Overview
An overdose can happen anytime, anywhere. Prevent or reverse one by having naloxone and drug testing strips on hand.
Naloxone
Naloxone is a safe, easy-to-use, life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose caused by:
- prescription medications used to treat pain
- illegal drugs like heroin and illicit fentanyl
When administered during an overdose, naloxone blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing.
In 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved naloxone products for over the counter (OTC) use. The availability of these products may vary.
Drug testing strips
Drug test strips are simple tools that can help people check if drugs have dangerous substances mixed in. Using test strips helps people know what’s in their drugs and can reduce the risk of overdose.
Access Free Supplies
Local walk-in, pick-up, or delivery
Through the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs' Overdose Prevention Program, free naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and xylazine test strips are available statewide.
Statewide Mail-to-Home Naloxone Program
Pennsylvania residents can receive free naloxone by mail for personal use through a partnership between Prevention Point Pittsburgh and NEXT Distro, with support from DDAP.
This program helps people get naloxone delivered safely and privately to their homes. Watch a short training video, answer a quick quiz, and complete the online request form.
Have questions? Contact Prevention Point Pittsburgh’s Farris Steele at farris@pppgh.org
Buy Naloxone
With a prescription
The Department of Health's naloxone standing order is a prescription written for the general public, allowing anyone to purchase naloxone at their pharmacy.
First responders can use the standing order specific to them to obtain naloxone.
Commercial insurance
Check with your insurance to see if naloxone is covered. If it is, you may need to pay part of the cost (a copay). You can also use your Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA) to buy naloxone.
Get help with your copay
You may be eligible to receive reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs for naloxone through the Department of Aging'sNaloxone Copay Assistance Program.
Medical Assistance
If you have Medical Assistance, the program will cover the full cost of naloxone. No special approval or limits are required, and you can get naloxone as many times as needed.
Over-the-counter
Some naloxone products are available over-the-counter (OTC) anywhere other common medications like ibuprofen are available, such as pharmacies, grocery stores, convenience stores, or gas stations.
Get Help Now
If you or a loved one is struggling with opioid use, our helpline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.