy
    MercerG. Jeannine Bowmer
    47 Bowmer Farm Lane
    Stoneboro, PA 16153
    		(724) 967-4179Special Instruction
    MercerGail Donaldson
    PO Box 423
    Clintonville, PA 16372
    		(814) 758-9201Speech Therapy
    MercerGeorge M. Yute
    1291 Pulaski-Mercer Road
    Mercer, PA 16137
    		(724) 992-8745Physical Therapy
    MercerJennifer Bandi
    7 Mulberry Court
    Grove City, PA 16127
    		(724) 992-2071Speech Therapy
    MercerJodi Raymer
    524 Reynolds Road
    Greenville, PA 16125
    		(724) 456-7913Physical Therapy
    MercerMandy Fry
    3483 Cardinal Drive
    Sharpsville, PA 16150
    		(724) 866-5353Occupational Therapy
    MercerMarianne McCreight
    728 Latonka Drive
    Mercer, PA 16137
    		(724) 699-3986Special Instruction
    MercerMelissa Gren-Fuller
    21010 Shore Drive
    Meadville, PA 16335
    		(814) 720-9965Speech Therapy
    MercerMidwestern Intermediate Unit 4
    453 Maple Street
    Grove City, PA 16127
    		(724) 458-6700Special Instruction-Hearing & Vision
    MercerNext Step Therapy, Inc.
    145 Steffee Blvd.
    Seneca, PA 16346
    		(814) 677-1390Speech Therapy
    MercerNichole Frost
    184 Dougherty Avenue
    Sharon, PA 16146
    		(724) 456-5858Speech Therapy
    MercerPediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
    3023 Wilmington Road
    New Castle, PA 16105
    		(724) 656-8014
    Toll-free: (855) 270-1397    		Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Vision
    Nutrition
    Behavior
    MercerPositive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
    5375 William Flynn Hwy, Suite 8
    Gibsonia, PA 15044
    		(724)444-5333Independent Assessments
    MercerSusan Hennon
    608 Forest Dr.
    Grovew City, PA 16127
    		(814) 221-5310Occupational Therapy
    MontgomeryABA2DAY Behavior
    340 Media Station Road A-208
    Media, PA 19063
    		(561) 213-3738Special Instruction
    MontgomeryAlia Bonner El
    383 Schuylkill Ave.
    1st. Floor
    Reading PA 19601
    		(215) 510-8841Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    MontgomeryAnastasia Care Services, LLC
    2225 Sycamore St.
    Harrisburg, PA 17111
    		(484) 862-5270Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Hearing
    Special Instruction Behavior
    MontgomeryAshante Calhoun
    220 Osborn St.
    Philadelphia, PA 19128
    		(313) 600-1101Special Instruction
    MontgomeryBaby Cue Coaching
    205 S Park Way
    Apt B202
    Broomall, PA 19008
    		(610) 772-5680Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    MontgomeryBarbara Faggins
    910 E R Henhouse Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19138
    		(610) 853-9919Special Instruction
    MontgomeryBright Life Therapy
    2032 South Frazier Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19143
    		(267) 736-9099Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    MontgomeryClassic Rehabilitation, LTD.
    500 River Avenue, Suite 245, 2nd Fl
    Lakewood, NJ 08701-4738
    		(732) 367-1888
    Toll Free (877) 367-1888    		Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Social Work
    Autism Services
    Special Instruction
    MontgomeryConnective Intervention Services
    4674 Berwyn Lane
    Macungie, PA 18062
    		(610) 909-4051Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction - Vision
    Special Instruction - Hearing
    MontgomeryDarlene Powell
    2701 Elroy Road
    Hatfield, PA 19440
    		570-856-4923Speech Therapy
    MontgomeryDonna Ott

    		(848) 374-0205Physical Therapy
    MontgomeryEarly Childhood Assessment (ECAS)
    431 Morris Road
    Ambler, PA 19002
    		(610) 506-6758Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    MontgomeryEarly Childhood Specialists
    225 Hill Church Rd.
    Spring City, PA 19475
    		(610) 308-8714Special Instruction
    MontgomeryEaster Seals of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Montgomery Division
    1161 Forty Foot Road
    Kulpsville, PA 19443
    		(215) 368-7000Assistive Technology
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Social Work
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction - Behavior Speech Therapy
    MontgomeryEPIC
    909 Sumneytown Pike, Suite 105
    PO Box 906
    Spring House, PA 19477
    		(267) 460-6222Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Nursing
    Nutrition
    MontgomeryFishers of Knowledge Special Beginnings
    8305 Ridge Ave Floor 2
    Philadelphia, PA 19128
    		(215) 621-6676Special Instruction
    MontgomeryGoldstar Rehabilitation, Inc.
    822 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 306
    Narberth, PA 19072
    		(215) 220-2210Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    MontgomeryHealthPro Pediatrics LLC
    206 Chestnut Lane
    North Wales, PA 19454
    		(215) 599-8107Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    MontgomeryIvy Rehab for Kids
    1345 Enterprise Drive
    Suite 100A
    West Chester PA 19380
    		(484) 787-2200Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
     Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    MontgomeryK & S Therapies, Inc.
    2314 East Buck Road
    Pennsburg, PA 18073
    		(215) 300-2144Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    MontgomeryKen-Crest Services
    502 West Germantown Pike Suite 200
    Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
    		(610) 825-9360Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Social Work
    MontgomeryKutest Kids
    110 Bala Avenue
    Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
    		(610) 227-0388Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    MontgomeryLife Health Strength Physical Therapy
    PO Box 12365
    Philadelphia, PA 19129
    		(267) 297-6499Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    MontgomeryMisty Bullock
    2032 South Frazier Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19143
    		(267) 736-9099Occupational Therapy
    MontgomeryMontgomery Intermediate Unit 23
    1605 West Main Street
    Norristown, PA 19403
    		(610) 755-9416Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction - Hearing Audiology
    MontgomeryNyman Associates
    220 Commerce Dr
    Fort Washinggton, PA 19034
    		(215) 653-7220Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    MontgomeryOverbrook School for the Blind
    6333 Malvern Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19151
    		(215) 877-0313Teacher of the Visually Impaired/Mobility Specialist
    MontgomeryPediatric Therapuetic Services, LLC
    525 Fayette Street
    Conshohocken, PA 19428
    		(610) 941-7020Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    MontgomeryPennsylvania Diversity Children's Organization
    2337 Philmont Avenue, Suite 106
    Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006

    (267) 571-2469    		Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    MontgomeryRamsey Education Development Institute (REDI)
    455 South Gulph Road, Suite 230
    King of Prussia, PA 19406
    		(610) 992-0555Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Hearing
    Social Work
    Nutrition
    MontgomeryRancour Therapy LLC
    1490 N. Wales Rd
    Blue Bell, PA 19422
    		(585) 760-9276Occupational Therapy
    MontgomerySejal Patel
    4329 Rexford Drive
    Bethlehem, PA 18020
    		(917) 306-5579Occupational Therapy
    MontgomerySpeech Momi LLC.
