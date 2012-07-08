Special Education PK-8/7-12 Expansions

Since January 1, 2022, special education certification has been issued as a PK-12 certificate per Act 82 of 2018. However, those holding a PA Special Education PK-8 or Special Education 7-12 certificate can expand the scope of their special education certificate as permitted by law. All PA Special Education PK-8 or Special Education 7-12 certificate holders can obtain the opposite special education grade scope by completing the following:

Obtain a passing score (no GPA option) on the current opposite special education grade scope testing.

Apply directly in TIMS for the expansion certificate following the Instructional Add-On pathway.

No prerequisite regular education content certificate is required.



OR

Obtain a completed PDE 338 A form from your out-of-state special education certification preparation program provider verifying completion of a program that covers the grade scope of the expansion certificate you will be applying for.

Apply directly in TIMS for the expansion certificate following the approved preparation program pathway; testing is not required.

No prerequisite regular education content certificate is required.

A content area certificate in the corresponding grade span is not required for those wishing to expand the scope of their existing PA Special Education PK-8 or Special Education 7-12 certificate through one of the above routes. Qualifying special education certificate holders will receive a Special Education Expansion PK-8 or Special Education Expansion 7-12 certificate. Both the special education certificate and special education expansion certificate can be used equally by a hiring entity for staffing purposes.