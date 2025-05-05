Program Endorsements indicate knowledge in new and emerging areas where formal certification does not exist. They are intended to improve an educator’s skills in dealing with complex educational issues. Program Endorsements can be added to an existing Level I or Level II Instructional, Educational Specialist, Supervisory, Administrative, or Career and Technical Instructional certificate upon the completion of an approved program and, when applicable, verification of required experience. Educators are limited to assignments in the subject area(s) and grade scope(s) of the certificate held.

An educator can only be assigned to the subject area and grade scopes indicated on their Level I or II certificate. A Program Endorsement only indicates knowledge in new and emerging areas.

More information regarding Program Endorsements can be found in CSPG 106.

Review Approved Certification Programs for a complete list of available Program Endorsement areas and approved program providers.

How to Submit an Application