    125 Woodland Dr
    Lansdale, PA 19446
    		(215) 534-3581Speech Therapy
    MontgomerySunrise Therapy (Sunrise@Tender Touch)
    685 River Avenue
    Lakewood, NJ 08701
    		(888)701-3131Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Social Work
    Nutrition
    Special Instruction
    MontgomerySunshine Therapy Club
    410 W. Township Line Rd.
    Havertown PA 19083
    		(610) 853-9919Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    MontgomeryThe ARC Alliance Children's Service
    3075 Ridge Pike
    Eagleville, PA 19403
    		(610) 265-4700Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction, Vision, Hearing, Behavior, Nutrition
    Social Work
    MontgomeryThe Arc of Chester County
    900 Lawrence Drive
    West Chester, PA 19380
    		(610) 696-8090Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    MontgomeryThe Clarke Schools
    455 South Roberts Road
    Byrn Mawr, PA 19010-2131
    		 Special Instruction - Hearing
    NorthamptonBaby Cue Coaching
    205 S Park Way
    Apt B202
    Broomall, PA 19008
    		(610) 772-5680Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    NorthamptonBackyard Treehouse Pediatric Therapy Center, P.C.
    25 South Broad Street, Suite 101
    Nazareth, PA 18064
    		(610) 751-0533Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    NorthamptonChris Dunbar
    2469 South Church Street
    Allentown, PA 18103-6786
    		(484) 635-3753Special Instruction
    NorthamptonClarke Schools for Hearing and Speech
    455 South Roberts Road
    Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
    		(610) 525-9600Audiology
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction - Hearing
    NorthamptonClassic Rehabilitation, LTD.
    500 River Avenue, Suite 245 (2nd Fl)
    Lakewood, NJ 08701-4738
    		(732) 367-1888
    Toll Free (877) 367-1888    		Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Social Work
    Autism Services
    Special Instruction
    NorthamptonConnective Intervention Services, LLC.
    4670 Berwyn Lane
    Macungie, PA 18062
    		(610) 909-4051Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
     Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    NorthamptonEaster Seals of Eastern Pennsylvania
    1501 Lehigh Street, Suite 201
    Allentown, PA 18103-3880
    		(610) 289-0114Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Vision
    Behavior
    NorthamptonEaster Seals of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Montgomery Division
    1161 Forty Foot Road
    Kulpsville, PA 19443
    		(215) 368-7000Independent Evaluation Services
    Nursing
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    NorthamptonFamily Therapeutic Services, Inc.
    802 Monroe Street
    Stroudsburg, PA 18360
    		(570) 460-2900Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Educator
    Social Work
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    NorthamptonFirst Steps Therapy Services, Inc.
    450 East Main Street
    Pen Argyl, PA 18072
    		(610) 533-3868Physical Therapy
    NorthamptonGood Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital
    Good Shepherd Plaza
    Pediatric Department
    850 South 5th Street
    Allentown, PA 18064
    		(610) 776-8334Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    NorthamptonInvo Healthcare Associates, LLC.
    1780 Kendarbren Drive
    Jamison, PA 18929
    		(800) 434-4686Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    NorthamptonJump Start of the Lehigh Valley, LLC
    930 Springhouse Road
    Allentown, PA 18104
    		(610) 390-5014Language Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    NorthamptonKB Therapy
    PO Box 243
    Sumneytown, PA 18084-0243
    		(610) 308-3299Speech Therapy
    Special Educator
    NorthamptonLisa Perez
    4009 Redwood Drive
    Bethlehem, PA 18020
    		 Speech Therapy
    NorthamptonPediatric Therapeutic Services LLC
    525 Fayette Street
    Conshohocken, PA 19428
    		(610) 941-7020Speech Thearpy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    NorthamptonReach Therapy Services, LLC.
    3477 Corporate Parkway, Suite 100
    Center Valley, PA 18034
    		(484) 614-5264Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    NorthamptonRenee Mantz
    938 Linden Street
    Bethlehem, PA 18018
    		(610) 868-7393Special Instruction
    NorthamptonSally Abuzzese, OTR/L
    104 Franklin Court
    Bethlehem, PA 18020
    		(484) 347-4073Occupational Therapy
    NorthamptonSayegh Pediatric Therapy Services, P.C.
    4150 Redbud Drive West
    Whitehall, PA 18052
    		(610) 739-8654Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    NorthamptonSpecial Education & Development
    PO Box 961
    Effort, PA 18330
    		(570) 656-4047Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Nutrition
    Nursing
    NorthamptonSpeech Works
    4910 Beech Court
    Schnecksville, PA 18078
    		(610) 799-5050Speech Therapy
    NorthamptonStephanie Donner
    550 Christine Ann Lane
    Nazareth, PA 18064
    		(610) 216-2279Special Instruction
    NorthamptonSunny Days Early Childhood Developmental Services, Inc.
    One North Belfield Avenue
    Havertown, PA 19083
    		(610) 449-1600Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    NorthamptonSunrise Pediatric Therapy (Cynthia Poluka)
    1250 Greenwood Drive, Suite A
    Bethlehem, PA 18017
    		(484) 866-1561Occupational Therapy
    NorthamptonSusan Martin
    2284 Silver Creek Road
    Hellertown, PA 18055
    		(610) 838-7311Occupational Therapy
    NorthamptonTracy Geist of Tracy Geist Therapy Services
    945 Walnut Drive
    Palmerton, PA 18071
    		(610) 393-7980Speech Therapy
    Independent Evaluations
    NorthamptonUS Healthcare Services, LLC.
