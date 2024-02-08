Shapiro Administration Awards $4 Million in Career and Technical Education Equipment Grants

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) today announced that more than $4 million in competitive grants has been awarded to 55 career and technical centers (CTCs) and school districts to purchase new equipment to help train students in high-demand occupations through career and technical education programs.

“Career and technical education programs provide students with the skills and hands-on experience they need to build careers in high-demand, high-paying fields throughout the Commonwealth,” said Secretary Khalid N. Mumin. “These grants will expand and improve access to first-class equipment and experiences for students and builds on the commitment of the Shapiro Administration to help students chart their own course by making sure all students have access to a world-class education to sustain them for life.”

The list of recipients can be found on PDE’s Competitive Equipment Grants page.

The Shapiro Administration knows there isn’t a one-size-fits all postsecondary path for every high school student. It is critical all learners are prepared to be successful on whatever path they take after graduating – whether they enter directly into Pennsylvania’s workforce, join the military, or continue their education. Career and technical education offers students the opportunity to develop critical skills through a combination of classes and hands-on learning experiences, which allows them to apply academics to real-world problems.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2024-2025 budget proposal includes more than $121 million for career and technical education, and $15 million for career and technical education equipment grants. The Governor’s budget also includes significant investments to combat the shortage of teachers in our classrooms and the shrinking pipeline of Pennsylvanians becoming teachers. In addition to investments in teacher recruitment and professional development, the Governor’s budget increase funding for student teacher stipends to ensure people entering the profession are compensated for their hard work.

There are more than 80 CTCs in Pennsylvania that offer a combination of classes and hands-on learning in programs approved by the Department of Education. Thousands of students earn industry credentials or certifications for local jobs in high demand, so they graduate on a path for success.