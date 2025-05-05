Filing Instructions
Online Submissions:
- The form must be completed within 20 minutes, or the system will timeout. Please ensure you have your answers ready before starting the application.
- Questions under the “Complaint Details” section that require a dollar amount may only include numbers and periods. Commas or dollar signs are not accepted and may cause form submission errors.
- If you have additional information including attachments, they can be faxed, mailed, or emailed to the investigator assigned to your complaint. Please use the contact information provided under Manual Submissions below.
Manual Submissions:
- The completed PDF form can be submitted by fax to 717-787-0517, emailed to RA-LI-SLMR-LLC@pa.gov, or mailed to:
Bureau of Labor Law Compliance
1301 Labor and Industry Building
651 Boas Street
Harrisburg, PA 17121
la Ley de Malclasificación en el Sector Construcción (Ley 72)
El 10 de febrero del 2011, la Ley de Malclasificación en el Sector Construcción (Ley 72) comenzó a funcionar. En Pennsylvania, el malclasificar empleados como si fueran contratistas independientes es ilegal en cuanto a toda actividad de construcción ya sea residencial o comercial. El Departamento de Labor e Industria de Pennsylvania hace cumplir la Ley 72.