    4578 Oakwood Lane
    Nazareth, PA 18064
    		(732) 804-8028Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    NorthamptonVia of the Lehigh Valley, Inc.
    336 West Spruce Street
    Bethlehem, PA 18018
    		(610) 317-8000Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    NorthumberlandCentral Susquehanna Intermediate Unit 16
    PO Box 213
    Lewisburg, PA 17837
    		(570) 523-1115Vision Services
    NorthumberlandChristine Puccio
    13 Crabtree Lane
    Lewisburg, PA 17837
    		(570) 490-3332Speech Therapy
    NorthumberlandCrystie Fritz
    1155 Mexico Road
    Milton, PA 17847
    		(570) 428-2207Special Instruction
    NorthumberlandDanville Child Development Center
    398 Wall Street
    Danville, PA 17821
    		(570) 275-4047Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Teacher of Hearing/Visual Impaired
    NorthumberlandDiane Altomare
    121 East Second Street
    Mount Carmel, PA 17851
    		 Speech Therapy
    NorthumberlandHope Enterprises, Inc.
    2401 Reach Road
    Williamsport, PA 17701
    		(570) 326-7413Special Instruction
    NorthumberlandJennifer Deegan
    212 Oak Street
    Danville, PA 17821
    		(570) 850-1272Special Instruction
    Teacher of the Hearing Impaired
    NorthumberlandKeystone Service Systems
    124 Pine Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    		(717) 232-7509Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Psychological/Behavioral Assistive Technology
    Library
    NorthumberlandMary Ann Helfrich
    1128 Lightstreet Road
    Bloomsburg, PA 17815
    		(570) 854-5559Special Instruction
    Teacher of the Hearing Impaired
    NorthumberlandPamela Miller
    1170 Captain Bloom Road
    Sunbury, PA 17801
    		(570) 898-2942Special Instruction
    NorthumberlandPamela Miller
    201 South Crestwood Drive
    Danville, PA 17821
    		(570) 898-7321Infant Massage
    Special Instruction
    NorthumberlandPaul Gola
    168 East 5th Street, #1
    Bloomsburg, PA 17815-2206
    		(570) 301-6225Occupational Therapy
    NorthumberlandSovia Therapy, LLC.
    1015 Tiverton Road
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
    		(717) 379-4543Special Instruction - Vision
    NorthumberlandStepping Stones Rehabilitation, Inc.
    1551 Centre Turnpike
    Orwigsburg, PA 17961
    		(570) 366-3722Occupational Therapy
    NorthumberlandSteve Hauer, PT, Inc.
    155 Sunset Drive
    Elysburg, PA 17824
    		(570) 966-2845Physical Therapy
    NorthumberlandSun Home Health Services
    61 Duke Street, PO Box 232
    Northumberland, PA 17857
    		(570) 473-7630Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    NorthumberlandSusan McCormick
    124 Pine Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    		(570) 232-7509Independent Evaluations
    NorthumberlandTara Higgins
    5550 Westbury Drive
    Enola, PA 17025
    		(610) 737-6524Occupational Therapy
    PhiladelphiaA Better You A Better Me
    4057 Balwynne Park
    Philadelphia, PA 19131
    		(215) 380-5354Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Vision
    Special Instruction Hearing
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    Special Instruction Behavior
    PhiladelphiaABC Therapy
    35 Kedma Drive
    Lakewood, NJ 08701
    		(732) 600-9228Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaAbundant Life Family Services
    200 W Essex Ave
    Lansdowne, PA 19050
    		(215) 704-2865Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    PhiladelphiaAbundant Life Family Services
    1989 North 63rd St. Suite 300
    Philadelphia, PA 19151
    		(484) 326-0251Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Special Instruction Hearing
    Special Instruction Vision
    Specil Instruction Nutrition
    PhiladelphiaAlia Bonner El
    383 Schuylkill Ave.
    1st. Floor
    Reading PA 19601
    		(215) 510-8841Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    PhiladelphiaAlicia Elwell/AAE,LLC
    2443 S. Clarion St.
    Philadelphia, PA 19148
    		(609) 254-8684Physical Therapy
    PhiladelphiaAmudipes Residential and Day Treatment Facility Inc.
    611 Prospect Ave
    Secane, PA 19018
    		(215) 858-7685Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaAnastasia Care Services, LLC
    200 Barr Harbor Dr.
    Conshohocken, PA 19428
    		(484) 862-5270Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    PhiladelphiaAnne Miscia
    2521 Parrish St Ste 2
    Philadelphia, PA 19130
    		(215) 550-1360Occupational Therapy
    PhiladelphiaAshante Calhoun
    220 Osborn St.
    Philadelphia, PA 19128
    		(313) 600-1101Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaAspire Developmental Therapy LLC
    501 Cambria Ave
    Bensalem, PA 19020
    		(215) 720-4640Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaBaby Cue Coaching
    205 S Park Way
    Apt B202
    Broomall, PA 19008
    		(610) 772-5680Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    PhiladelphiaBarbara Faggins
    910 E R Henhouse Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19138
    		(610) 853-9919Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaBehavior Analysis & Therapy Partners
    1930 S Broad St.
    Philadelphia, PA 19145
    		(267) 507-2719Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Social Work
    PhiladelphiaBilingual Therapy Solutions
    5457 Torresdale Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19124
    		(215) 535-8941Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaBright Life Therapy
    2032 South Frazier Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19143
    		(267) 736-9099Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaBrighter Days
    16 South State Street, 3rd Floor
    Newtown, PA 18940
    		(215) 334-1219Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    PhiladelphiaCerebral Palsy Association of Chester County, Inc.
    749 Springdale Drive
    Exton, PA 19341
    		(610) 524-5850Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaChildren and Adult Disability & Educational Services
    401 Rutgers Avenue
    Swarthmore, PA 19081

    (610) 543-8089    		Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaClarke Schools for Hearing and Speech
    455 South Roberts Road
    Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
    		(610) 525-9600Speech Therapy
    Audiology
    Special Instruction - Hearing
    PhiladelphiaClassic Rehabilitation, LTD.
