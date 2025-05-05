On Dec. 13, 2012, Commonwealth Court issued opinions in three cases, each of which held that the lifetime criminal history background hire prohibitions contained in Section 111(e) of the School Code (24 P.S. § 1-111(e)) violated the Pennsylvania Constitution as applied to the individual plaintiffs involved.1 The lifetime ban provision was added to Section 111(e) of the Pennsylvania School Code by Act 24 of 2012 (Act 24), extending what had been previously a ban of five years for certain offenses.

Because these three cases involved as applied challenges to Section 111(e), and not facial challenges, the court has not declared Section 111(e) of the Pennsylvania School Code to be unconstitutional or enjoined its enforcement. Accordingly, Section 111(e) of the School

Code remains generally in force, and school administrators must adhere to the law to the extent they are able to do so constitutionally.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) issues the following guidance to school administrators concerning their continuing obligations under Section 111(e) of the School Code in light of these cases:

The cases do not disturb the other requirements of Section 111, including those concerning pre-employment school background checks, providing for mandatory reporting by employees of arrests or convictions of certain offenses (pursuant to the PDE-6004 form), and providing for background checks when a school administrator has a reasonable belief that a school employee has not notified school administration of a reportable offense. Accordingly, school administrators’ practices with respect to mandated school background checks and the collection of PDE-6004 forms must remain unchanged. Similarly, these cases do not restrict a school’s ability to terminate or deny employment to an employee who willfully fails to properly report to a school an arrest or conviction that is required to be reported pursuant to Section 111. 3

These cases do not disturb any other appropriate legal basis for denial or termination of employment by a school. 4

In making this determination, it is critical that a school official carefully consider the nature of the offense as it relates to student safety and the person’s suitability for school employment, when the offense occurred, and the person’s current position. It is also of utmost importance that school officials document their determination not to apply the statute to the employee or candidate. Documentation must describe the process employed by school officials, their findings, and their analysis as to the constitutionality of applying Section 111 to the employee or candidate. A determination that the application of Section 111 would be unconstitutional as applied to a particular individual must be supported by a written opinion from the school’s legal counsel.

In considering the constitutionality of the application of Section 111 to a particular individual, PDE would expect school officials and their legal counsel to consider several important factors: Primary among the factors is the nature of the particular offense. In particular, school officials should consider whether the nature of the particular crime is such that the individual poses a danger specifically to school students or is otherwise unsuitable for school employment. This factor would be most paramount as to an employee or candidate convicted of a sexual offense, 6 especially an offense involving sexual, physical or verbal abuse against a child.



Additional Factors

In addition, PDE would expect school officials to consider the following additional factors:

The time period that has elapsed since the offense.

Whether the offense was an isolated single event or was repeated.

The presence or absence of a subsequent criminal history.

The nature of the person’s current position and whether the offense bears a relationship to the current position.

Whether the person was employed at a school when the crime occurred.

Whether the conduct occurred on the property of a school.

The employee’s employment record with the school.

Any evidence of rehabilitation provided by the employee or prospective employee since the conviction for the applicable offense.

NOTE: In considering the nature of the offense, PDE believes that offenses that implicate the safety of children (e.g., sexual, physical or verbal abuse or violence against children) would presumptively necessitate a ban on employment regardless of when the offense occurred.7

School administrators are required to report to PDE all instances of certificated employees or charter school staff members (as such term is defined in the Professional Educator Discipline Act) reporting an arrest8 or conviction for offenses listed under Section 111(e) of the Pennsylvania School Code and crimes involving moral turpitude9 that have been disclosed on the revised PDE-6004 form or that are otherwise known to them as the result of background checks or otherwise. Such reports must be made regardless of the date of the offense and regardless of any conclusion that a Section 111 employment ban may not be constitutionally applied. The report form is required to be filed within 30 days of the receipt of information concerning the arrest or conviction and must include all available information concerning the arrest or conviction.10