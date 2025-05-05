File a Wage Payment and Collection Complaint

The Wage Payment and Collection Law requires employers to pay employees the communicated pay rate and schedule. The Act also regulates the method of payment as well as the types of deductions an employer can deduct from employees’ wages. It requires employers to maintain payroll records and allow the Department to inspect such records. A violation of this Act may result in civil and criminal penalties. If you think you have experienced a Wage Payment and Collection Law violation, you can file a complaint—the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) will investigate.