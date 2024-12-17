Who qualifies for UC for Federal Civilian Employees
You may get unemployment benefits under federal law if you were a former federal civilian employee and:
- Your last official duty station was in Pennsylvania;
- You are a resident of Pennsylvania and your last official duty station was outside of the U.S.; or
- You were employed in Pennsylvania after separation from your federal employer.
Requirements for applying for UCFE
You should file an intial application for benefits right away. You should continue to file weekly claims for benefits as well.
As a federal employee, your wage information will not be immediately available to us. You should provide supporting paperwork. This paperwork should include:
- Standard Form 8, Notice to Federal Employe About Unemployment Compensation
- Standard Form 50, Notification of Personnel Action, or its equivalent
- Pay stubs (from 15 months prior to your last date of work)
- W-2
- W-4 or Withholding Tax Statement
This paperwork should be uploaded to your claim or emailed to uchelp@pa.gov.
This paperwork proves your UC eligibility. After reviewing it, your benefits might change.
We will quickly fix underpayments. If you were paid excess benefits, they must be repaid. Or, we will subtract the excess amount from future benefits.
-
Start a Business in PA
-
Register for a UC Tax Account Number
-
EMPLOYERS ONLY - File and Pay Quarterly Wage and Tax Information
-
Learn about UC Eligibility
-
File an Initial Claim
-
Reopen an Existing Claim
-
File a Weekly Claim
-
Access resources for new UC applicants
-
Learn about ID.me verification
-
Register for Work Search
-
Check a Claim Status
-
View Benefit Payments
-
Change Personal Claimant Information
-
Register for Work Search
-
Direct Deposit of UC Benefits
-
File an Appeal