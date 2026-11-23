Harrisburg, PA – Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones recently announced more than 69,000 Pennsylvanians have been connected to lifesaving substance use disorder (SUD) treatment by calling DDAP’s Get Help Now helpline since 2016.

The 10-year anniversary of the helpline marks a decade of helping Pennsylvanians take the important first step toward recovery by providing access to information, guidance, and connections to treatment no matter where they live in the Commonwealth.

Since its launch, the Get Help Now helpline has:

Received more than 150,000 calls, texts, and chats from individuals looking for help with SUD;

from individuals looking for help with SUD; Connected more than 69,000 individuals with a direct “warm transfer” to a treatment provider, including residential treatment, behavioral health centers, and counseling;

to a treatment provider, including residential treatment, behavioral health centers, and counseling; Assisted more than 11,000 uninsured Pennsylvanians and 800 veterans ; and

and ; and Provided help to Pennsylvanians across all 67 counties.

Since Governor Josh Shapiro took office in 2023, the helpline has connected nearly 19,000 Pennsylvanians directly to treatment – 9,000 of whom were connected to a detoxification center for immediate care and 3,250 of whom were connected to their local county drug and alcohol office for help. Also, the highest number of veterans have been served through the helpline during this Administration.

Here’s what Pennsylvanians are saying about the helpline to celebrate its 10-year impact:



To protect the privacy of individuals who have shared their helpline experiences, the following testimonials are identified by general descriptions.

Pennsylvanians who accessed treatment through the helpline:

“I called and was in treatment a couple hours later. I’m so grateful there is a call line out there willing to help people in need.”

“All of the staff was amazing, extremely helpful, and non-judgmental. They definitely are a safe space.”

Pennsylvanians who called the helpline and were helped by specific call operators:



“Dave was absolutely phenomenal. He listened to me without judgement and made me feel heard for the first time in I don’t know how long. I couldn’t appreciate his help and kind words more.”

“I called the helpline and spoke with Tyler. He was very kind, helpful, and understanding. He was also very caring and comforting.”

“I appreciate Jennifer so much. She was patient, kind, and thorough.”

Those who answer the call when someone needs help:



“Our Get Help Now team works every day to connect individuals and families with meaningful resources, help them work through barriers to treatment, and provide guidance as they navigate their options,” said Megan Gross, First Choice Services Program Director. “Our specialists understand that every person who reaches out has a different story and different needs. Their experience, knowledge, and dedication allow us to provide support that goes beyond simply offering information or a referral.”



“My lived experience has given me an understanding of how important it can be to have someone who listens without judgment and reminds you that recovery is possible,” said David Reese, Get Help Now Helpline Specialist. “It's incredibly rewarding to now be that person for someone else.”



About Get Help Now



Get Help Now, which can be reached by calling 1-800-662-HELP (4357), connects Pennsylvanians in need of substance use treatment to local help 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Trained professionals provide confidential referral services to drug and alcohol treatment facilities and other supports. Callers can also receive referrals if they need help paying for treatment.

Pennsylvanians seeking substance use treatment or recovery supports can also be connected to local SUD resources by using Treatment Atlas. Treatment Atlas is a free, online or smart phone locator tool to help Pennsylvanians confidentially find SUD treatment that meets their needs.



In addition to highlighting the helpline’s 10-year impact, DDAP is building on its success by launching a statewide public awareness campaign designed to reach Pennsylvanians who may face barriers to seeking help, raise awareness of how to get help, and reinforce the message that recovery is possible.



Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts in combating the overdose crisis at ddap.pa.gov.

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