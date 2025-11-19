Shapiro Administration Secures Major Policy Wins in 2025-26 Budget, Expanding Educator Workforce, Strengthening Literacy Initiatives, & Reforming Cyber Charter Law

Harrisburg, PA – As a result of the 2025-26 state budget – which was signed into law by Governor Josh Shapiro last week – the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is moving to implement new policies included in budget-related legislation that will improve public education all across the Commonwealth.

Act 47 of 2025 updated the Public School Code to streamline the certification process for new and existing teachers, giving them more flexibility to teach multiple grades with the same certification. The legislation also reduces educator certification fees, provides new pathways for CTE educators to demonstrate their qualifications, and expands early literacy initiatives. It also reforms Pennsylvania’s cyber charter school law to save public schools an estimated $178 million this school year and improve student safety by holding cyber charter schools accountable when they fail to comply with the requirement to visibly see and communicate with all students at least once per week.

“This budget is about the students and families behind the numbers; a child gaining confidence as they learn to read, a high school student finally seeing the same teacher all year because the position was filled, a family knowing their cyber school student is safe and supported through regular wellness checks,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “These are the outcomes that matter. By expanding early literacy, strengthening the educator workforce, and improving student safety, we are turning policy into real progress for learners across the Commonwealth.”

“This year’s state budget delivers significant and meaningful investments for Pennsylvania’s education system,” said Representative Peter Schweyer, Majority Chair of the House Education Committee. “From increases to Basic and Special education funding, to implementing cyber charter reforms which will help keep students safe, this budget delivers for schools across the Commonwealth. Additionally, there are some major education policy reforms which will help those who want to become a teacher to obtain the certifications they need. I am so unbelievably proud of my colleagues in the Education Committee, my staff and all the hardworking and dedicated folks that worked tirelessly to get this budget to the Governor’s desk.”

Updates to the Public School Code in Act 47 of 2025 include:

STREAMLINING TEACHER CERTIFICATIONS : Offering certifications that allow educators to teach grades PreK-6 and 7-12 rather than only grades PreK-4, 4-8, or 7-12. This change will enable administrators to more easily place educators in crucial educator workforce shortage areas, and expands the grade levels that educators are able to teach.

: Offering certifications that allow educators to teach grades PreK-6 and 7-12 rather than only grades PreK-4, 4-8, or 7-12. This change will enable administrators to more easily place educators in crucial educator workforce shortage areas, and expands the grade levels that educators are able to teach. REDUCING CERTIFICATION FEES: Reducing educator certification fees, making it more cost effective for individuals to obtain certification.

Reducing educator certification fees, making it more cost effective for individuals to obtain certification. EXPANDING THE EDUCATOR WORKFORCE: Creating pathways for individuals with inactive teaching certificates to return to the classroom and for superintendents to become certified CTE directors.

Creating pathways for individuals with inactive teaching certificates to return to the classroom and for superintendents to become certified CTE directors. CREATING NEW PATHWAYS TO CERTIFICATION: Allowing prospective CTE teachers to demonstrate their occupational skills and knowledge based on a review of their credentials and work experience rather than by taking an expensive test.

Allowing prospective CTE teachers to demonstrate their occupational skills and knowledge based on a review of their credentials and work experience rather than by taking an expensive test. EXPANDING EARLY LITERACY INITIATIVES: Expanding early literacy in schools across the Commonwealth by requiring all public schools to adopt evidence-based reading curriculum and identify and provide targeted assistance to students with reading deficiencies.

Expanding early literacy in schools across the Commonwealth by requiring all public schools to adopt evidence-based reading curriculum and identify and provide targeted assistance to students with reading deficiencies. REFORMING CYBER CHARTER LAW: Saving $175 million for school districts across Pennsylvania by redefining the cyber charter school funding formula, thereby reducing the tuition payments school districts pay to cyber charter schools.

Saving $175 million for school districts across Pennsylvania by redefining the cyber charter school funding formula, thereby reducing the tuition payments school districts pay to cyber charter schools. IMPROVING STUDENT SAFETY: Improving the health and safety of cyber charter school students by holding cyber charter schools accountable when they fail to comply with the requirement to visibly see and communicate with all students at least once per week.

“Nothing we do in education is more important than making sure every child can read,” said Representative Jason Ortitay. “That’s why I’ve spent years championing early literacy reforms that bring evidence-aligned, structured literacy instruction into every Pennsylvania classroom. These changes will give teachers the tools they need and students the strong foundation they deserve, no matter where they live. I’m grateful to Secretary Rowe and the Department of Education for their partnership in moving this work forward and helping turn a vision for stronger reading instruction into real, lasting progress for children across the Commonwealth.”

The 2025-26 budget and Act 47 of 2025 build on Governor Shapiro’s work to cut costs, strengthen the Commonwealth’s workforce, drive economic growth, and create more opportunities for Pennsylvania’s children.

Following last year’s record-setting K–12 funding, the 2025–26 budget delivers more than $900 million in additional funding for pre-K–12 public education. Taken together, under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for our schools by nearly $3 billion since the Governor took office. The investments in this year’s budget include: