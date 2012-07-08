Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Certification

    Special Education PK-8/7-12 Expansions

    Since January 1, 2022, special education certification has been issued as a PK-12 certificate per Act 82 of 2018.  However, those holding a PA Special Education PK-8 or Special Education 7-12 certificate can expand the scope of their special education certificate as permitted by law. All PA Special Education PK-8 or Special Education 7-12 certificate holders can obtain the opposite special education grade scope by completing the following:

    • Obtain a passing score (no GPA option) on the current opposite special education grade scope testing.
    • Apply directly in TIMS for the expansion certificate following the Instructional Add-On pathway.
    • No prerequisite regular education content certificate is required.

    OR

    • Obtain a completed PDE 338 A form from your out-of-state special education certification preparation program provider verifying completion of a program that covers the grade scope of the expansion certificate you will be applying for.
    • Apply directly in TIMS for the expansion certificate following the approved preparation program pathway; testing is not required.
    • No prerequisite regular education content certificate is required.

    A content area certificate in the corresponding grade span is not required for those wishing to expand the scope of their existing PA Special Education PK-8 or Special Education 7-12 certificate through one of the above routes. Qualifying special education certificate holders will receive a Special Education Expansion PK-8 or Special Education Expansion 7-12 certificate. Both the special education certificate and special education expansion certificate can be used equally by a hiring entity for staffing purposes.