    500 River Avenue, Suite 245 (2nd Fl)
    Lakewood, NJ 08701-4738
    		(732) 367-1888
    Toll Free (877) 367-1888    		Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Social Work
    Autism Services
    Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaClinical Neurodevelopment Seminars
    6407 Overbrook Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19151-2414
    		(215) 8792929Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    PhiladelphiaComhar, Inc.
    100 West Lehigh Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19133
    		(215) 203-3047Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction-Psychological
    PhiladelphiaDarlene Powell
    2701 Elroy Road
    Hatfield, PA 19440
    		570-856-4923Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaDifferent Expectations Educational Services
    3915 N. Smedley St.
    Philadelphia, PA 19140
    		(215) 980-8374Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Hearing
    Special Instruction Behavior
    PhiladelphiaDonna Ott

    		(848) 374-0205Physical Therapy
    PhiladelphiaDynamicare, LLC.
    25 Ford Avenue
    Lakewood, NY 08701
    		(732) 814-6953Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaEaster Seals of Southeast Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Division
    3975 Conshohocken Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19131
    		(215) 879-1000Physical Therapy
    PhiladelphiaEBS Early Intervention
    Skiles Blvd.
    West Chester, PA 19382
    		(800) 578-7906Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaElevated Kids
    501 Washington Ln Ste 206
    Jenkintown, PA 19046
    		(267) 978-4305Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaEpic Developmental Services
    909 Sumneytown Pike, Suite 105
    PO Box 906
    Spring House, PA 19477
    		(267) 460-6222Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Nursing
    Nutrition
    PhiladelphiaFishers of Knowledge Special Beginnings
    8305 Ridge Ave Floor 2
    Philadelphia, PA 19128
    		(215) 621-6676Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaGeller and Grossman Speech Services
    1813 Perrin Court
    Maple Glen, PA 19002
    		(267) 252-9331Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaGentlecare Therapy, LLC
    1635 Market St. 
    Philadelphia, PA 19103
    		(732) 917-3536Speech Therapy
     Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    PhiladelphiaGoldstar Rehabilitation, Inc.
    822 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 306
    Narberth, PA 19072
    		(215) 220-2210Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaGrowing Children with Challenges, Inc.
    10242 Selmer Terrace
    Philadelphia, PA 19116
    		(267) 515-8386Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaHealthPro Pediatrics LLC
    206 Chestnut Lane
    North Wales, PA 19454
    		(215) 599-8107Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaHoney Bears Early Intervention Company, LLC.
    830 Elkins Avenue
    Elkins Park, PA 19027
    		(267) 252-7610Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaInteractive Communications, LLC.
    4000 Presidential Blvd., Suite 1202
    Philadelphia, PA 19131
    		(215) 477-0404Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaInvo Healthcare Associates, LLC.
    1780 Kendarbren Drive
    Jamison, PA 18929
    		(800) 434-4686Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaJay Care Therapy
    40 Airport Road
    Lakewood NJ, 08701
    		(848) 525-0500Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaKen-Crest Services
    502 West Germantown Pike Suite 200, C437
    Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
    		(610) 825-9360Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Social Work
    Nutrition
    PhiladelphiaKidnetix LLC.
    405 Oermead Ln.
    West Chester, PA 19380
    		(732) 673-3751Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    PhiladelphiaKidology
    3925 Hawk Circle
    Huntingdon Valley Park, PA 19006
    		(267) D684968-1717Special Instruction
    Nutrition
    Special Instruction
    Behavior
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    PhiladelphiaKids and Family, Inc.
    5 Northcrest Place
    Lakewood, NJ 08701
    		(215) 525-4970Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaKidsability Bilingual Services LLC
    331 Stanwood St.
    Philadelphia, PA 19111
    		(267) 824-1155Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    PhiladelphiaKutamani Developmental Services
    717 Grant St.
    Pittsburgh, PA 15219
    		(267) 314-7399Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaKutest Kids
    110A Bala Avenue
    Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
    		(610) 227-0388Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaLife Health Strength Physical Therapy
    PO Box 12365
    Philadelphia, PA 19129
    		(267) 297-6499Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaLOVAAS Institute
    57 Haddonfield Road, Suite 110
    Cherry Hill, NJ 18002
    		(856) 616-9442 X 119Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaMisty Bullock
    2032 South Frazier Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19143
    		(267) 736-9099Occupational Therapy
    PhiladelphiaMulti-Language Kids
    107 Newman Court
    Pennington, NJ 08534
    		(732) 642-5118Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Bilingual - SI
    PhiladelphiaOverbrook School for the Blind
    6333 Malvern Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19151
    		(215) 877-0313Social Work
    Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaPeak to Peak Therapies
    2312 Fairland St.
    Pittsburgh, PA 15210
    		(412) 925-9443Speech Thearpy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaPediatric Therapeutics, Inc.
    760 Newtown-Yardley Road, Suite 114
    Newtown, PA 18940
    		(215) 497-0894Evaluation Special Instruction
    Evaluation Special Instruction-Hearing
    Evaluation Speech
    PhiladelphiaPennsylvania Diversity Children's Organization
    2337 Philmont Avenue, Suite 106
    Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
    		(267) 571-2469Special Instruction
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    PhiladelphiaPennsylvania School for the Deaf
    100 West School House Lane
    Philadelphia, PA 19144

    (215) 951-4701    		Social Work
    Audiology
    Hearing
    Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaProgressive Pediatric Therapeutic Association
    45 Twigkenham Drive
    Richboro, PA 18954
    		(215) 364-5515Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    PhiladelphiaRancour Therapy LLC
    1490 N. Wales Rd
    Blue Bell, PA 19422
    		(585) 760-9276Occupational Therapy
    PhiladelphiaRenaissance Healthcare System
    3216 Turner Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19121
    		(215) 232-4627Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaResources For Human Development
    90 Rochelle Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19128
    		(215) 508-5800 X 135Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Social Work
    Nutrition
    PhiladelphiaRibbott, Inc.
    6302 Leonard Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19149
    		(267) 975-3886Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaRoman Marchuk
    531 Philmont Ave
    Feasterville Trevo, PA
    		(215) 876-5978Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaS.G. Isaacs Enterprises, Inc.
