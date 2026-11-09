Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) today launched a new toll-free hotline to encourage Medicare beneficiaries to report suspected cases of fraud, as Pennsylvanians continue to make choices about their coverage during Medicare’s annual open enrollment period.

Medicare open enrollment began Oct. 15 and lasts through Dec. 7. Beneficiaries can join, switch or drop their Medicare Advantage or prescription drug coverage during this period. Medicare, a federally funded program, annually loses nearly $100 billion to fraud.

To protect themselves, Pennsylvanians should never respond to unsolicited requests for their personal or Medicare information, such as their Social Security number, Medicare number, or offers for allegedly “free” benefits. Instead, they should report such requests through the new hotline and speak with a trained Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI) counselor to consider their Medicare options.

Pennsylvanians who believe they may be the victim of Medicare fraud, errors or abuse can call the toll-free hotline at 877-435-7014, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. All services are free and confidential.

The new Medicare fraud hotline was established by Pennsylvania Senior Medicare Patrol (PA SMP), the Commonwealth’s version of a national initiative that empowers and assists Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers to prevent, detect and report Medicare fraud, errors and abuse.

“The Department of Aging is always looking for additional ways to protect older adults and programs that serve them from fraud, and I am proud of our Education and Outreach team here at PDA who secured federal grant funding to stand up this new program in Pennsylvania,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “As Pennsylvania Medicare recipients consider their options during the annual open enrollment period, we ask them to report suspected cases of fraud by calling the new hotline.”

“Medicare’s annual open enrollment period is a good time to review changes taking place in various plans and what to expect for 2027,” said Dan Milloy, who oversees the PA MEDI program. “It’s also important to be extra cautious during the open enrollment period and be wary of unknown calls, avoid discussing Medicare with strangers, and consider reporting unsolicited offers through the new hotline.”

The PA MEDI program is operated out of Pennsylvania’s 52 local Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs). PA MEDI counselors can help older adults make informed health insurance decisions that best fit their needs and budgets.

PA MEDI Counselors do not sell insurance products, nor do they endorse or recommend any insurance company, product or agent. PA MEDI counselors can help determine if an older adult may be eligible for any of Pennsylvania’s Medicare cost-savings programs, including Pennsylvania’s PACE/PACENET prescription benefit programs, Extra Help and Medicare savings programs.

Pennsylvanians can call their local AAA or locate a PA MEDI event in their area by visiting the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s website. More information is available by calling the toll-free PA MEDI helpline at 1-800-783-7067 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Pennsylvanians can learn more about how the department is serving the needs of older adults by visiting PDA’s website.