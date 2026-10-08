Harrisburg, PA – Medicare’s annual open enrollment period begins Thursday, Oct. 15, and the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) today announced Pennsylvanians can receive free, unbiased help understanding their options by talking with specially trained Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI) counselors.

“PA MEDI counselors can help Medicare recipients navigate the open enrollment process and find the best services to meet their unique needs,” said Dan Milloy, PDA’s PA MEDI director. “The counselors are available to answer questions, offer suggestions and provide valuable information to Medicare recipients who want to make sure they are receiving the best possible coverage. PA MEDI can help beneficiaries compare all aspects of Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug plans by looking at overall costs, provider networks, supplemental benefits, prior authorization requirements and drug formularies.”

The PA MEDI program is operated out of Pennsylvania’s 52 local Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs). PA MEDI counselors can help older adults make informed health insurance decisions that best fit their needs and budgets.

PA MEDI Counselors do not sell insurance products, nor do they endorse or recommend any insurance company, product or agent. PA MEDI counselors can help determine if an older adult may be eligible for any of Pennsylvania’s Medicare cost-savings programs, including Pennsylvania’s PACE/PACENET prescription benefit programs, Extra Help and Medicare savings programs.

Pennsylvanians can call their local AAA or locate a PA MEDI event in their area by visiting the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s website. More information is available by calling the toll-free PA MEDI helpline at 1-800-783-7067 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Medicare Open Enrollment lasts until Monday, Dec. 7.

Pennsylvanians can learn more about how the department is serving the needs of older adults by visiting PDA’s website.

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