    1310 West Roosevelt Blvd.
    Philadelphia, PA 19140
    		(215) 329-8800Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaSequoia Seeds
    120 Upland Rd.
    Havertown, PA 19083
    		(267) D737250-4846Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaSmall Talk Therapeutic Services LLC
    335 Mattison Ave
    Ambler, PA 19002
    		(732) 778-7846Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaSpecial People in Northeast, Inc.
    10521 Drummond Road
    Philadelphia, PA 19154
    		(215) 613-1000Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Psychology
    PhiladelphiaSunny Days Early Childhood Developmental Services, Inc.
    One North Belfield Avenue
    Havertown, PA 19083
    		(610) 449-1600Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Nutrition
    Special Instruction
    Social Work
    PhiladelphiaSunrise Therapy (Sunrise@Tender Touch)
    685 River Avenue
    Lakewood, NJ 08701
    		(888)701-3131Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Social Work
    Nutrition
    Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaSunshine Therapy Club, Inc.
    410 West Township Road, Suite 4
    Havertown, PA 19083
    		(610) 853-9919Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Social Work
    PhiladelphiaSupport Services for Infants and Toddlers
    20 Michelle Drive
    Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
    		(570) 262-6850Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech/Language Therapies
    Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaTamara Sepe
    1018 1/2 Hamilton Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19123
    		(267) 978-0571Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaTazhe Cooper
    139 Walnut Avenue
    Ardmore, PA 19003
    		(215) 907-0610Special Instruction Behavior
    PhiladelphiaThe ARC Alliance Children's Services
    3075 Ridge Pike
    Eagleville, PA 19403
    		(610)-265-4700Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction, Vision, Hearing, Behavior
    PhiladelphiaTherapy Solutions Children Services, Inc.
    915 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 310
    Narberth, PA 19072
    		(610) 660-8200Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaThrive Therapy
    325 Chestnut St. Suite 800
    Philadelphia, PA 19106
    		(267) 225-7180Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    PhiladelphiaUnited Cerebral Palsy of Philadelphia and Vicinity
    102 East Mermaid Lane
    Philadelphia, PA 19118-3507
    		(215) 248-7605Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    PhiladelphiaUS Healthcare
    4578 Oakwood Lane
    Nazareth, PA 18064
    		(732) 804-8028
    (570) 468-2860    		Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    PhiladelphiaVillage Care Family Services, Inc.
    4950 Parkside Avenue, 5th Floor
    Philadelphia, PA 19131
    		(215) 879-4023Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Social Work
    PhiladelphiaYo Philly Kids LLC
    108 S Bancroft St
    Philadelphia, PA 19146
    		(856) 495-6581Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    PotterCare For Children
    723 East Main Street
    Bradford, PA 16701
    		(814) 362-4621Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    PotterMary Buzard
    319 Moffitt Avenue
    Kane, PA 16735
    		(814) 837-8309Independent Evaluations
    Nursing
    PotterThe Guidance Center
    PO Box 411
    Smethport, PA 16749
    		(814) 887-5591Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Teacher of Visually Impaired Teacher of the Hearing Impaired
    Physical Therapy
    SchuylkillAvenues
    2 Park Street
    Pottsville, PA 17901
    		(570) 622-7920Special Instruction
    SchuylkillChild Connections
    14 Mason Drive
    Pine Grove, PA 17963
    		(570) 345-4182Speech Therapy
    SchuylkillDonna Ott

    		(484) 374-0205Physical Therapy
    SchuylkillFirst Steps Rehabilitation Services
    1095 Deturksville Road
    Pine Grove, PA 17963
    		(570) 345-6237Physical Therapy
    SchuylkillGood Shepherd Rehabilitation Network
    Good Shepherd Plaza
    Pediatric Department
    850 South Fifth Street
    Allentown, PA 18103
    		(610) 776-8334Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    SchuylkillHappy Hearts, LLC.
    806 North Warren Street
    Orwigsburg, PA 17961
    		(215) 896-1983Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    SchuylkillHealthPro Pediatrics LLC
    206 Chestnut Lane
    North Wales, PA 19454
    		(215) 599-8107Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    SchuylkillLaura Young
    534 West Nicholas Street
    Frankville, PA 17931
    		(570) 449-0373Speech Therapy
    SchuylkillLG Intervention Services, Inc.
    773 Saint John&#39;s Road
    Drums, PA 18222
    		(570) 788-8320Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    SchuylkillMichal Markwith
    553 Rutter Avenue
    Kingston, PA 18704
    		(570) 704-8716Physical Therapy
    SchuylkillProgressive Pediatric Therapy, LLC.
    1006 Ridge View Drive
    Orwigsburg, PA 17961
    		(570) 807-6420Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    SchuylkillRight Start Children's Services, LLC.
    204 Cameron Drive
    Douglassville, PA 19518
    		(484) 529-9663Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    SchuylkillStepping Stones Rehabilitation, Inc.
    1511 Centre Turnpike
    Orwigsburg, PA 17961
    		(570) 366-3722Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    SchuylkillSteve Hauer, PT, Inc.
    155 Sunset Drive
    Elysburg, PA 17824
    		(570) 274-2568Physical Therapy
    SchuylkillSunrise Therapy
    685 River Avenue
    Lakewood NJ 08701
    		(732) 987-3829Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    SchuylkillSupport Services for Infants and Toddlers
    20 Michele Drive
    Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
    		(570) 477-3604Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    SchuylkillTherapy Resource Center, LLC.
