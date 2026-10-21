Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Council on Aging (PCoA) today unveiled Lights, Camera, Aging: A Local Companion to Aging Our Way, PA – a new online tool to help local government leaders plan strategically across all sectors to support their aging populations.

As its name suggests, the guide aligns with Aging Our Way, PA, the Commonwealth’s 10-year strategic plan to improve aging services across all 67 counties. Currently one in every four Pennsylvanians is age 60 and older, and that number is expected to grow to nearly one in three by 2030. An aging population means changing patterns and needs in many areas of life, including healthcare, housing and transportation – all the more reason state and local officials must plan accordingly.

To meet these changing needs, the Shapiro Administration designed and released Aging Our Way, PA to guide statewide efforts to enhance and improve services, and is now offering the Lights, Camera, Aging toolkit to help local governments do the same.

“Lights, Camera, Aging delivers to every community in Pennsylvania what they need to be age-friendly and embrace the opportunities and challenges of aging,” said PDA Secretary Jason Kavulich. “This practical guide will help our local partners to align their aging plans with the statewide Aging Our Way, PA plan and build the supportive communities our residents deserve in every stage of life.”

“What we are advocating for is a paradigm shift,” said PCoA Chair Melanie Titzel. “Every local organization serves and benefits from older residents, from healthcare providers to transit authorities to schools to places of worship. So, when we talk about how we can plan for growing older, everyone should be at the table.”

The PCoA, a statewide advisory council and voice for older Pennsylvanians, worked closely with staff at PDA to analyze the tools, best practices and contents of the Commonwealth’s Aging Our Way, PA plan, and adapt them for a local audience. Municipal planners can find tools, resources, and dozens of real-life examples from communities across Pennsylvania.

"The local companion to Aging Our Way, PA is a valuable resource for local governments across the Commonwealth,” said Kyle Kopko, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. “As Pennsylvania’s population continues to age, this timely guide provides counties with essential information to better serve older residents."

Many of Pennsylvania’s local governments are already taking proactive steps to support their aging populations. The age-friendly community movement, for example, has been improving the lives of older residents in communities across Pennsylvania for more than a decade. The Lights, Camera, Aging framework encourages every community that uses the guide to join the age-friendly community network, and provides resources to support established age-friendly communities in their planning.

"Creating communities where people of all ages can thrive requires intentional planning, an age-equity lens, and a commitment to addressing ageism,” said Cathy Bollinger, who co-leads Age Friendly York County. “Through our Embracing Aging work and participation in Pennsylvania's age-friendly initiatives, York County Community Foundation has seen firsthand the value of equipping communities with practical tools and resources. We are excited to see this comprehensive guide help local leaders advance age-friendly principles, align with the state's vision for aging, and create stronger, more inclusive communities where everyone can thrive.”

“As an older person, a retired social worker, and a steadfast advocate, I have a lifetime of experience, skills and relationships to contribute to a community planning process,” said PCoA member Velma Carter-Dryer, who led the council’s work on Lights, Camera, Aging. “I would love to see my own local government use the local companion, because planning for aging benefits everyone.”

PCoA is an independent advisory council of expert advocates and acts as a voice for older Pennsylvanians. Members bring issues and interests of older adults to the governor, General Assembly, secretary of PDA and other policymakers. PDA and its staff support the efforts of the council and they work together to support Pennsylvania’s older population.

Taxpayers, residents and others can learn more about how Pennsylvania is serving the needs of older adults by visiting the Department of Aging's website.