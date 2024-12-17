BWDA Media Library

On-Site Monitoring and MOU Reauthorization: A Comprehensive Overview Video

A detailed overview of on-site monitoring and the reauthorization of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs). It discusses the changes being implemented to ensure safety and efficiency, such as limited on-site personnel and enhanced social distancing measures. The video covers topics like entrance and exit meetings, critical issue identification, and collaborative professional development opportunities within the MOU framework. Revisions to the MOU policy are covered, including guidelines for amendments, renewals, and significant modifications. Stay informed about the evolving landscape of on-site monitoring and MOU reauthorization by watching this comprehensive overview.



Local Monitoring and Regional & Local Plan Policy, Processes, and Surveys Video

An overview of local monitoring, covering aspects such as sub-recipient monitoring, documentation requirements, data entry, and early monitoring. Presenters discuss the monitoring process, emphasize adherence to policies, and share promising practices for effective monitoring. Viewers will learn about regional and local planning surveys, including feedback collection and plan modifications.



Procurement Monitoring and PA CareerLink® System Operator Policy Video

An overview of the operator procurement process in the context of local workforce development. It highlights the responsibilities and limitations of the operator, emphasizing the need for open and fair competitive procurement. Presenters explain the eligibility criteria for entities to serve as operators, including public, private, non-profit, and consortium entities. It also outlines the requirements for local boards that serve as operators.



Internal Controls and WIOA Title I Adult Priority of Service Video

A discussion of internal controls and federal standards for internal controls. This video covers the five components of internal control: control environment, risk assessment, control activities, information and communication, and monitoring. The importance of risk assessment and control activities in achieving objectives and ensuring compliance is emphasized. Presenters give an overview of a revised priority of service policy as it relates to the WIOA Title I Adult program, focusing on serving individuals with barriers to employment and outlining procedures for priority of service determination. The policy addresses statutory priority groups, basic skill assessments, documentation requirements, and performance goals.

Internal Controls Presentation (.pptx)

WIOA Presentation Placeholder



Policy on Policies and National Dislocated Worker Grant Review Process Video

Developing a policy on policies to improve accuracy, accountability, and collaboration. The process involves a review team, drafting the policy, and multiple rounds of review, ensuring compliance. Public comment and stakeholder involvement are emphasized, along with improving the writing style for accessibility. Standards for dislocated worker grants set by the Employment and Training Administration (ETA) are covered. Eligibility criteria vary, and allowable activities include relief employment, cleanup, and humanitarian assistance. Monitoring covers grant agreements, eligibility standards, services, goals, and reporting, with a focus on timely review of COVID-19 grants.



Regional and Local Plans, Local Policies, Local Agreements Video

A look at the regional and local area planning surveys sent by the Policy & Planning Coordination Services Unit and how they help assess the effectiveness of the previous planning cycle and suggest improvements. Highlight of updates made to policy guidance and attachments based on feedback and collected data. It also discusses the review process for local policies and agreements in the context of monitoring activities, emphasizing the importance of aligning program elements with relevant policies and regulations. The need for regular review and updates is highlighted, along with patterns and concerns related to missing partners, discrepancies, and policy updates.



Monitoring and Policy Project Update Video

A discussion of time frames for monitoring and reporting processes, including completing reports, the review process, initial findings, concerns reports, and calls. Also, an overview of work being done to better align policy with the law and federal regulations.

Monitoring Report Completion, Review Process and IFC Reports Presentation (.pptx)

Presentation Placeholder



Incident Reporting and Employment Services Complaint System Video

An overview of two important aspects of the Pennsylvania Workforce System: incident reporting and the customer complaints system for PA CareerLink® employment services. Regarding incidents, there are financial incidents involving unauthorized access to funds and programmatic incidents concerning the handling of personally identifiable information (PII). Reporting these incidents to the appropriate authorities, such as the US Department of Labor, USDOL Office of Inspector General, and Pennsylvania Office of Administration's OIT, is crucial. Employment services complaints are processed by representatives, aiming for informal resolutions or referrals to partner agencies.

LWDB Membership Recertification and Policy Project Update Video

Presenters cover local board review and recertification, board membership requirements, and updates on four policies. The process involves recertification every two years, with board reviews addressing potential issues. An array of policies are being updated: local governance, grants, PA CareerLink® certification, and supportive services. These policies aim to prioritize local boards and service recipients while complying with WIOA.

Title I Eligibility, Self-Certification and Workforce Case File Review Process Video

The video covers multiple topics, including self-certification, Title I eligibility guidance, and the case file review process. Presenters detail eligibility criteria for WIOA adults, dislocated workers, and out-of-school youth programs, along with the significance of proper documentation and signed forms. They address the importance of detailed case notes, accurate data entry, individual plans, and supportive services.

PY 2022 Report Completion Review Process and IFC Draft Reports and Calls



An overview of BWDA Oversight Services' unit's report completion and initial findings and concerns (IFC) draft report process for program year (PY) 2022 monitoring. It covers the steps the report takes from the completion of the formal monitoring activities to becoming a finalized draft report to being presented as a final report to the local boards. local board review and recertification, board membership requirements, and updates on four policies. Emphasis is given on the IFC draft reports and the calls with the local boards which accompany them, both the process and protocol. It also covers the anticipated timeline as well as identifies the members of the Oversight Services staff.

PY 2022 Report Completion Review Process and IFC Reports and Calls Presentation (.pptx)

2023 Case File Monitoring



The video covers an updated version of multiple topics valuable for individuals who monitor case files at the local level. This presentation includes self-certification, Title I eligibility guidance, and the case file review process. Presenters detail eligibility criteria for WIOA adults, dislocated workers, and out-of-school youth programs, along with the significance of proper documentation and signed forms. They address the importance of detailed case notes, accurate data entry, individual plans, and supportive services.