    5 Forrest Lawn Court
    Reading, PA 19606
    		(610) 301-3259Special Instruction
    SchuylkillTracy Geist Therapy Services
    945 Walnut Drive
    Palmerton, PA 18071
    		(610) 393-7980Speech Therapy
    TiogaBarbara Bump
    399 Bailey Lane
    Mansfield, PA 16933
    		(570) 662-7335Evaluator
    TiogaCindy Zigarski (SSMH)
    32-36 Central Avenue
    Wellsboro, PA 16901
    		(570) 723-0120Physical Therapy
    TiogaColleen Brennaman
    1007 Heise Rud Road
    Wellsboro, PA 16901
    		(570) 724-7495Speech Therapy
    TiogaDenielle Watson (SSMH)
    32-36 Central Avenue
    Wellsboro, PA 16901
    		(570) 723-0120Speech Therapy
    TiogaElizabeth (Liz) Terwilliger
    163 Center Street, PO Box 307
    Waverly, NY 14892
    		(607) 857-4039Speech Therapy
    TiogaJennifer Ferguson
    21 East Tioga Street
    Canton, PA 17724
    		(570) 673-4569Physical Therapy
    TiogaJoyce Fleming
    760 Canada Road
    Covington, PA 16917
    		(570) 404-4961Special Instruction
    TiogaJulie Schlosser
    151 Saint James Place
    Mansfield, PA 16933
    		(570) 662-7121Special Instruction
    TiogaJust for Kids
    RR 2, Box 120
    E Wysox, PA 18854
    		(570) 265-4953Occupational Therapy
    TiogaKay Voorhees
    5006 Arnot Road
    Wellsboro, PA 16901
    		(570) 724-5443Special Instruction
    TiogaKimberly Sexauer
    1344 North Williamson Road
    Covington, PA 16917
    		(570) 659-5786Special Instruction
    TiogaPatricia Henneman
    352 Heise Run
    Wellsboro, PA 16901
    		(570) 724-1824Special Instruction
    TiogaRebecca Hogan
    31 Orchard Avenue
    Johnson City, NY 13790
    		(607) 760-6081Special Instruction
    TiogaSarah Tice
    1095 Vroman Hill Road
    Troy, PA 16967
    		(607) 207-1315Physical Therapy
    TiogaSoldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital
    32-36 Central Avenue
    Wellsboro, PA 16901
    		(570) 723-0120Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    TiogaTherapy Source
    5215 Militia Hill Road, Suite A
    Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
    		 Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    VenangoEaster Seals Western Pennsylvania
    200 12th Street
    Franklin, PA 16323
    		(412) 281-9333Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    VenangoEmily Wachter Early Intervention Services
    4108 Main Street
    Erie, PA 16511
    		(814) 688-8334Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Occupational Therapy 
    VenangoGail Donaldson
    PO Box 423
    Clintonville, PA 16372
    		(814) 758-9201Speech Therapy
    VenangoGeorge M. Yute
    501 Woodland Avenue
    Grove City, PA 16127
    		(724) 498-7659Physical Therapy
    VenangoNext Step Therapy, Inc.
    PO Box 796
    Seneca, PA 16346
    		(814) 677-1390Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Nutrition including
    Hearing and Vision
    VenangoPediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
    3023 Wilmington Road
    New Castle, PA 16105
    		(724) 656-8814Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction, SI Behavior,
    Nutrition
    WashingtonaccessAbilities
    Murry Corporate Park
    1060 Corporate Lane
    Export, PA 15632
    		(724) 832-8272Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    SI Vision
    SI Hearing
    SI Behavior
    SI Nutrition
    WashingtonAchieva
    711 Bingham Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15203
    		(724) 837-8159 X 132Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Social Work
    WashingtonCrossroads Speech and Hearing, Inc.
    3240 Washington Road, Suite 200
    McMurray, PA 15317
    		(724) 941-4434Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Audiology
    Physical Therapy
    WashingtonDiversified Human Services, Inc.
    301 Chamber Plaza
    Charleroi, PA 15022
    		(724) 489-8096Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    WashingtonEarly Intervention Specialists, Inc.
    9800 B McKnight Road, Suite 228
    Pittsburgh, PA 15237
    		(412) 364-2446Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Nutrition
    WashingtonMon Valley Cares
    20 Freeport Street
    Delmont, PA 15626
    		(724) 493-2540Special Instruction
    Special Instruction-Behavior
    WashingtonPathways of SW PA
    289 North Ave.      
    Washington, PA 15301
    		724-223-7803Special Instruction
    Special Instruction-Vision
    Special Instruction-Hearing
    Special Instruction-Nutrition
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    WashingtonPediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
    3023 Wilmington Road
    New Castle, PA 16105
    		(724) 656-8814
    Toll-free (855) 270-1397    		Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Vision
    Nutrition Behavior
    WashingtonPositive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
    5375 William Flynn Hwy, Suite 8
    Gibsonia, PA 15044
    		(724) 444-5333Independent Assessments
    WashingtonSpecialized Therapy and Related Services
    101 South Vine St. Suite 2
    Carmichaels, PA 15320
    		(724) 319-2043Special Instruction
    Special Instructional Vision
    Special Instruction Hearing
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    WashingtonTEIS Early Intervention
    1500 Ardmore Blvd., Suite 100
    Pittsburgh, PA 15221
    		(412) 271-8347Speech Therapy
    Social Work
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction, Vision, Nutrition, Hearing
    WashingtonTriad Behavior Support Services, LLC
    552 Washington Avenue
    Carnegie, PA 15106
    		(412) 429-1908Special Instruction Behavior
    WashingtonWestern Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
    300 East Swissvale Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    		(412) 244-4235Special Instruction Hearing
    WayneAbilities Abound LLC
    38 Marion St.
    Waymart PA 18472
    		(570) 840-0523Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Vision
    Special Instruction Hearing
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    WayneBalance Pediatrics, Inc.
    12 Evergreen Dr.
    Jermyn, PA 18433
    		(570) 840-8356Speech
    Physical Therapy
    WayneBright Beginnings Therapeutic Services, LLC
    27 Salem Ave Unit 3
    Carbondale, PA 18407
    		(570) 687-5242Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Hearing
    Special Instruction  Behavior
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    WayneElizabeth Kippycash
    710 Jefferson Blvd.
    Jefferson Township, PA 18436
    		570-561-6639Physical Therapy
    WayneFamily Therapeutic Services, Inc.
