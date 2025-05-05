Through the program, the following supplies are available to support harm reduction efforts across Pennsylvania.

Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose that is caused by an opioid drug (i.e., prescription pain medication, heroin, or illicit fentanyl). When administered during an overdose, naloxone blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing within 2 to 3 minutes.

Naloxone is offered in the following forms:

Intranasal naloxone (4 mg and 8 mg options): This easy to use nasal spray, given through the nose, is administered to reverse opioid overdoses.

(4 mg and 8 mg options): This easy to use nasal spray, given through the nose, is administered to reverse opioid overdoses. Intramuscular naloxone (0.4 mg/mL single dose vials only): The intramuscular naloxone is given by injection into a muscle or under the skin to reverse opioid overdose.

Drug testing strips help people check their drugs for dangerous added chemicals, like fentanyl and xylazine. These strips can help prevent overdoses.

The following test strips are available.