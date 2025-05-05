Naloxone

Naloxone is a safe, easy-to-use, life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose caused by:

prescription medications used to treat pain

illegal drugs like heroin and illicit fentanyl

When administered during an overdose, naloxone blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing.

In 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved naloxone products for over the counter (OTC) use. The availability of these products may vary.​​