    802 Monroe Street
    Stroudsburg, PA 18360
    		(570) 460-2900Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Educator
    Social Work
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    WayneGood Shepherd Rehabilitation Network
    Good Shepherd Plaza
    Pediatric Department
    850 South Fifth Street
    Allentown, PA 18103
    		(610) 776-8334Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
     Physical Therapy
    WayneJamee Ruddy
    77 Jefferson St.
    Carbondale, PA 18407
    		(570) 687-5242Special Instruction Behavior
    WayneJennifer Malak
    478 Hickory Ridge Road
    Greenfield Township, PA 18407
    		(570) 281-9484Physical Therapy
    WayneKaren Kane
    106 Apple Valley Circle
    Clarks Summit, PA 18411
    		(570) 905-0138Physical Therapy
    WayneKaren Rickert
    4 Bucks Pond Road
    Bethany, PA 18431
    		(570) 258-2073Special Instruction
    WayneKathleen Ann Salamon
    407 State Route 590
    Roaring Brook Twp., PA 18444
    		(570) 963-1263Special Instruction
    WayneMarcie Blaskiewicz
    1095 Texas Palmyra Hwy
    Honesdale, PA 18431
    		(570) 616-0665Physical Therapy
    WayneMary Cardinal
    1162 Bethany Turnpike
    Honesdale, PA 18431
    		(570) 352-8747Special Instruction-Vision
    WayneNancy Mucha
    111 Stonefiled Dr.
    Ariel PA 18436
    		(570) 470-6560Speech Therapy
    WayneNelson Therapeutic Services LLC
    173 West Mountain Road
    Wind Gap, PA 18091
    		(610) 462-4625Occupational Therapy 
    WaynePediatric and Adult Therapy Services, Inc.
    851 Commerce Blvd., Suite 107
    Dickson City, PA 18519
    		(570) 489-5561Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    WayneSayegh Pediatric Therapy Services, P.C.
    4150 Redbud Drive
    Whitehall, PA 18052
    		(610) 739-8654Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    WayneSt. Joseph's Center
    2010 Adams Avenue
    Scranton, PA 18509
    		(570) 342-8379Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    WayneTara Perry
    449 East Mountain Ridge MHP
    Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
    		(570) 498-1234Special Instruction
    WayneTherapy Unlimited, LLC.
    312 North Washington Avenue
    Scranton, PA 18503
    		(570) 947-8103Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Special Instruction
    WayneTracy Bajadek
    203 Pine Grove Rd.
    New Foundland, PA 18445
    		(570) 236-4236Speech Therapy
    WayneUnited Cerebral Palsy of NE PA
    425 Wyoming Avenue
    Scranton, PA 18503
    		(570) 347-3357Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    WayneUS Healthcare Services
    4578 Oakwood Lane
    Nazareth, PA 18064
    		(732) 804-8028
    (570) 468-2860    		Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    WayneWestern Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/Choices for Children
    300 East Swissvale Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    		(412) 244-4235Special Instruction
    Audiology
    Hearing
    Wayne Morning Star Therapy Services LLC
    163 White Heron Lake Dr.
    E. Stroudsburg, PA 18302
    		(570) 534-8902Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Special Instruction Hearing
    Special Instruction Vision
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    WestmorelandaccessAbilities
    Murry Corporate Park
    1060 Corporate Lane
    Export, PA 15632
    		(724) 832-8272Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    SI Vision
    SI Behavior
    SI Nutrition
    WestmorelandACHIEVA Early Intervention
    5129 Route 30
    Greensburg, PA 15601
    		(724) 837-8159Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction - Behavior
    Special Instructions - Nutrition
    Special Instruction – Vision
    WestmorelandBright Tomorrows by NTS
    1043 Campbell Street
    Blairsville, PA 15717
    		(724) 836-3116Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction – Behavior
    Special Instruction - Nutrition
    Special Instruction
    WestmorelandChildhood Enrichment Therapy www.chldhoodenrichmenttherapy.com
    128 Bradford Square Drive
    Trafford, PA 15085
    		(724) 599-4023Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    WestmorelandDevelopmental Therapy Associates
    300 Black Hill Drive
    Latrobe, PA 15651
    		(724) 610—7208Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction – Behavior
    WestmorelandEarly Intervention Specialists, Inc.
    9800 B McKnight Road, Suite 228
    Pittsburgh, PA 15237
    		(412) 364-2446Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Nutrition
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    WestmorelandPathways of SW PA
    289 North Ave.
    Washington, PA 15301
    		724-223-7803Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction-Nutrition
    Special Instruction-Vision
    Special Instruction Hearing
    WestmorelandPediatric Therapy Professionals, Inc.
    3023 Wilmington Road
    New Castle, PA 16105
    		(724) 656-8814Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Vision
    Nutrition
    WestmorelandPositive Steps Therapy DBA Ivy Rehab for Kids
    5375 William Flynn Hwy, Suite 8
    Gibsonia, PA 15044
    		(724) 444-5333Independent Assessments
    WestmorelandSensory Link Pediatric Therapy
    2400 Wilwood Road
    Gibsonia, PA 15044
    		(412) 487-7771Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    WestmorelandTEIS Early Intervention
    1500 Ardmore Blvd., Suite 100
    Pittsburgh, PA 15221
    		(412) 271-8347Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction - Behavior
    Special Instructions - Nutrition
    Special Instruction – Vision Social Work
    WestmorelandTherapy Connections
    804 Saint Clair Street
    Latrobe, PA 15650
    		(724) 879-8321Evaluation – Occupational Therapy
    Evaluation – Physical Therapy
    Evaluation – Speech
    Evaluation – Special Instructions
    WestmorelandTherapy House LLC.
    4100 7th Street
    New Kensington, PA 15068
    		(724) 493-2540Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    WestmorelandWestern Pennsylvania School for the Blind
    201 North Bellefield Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15213
    		(412) 621-0100Special Instruction - Vision
    WestmorelandWestern Pennsylvania School for the Deaf/ Choices for Children www.wpsd.org
    300 East Swissvale Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15213
    		(412) 244-4235Special Instruction – Hearing
    York/AdamsAchieva
    80 Nursery Lane
    York, PA 17404
    		(724) 837-8159 X 132Social Work
    York/AdamsAspirations
    PO Box 508
    Summerdale, PA 17093
    		(717) 512-8769Social Work
    Infant Massage
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction – Hearing, Behavior
    Behavioral Support
    York/AdamsBaby Steps Early Intervention Specialists LLC
    123 Bainbridge Circle
    Sinking Spring, PA 19608
    		(610) 301-6191Special Instruction
    York/AdamsBehavior by Design
    1 Rathton Road
    York, PA 17403
    		(717) 885-5906Special Instruction
    Special Instruction Behavior
    York/AdamsBridget Jackson
    12441 Glessick School Road
    Felton, PA 17322
    		(717) 659-3978Special Instruction
    York/AdamsBuilding Blocks
    113 North 20th Street
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    		(717) 580-0302Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    York/AdamsChildren’s Home of York
