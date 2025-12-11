Shapiro Administration Boosts Funding for Pennsylvania’s Public Libraries, Promoting Literacy, Education, and Lifelong Learning for All Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) joined some of Pennsylvania’s youngest learners - and their parents and grandparents - at Lancaster Public Library for a toddler story time program to foster community connections and lifelong learning for young Pennsylvanians, highlighting one of the many services offered by public libraries across the Commonwealth.

The 2025-26 budget signed by Governor Josh Shapiro in November builds on the Shapiro Administration’s work to cut costs, strengthen the Commonwealth’s workforce, drive economic growth, and create more opportunities for Pennsylvania’s children. The investments in this year’s budget include a $5 million increase for public libraries and a $433,000 increase for library services for the visually impaired -- also known as Library of Accessible Media for Pennsylvanians -- strengthening lifelong learning and access to information in communities across the Commonwealth.

The $5 million funding boost for Pennsylvania libraries comes at the same time that PDE is releasing “The Future Role of Public Libraries in Pennsylvania” report, which found Pennsylvanians overwhelmingly support public investment to ensure the Commonwealth’s libraries remain financially strong.

“When Governor Shapiro signed the 2025-26 budget into law, he affirmed Pennsylvania’s commitment to investing in the lifelong learning of our citizens and making sure that public libraries have the resources they need to continue welcoming everyone to learn, grow and connect – no matter your age, socioeconomic background or educational attainment,” said Susan Banks, Deputy Secretary for PDE’s Office of Commonwealth Libraries (OCL). “Our new report makes clear what we know to be true: Pennsylvanians value their libraries and want them to thrive. With these investments and the report’s roadmap for the future, we are excited to continue our mission of providing accessible and innovative library services for all.”

Banks visited Lancaster Public Library today to highlight how state investments support community programs like the early learning programs offered at the library each week. Lancaster Public Library provides story times for all early learners, from birth until children go to school, including evening story times for working families, as well as story times in languages other than English, such as Spanish and American Sign Language.

Established in 1759, Lancaster Public Library is one of the oldest libraries in the country. Today, the Lancaster Public Library consists of the main library in Lancaster City with a branch in Mountville. These sites provide direct library service to about 40 percent of Lancaster County’s population in 14 municipalities.

“Libraries continue to be a cornerstone of democracy, which is why it is so important for the staff of Lancaster Public Library to provide material and programming that represents the entire community we serve,” said Lissa Holland, Executive Director of Lancaster Public Library. “It is vital that each person who visits our library finds material that reflects their own beliefs, interests, and ideals. We are grateful to Governor Shapiro for acknowledging the key role libraries play in Pennsylvania and prioritizing this financial investment.”

Pennsylvanians care deeply about the future of the Commonwealth’s public libraries, and more than half of Pennsylvanians regularly use library services, according to a statewide poll included in the statewide assessment. The report, developed to guide OCL in its support of library development and equitable access to library services across the state, found that nearly all Pennsylvanians have very positive views of public libraries -- even those who do not use them regularly.

Supported by research conducted between October 2024 and June 2025, “The Future Role of Public Libraries in Pennsylvania” report is available online.

In Pennsylvania, 444 public libraries operate 637 service outlets, including main libraries, branches, and bookmobiles, providing trusted, welcoming spaces for residents. Nearly all Pennsylvanians value their libraries, with 93% identifying them as trusted sources of information and 95% reporting that they feel welcome in their local library.

Governor Shapiro has made historic investments to give every Pennsylvania learner the freedom to chart their own course — ensuring schools and libraries have the resources they need to help students succeed and families have access to affordable early learning opportunities. Signed into law by Governor Shapiro in November, updates to the Public School Code expand early literacy in schools across the Commonwealth by requiring all public schools to adopt evidence-based reading curriculum and identify and provide targeted assistance to students with reading deficiencies.

Building on last year’s record-setting K–12 funding, the 2025–26 budget delivers more than $900 million in additional funding for pre-K–12 public education – and includes historic reforms to Pennsylvania’s cyber charter reimbursement system, saving public schools an additional $175 million. Taken together, under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for our schools by nearly $3 billion since the Governor took office.