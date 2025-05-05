Skip to main content

    Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

    Overview

    The Overdose Prevention Program, administered by the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), provides overdose prevention supplies at no cost to organizations and groups through a network of local distribution partners.

    Overdose Prevention Supplies

    Through the program, the following supplies are available to support harm reduction efforts across Pennsylvania.

    Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose that is caused by an opioid drug (i.e., prescription pain medication, heroin, or illicit fentanyl). When administered during an overdose, naloxone blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing within 2 to 3 minutes.

    Naloxone is offered in the following forms:

    • Intranasal naloxone (4 mg and 8 mg options): This easy to use nasal spray, given through the nose, is administered to reverse opioid overdoses. 
    • Intramuscular naloxone (0.4 mg/mL single dose vials only): The intramuscular naloxone is given by injection into a muscle or under the skin to reverse opioid overdose.

    Drug testing strips help people check their drugs for dangerous added chemicals, like fentanyl and xylazine. These strips can help prevent overdoses.

    The following test strips are available.

    • Fentanyl test strips: Fentanyl use can be deadly. These strips can detect fentanyl in drugs. 
    • Xylazine test strips: Xylazine is a sedative used by veterinarians. These test strips can detect xylazine in drugs. 

    Find Supplies Near You

    Through our overdose prevention partners, organizations and individuals can get free naloxone and drug testing strips—available for walk-in, pick-up, or delivery.