    77 Shoe House Road
    York, PA 17406
    		(717) 755-1033Social Work
    Special Instruction – Hearing Impaired
    York/AdamsChristy Musselman
    338 Braddock Drive
    Etters, PA 17319
    		(717) 215-9558Special Instruction
    York/AdamsConnections Early Intervention and Supports
    1497 S. Queen St.
    York, PA 17403
    		(717) 430-8896Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    York/AdamsCynthia Swank
    270 Broad Street
    Landisville, PA 17538
    		(717) 421-2476Special Instruction
    York/AdamsDiane Kern
    27 North Baltimore Street
    Dillsburg, PA 17019
    		(717) 432-4337Speech Therapy
    York/AdamsDinnah Mitro
    205 Berkley Drive
    Harrisburg, PA 17112
    		(717) 343-1222Physical Therapy
    York/AdamsEarly Intervention Specialists, Inc.
    6864 Susquehanna Trail
    South York, PA 17403
    		(717) 428-0150Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Nutrition
    Nursing
    Social Work
    York/AdamsFamily-Child Resources, Inc.
    3995 East Market Street
    York, PA 17402-2773
    		(717) 757-1227Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Nutrition
    Nursing
    York/AdamsHealthPro Pediatrics LLC.
    206 Chestnut Lane
    North Wales 19454
    		(215) 599-8107Special Instruction
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    York/AdamsInvo Healthcare Associates, LLC
    1780 Kendarbren Drive
    Jamison, PA 18929
    		(800) 434-4686Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Occupational Therapy
    York/AdamsJ. Cornack Therapy
    604 Courthouse Circle
    Lititz, PA 17543
    		(913) 956-2027Speech Therapy
    York/AdamsJenn Donnelly
    9 Scott Cove
    East Berlin, PA 17316
    		(717) 873-8849Occupational Therapy
    York/AdamsJennifer Mattiko
    34 Brentwood Road
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    		(717) 730-0511Speech Therapy
    York/AdamsJody Wood-Morgan
    1781 Hanover Road
    Gettysburg, PA 17325
    		(717) 495-2961Physical Therapy
    York/AdamsKaren Lavine
    1675 Guildford Lane
    York, PA 17404
    		(717) 764-0333Occupational Therapy
    York/AdamsKeystone Service Systems
    124 Pine Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    		(717) 232-7509Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Psychological
    York/AdamsKim Beard
    1610 Pennsylvania Avenue
    Dillsburg, PA 17019
    		(717) 319-1963Speech Therapy
    York/AdamsLehman Speech and Language Services
    2326 Valley Road
    East Petersburg, PA 17520
    		(717) 951-3479Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    York/AdamsLincoln Intermediate Unit 12
    Box 70
    New Oxford, PA 17350
    		(717) 432-3914Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction Hearing
    Vision
    Psychological
    Audiology
    Independent Evaluations
    York/AdamsLincoln Intermediate Unit 12
    Box 70
    New Oxford, PA 17350
    		(717) 432-3914Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Audiology
    Independent Evaluations
    York/AdamsLynne Leonard
    17 Birch Lane
    New Oxford, PA 17350
    		(717) 586-5048Special Instruction
    Special Instruction - Behavior
    York/AdamsMarjorie Mowbray
    36 Sara Lane
    Hanover, PA 17331
    		(717) 372-8748Physical Therapy
    York/AdamsMonica Warner
    4224 Greywood Drive
    York, PA 17402
    		(717) 870-9641Occupational Therapy
    York/AdamsMy Therapy Tree
    255 N. 29th St.
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    		302-690-6993Special Instruction Nutrition
    Special Instruction Behavior
    Special Instruction Hearing
    York/AdamsNancy Cardenuto
    174 Deer Road
    Fawn Grove, PA 17321
    		(717) 880-5349Speech Therapy
    York/AdamsNicole Goerner
    1030 Hermosa Avenue
    Lancaster, PA 17601
    		(717) 757-1227Special Instruction
    York/AdamsPediatric Therapeutics, Inc.
    760 Newton-Yardley Road
    Suite 114
    Newtown, PA 18940
    		(215) 497-0894Independent Evaluations
    York/AdamsPinnacle Health Hospitals-Infant Development Program
    2645 North Third Street
    Community Health Center
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    		(717) 782-6880Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Audiology
    Independent Evaluations
    York/AdamsRachel Keating
    969 Castle Pond Drive
    York, PA 17402
    		(518) 651-5862Speech Therapy
    York/AdamsS. June Smith Center
    600-1 Eden Road
    Lancaster, PA 17601
    		(717) 299-4829Occupational Therapy
    York/AdamsShannon Sweeney
    6631 Evelyn Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17111
    		(717) 439-3508Physical Therapy
    York/AdamsSovia Therapy, LLC
    1015 Tiverton Road
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
    		(717) 379-4543Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    Special Instruction - Vision
    York/AdamsSpeechtastic Therapies
    2422 Wedgewood Way
    York, PA 17408
    		(717) 818-1165Speech Therapy
    York/AdamsSunrise Therapy LLC
    685 River Ave
    Lakewood NJ 08701
    		(732) 987-3829Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction
    York/AdamsSusan Blum
    52 Stoneridge Drive
    New Freedom, PA 17349-9693
    		(717)- 309-1354Physical Therapy
    York/AdamsTherapy Resource Center
    5 Forrest Lawn Court
    Reading, PA 19606
    		(610) 301-3259Speech Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Occupational Therapy
    Special Instruction
    York/AdamsTMB Developmental Therapy and Infant Massage, Inc.
    862 Hilltop Road
    Lemoyne, PA 17043
    		(717) 979-2987Independent Evaluations
    York/AdamsUnited Cerebral Palsy of Central PA
    925 Linda Lane
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    		(717) 737-3477Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Nutrition
    Special Instruction
    York/AdamsUnited Cerebral Palsy South Central PA
    788 Cherry Tree Court
    Hanover, PA 17331
    		(717) 632-5552 x11Occupational Therapy
    Physical Therapy
    Speech Therapy
    Special Instruction