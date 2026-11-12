Philadelphia – Today, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones announced the 10-year impact of DDAP’s Get Help Now helpline, which has connected tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians affected by substance use disorder (SUD) to treatment services and supports since 2016.

Since its launch, the Get Help Now helpline has:

Received more than 150,000 calls, texts, and chats from individuals looking for help with SUD;

from individuals looking for help with SUD; Connected more than 69,000 individuals with a direct “warm transfer” to a treatment provider;

to a treatment provider; Assisted more than 11,000 uninsured Pennsylvanians and 800 veterans ; and

and ; and Provided help to Pennsylvanians across all 67 counties.

“This milestone reflects DDAP’s continued commitment to ensuring individuals and families seeking help for substance use disorders have access to timely information, treatment navigation, and recovery supports regardless of where they live in Pennsylvania,” said Secretary Davis-Jones. “Behind every call to the Get Help Now helpline is a person who may be taking one of the most important steps of their life – asking for help. The Shapiro Administration is working every day to ensure Pennsylvanians know that treatment is available, recovery is possible, and help is just a phone call away.”

Get Help Now, which can be reached by calling 1-800-662-HELP (4357), connects Pennsylvanians in need of substance use treatment to local help 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Trained professionals provide confidential referral services to drug and alcohol treatment facilities and other supports. Callers can also receive referrals if they need help paying for treatment.



“Sometimes, the first step toward recovery is simply having someone who will listen and help you see what's possible,” said Megan Gross, First Choice Services Program Director. “Many of our team members bring personal experience with substance use and long-term recovery to these conversations, offering an understanding that goes beyond providing information or referrals. We recognize that everyone's journey is different, and we're here to help people explore their options and find a path forward, wherever they may be starting from.”

Getting Stuff Done by Getting Help Now



Under the leadership of Governor Josh Shapiro, the Get Help Now helpline is saving lives by making sure there’s someone to call, someone to respond, and somewhere to go when an individual needs immediate help.

Since the Governor took office, the helpline has connected nearly 19,000 Pennsylvanians directly to treatment – 9,000 of whom were connected to a detoxification center for immediate care and 3,250 of whom were connected to their local county drug and alcohol office for help. Also, the highest number of veterans have been served through the helpline during this Administration.

Get Help Now has also facilitated “warm transfers” for Pennsylvanians to residential treatment, behavioral health centers, counseling, support groups, and other services.

Expanding Efforts to Reach Those Who Need Help the Most

In addition to highlighting the helpline’s 10-year impact, DDAP announced the agency is building on its success by launching a statewide public awareness campaign designed to reach Pennsylvanians who may face barriers to seeking help, raise awareness of how to get help, and reinforce the message that recovery is possible.

For instance, preliminary 2025 data show Black Pennsylvanians died from an overdose at a rate that was more than two times higher than the rate among white Pennsylvanians – underscoring the need for continued outreach to underserved populations.

Kellen Matthews-Thompson, who is an individual in recovery, shared his personal experience with recovery and how he uses his journey to advocate for peer support, stigma reduction, and to demonstrate that recovery is real.

“I’m proof that recovery is possible,” said Matthews-Thompson, the founder of Kellen Runs Philly. “Almost 10 years ago, I was fighting for my life. Today, I get to use that experience to help others find hope. Campaigns like Get Help Now matter because sometimes all it takes is knowing that help is available and that someone believes you’re worth saving.”

The announcement was held in partnership with the Independence Blue Cross (IBX) Foundation and Saint Joseph’s University, a recipient of IBX Foundation funding for its collegiate recovery program. The partnership highlights the importance of collaboration in expanding recovery supports and connecting individuals to resources throughout Pennsylvania, including on college campuses.

“It's essential that students know help is available, recovery is possible, and they have a community behind them,” said Bevin McSorley, Saint Joseph’s Collegiate Recovery Specialist. “Our Collegiate Recovery Program is about fostering a sense of belonging and ensuring students have the resources, support, and community they need to sustain their recovery and thrive in college and beyond.”

“We’re proud to partner with local colleges, universities, and DDAP to support students in recovery,” said Heather Major, IBX Foundation President and Executive Director. “Collegiate recovery programs on 18 southeastern Pennsylvania campuses strengthen higher education and create pathways to economic mobility. Together, public-private efforts—from collegiate recovery and overdose prevention to treatment and stigma reduction—show that recovery is possible.”

Pennsylvanians seeking substance use treatment or recovery supports can be connected to local SUD resources by calling the toll-free Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or by using Treatment Atlas. Treatment Atlas is a free, online or smart phone locator tool to help Pennsylvanians confidentially find SUD treatment that meets their needs.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts in combating the overdose crisis at ddap.pa.gov.



EDITOR NOTE: Photos and video of the event are available through PA Cast.

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